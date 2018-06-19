Former Sunbury Police Chief dies

Gary L. Hall, age 65 of Sunbury and retired former Sunbury Police Chief passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his family following a four-month illness.

He was born on July 26, 1952 in Blue Moon, Kentucky to the late Azzie and Myrtle (Hunter) Hall. Shortly after graduating from Big Walnut High School in 1970, he joined the Sunbury Police Department. Gary served the Sunbury community in that capacity for over twenty-seven years and as Chief of the department for the last ten years of his service, retiring in 2000. Gary then worked with Ohio Wesleyan University until 2015.

Selfless, Gary strove to help people and those in need. Described as humble and simple, he was at his best surrounded by his family and friends in his man cave at Hall’s Garage and Patio. It was there where he enjoyed watching sports, playing cards, sharing a story or two, and a favorite beverage. He was most proud of his family and especially seeing his daughter become a Registered Nurse. He will be remembered for his helpful ways and concern for others.

He is survived by those whom he loved most, his beloved wife of 22 years Ursula (Stephens), daughter Jessica (Eric) Demorest of Harlem Twp.; 5 Grandchildren: Nicholas, Noah, Anna, Taylor, Alexa; siblings: Elmer (Joyce) Hall of Greenwich, Shirlie Leasure-Bibbee of Cardington, Gene (Debbie) Hall of Sunbury, Billy Galliher (Christina Marcum) of Delaware, best friend Allen Mann, best neighbors Ray and Deb Brenner, and the community of Sunbury.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by brothers Denver, Edgel, and Stevie as well as his canine buddies: Romeo, Bella, and Tippy.

The funeral took place at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. Rt. 61, Sunbury, and the burial was in Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please do something nice for someone who needs it, just as Gary would or contributions can be made to the Sunbury Police Department Auxiliary.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Hall https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_Gary-Lee-Hall.jpg Hall