STATE & LOCAL NEWS & VIEWS

Attorney General candidate may face conflict in opioid suit

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

Monday, June 11

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Democratic attorney general candidate is facing a potential conflict of interest that could affect his ability to prosecute the pharmaceutical industry in the state’s lawsuit over the opioid crisis if he is elected.

Former U.S. Attorney Steven Dettelbach has professional ties to a lawyer for one of five pharmaceutical companies sued by the state, a review by The Associated Press found.

Attorney Carole Rendon served as Dettelbach’s first assistant U.S. Attorney and briefly succeeded him when he resigned as U.S. Attorney in Cleveland. He later recruited her to his team at BakerHostetler, a law firm where health care industry cases are among his specialties.

Rendon represents Endo Pharmaceuticals in the lawsuit that Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine brought last year against five drugmakers.

The suit alleges the drug companies were complicit in causing Ohio’s addictions epidemic by intentionally misleading patients about the dangers of painkillers and promoting benefits of the drugs not backed by science.

It almost certainly would continue as one of the office’s highest priorities after DeWine leaves next year due to term limits. Dettelbach faces Republican State Auditor Dave Yost for the job in November in one of the nation’s most closely watched attorney general races.

Yet Dettelbach could be forced to recuse himself from the case if he’s been privy to inside information on Endo’s defense.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

Dettelbach had to recuse himself from direct involvement in the years-long Cuyahoga County corruption probe when he was U.S. Attorney. That was because BakerHostetler, his then previous employer, represented a company implicated in the sweeping investigation, which ended in the convictions of more than 60 public officials, employees and contractors.

Campaign spokeswoman Liz Doherty said Dettelbach has maintained a legal and monetary firewall in the case and has “every intention” of prosecuting it if he’s elected attorney general.

Dettelbach would “consult ethics advisers and ethics rules to ensure that all laws are complied with in making any and all decisions regarding these lawsuits,” Doherty said in a statement to the AP. “Steve is committed to leading the fight against the opioid crisis, as he’s done for years as a prosecutor.”

Former Ohio Attorney General Betty Montgomery, a Republican, said if Dettelbach’s ties to Rendon or BakerHostetler prevent him from being involved in the office’s top case, it could present challenges for him.

“The duty of loyalty and confidentiality to clients and former clients is a cornerstone of the law,” she said, adding that Dettelbach could face a situation where “he would not be able to be engaged in practical decisions on the case or make comments to the public informing them of what the intent of the office was with regard to that case.”

Montgomery made clear that she was speaking hypothetically. She said the court would have to decide whether Dettelbach should be disqualified based on the facts.

But she said guiding the office’s response to its biggest case — in her instance, Ohio’s $34 billion tobacco settlement — is central to the job.

“As attorney general and the head of the office, you want to be captain of that ship,” she said.

Jefferson Township joins the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

(Columbus, OH – June 12, 2018) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has approved Jefferson Township (Franklin County) as a new member. MORPC is a voluntary association of more than 60 local governments in Central Ohio serving the region through planning, direct service, public policy information and innovative programming and intergovernmental coordinating services in the areas of transportation, land use, energy conservation, the environment and housing.

“We are pleased to welcome Jefferson Township as an important part of the growing Central Ohio metropolitan area,” said MORPC Executive Director William Murdock. “Townships and our regional agencies are vital partners for MORPC, and are critical to our work on regional issues and services.”

Jefferson Township will join MORPC as a full member with one representative from the township to serve as a voting member at MORPC board meetings.

“Jefferson Township Trustees believe it is important to be part of the dialogue and visioning for the future of the region,” states Claire Yoder, Jefferson Township Trustee. “Jefferson Township is situated in the north eastern part of the region where we are experiencing increased residential growth. We are faced with many challenges because of the rapid growth and believe being proactive in addressing those challenges means having a comprehensive understanding of the region. We look forward to being part of a process with MORPC as we work to meet the growing needs of our residents while preserving the identity of the township and its legacy for future generations.”

The MORPC board meets 10 times each year to discuss important regional issues, guide the direction of MORPC’s work, network with local leaders to discuss common problems, create solutions to shared regional challenges and provide input on funding decisions. Additional benefits of serving on MORPC’s board include grants and funding opportunities, educational forums, training and seminars, technical assistance and data, and policy development.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD ‘N OUT LIVE

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 15 AT NickCannonWildnOut Live.com

Los Angeles, CA (June 12, 2018) – Based on the hugely successful TV Series created and hosted by Nick Cannon, AEG Presents announces the first full length tour, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live.

The tour will feature stand up performances by fan favorite “Wild ‘N Out” cast members, live interaction with the audience as they participate in Wild ‘N Out’s most popular game segments with Nick and cast, and a live music performance from today’s most popular hip hop stars.

The 25 date tour will kick off on August 16 in Minneapolis, MN and hit major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Toronto before concluding October 6 in Oakland, CA.

VIP tickets for the tour go on sale Wednesday, June 13 at 10am local time on NickCannonWildnOutLive.com.

VIP packages which include premium seating, meet-and-greet opportunities, pre-show parties, and exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The tour dates go on sale to the public Friday, June 15 beginning at 10am local time.

Please see below for full tour itinerary and details.

Wild ‘N Out Live – Fall 2018

All dates and venues subject to change

Date City Venue

August 16, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

August 17, 2018 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

August 18, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

August 19, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

August 23, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

August 24, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 25, 2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

August 26, 2018 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

September 6, 2018 ** Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

September 7, 2018 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

September 8, 2018 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

September 9, 2018 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

September 14, 2018 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

September 15, 2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center

September 16, 2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

September 20, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

September 21, 2018 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

September 22, 2018 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

September 23, 2018 Dallas, TX Verizon Theatre

September 26, 2018 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 28, 2018 * Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

September 29, 2018 * Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

September 30, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

October 5, 2018 * Portland, OR Moda Center

October 6, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

* tickets on sale Noon local

* * tickets on sale at 11am local

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals.

AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; and owns, manages or books more than 75 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents promotes more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com.

About Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for nearly 20 years. The talented artist continues to dominate all facets of entertainment as a comedian, host, actor, writer, director, executive producer, deejay, philanthropist and children’s book author.

While regularly making guest appearances on hit comedies such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Chappelle’s Show, Cannon was a series regular on Real Husbands of Hollywood and spent eight seasons as the host of NBC’s highly successful talent competition series America’s Got Talent. Additionally, he is the creator, producer, and host of the highly successful, fan-favorite MTV show Wild ‘N Out, which is gearing up for its 12th season this summer. Recently, he concluded a cross-country live tour with select Wild ‘N Out comics and improvisation artists.

On the final night of the tour, Cannon set a record by selling out two cross-town arenas in a single market — the Show Place Arena in Maryland and the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. He contributed proceeds from the tour to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and to survivors of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Nick Cannon is a creative and entrepreneurial force at the vanguard of his generation.

Plasterers & Cement Masons Endorse DeWine

June 13, 2018

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Conference of Plasterers & Cement Masons today announced their endorsement of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted for Governor and Lt. Governor of Ohio in the 2018 General Election.

“Our members want to know that Ohio is going to be a great place to work and raise a family, not just today, but for their kids’ and grandkids’ generations, which is a vision represented for every Ohioan through Mike DeWine,” said Kenneth Vierling, Sr., President of the Ohio Conference of Plasterers & Cement Masons.

The Ohio Conference of Plasterers & Cement Masons includes six Locals with jurisdiction in Ohio including the Local 109 (Akron and Canton), the Local 132 (Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Portsmouth), the Local 404 (Cleveland), the Local 526 (Youngstown, Warren and Cleveland), the Local 926 (Steubenville) and the Local 886 (Toledo and Lima). Their apprentices and journeymen receive job training on a regular basis to ensure the effectiveness of their workforce.

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have also been endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18.

