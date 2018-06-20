OHIO MAKING NATIONAL HEADLINES

Ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks against gun violence in Ohio

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

Wednesday, June 13

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords called Wednesday for political action against gun violence, during an Ohio appearance for a Democratic congressional candidate.

She was introduced by Abbie Youkilis, the aunt of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, who was among 17 people killed in the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The girl’s grandparents sat just in front of Giffords.

“We must stop gun violence,” said Giffords, a Democrat who was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona, that killed six people. “Protect our children, our future. Let them lead the way … make our country a safer place, a better place.”

She told people if they “have the courage to fight, stand with me” and use their votes.

She and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, have campaigned for tightened gun restrictions.

Giffords and more than 100 other women gathered at a Cincinnati home for the launch of “Women for Aftab,” backing Aftab Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.

Pureval pledged to support equal pay for women and to protect health care coverage and paid family leave.

“You are the difference,” he said, saying female voters can lift him past his opponent in November.

Chabot is seeking a 12th term in the traditionally Republican district. Democrats are hopeful about their nominee, who is coming off an upset victory in 2016 for the Hamilton County clerk of courts job.

House Speaker Paul Ryan joined Chabot in the Cincinnati area on May 31 to tout the GOP-passed federal tax overhaul. Ryan praised Chabot for promoting business growth.

Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Sign up for “Politics in Focus,” a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP’s best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Hunter Education Instructor Training Offered

June 14, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH – Central Ohio sportsmen and women who are interested in becoming Hunter Education Instructors are encouraged to register for a training workshop in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The workshop will take place on Saturday August 11th and Sunday August 12th.

Training will be held at the Wildlife District One office located at 1500 Dublin Road in Columbus from 9 am to 5 pm each day. There is no cost to participate; those interested in attending must register by following the attached link: http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/education-and-outdoor-discovery/hunter-and-trapper-education

Participants must attend both days of training, be at least 18 years of age and have successfully completed a hunter education course. Ohio currently has 1,700 volunteer instructors who train thousands of hunters each year to be safe and responsible in the field.

For more information on becoming a hunter education instructor visit the hunter education pages at wildohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Ohio State Bar Association and Ohio Supreme Court partner to deliver sexual harassment training for Ohio judges and attorneys

Columbus, Ohio (June 14, 2018) – More than 500 judges and attorneys from around the state will be participating in intensive sexual harassment training as part of a unique partnership between the Ohio Supreme Court and the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA).

Raising the Bar: How Attorneys and Judges Can Help Eliminate Sexual Harassment in the Courts and the Legal Profession will take place this Friday, June 15 at the OSBA (1700 Lake Shore Drive, Columbus, OH 43204).

“It is important to educate those within the judicial community to prevent sexual harassment in our courthouses and wherever law is practiced,” Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “Courthouses and law firms should be havens where all parties and employees should be respected and protected, not victimized by the individuals abusing their authority.”

The free Continuing Legal Education (CLE) seminar will include discussions on the existing legal framework for addressing sexual harassment claims and the limitations of civil liability and standard compliance training to prevent harassment. The course will explore the impact of harassment, responses to inappropriate workplace conduct and ways to prevent harassment by promoting respect and civility in the courthouse, law firms and elsewhere in the legal profession.

The program will be simulcast to the Ohio Supreme Court along with 21 other locations and two other bar associations around the state. (View a complete list of locations here.)

“As attorneys and judges, our mission is to not only vigorously represent and provide justice for any victims of sexual harassment, but also to have the courage to look in the mirror and ensure we are practicing what we preach,” Mary Augsburger, OSBA Executive Director and CEO said. “This program will allow us to hear from outstanding speakers and get practical tips on how to identify and prevent sexual harassment, as well as to create workplaces that are inclusive and free from abuse.”

Featured speakers include:

Hon. Ronald B. Adrine; Retired Judge, Cleveland Municipal Court

Hon. Richard J. Collins, Jr.; Judge, Lake County Common Pleas Court

Richard A. Dove, Esq.; Director, Board of Professional Conduct, The Supreme Court of Ohio

John S. Marshall, Esq.; Marshall & Forman LLC

Kelly Mulloy Myers, Esq.; Managing Partner, Freking Myers & Reul LLC

James A. Paretti, Jr., Esq.; Senior Counsel, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Patricia A. Wise, Esq.; Spengler Nathanson P.L.L.

Joseph Caligiuri, Esq.; Disciplinary Counsel, Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel

Janica Pierce Tucker, Esq.; Partner, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

About the Ohio State Bar Association

The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing approximately 26,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards in the practice of law and the administration of justice.

One thing you’ll find in the obits of many long-living people

Jun. 13, 2018

Religious affiliation linked to nearly 4-year longevity boost

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new nationwide study of obituaries has found that people with religious affiliations lived nearly four years longer than those with no ties to religion.

That four-year boost – found in an analysis of more than 1,000 obits from around the country – was calculated after taking into account the sex and marital status of those who died, two factors that have strong effects on lifespan.

The boost was slightly larger (6.48 years) in a smaller study of obituaries published in a Des Moines, Iowa, newspaper.

“Religious affiliation had nearly as strong an effect on longevity as gender does, which is a matter of years of life,” said Laura Wallace, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in psychology at The Ohio State University.

The study was published online today in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

The researchers found that part of the reason for the boost in longevity came from the fact that many religiously affiliated people also volunteered and belonged to social organizations, which previous research has linked to living longer.

“The study provides persuasive evidence that there is a relationship between religious participation and how long a person lives,” said Baldwin Way, co-author of the study and associate professor of psychology at Ohio State.

In addition, the study showed how the effects of religion on longevity might depend in part on the personality and average religiosity of the cities where people live, Way said.

The first study involved 505 obituaries published in the Des Moines Register in January and February 2012. In addition to noting the age and any religious affiliation of those who died, the researchers also documented sex, marital status and the number of social and volunteer activities listed.

Results showed that those whose obit listed a religious affiliation lived 9.45 years longer than those who didn’t. The gap shrunk to 6.48 years after gender and marital status were taken into account.

The second study included 1,096 obituaries from 42 major cities in the United States published on newspaper websites between August 2010 and August 2011.

In this study, people whose obits mentioned a religious affiliation lived an average of 5.64 years longer than those whose obits did not, which shrunk to 3.82 years after gender and marital status were considered.

Many studies have shown that people who volunteer and participate in social groups tend to live longer than others. So the researchers combined data from both studies to see if the volunteer and social opportunities that religious groups offer might explain the longevity boost.

Results showed that this was only part of the reason why religious people lived longer.

“We found that volunteerism and involvement in social organizations only accounted for a little less than one year of the longevity boost that religious affiliation provided,” Wallace said. “There’s still a lot of the benefit of religious affiliation that this can’t explain.”

So what else explains how religion helps people live longer? It may be related to the rules and norms of many religions that restrict unhealthy practices such as alcohol and drug use and having sex with many partners, Way said.

In addition, “many religions promote stress-reducing practices that may improve health, such as gratitude, prayer or meditation,” he said.

The fact that the researchers had data from many cities also allowed them to investigate whether the level of religiosity in a city and a city’s “personality” could affect how religious affiliation influenced longevity.

The findings showed that a key personality element related to longevity in each city was the importance placed on conformity to community values and norms.

In highly religious cities where conformity was important, religious people tended to live longer than non-religious people.

But in some cities there is a spillover effect.

“The positive health effects of religion spill over to the non-religious in some specific situations,” Wallace said. “The spillover effect only occurs in highly religious cities that aren’t too concerned about everyone conforming to the same norms. In those areas, non-religious people tend to live as long as do religious people.”

Way said there are limitations to the study, including the fact that it could not control for important factors related to longevity such as race and health behaviors. But a potential strength was that, unlike other studies, religious affiliation was not self-reported, but was reported by the obituary writer.

Overall, the study provided additional support to the growing number of studies showing that religion does have a positive effect on health, Wallace said.

Other authors on the study were Rebecca Anthony, who is in her final year of medical school at Ohio State, and Christian End, associate professor of psychology at Xavier University.

The study was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

THE JAZZ ARTS GROUP ANNOUNCES ITS 46th ANNIVERSARY 2018-2019 SEASON

Highlights Include Appearances by Broadway’s Maurice Hines, “Blond Ambition” Tour Veteran Vocalist Niki Haris, Rising Stars Benny Benack III and Lena Seikaly, Windy City Blues Man & Harmonicist Omar Coleman, NEA Jazz Master Vibraphonist/Drummer Jason Marsalis, Jazz-Funksters The Huntertones, Musical Celebrations Honoring Saxophone Greats from the Capital City, the 100th Anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance, A Collaboration with Opera Columbus and Our Annual Gala Celebration “One Night Only”

Columbus, OH — The Jazz Arts Group (JAG) has announced the lineup of concerts, guest artists, and special events on its 2018-2019 season including the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s (CJO) popular Swingin’ with the CJO concert series at the Southern Theatre and Jazz at The Lincoln, a series of chamber concerts featuring both internationally renowned touring artists and locally-curated events presented in the intimate setting of the historic Lincoln Theatre. JAG’s 46th anniversary season also includes the FREE Off-Stage at the Academy series that brings audiences and artists together for informal conversation and sharing with CJO guest artists, “Opera Swings Jazz,” a collaboration with Opera Columbus, and “One Night Only,” the annual gala fundraising event held this season at the Bluestone.

The Jazz Arts Group’s 2018-2019 46th anniversary season sponsor is Jerry Jurgensen. Major support for the season also comes from the Columbus Foundation, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, and the Ohio Arts Council. Additional support comes from Cardinal Health, Bob Evans, Grange Insurance, Ann & Tom Hoaglin, L Brands, Plante-Moran, PNC, State Auto Insurance Companies, Fahn & Denny Tishkoff, The Westin Columbus, and Southwest Airlines – the official airline of the Jazz Academy. Media partners include City Scene Magazine, the Dispatch Media Group, Lamar, Sunny 95, WMNI Radio and WOSU Public Media.

Season subscriptions for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s Swingin’ with the CJO series are on sale now at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street) or via the Jazz Arts Group’s website, www.jazzartsgroup.org. Single tickets for all CJO concerts plus Jazz at the Lincoln concert series tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, August 13 at 10 a.m. at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), by phone at (614) 469-0939 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Single tickets range in price from $15 – $68 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee). $10 and $15 student tickets will be available throughout the season two hours in advance of show time at the door with I.D. (CAPA facility fee applies.)

Swingin’ with the CJO Concert Series featuring Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra at the Southern Theatre

Trumpet virtuoso and Columbus Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director, Byron Stripling, leads the high-powered 16-piece CJO in five programs on the Swingin’ with the CJO Concert series at the historic Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus) during the 2018-2019 season.

Fascinating Rhythm featuring Maurice Hines | Thursday, October 18 – Sunday, October 21, 2018

• Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Guest artist: Maurice Hines, singer and tap dancer, star of stage and screen

• Tickets: $68, $60, $54, $50, $25, $15 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time. $10-$15 student tickets available at the door with I.D.

The Swingin’ with the CJO concert series kicks off with an appearance by Tony Award-nominee Maurice Hines. A star of stage and screen, the singer/tap dancer joins with Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra in a high energy, tour-de-force evening of hot jazz and dance.

Maurice Hines appeared on Broadway and in touring productions of “The Girl in the Pink Tights” with famed French chanteuse and ballerina, Zi Zi Jeanmaire, “Eubie” and “Sophisticated Ladies,” with his tap-dancing brother, Gregory, “Bring Back Birdie!,” with Chita Rivera and Donald O’Connor; and in productions of “Guys & Dolls” and “Jelly’s Last Jam.” Film and television appearances include Francis Ford Coppola’s “Cotton Club” and over 35 appearances on “The Tonight Show.” Mr. Hines has directed and choreographed national tours including “Uptown It’s Hot,” “Satchmo,” “Harlem Suite,” and the Radio City Spectacular, along with music videos for Quincy Jones, and others.

Home for the Holidays | Wednesday, November 28 – Sunday, December 2, 2018

• Wednesday & Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Guest artist: Niki Haris (vocalist)

• Tickets: $68, $60, $54, $50, $25, $15 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time. $10-$15 student tickets available at the door with I.D.

The CJO heats up the yuletide season with the annual Home for the Holidays concerts, this season featuring vocalist Niki Haris, daughter of soul-jazz piano great, Gene Harris. While Niki excels at jazz, blues and gospel, and is in high demand at jazz clubs and festivals, it was on the international pop music scene where she first became known. Niki performed alongside mega pop diva, Madonna, on the “Who’s That Girl,” “Blond Ambition,” and “The Girlie Show” tours. Haris will apply her considerable vocal gifts to seasonal favorites and jazz standards for the CJO’s Home for the Holidays concerts.

Unforgettable: Love Songs of Nat King Cole & Others | February 14 – 17, 2019

• Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Guest artists: Benny Benack III (trumpeter/vocalist) and Lena Seikaly (vocalist)

• Tickets: $68, $60, $54, $50, $25, $15 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time. $10-$15 student tickets available at the door with I.D.

The CJO provides the romantic soundtrack to the Valentine’s Day weekend with Unforgettable: Love Songs of Nat King Cole & Others, celebrating the centenary of jazz legend Nat King Cole, and featuring two fresh-faced rising stars on the jazz scene, trumpeter-vocalist Benny Benack III, and vocalist Lena Seikaly, an audience favorite at last summer’s JazZoo performances.

Trumpeter/vocalist Benny Benack III is equally at home performing jazz and pop, and equally at home as both singer and trumpet soloist. His singing style has been likened to the great crooners of yesteryear such as Bobby Darin and Mel Tormé, and he has enough dazzling trumpet chops to inspire the great trumpeter Wynton Marsalis to name him among the next generation of jazz greats. Benack is a frequent guest artist at international jazz festivals and has appeared as a soloist with Josh Groban and Ben Folds. His New York club appearances include the famed Birdland Jazz Club, where he recently performed with cabaret icon, Anne Hampton Callaway, and at Bemelman’s Bar in the fashionable Carlyle Hotel where he shares the stage and performances with fashion icon, Isaac Mizrahi.

Named “one of Washington’s preeminent jazz singers” and “brightest voices in jazz,” by the Washington Post, Lena Siekaly is making her mark in national and international jazz circles as a revivalist of traditional jazz vocals, as well as an innovator in contemporary vocal jazz styles. She was a semi-finalist at the prestigious 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Vocals Competition and is an alum of the Betty Carter Jazz Ahead program in DC. Audience response to her stunning debut with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra at JazZoo 2017 prompted an immediate invitation from CJO Artistic Director, Byron Stripling, to appear on the CJO’s 2018-2019 season at the Southern Theatre.

Nothing But the Blues | March 14 – 17, 2019

• Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Guest artists: Omar Coleman (vocals/harmonica) and Joel Frahm (saxophone)

• Tickets: $68, $60, $54, $50, $25, $15 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time. $10-$15 student tickets available at the door with I.D.

March madness kicks off with the CJO getting down and dirty in blues country with Nothing But the Blues, featuring windy city blues vocalist and harmonicist Omar Coleman and saxophonist Joel Frahm.

Omar Coleman’s performances are rooted in the blues, spiked with R&B urgency, and resonant with deep-soul passion. He has appeared on jazz and blues festivals internationally and been embraced by such estimable blues legends as Ruth Brown, Sean Carney, Robert Cray, Buddy Guy, Robert Randolph and Koko Taylor.

Saxophonist Joel Frahm is a mainstay on New York’s jazz scene with a growing reputation for his big tenor sound, deft assertive playing, and versatility. He moves smoothly from mainstream jazz to down and dirty blues, and has performed with such high profile names as Kenny Barron, Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling, Brad Mehldau, Jane Monheit and Dianne Schuur.

Gospel & Soul Meet Rock & Roll | April 25 – 28, 2019

• Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday & Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 3 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Guest artists: Quan Howell (vocalist), Shayna Steele (vocalist)

• Tickets: $68, $60, $54, $50, $25, $15 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time. $10-$15 student tickets available at the door with I.D.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra concludes its 2018-2019 season with Gospel & Soul Meet Rock & Roll featuring former “Sounds of Blackness” lead vocalist, Quan Howell (a guest artist on the CJO’s 2016-2017 “Soul Session” concerts), alongside Shayna Steele, whose dynamic vocals can be heard on tracks by Moby including his #1 Billboard Dance track, “Disco Lies,” and in concert with Bette Midler and Rihanna.

Jazz Arts Group Presents Jazz at the Lincoln

During the 2018-2019 season, the Jazz Arts Group will present each of its four Jazz Arts Group Presents series concerts at the historic Lincoln Theatre under the moniker Jazz at the Lincoln.

Tenor Titans of the Capital City | Saturday, September 22, 2018

• 8 p.m.

• The Lincoln Theatre (769 East Long Street, Columbus)

• $20 per person | $10 students (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time.

Celebrating the lives and legacies of legendary tenor saxophonists Rusty Bryant, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and Gene Walker, the concert will include a world premiere work composed by CJO principal arranger and saxophonist Chad Eby, and feature a roster of notable area saxophonists and instrumentalists. It’s especially fitting that the event takes place at the historic Lincoln Theatre where Rusty Bryant, Rahsaan Roland Kirk and Gene Walker are all inductees in the Lincoln Theatre Walk of Fame.

Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance | Friday, January 18, 2019

• 8 p.m.

• The Lincoln Theatre (769 East Long Street, Columbus)

• Tickets: $20 per person | $10 students (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time.

The Jazz Arts Group joins in the year-long, city-wide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance with a reboot of its sold-out, “Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance,” from the 2016-2017 season. Only this time it’s not just “ladies” singing. We’re expanding the list of classic songs on offer, and the roster of outstanding local performers – male and female, vocalists and instrumentalists. From big band tunes reminiscent of Harlem Renaissance band leaders Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson, to memorable refrains by the era’s standout singers and songwriters such as Louis Armstrong, Cab Calloway, Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and Fats Waller, the Harlem Renaissance is reborn in Columbus with this timely musical celebration.

Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band | Thursday, February 28, 2019

• 8 p.m.

• The Lincoln Theatre (769 East Long Street, Columbus)

• Tickets: $20 per person | $10 students (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time.

Vibraphonist/drummer Jason Marsalis is the youngest sibling of jazz greats Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo Marsalis. Together, the four brothers and their patriarch Ellis, comprise New Orleans’ venerable first family of jazz. Jason, along with his musician brothers and father, were honored as National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters in 2011: “The Marsalis family, together and individually, has been enormously influential in the world of jazz as performers, composers, conductors, educators, and advocates.” Splitting his time between France and the U.S., Jason maintains a busy schedule as a sideman for the likes of Jon Baptiste, John Ellis & Double Wide, Marlon Jordan, Marcus Roberts, Snarky Puppy, and others, as well as leading his own band and recording sessions. His latest CD release as drummer and vibraphonist is “Melody Reimagined: Book 1.”

Huntertones | Friday, April 5, 2019

• 8 p.m.

• The Lincoln Theatre (769 East Long Street, Columbus)

• Tickets: $20 per person | $10 students (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time.

Known for their high energy, horn-driven sound that melds jazz, funk, rock, and soul, Huntertones add depth and contrast to their live sets by shifting from a dynamic six-piece ensemble to a trio featuring saxophone, sousaphone, and beat-boxing, keeping their listeners’ eyes and ears open at every turn.

Huntertones formed in Columbus, Ohio at The Ohio State University and hosted their first shows at a house on Hunter Avenue. Their first Midwest tour was sponsored by the Jazz Arts Group. Since relocating to New York City, Huntertones have released two albums, and toured North and South America, Europe and Africa. Individually, members of Huntertones have compiled a diverse resume of collaborations with top artists in pop, jazz, soul, and musical theater. This includes work with Jon Batiste and Stay Human, O.A.R., Snarky Puppy, Stevie Wonder, Andy Grammer, Ed Sheeran, Allen Stone, Gary Clark Jr., Phillip Phillips, We Banjo 3, Umphrey’s McGee, Vulfpeck, and others. They return to where it all started, with an extended residency, arranged by the Jazz Arts Group, in Columbus area schools culminating in a performance at the Lincoln Theatre.

“Opera Swings Jazz” with Opera Columbus & the CJO

On the heels of Opera Columbus Artistic Director, Peggy Kriha Dye’s, debut last season with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, comes “Opera Swings Jazz,” a lively, fun, and totally non-traditional collaboration that combines the best of opera, jazz, virtuosity and improvisation. “Opera Swings Jazz” will feature the soaring voices of Adelaide Boedecker, Calvin Griffin and DeMeeshia Marshall, along with the high-flying sounds of Byron Stripling and the Columbus Jazz Orchestra.

“Opera Swings Jazz” | Friday, April 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 14, 2018 at 2 p.m.

• The Southern Theatre (21 East Main Street, Columbus)

• Tickets: $25 – $88 per person | $15 students (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee)

• Single tickets go on sale Monday, August 13 at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), all Ticketmaster Outlets, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Day-of tickets will be available at the theatre starting two hours before show time.

“One Night Only” Annual Gala Fundraising Event

Friday, November 2, 2018

The Jazz Arts Group holds its annual fundraising event, “One Night Only,” Friday, November 2, 2018 at the Bluestone. This year’s theme is “Blues at the Bluestone” and the evening will feature dinner, a silent and “live” auction, and musical performances by Columbus’ own legendary blues guitar hero, Sean Carney, and Windy City blues man, Omar Coleman on vocals and harmonica. Coleman is one of the guest performers featured on the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s 2018-2019 “Swingin’ with the CJO” series at the Southern Theatre. Joining Carney and Coleman is a rhythm section made up of seasoned area pros, along with several talented youngsters from the Jazz Arts Group’s Youth Jazz programs and Sean Carney’s blues camp project, Camp Blues.

“One Night Only” | Friday, November 2, 2018 from 6-10:30 p.m.

• The Bluestone (583 East Broad Street, Columbus)

• Tickets: $200 per person (includes guaranteed table seat, dinner, drinks, performance)

• Tickets for the event go on sale starting July 1, 2018 at www.jazzartsgroup.org.

THE COLUMBUS YOUTH JAZZ ORCHESTRA Sundays at the Southern

The talented youngsters of the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra (CYJO) take over the stage of the Southern Theatre Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. to offer a ½-hour set of classic big band music prior to the start of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s performance at 3 p.m. The ½-hour CYJO pre-show concert is FREE with CJO concert admission. The 2018-2019 season will mark the CYJO’s 28th anniversary season. CYJO alumni include jazz pianists Aaron Diehl and Micah Thomas, both of whom are now making names for themselves on the national and international jazz scene.

• Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m.

FREEBIES & EXTRAS

Each season the Jazz Arts Group offers a number of free events and the 2018-2019 season is no exception.

OFF-STAGE AT THE JAZZ ACADEMY

This series of FREE events offer audiences the chance to engage with guest artists, share their thoughts and ask questions in the relaxed setting of the Jazz Arts Group’s Jazz Academy (769 East Long Street, 4th Floor, Columbus – Above the Lincoln Theatre). Southwest Airlines is the official airline of the Jazz Academy.

Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 2 p.m.

CJO Guest Artist: Maurice Hines

Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 2 p.m.

CJO Guest Artist: Niki Haris

Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.

CJO Guest Artists: Benny Benack III & Lena Siekaly

Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m.

CJO Guest Artists: Omar Coleman & Joel Frahm

Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m.

CJO Guest Artists: Quan Howell & Shayna Steele

While these events are free and open to the public, capacity is limited and RSVPs through Eventbrite.com are encouraged to guarantee a seat.

FRIDAY NIGHT POST-SHOW JAM SESSIONS AT THE WESTIN

Following each of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s Friday night performances at the Southern Theatre, the audience is invited to the lobby of the adjoining Westin Columbus Hotel for a free jam session featuring members of the CJO and its guest artists. Audience members get to chat with some of their favorite CJO band members, enjoy beverages and listen to an impromptu set of great jazz music. A wonderful musical send-off.

Friday, October 19, 2018 (following the concert at approximately 10 p.m.)

Friday, November 30, 2018 (following the concert at approximately 10 p.m.)

Friday, February 15, 2019 (following the concert at approximately 10 p.m.)

Friday, March 15, 2019 (following the concert at approximately 10 p.m.)

Friday, April 26, 2019 (following the concert at approximately 10 p.m.)

Subscriptions for the Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s Swingin’ with the CJO Concert Series at the Southern Theatre are on-sale now. Subscriptions start at just $115 for tickets to all five concerts, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Office, 39 East State Street next to the Ohio Theatre, or by calling the CAPA Ticket Office at (614) 469-0939. The CAPA Ticket Office hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Single tickets for Jazz Arts Group events, including the CJO’s Swingin’ with the CJO concert series, the Jazz Arts Group Presents Jazz at the Lincoln concert series go on-sale Monday, August 13, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the CAPA Ticket Office (39 East State Street), by phone at (614) 469-0939 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Single tickets range in price from $15 – $68 (plus a $3 per ticket CAPA facility fee). $10 and $15 student tickets will be available throughout the season two hours in advance of show time at the door with I.D. (CAPA facility fee applies.)

Sheet Metal Workers Endorse DeWine

Thursday, June 14, 2018

COLUMBUS – The Sheet Metal Workers (SMART) Local 24 and Local 33 today announced their endorsements of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted for Governor and Lt. Governor of Ohio in the 2018 General Election.

“Ohio needs a Governor that will lead on education, workforce training, and ending the opioid epidemic if we are going to take our economy to the next level, and Mike DeWine is ready to make the tough choices to ensure a strong state for today’s workers and tomorrow’s generation,” said Rodney French, Business Manager for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 24.

“Across Ohio, businesses need workers and workers need careers. The Sheet Metal Workers in the State of Ohio believe that Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have a vision to advance the state’s workforce development efforts to meet those needs in every community,” said Michael Coleman, Business Manager/President of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 33.

The Sheet Metal Workers Local 24 and Local 33 provide contractors with highly skilled, highly trained sheet metal professionals in all of Ohio’s counties. They also represent workers in Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Their mission is to secure and maintain quality working conditions and provide a combination of both classroom and on-the-job training for members to ensure a quality workforce.

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have also been endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Ohio Conference of Plasterers & Cement Masons, The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, and the Ohio Society of CPAs (Certified Public Accountants).

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor Hot Chicken Takeover

COLUMBUS – Hot Chicken Takeover in Columbus has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of June’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Hot Chicken Takeover to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared June as “Empowering Opportunities” Month to highlight businesses and organizations that help people overcome adversity and become part of the workforce.

Hot Chicken Takeover was started after founder, Joe DeLoss, decided to bring hot chicken to Columbus with the goal of being a fair chance employer. With 150 employees and three locations, Hot Chicken Takeover offers fair consideration to anybody who applies whether they’ve been incarcerated, suffered homelessness or faced other barriers to employment.

WHO: A representative of Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

WHAT: Presentation of a certificate honoring Hot Chicken Takeover for being featured in the Ohio Business Profile program.

WHEN: Monday, June 18, 2018 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hot Chicken Takeover

59 Spruce Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

NW Ohio Building Trades Back DeWine-Husted

Thursday, June 14, 2018

COLUMBUS– The Northwest Ohio Building Trades (NWOBTC) today announced their endorsement of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted for Governor and Lt. Governor of Ohio in the 2018 General Election.

“The construction industry is the life-blood of Ohio’s economy, and Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have proven themselves to be the right leaders to move both our industry and the entire state forward,” said Shaun Enright, representing NWOBTC. “Together, Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have been outstanding public servants for our state, and we are confident they have the necessary experience and vision to improve the lives of workers across Ohio.”

The NWOBTC has over 15,000 members in Northwest Ohio and works with hundreds of contractors throughout the state. The organization supports candidates who demonstrate a genuine commitment of the success of the construction industry.

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted have also been endorsed by the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Ohio Conference of Plasterers & Cement Masons, the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, the Sheet Metal Workers from Locals 24 & 33.

Insure Your Summer Fun

Ohio Department of Insurance

Thursday, June 14, 2018

COLUMBUS — More people in Ohio are outside enjoying activities in the summer than any other time of the year. Just as important as applying sunscreen, Ohioans should financially protect themselves in case of an unfortunate summertime incident, said Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment.

“The best way to start the summer is to complete an insurance review,” Froment said. “Call your insurance agent or company to ensure you have the appropriate coverage and amounts. If you are looking for coverage, be sure to shop around.”

Froment shared this summertime activities insurance review checklist:

Swimming in the pool and jumping on the trampoline

• An insurer can deny or cancel coverage for not informing them you have a pool or trampoline.

• Some insurers might not insure property with a trampoline or swimming pool, or policy exclusions for liability related to injuries may apply.

• Understand the insurer’s safety measure requirements, such as a fence or locked gate.

• Know applicable damages and injuries your policy covers. An umbrella policy provides liability coverage above the limits of a homeowners policy.

Catching the breeze on a boat or jet ski

• Small boats may be covered by a homeowners policy but coverage for liability risk is limited.

• A boat of any significant size will be excluded from a homeowners policy for both property and liability coverage.

• Consider a separate policy that covers physical damage and provides appropriate liability limits.

• Personal water crafts, such as jet skis, will likely require a separate policy.

• Inquire about safety course discounts, permitted operators, and the liability associated with towing.

Hitting the road in your vehicle

• Adequately insure your vehicle and carry your insurance card.

• Familiarize yourself with standard post-accident procedures.

• If in an accident, exchange names, addresses, and contact and insurance information with those involved. Note the road name and conditions. Take photos of the vehicles and accident scene. Report the incident to your agent or insurer. If the accident is serious call 911.

• Obtain the accident report.

Taking the motorcycle or scooter for a spin

• Motorcycles and scooters aren’t covered by an auto insurance policy, you must secure a separate policy that includes liability and physical damage coverage.

• If you carry seasonal coverage, check that your policy is in-force during the months you intend to operate your motorcycle.

• Understand Ohio helmet laws. Insurers may also have requirements for helmets.

• Some insurance companies might offer a discount for safety courses.

Exploring the outdoors with an all-terrain vehicle

• All-terrain vehicles (ATV) aren’t covered by an auto insurance policy, but a homeowners policy may provide liability coverage in certain circumstances.

• Consider a separate ATV policy to make sure you are properly insured for liability and physical damage coverages.

• Ask your agent about age restrictions, permitted drivers, discounts for taking safety courses and riding with a helmet.

Consumers with insurance questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 and visit www.insurance.ohio.gov.

Mike Pence to be greeted by giant LGBT dance party during Ohio visit

Protest during Columbus Pride inspired by vice-president’s pitiful record on LGBT rights

Luke O’Neil

Thu 14 Jun 2018

Pence’s record on gay rights has prompted the protest. ‘The fact that he’s anti-LGBT and he’s coming on Pride weekend? We couldn’t do nothing,’ said Jay Smith, the event organiser.

Mike Pence’s record on gay rights has prompted the protest. ‘The fact that he’s anti-LGBT and he’s coming on Pride weekend? We couldn’t do nothing,’ said Jay Smith, the event organiser. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

Mike Pence is going to a drag show on Friday. It’s not listed on his official itinerary for the trip, but when he arrives in Columbus, Ohio, he’ll be greeted by drag queens, soundsystems and hundreds of LGBT revellers.

The delightfully festive crossover comes as the US vice-president is set to speak at an event being held by at the controversial pro-Trump non-profit America First Policies, just as Pride weekend in Columbus kicks off. To commemorate the visit, the LGBT community has decided to throw him a party outside the downtown hotel where he’s speaking. In tow will be a dozen drag performers, two DJs, and speeches from politicians like Rick Neal, the gay Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 15th US congressional district.

Indiana Republicans reaffirm Pence-era opposition to same-sex marriage

The Welcome Mike Pence: Big LGBTQ Dance Party was launched on a whim on Facebook on Monday of this week, Jay Smith, one of the organizers of the event explained, and in a few days it has snowballed beyond anything he imagined. Nearly 2,000 have expressed interest on the Facebook page. Apparently a lot of people want to see Mike Pence dance to Robyn.

Smith says he’s anticipating five to six hundred people, although that number could grow. “We want to jam the street with as many people as we can celebrating. I would love to see a sea of rainbow and dancing,” he said.

“The energy that has developed stems from his record on LGBT issues. It’s been amplified because he’s coming on Friday, the first day of Columbus Pride. The fact that he’s anti-LGBT and he’s coming on Pride weekend? We couldn’t do nothing.”

Pence’s record on LGBT issues has indeed been terrible. Some of his greatest bigoted hits came as governor of Indiana, when he signed a so-called religious freedom bill into law that would have effectively served as a license to discriminate against gay people. It was later toned down after an uproar.

In Congress, he supported an amendment that would define marriage as only between a man and a woman, and voted against the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell repeal. During his run for Congress he appears to have advocated for the horrific practice known as conversion therapy – something he later denied. America First Policies’ record on the issues isn’t all that great either. Recently Carl Higbie, a top staffer at the group, resigned after numerous racist and homophobic comments he had made in the past were reported.

That kind of record would justify a more serious demonstration but partying as protest has a longstanding tradition in the gay community, with pride events traditionally coupling political activism with a celebration of queer culture.

I always tell my friends in other cities: you can’t believe how gay Columbus, Ohio, is until you’ve been there to experience it! — Sable Coate, drag queen

It’s a tactic used by other groups, too. After being caught on video delivering a racist rant in a New York cafe last month, lawyer Aaron Schlossberg was met with revelers outside his apartment partying in the streets and singing along to a mariachi band. A number of high-profile electronic artists and DJs are planning a marathon dance party in the UK to protest against Donald Trump’s first visit.

In that spirit, parties like this are an ironic torment. Don’t like Mexicans? Good luck sleeping through this mariachi band, pal. Don’t like gay people? Watch us werk.

“We decided to go with the dance party because it’s fun, it’s a loving event. When people dance they’re happy,” Smith said. “We want to demonstrate for the LGBT community, especially those struggling with their gender identity or sexual orientation, that while this administration doesn’t have their back, we have their back and that we’re going to be fighting for them every day.”

“The LGBTQ scene here is very strong, and very much supported by the city, from the mayor down,” Sable Coate, one of the drag queens co-hosting the event added. “It’s funny because, I always tell my friends in other cities: you can’t believe how gay Columbus, Ohio, is until you’ve been there to experience it!”

That’s something Coate hopes Pence finds out for himself. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he chose to come to Columbus during Pride Weekend. We have to show them we’re here in peace, we’re here in happiness, we’re here to celebrate, but we don’t agree with your choices regarding our community and all we want as Americans is equality.”

In other words, if you can’t get Mike Pence to go to the drag show, you have to bring the drag show to him.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords waves to supporters during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120750919-3fb2e9bf04f14ddeabc022df15865494.jpg Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords waves to supporters during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, left, and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval stand for photographs during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage, and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120750919-c50392268b4a4784bc0c10ce40edcae8.jpg Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, left, and Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval stand for photographs during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage, and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks alongside Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage, and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120750919-b3c15fe79f6149c48ee89dc30f8c198d.jpg Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks alongside Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval during the "Women for Aftab" advocacy group kickoff event in support of Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. Pureval pledges to support pay equity, protecting health care coverage, and paid family leave. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

STAFF & WIRE REPORTS

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jun/14/mike-pence-lgbtq-dance-party-columbus-ohio

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/jun/14/mike-pence-lgbtq-dance-party-columbus-ohio