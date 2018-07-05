Balloon pilot fatally injured at festival identified

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — A pilot at an Ohio balloon festival who hit his head on the balloon’s burners after landing and died has been identified.

The president of the Ashland BalloonFest in northeast Ohio says the pilot who was fatally injured Friday (June 29) was 74-year-old John Moran, of Cortland.

Festival president Mindi Cantrell had said Moran hit his head during “disassembly of the balloon.”

Officials say Moran was injured shortly after his balloon landed Friday night just north of Ashland, roughly 65 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Authorities say Moran was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Festival officials say it was the 23rd year Moran had participated in the balloon event.