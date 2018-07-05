Immigration Raids in Ohio

NEWS

Far from Southwest, children of workplace raids await fate

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

Saturday, June 23

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) — Two of the largest workplace immigration raids yet under the Trump administration, carried out just weeks apart in Ohio, have upended the lives of hundreds of children caught in the middle.

Unlike the migrant children removed from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of these young people were born in the U.S. and are therefore citizens, and most haven’t been separated from their families entirely. What they face, though, is a future that is just as uncertain as they wait to find out whether their mothers and fathers will be deported.

Some families will be forced to decide whether to keep themselves together by moving everyone back to their home country, in most cases Mexico or Guatemala, or face being split apart if one parent stays with the children or parents let relatives or friends keep them.

“What’s happening on the southern border is happening on the northern border in a different way,” said Veronica Dahlberg, leader of Hola, a Hispanic advocacy group in Ohio. “But these children are going to suffer for many years from the trauma, the uncertainty, the fear.”

While children at the border were held separately from their parents in what some called cage-like atmospheres, churches and social service agencies made sure most of the kids in Ohio reconnected with relatives or stayed with caretakers. In some cases, parents in the Ohio raids were released with electronic tethers because there was no one else available.

It’s likely that hundreds of children are affected by the large raids in Ohio. The first resulted in the arrest of 114 workers at a gardening and landscaping company on June 5. Aid organizations, using information gathered from those detainees, estimate those parents collectively have 200 children.

There’s no tally yet on how many children were affected by raids Tuesday at four meatpacking plants. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said 146 workers were arrested in the raids this week because they are in the country illegally and believed to have used fake identities to get their jobs.

In the hours after Tuesday’s raid began, churches and social service agencies in Salem, where most of the workers were detained, arranged for their children to be picked up from their homes and babysitters.

Volunteers entertained about 50 youngsters of all ages with games and fed them pasta. Those who were with the children said the youngest ones played happily while their older brothers and sisters cried with looks of shock, not knowing when they would see their parents again or where they would go.

Most were picked up that night by a parent or relative who wasn’t arrested, but a few went home with other families, said Sister Rene Weeks, director of Hispanic ministry at St. Paul Catholic Church.

One schoolteacher took home five children, who were reunited with their parents the next day after some were released with electronic ankle monitors by immigration authorities because there was no one else to care for their children.

About 60 of the workers were released based on health or family considerations under a longstanding policy that gives ICE discretion to release detainees because of humanitarian concerns, said Khaalid Walls, an agency spokesman.

While President Donald Trump has come under fire for a policy that has separated more than 2,300 children from their parents at the Mexico border, these large-scale workplace raids have been going on since President Bill Clinton was in office, and arrests increased dramatically during his second term.

Among the immediate worries now for the families in Ohio, beyond arranging legal help and trying to raise money to get their loved ones released on bond, are how to pay for their bills now that they can no longer work.

At least one woman, a mother of three, already has been deported, Dahlberg said. Her children remain in the United States with their father, she said.

Other detainees could be ordered to leave within weeks or months.

Teachers in Salem who know many of the children started collecting money to help pay for their rent and groceries.

“If we’re helping take care of the family needs, that will help the kids and help us educate them,” said school superintendent Joe Shivers. “Then we’re going to be able to do our job.”

In Norwalk, where many of the workers arrested in the first big raid this month, residents have been donating carloads of groceries and diapers and giving money so teenagers can call parents who have been jailed.

Many within the area’s small Hispanic community were surprised by the generosity coming from those in a county where Trump won by a 2-to-1 ratio two years ago.

Laura Romero-Harkelroad, a teacher and mother of two boys who lives in nearby Berlin Heights, said she sent a message to friends asking for help, saying “whatever ever your opinion, these are children, these are single moms.”

Karime Hernandez said her 9-year-old brother stopped eating for a few days after their older brother, Gerardo, was detained on his first day of working at the garden center.

A study by the Urban Institute and commissioned by a Hispanic civil rights organization a decade ago found that children who suddenly lose contact with a parent detained in workplace raids are left with stress, emotional trauma and material needs that can lead to mental health disorders.

Dollar Tree Announces New Distribution Center in the Morrow County, Ohio; Creating 400 New Jobs

May 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), North America’s leading operator of discount variety stores, announced plans for a new distribution center in Morrow County, Ohio. The company plans to invest more than $125 million into the project, while creating 400 new jobs for the Columbus Region. Dollar Tree will be the second largest employer in the county.

“Dollar Tree is a large and growing organization,” said Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree president and CEO. “We currently operate more than 735 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in the state of Ohio and we are excited about our new distribution center project in Morrow County. This new facility will enhance our supply chain, provide convenient access to our network of stores and create hundreds of new jobs for the citizens in Morrow County and its surrounding counties.”

Dollar Tree will invest in the construction of a new 1.2 million-square-feet distribution facility in Bennington Township that will provide service directly to Dollar Tree’s stores. Construction is slated to commence in summer 2018, with the facility being operational by summer 2019.

“The Morrow County Commissioners are thrilled to welcome an industry-leading retailer like Dollar Tree to the community, and we’re energized by the hundreds of employment opportunities it will bring,” said Tom Whiston, Morrow County commissioner.

Situated directly on I-71, the facility will provide Dollar Tree with prime access to quickly and efficiently move product to its stores. Furthermore, the new distribution center provides Morrow County residents in-county employment opportunities, right inside of town.

“Dollar Tree’s investment in a new fulfillment center in Bennington is great news for the Columbus Region and the 400 Ohioans who will soon be on the job in Morrow County,” said Ted Griffith, JobsOhio managing director for logistics and distribution. “This was a collaborative effort with Columbus 2020, Morrow County and Dollar Tree that will grow this successful company’s presence in Ohio.”

Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree is the largest and most successful single-price-point retailer in North America. Dollar Tree was ranked No. 136 on the 2017 Fortune 500 ranking of largest companies. As of fiscal year-ended February 3, 2018, the company operated 14,835 retail stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, along with a network of 22 distribution centers.

With greater access to the U.S. market than any other major metro, the Columbus Region is a strategic location for the movement of goods. More than 4,400 logistics establishments employing over 83,000 employees thrive on the Columbus Region’s ultra-modern interstate highway system, third-party logistics companies and multiple rail terminals. Morrow County is approximately 45 minutes north of downtown Columbus. The county has a population approaching 40,000 and in recent years has invested millions to expand water, sewer, natural gas and fiber utilities infrastructure.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 14,800 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

Columbus Region Closes May with 2,700+ Expected New Jobs

May 2018 will be a major month for job creation announcements in the Columbus Region. As of today, more than 2,700 new jobs have been announced, with 9 company expansion or attraction announcements that committing to a total of more than 2,700 future jobs and more than $296 million in capital investment.

Notable announcements today in Delaware County include Air Waves LLC, a revolutionary e-commerce company providing specialized solutions to the apparel industry, which announced plans to expand its operations in Orange Township, Ohio, investing a total of $500,000 and creating 60 new jobs.

Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, is available for interviews.

Some key aspects of what Columbus 2020 has seen with May activity:

Economic and geographic diversity: The diversity of the Columbus Region economy has been key to the area’s growth, and it’s reflected in this month’s announcements. The nine companies represent diversity of job types (from warehousing to IT and engineering jobs), diversity of industries (retail, technology, distribution), diversity of geography (four counties and eight cities or townships) and the diversity of company type (startups to heritage companies).

The Columbus Region is a model for economic development: While often times major national attention is put on “mega project” wins, growth is about wins of all sizes to increase economic prosperity for the community.

Long term growth: Though announced in May, these jobs be created and filled over future years.

Root Insurance Announces Significant Expansion in Columbus, Ohio

Leading Manufacturer Selects Grove City for New Distribution Center

Heitmeyer Consulting Plans to Expand in the Columbus Region, Investing $100k and Adding 60 New Jobs

A. O. Smith to Invest $7M in Groveport and Obetz Expansion

Air Waves Expands in Orange Township, Ohio; Creating 60 New Jobs

Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center

Leading Communication Technology Company Invests Millions in New Grove City Facility

Fast Growing IT Company Expands in the Columbus Region, Adding 75 New Jobs

May 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Fast Switch, LTD, one of the fastest growing, privately-held, IT staffing companies in the nation, announced plans to expand its presence in Dublin, Ohio, investing $225,000 and adding 75 new jobs. Hiring for developers and analysts, and cyber and help desk positions will begin in summer 2018.

“Our high-growth model has been incredibly successful and as we look to amplify our national presence, it made sense to grow our local footprint and expand our staff at home in Dublin,” said Randy Dean, president, Fast Switch. “The Columbus Region provides a wealth of IT talent for our company to tap into, and we’re excited to play a part in solidifying the Region as an emerging tech hub.”

Fast Switch is expecting significant revenue and employment growth as the company amplifies its offerings around its cyber security and robotic process automation practices. The company currently has 206 employees at its headquarters at 4900 Blazer Parkway, with the expansion adding an additional 75 new jobs. Capital investment will go toward building costs. As Fast Switch expands its presence locally and nationally, the company is bolstering its operational capacity at its Dublin headquarters to help accelerate its growth, while continuing to meet public demand.

“We’re delighted to see another locally headquartered company continue to invest in Dublin, adding new capital and jobs to our community,” said Colleen Gilger, director of economic development, City of Dublin. “The growth of local tech companies like Fast Switch helps ensure Dublin will continue to thrive in the modern economy for years to come.”

Fast Switch offers a range of services for clients and focuses primarily on IT professional services and consulting. The company provides customized programs including the MTAC-Military Training and Assistance Program that, in conjunction with some of the leading firms in the Columbus Region, has a positive impact on veteran employment. The company also offers an IT Apprentice Program that has helped students without an IT degree move into IT roles.

“As the Columbus Region generates IT talent, we are seeing more cutting-edge companies like Fast Switch thrive and grow here,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for information technology, JobsOhio. “Fast Switch will have 75 more associates on the front lines confronting IT challenges such as cyber security for its clients worldwide, and they will be doing that work from Dublin, Ohio.”

The Columbus Region is home to a vibrant IT ecosystem that benefits Fortune 500 corporations and local technology startups alike. In fact, KLG Advisors listed the Columbus Region as a top U.S. metro for IT staffing potential, based on the concentration of IT talent, growth of IT labor force, and university and college output in the Region. Dublin is a city of more than 48,000 residents located just northwest of Columbus.

About Fast Switch, LTD

Fast Switch, Ltd. is one of the fastest growing, privately-held, IT staffing companies in the nation. Fast Switch was formed in December of 1996 and currently has 808 associates working in 35 states across the US. Fast Switch’s client base includes 32 percent of the Fortune 25 and revenues for 2016 exceeded $95 million. Learn more at fastswitch.com.

About the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA

Dublin is a city of more than 48,000+ residents located just northwest of Columbus, Ohio. It offers residents and corporate citizens responsive services, attractive housing, superior public education, direct regional highway access, abundant park space, thoughtful and strategic planning, innovative ideas and technology and a dynamic community life. Dublin is consistently ranked one of the safest cities in the nation and in 2015 was named one of America’s Top 20 Creative Class Cities. It is home to more than 20 corporate headquarters, an entrepreneurial center, 4,300+ businesses, world-class events and the urban, walkable Bridge Street District. Learn more at DublinOhioUSA.gov.

Root Insurance Announces Significant Expansion in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus-founded InsurTech disruptor commits to quintuple workforce by 2021

Root to move into approx. 65,000-square-foot office space in Downtown Columbus

May 21, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Root Insurance, the only insurance company to incorporate individual driving behavior into every quote, today announced plans to significantly expand its presence in Columbus. The company will move its offices to a new, 65,000-square-foot space in Downtown Columbus and will invest approximately $2,000,000 to build out and equip the new location. The company also announced that by the end of 2021 it plans to increase its current workforce of 88 employees by more than 500 percent, creating 463 new, full-time, permanent jobs.

“Their expansion is a recognition of our strong talent pool here and a commitment to innovative solutions in the reinvention of car insurance. Root’s growth since we were founded in 2015 is due in no small part to the strong talent we continue to find in Columbus,” said Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO of Root. “While this expansion will allow us to continue to grow Root’s offering nationally, it will also deepen our roots in Columbus, with the resources and space to grow the business with the momentum it deserves.”

The expansion further confirms Root’s commitment to growing its presence in Ohio, investing in the local community and fulfilling the company’s mission of reinventing car insurance. Throughout the process, Root has partnered with JobsOhio, Columbus 2020, and the City of Columbus. Their support has been an essential component in Root’s decision to expand in Columbus. The announced changes not only set Root up for future success, but they also ensure the company’s continued ability to contribute to strong economic growth in the region.

“Root is a great partner in the current and future success of Columbus,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “Their expansion is a recognition of our strong talent pool here and a commitment to innovative solutions in the reinvention of car insurance.”

Root is the nation’s first auto insurance provider founded on the principles of fairness. Its platform is managed seamlessly through a first-of-its-kind mobile app that uses smartphone technology and data science to understand actual driving behavior, giving the company the unique ability to insure drivers based on how they actually drive – not just their demographics. Root is also acutely focused on safe driving, offering steep discounts to safe drivers.

Since launching, Root has expanded its offering to 16 states, with plans to be nationwide by the end of 2019. In April 2018, the company announced the closing of a $51-million Series C funding round, one of the largest funding announcements by an Ohio tech startup.

“The Columbus Region has long been home to leading insurance brands, and Root is proof it will be home to leading insurance brands in the future,” said Kenny McDonald, president and CEO, Columbus 2020. “We’re proud to call Root a Columbus-based tech innovator.”

The Columbus Region is on pace to have the strongest decade of economic growth in history. With support from private organizations, community and public-sector partners, Columbus 2020 continues to foster the mission to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across the 11 Columbus Region counties. Root’s expansion advances the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy goal to create more than 150,000 net new jobs by 2020.

The expansion is contingent upon approval of City of Columbus incentives, which are expected to be reviewed this evening. JobsOhio also intends to provide assistance for the project.

“It is no surprise that Root Insurance advanced a new approach to serving its customers from its operations in the Columbus Region,” said JobsOhio Managing Director for Financial Services Valentina Isakina. “The region’s cluster of insurtech talent makes it an ideal location for innovators like Root to succeed, and we are delighted its growth will bring 400 new jobs to downtown Columbus.”

About Root:

Root Insurance is the nation’s first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile and founded on the principle of fundamental fairness. Root offers personalized car insurance that gives good drivers the rates they deserve, managed seamlessly through a mobile app. Root uses smartphone technology and data science to understand actual driving behavior, the primary factor in determining personal automobile insurance rates. Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and is backed by the largest reinsurance companies in the world, including Maiden Re, Munich Re and Odyssey Re. Currently, Root is available to drivers in Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah, and will be coming to more states soon. For more information, visit http://www.joinroot.com and get the rate you deserve by downloading the app.

About JobsOhio:

JobsOhio is a private, nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth, Columbus 2020, Dayton Development Coalition, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobs-ohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Leading Manufacturer Selects Grove City for New Distribution Center

May 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – IPC Global Solutions, a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributer of automotive and commercial vehicle filters, has announced plans to open a new distribution facility in Grove City, Ohio, investing $300,000 and creating 35 new jobs. Hiring for material handling positions will begin in Q3 2018.

IPC Global Solutions’ new 120,000-square-foot facility will be located at 3495 Gantz Road. The company will consolidate two logistics and distribution operations to the Columbus Region, from which it will serve the Eastern United States. Capital investment will go toward machinery and equipment.

“We chose Grove City because of its ideal location and access to talent,” said Michael Kennedy, president and COO, IPC Global Solutions. “Our new distribution center will allow us to continue providing excellent, timely service to our customers throughout the Midwest and Eastern United States.”

IPC Global Solutions was founded 31 years ago as a pioneer in the manufacturing and importation of automotive products from Pacific Rim countries. In the decades since the company’s founding, IPC has developed unmatched expertise in global manufacturing as well as product management, logistics and fulfillment.

“We are enthusiastic and proud to welcome an innovative manufacturer to Grove City,” said Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. “Our workforce will help fuel IPC’s ongoing success, and IPC will be important to the growth and success of our community.”

“We and Columbus 2020 welcome IPC and the 35 new jobs it will bring to Grove City,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for logistics and distribution, JobsOhio. “Associates at the company’s first Ohio facility will ensure IPC’s high- quality filtration systems can be available throughout North America.”

With greater access to the U.S. market than any other major metro, the Columbus Region is a strategic location for the movement of goods. More than 4,400 logistics establishments employing over 83,000 employees thrive on the Columbus Region’s ultra-modern interstate highway system, third-party logistics companies and multiple rail terminals. Grove City, southwest of downtown Columbus, is home to an estimated 41,495 residents and more than 1,200 businesses.

About IPC Global Solutions

IPC Global Solutions, headquartered in Taunton, MA, is a leader in the private label filter and wiper blade business. With a 31 year heritage of supporting the very best names in the aftermarket, IPC has built its success on delivering quality and service to customers all around the world. IPC is an ISO9001:2015 certified company with distribution facilities in Taunton, MA, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles, CA, and Shanghai, PRC. Learn more at IPCGlobalSolutions.com.

Heitmeyer Consulting Plans to Expand in the Columbus Region, Investing $100k and Adding 60 New Jobs

May 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Heitmeyer Consulting, a boutique staffing and consulting firm, has announced plans to expand its operations in the Columbus Region, investing $100,000 and creating 60 new jobs. Location within the Columbus Region has not yet been determined.

Heitmeyer is experiencing rapid growth in its financial services division with its new and existing contracts, and the expansion in the Columbus Region will help the company meet growing demand for its services. The $100,000 investment will primarily go toward building costs, as Heitmeyer’s current office has reached capacity. Hiring for subject matter expertise, project managers, administrative, developer and customer support positions will begin in summer 2018.

“The Columbus Region has helped support Heitmeyer’s growth thus far, and we’re proud to expand our presence here,” said Norm Heitmeyer, founder, Heitmeyer. “We are growing and so is the Columbus Region, so the area is able to provide the scalability and support we need to bolster our presence nationwide.”

“As we continue to tell our story to clients we are excited about our growth potential and how the unique model we have built can be leveraged to provide a value proposition that we feel is unparalled,” added Pat Scott, president, Heitmeyer.

Established in 1999, Heitmeyer provides technical and business-related expertise to companies in the U.S. and Canada. Heitmeyer initially specialized in services for the banking sector, but since its inception, it has successfully expanded into other industries, including healthcare, logistics, retail and energy. The company boasts a focused, client-centric model that allows Heitmeyer to intimately understand their clients needs, saving them both time and money by providing the best solutions, consulting and talent to meet their needs.

“Ohio is able to provide both the robust industry demand and the talent capacity to help innovative companies like Heitmeyer thrive,” said Valentina Isakina, managing director for financial services, JobsOhio. “We and Columbus 2020 are excited that this momentum will bring 60 new fintech jobs to the Columbus Region.”

Financial and insurance-related activities comprise the top sector of economic output in the Columbus Region. Companies with office operations in the Columbus Region benefit from being located in the No. 1 metro for population growth, job growth and GDP growth, compared to the Midwest’s 10 largest metros. Additionally, SmartAsset ranked Columbus No. 1 in its “Best American Cities to Work in Tech in 2017” list.

About Heitmeyer Consulting

Heitmeyer Consulting is a privately held company that was established in 1999 to provide technical and business expertise as it relates to the banking industry. Deeply rooted in the financial services industry, Heitmeyer’s niche based approach has been very successful, consistently meeting and exceeding the expectations of its clients both in the U.S. and Canada. Given this success, Heitmeyer expanded into other verticals – health care, logistics, retail, energy – using the same focus and client-centric model that has been successful for the company with financial services. Learn more at heitmeyerconsulting.com.

A. O. Smith to Invest $7M in Groveport and Obetz Expansion

MAY 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Hague Quality Water, a leading manufacturer of water treatment equipment recently acquired by A. O. Smith Corporation, has announced plans to expand its operations in the Columbus Region, investing approximately $7 million and creating 70 new jobs over a three-year period. Hiring for customer service, accounts receivable, purchasing, quality control, supervisor, maintenance, shipping and production positions will begin immediately.

Hague will expand its current operations at 4343 South Hamilton in Groveport, Ohio, and will open a new facility at 2353 Global Drive in Obetz, Ohio, to supplement its ongoing growth. The company currently employs more than 100 people at the Groveport facility.

“Hague was a key acquisition allowing A. O. Smith to broaden our range of water treatment products and services for our existing and potential customers,” said D. Samuel Karge, president for North America Water Treatment, A. O. Smith. “This investment in our people and overall processes is critical for our continued success in this rapidly growing market.”

Hague Quality Water, an A.O. Smith brand, manufactures a comprehensive line of water softener products. The Hague water softener features an innovative multi-compartment, compact tank design and is sold through both retailers and water quality dealers. A. O. Smith acquired Hague in August 2017 to broaden its growing North American water treatment business with additional products and services.

“We are excited and appreciative that Hague is investing in operation efficiency and productivity,” said Groveport Mayor Lance Westcamp. “Hague provides tremendous value to our community, and this investment further demonstrates its commitment to its people and to Groveport’s strong workforce.”

“Along with our partners at Columbus 2020, we are thrilled Hague Quality Water has chosen to expand and bring new jobs to the Columbus Region,” said Glenn Richardson, managing director for advanced manufacturing, JobsOhio. “Hague’s growing operations in Groveport and Obetz are essential to meeting growing demand for its products and services.”

The 11-county Columbus Region is one of the most diverse metropolitan economies in the U.S., and is No. 1 among the Midwest’s 10 largest metros in job growth, population growth and GDP growth. Centrally located between Chicago and New York, the Columbus Region boasts the greatest market access of any major metro—with 46 percent of the U.S. population within a 10-hour drive.

About Hague Quality Water

Established in 1960, Hague Quality Water is a leading brand of water softening products that are sold throughout the U.S. and in more than 20 international markets. The company, part of A. O. Smith Corporation’s North America Water Treatment business unit, has earned numerous awards and recognition for multiple cutting edge technological patents and product designs. Learn more at HagueWater.com.

Air Waves Expands in Orange Township, Ohio; Creating 60 New Jobs

May 21, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Air Waves LLC, a revolutionary e-commerce company providing specialized solutions to the apparel industry, has announced plans to expand its operations in Orange Township, Ohio, investing a total of $500,000 and creating 60 new jobs. Hiring for industrial, administrative, management and graphic design positions will begin immediately.

In 2015 and 2016, Air Waves sold two divisions to concentrate on its core business of on-demand garment printing and order fulfillment. Growth in that core business is now allowing the company to add more jobs to increase output. The company’s operations at 7750 Green Meadows North already employ 96. New capital investment will go toward machinery and equipment.

“We take great pride in our company’s role as a key player in the Columbus Region’s e-commerce sector,” said Kyle Kantner, CEO, Air Waves. “Delaware County’s key location and business climate make it a great place to continue scaling our operations.”

Air Waves leverages 30 years of industry expertise, during which it has been able to successfully implement a technology- driven approach to on-demand order fulfillment. This allows retail customers to jump on the latest trends without taking on the risks associated with a more traditional model.

“Air Waves is a prime example of what companies can gain by harnessing the opportunity that exists in Delaware County,” said Bob Lamb, economic development administrator, Delaware County. “We look forward to continuing to help facilitate this important company’s success.”

“Air Waves’ growth in Orange Township is further confirmation that the Columbus Region has the growth and talent to support production as well as fulfillment operations,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for logistics and distribution, JobsOhio. “This is great news for Central Ohio and the 60 new associates who will support Air Waves’ rapidly expanding customer base.”

Some of the world’s most recognizable apparel, lifestyle and home goods brands operate alongside top retail-related service providers to drive global retail industry innovation from the Columbus Region. The Region’s top e-commerce brands benefit from its multi-modal logistics infrastructure and the greatest market access of any major metro—with 46 percent of the U.S. population within a 10-hour drive.

About Air Waves LLC

Air Waves LLC is a uniquely positioned e-commerce company providing specialized solutions to the apparel industry. These solutions include: on demand printing solutions, on demand fulfillment solutions and brand development through various sales channels. Air Waves leverages 30 years of industry expertise to focus on: rapid deployment of goods and merchandise while minimizing upfront investment and inventory risk. Learn more at AirWavesInc.com.

Leading Communication Technology Company Invests Millions in New Grove City Facility

May 8, 2018

Columbus, Ohio – Stonecrop Technologies, a wireless network infrastructure company that provides innovative software and services to the telecommunications industry, has announced plans to invest millions in an assembly and fulfillment center in Grove City. The work at this facility, which will also serve as the company’s regional headquarters, will create more than 50 new jobs. Stonecrop’s national headquarters is in Petaluma, CA. This is its first location in the Columbus Region.

Stonecrop’s new 527,127-square-foot facility will be located at 3500 Southwest Boulevard. In addition to expanding product development and engineering staff, the tech company will utilize this operation to warehouse, assemble, test and configure telecom equipment for national distribution. Stonecrop is immediately hiring warehouse workers, supervisors, assembly technicians, telecom and supply chain engineers, data scientists and software developers.

“We’re helping our customers win the race to 5G. By improving our proximity to deployment projects in the north and northeast, we can better support rapid network densification,” said Stonecrop CEO & President Suzanne Kimbel. “Grove City’s prime location, the Columbus Region workforce and the growing tech talent base in the greater Columbus area are excellent advantages for us.”

The promise of a connected future requires increasingly complex networks that are capital intensive to build. Stonecrop leverages software, mobile tech and supply chain expertise to reduce the cost and time required to develop, build and maintain networks.

“We are excited to welcome an innovative West Coast company to Grove City,” said Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. “Stonecrop will offer a range of occupations to our capable workforce.”

“Stonecrop Technologies’ expansion in Grove City will bring new jobs to a facility that will help provide speed to market for high-tech products that we utilize every day,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for logistics and distribution, JobsOhio. “JobsOhio and Columbus 2020 look forward to working with Stonecrop as it continues to grow in Ohio.”

The 11-county Columbus Region is one of the most diverse metropolitan economies in the U.S., and is No. 1 among the Midwest’s 10 largest metros in job growth, population growth and GDP growth. Grove City, southwest of downtown Columbus, is home to an estimated 41,495 residents and more than 1,200 businesses.

About Stonecrop Technologies

Established in 2001, Stonecrop continues to disrupt the way communications networks are deployed through a system of coordinated software applications and processes that align network design, supply chain, and installation. Stonecrop operates a national integrated logistics network with nearly 2 million square-feet of distribution space across 90+ U.S. cities. Learn more at Stonecroptech.com.

Aetna Adding Jobs in New Albany, Expanding Facilities; Area Economic Leaders Join Aetna Ohio Leadership for Facility Unveiling

Aetna’s facility unveiling at 6005 Nacot Place on 6/19

State officials and area economic leaders join Aetna Ohio leadership to share details around Aetna’s growing presence and investment in the New Albany community and economy.

Aetna will provide details on what’s fueling the company’s expansion in New Albany; the number and kind of jobs it’s looking to fill; details around the company’s recently-acquired office space and build out; and why the company chose New Albany as the location to expand its operations.

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the nation’s leading diversified health care benefits companies, serving an estimated 40.3 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna’s customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, see www.aetna.com and learn about how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world.

In this Friday, June 15, 2018 photo, a boy picks out a soccer ball from donations delivered to an Ohio trailer park in Norwalk, Ohio. Community members have donated diapers, baby wipes, food and clothing for the families of workers arrested in an immigration raid at a garden and landscaping company in early June. (AP Photo/John Seewer) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120812785-c9c47afab0834749a639b21de471c86b.jpg In this Friday, June 15, 2018 photo, a boy picks out a soccer ball from donations delivered to an Ohio trailer park in Norwalk, Ohio. Community members have donated diapers, baby wipes, food and clothing for the families of workers arrested in an immigration raid at a garden and landscaping company in early June. (AP Photo/John Seewer) FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, suspects are led away to be processed during an immigration sting at Corso’s Flower and Garden Center in Castalia, Ohio. Community members have donated diapers, baby wipes, food and clothing for the families of workers arrested in the immigration raid at the garden and landscaping company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120812785-4c84d873c3cf497b9c1f2bbb29a55c0a.jpg FILE – In this June 5, 2018, file photo, suspects are led away to be processed during an immigration sting at Corso’s Flower and Garden Center in Castalia, Ohio. Community members have donated diapers, baby wipes, food and clothing for the families of workers arrested in the immigration raid at the garden and landscaping company. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)