Candidate supports term limits

GOP US Senate nominee backs congressional term limits

By ANGIE WANG

Associated Press

Tuesday, July 10

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Republican nominee looking to unseat two-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown wants term limits that include only two terms for senators.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, of Wadsworth, announced Tuesday he supports a maximum of three terms for U.S. representatives and two for senators. Brown, a Democrat, is pursuing his third six-year term in office.

Without mentioning Brown by name, Renacci said “career politicians” who hold office for decades are to blame for the stalemate in the U.S. Senate, and new representatives with new ideas are the only way to fix what he called “a broken system.”

“Our representatives should go to Washington, get the job done and leave,” Renacci said.

Brown, 65, entered the Senate in 2007 after 14 years in the U.S. House. He’s one of Ohio’s best-known politicians. But national Republicans view him as vulnerable this fall, in part because of President Donald Trump’s strong 2016 victory in the politically divided state.

By signing the pledge, Renacci, 59, agreed to co-sponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment, a joint resolution introduced to the U.S. House and Senate judiciary committees in January 2017. He also promised he would limit himself to two terms as senator, if elected.

U.S. Term Limits is a Washington-based nonpartisan organization that advocates for term limits at all levels of government. According to a poll conducted with consulting firm McLaughlin and Associates, 82 percent of Americans surveyed support an amendment that would institute congressional term limits.

Renacci added that term limits would bring the politicians’ priorities back to their constituents.

“Right now, they’re making decisions based on the next election instead of the next generation,” he said.

Renacci is in his fourth congressional term. Preston Maddock, a spokesman for Brown’s campaign, pointed out that means he’s in violation of what Maddock called “a gimmick pledge.”

Renacci’s own tenure in Congress is only one way in which the “career politician” strategy risks backfiring this year.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine, at the top of the ticket as the party’s nominee for governor, spent 12 years in the U.S. Senate, four years as Ohio lieutenant governor and eight years as a congressman. He also served in the state Legislature.

Statehouse Correspondent Julie Carr Smyth contributed to this story from Columbus.

Ohio’s Utica Shale First Quarter Production Totals Released

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

July 11, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH – During the first quarter of 2018, Ohio’s horizontal shale wells produced 3,942,251 barrels of oil and 531,291,017 Mcf (531 billion cubic feet) of natural gas, according to the figures released today by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Natural gas production from the first quarter of 2018 showed a 42.85 percent increase over the first quarter of 2017, while oil production decreased by 3.6 percent for the same period.

2017 Quarter 1 (Shale) 2018 Quarter 1 (Shale) Percentage Change

Barrels of Oil 4,090,500 bbl 3,942,251 bbl (3.62%)

Mcf of Natural Gas 371,921,659 Mcf 531,291,017 Mcf 42.85%

The ODNR quarterly report lists 1,949 horizontal shale wells, 1,909 of which reported oil and natural gas production during the quarter. Of the wells reporting oil and natural gas results:

• The average amount of oil produced was 2,066 barrels.

• The average amount of natural gas produced was 278,454 Mcf.

• The average number of third quarter days in production was 86.

All horizontal production reports can be accessed at oilandgas.ohiodnr.gov/production.

Ohio law does not require the separate reporting of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) or condensate. Oil and gas reporting totals listed on the report include NGLs and condensate.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

MORPC announces new Information Technology Director – Hwa-yuan (Brian) Shang joins MORPC

(Columbus – July 11, 2018) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is pleased to announce Hwa-yuan (Brian) Shang as the new information technology (IT) director.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brian into this important leadership role,” MORPC Executive Director William Murdock said. “His experience working with communities throughout Central Ohio and expertise for information technology and planning make him an excellent fit to provide support and leadership for MORPC’s many programs and services.”

MORPC Information Technology Director will oversee the development, implementation, and use of technology throughout the agency, proactively addressing organizational, departmental and user-based needs. Areas of responsibility include the full range of information systems and telecommunications activities, including determining user requirements, recommending practical solutions, and leading agency-wide efforts to improve the effective use of technology. Responsible for developing and maintaining the technology strategic direction and IT plan for the agency.

“We are excited to add Brian to our team,” MORPC Chief of Staff & Director of Operations Shawn Hufstedler said. “His experience and thoughtful approach to IT will help improve our effectiveness to better meet the needs of MORPC and our region.”

Shang brings experience in leading IT projects and teams, developing program values with collaboration. He mostly recently served as Information Technology Manager for Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security where he oversaw IT operation, developed an IT strategic plan, adopted technology solutions to realize agency missions and objectives and lead projects that included system and component upgrades, server administration, data quality assessment, application development and procuring.

“It is my great pleasure to accept this challenge and I will learn the intricacy of each requirement, transform it into technical deliverable, and then I will make sure Information Technology is earnestly engaged with MORPC at all levels,” Shang said.

Shang is a PhD candidate, City and Regional Planning, at The Ohio State University, received his Master in Landscape Architecture, University of Pennsylvania, Master in Regional Planning, University of Pennsylvania, and B.S., in Landscape Architecture, Tunghai University, Taiwan.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

Friends of the Drexel Appoints Jeremy Henthorn as Theatre Director

Friends of the Drexel today announced that Jeremy Henthorn has been selected as theatre director of the Drexel Theatre. Currently executive director of the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival at the Columbus College of Art and Design and a resident of Bexley, Henthorn holds a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, ranked No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of Top 25 Film Schools for five years straight (2013-17). He will begin his new role with the Drexel on Monday, July 16, 2018.

For generations, the Drexel Theatre has been central Ohio’s first source for independent film and the best of Hollywood and international cinema. As theatre director, Henthorn will oversee the theatre’s day-to-day operations, determine artistic content, book and promote films, program theatre activities and special events, and serve as community ambassador for the Drexel.

“From the time I was a teenager, the Drexel has defined the cinematic experience for me,” stated Henthorn. “As a film festival programmer, I have screened dozens of films at the Drexel over the past several years, and witnessed first-hand its value to the audience, as well as to visiting filmmakers. From its gorgeous interior to its carefully curated programs, the Drexel is Columbus’ house of cinema, and I am excited for the opportunity to grow and share that experience with everyone.”

“The Friends of the Drexel board is very pleased to have found a director with such a breadth of knowledge and experience in the film industry,” stated Board Chair Judy Fisher. “His creativity in programming will enrich our programming immensely.”

Prior to joining the Columbus College of Art and Design, Henthorn served as Ohio film office director for the Ohio Department of Development, and mentor coordinator for the USC School of Cinema. As a screenwriter, he is currently represented by Heroes and Villains Entertainment (LA), and recently sold a feature screenplay to award-winning cinematographer Svetlana Cvetko.

In addition to an MFA from USC School of Cinema, Henthorn holds a BA in English from Otterbein University. He received Otterbein’s Playwriting Award and was a member of its Torch and Key Honor Society. At USC, he was awarded the Edward Small Memorial Scholarship for Writing Excellence and was a Nicholl Fellowship quarterfinalist.

About the Drexel Theatre

For generations, the Drexel Theatre has been central Ohio’s first source for independent film and the best of Hollywood and international cinema, striving to specialize in simply the best films from around the world.

About Friends of the Drexel, Inc.

Established in late 2009 by a group of committed community leaders and arts patrons, Friends of the Drexel, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to a more creative and prosperous future for the Drexel Theatre. Its mission is to secure and sustain the future of the historic Drexel Theatre as a distinctive cultural asset to Bexley and the greater Columbus community. It envisions the Drexel as a sustainable provider of unique arts content as well as a vibrant community meeting place that preserves the charm and eclectic, neighborhood film-going experience in a warm and inviting, yet technologically-advanced, facility.

Ohio Crews Called for Utah and Texas Wildfire Assistance

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

July 11, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH – A 20-person Ohio wildfire crew from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) left on Friday, July 6, to travel to Boise, Idaho. From there they were assigned to the Dollar Ridge Fire in northeastern Utah. Additionally, an ODNR wildfire crew consisting of three people and one wildfire engine left Ohio on Friday to assist wildfire suppression efforts in Sweetwater, Texas.

“Ohio’s wildland fire crew assigned to Utah is working to fight a human-caused wildfire located just southwest of Duchesne, Utah,” said Robert Boyles, Ohio’s state forester. “Our engine crew will assist the Texas Forest Service in fighting new fire starts in a high-fire danger area in western Texas.”

The ODNR Division of Forestry trains ODNR, federal and private natural resource agencies, as well as fire department personnel from across the state, for inter-agency wildland fire detail and emergencies to protect life and property in Ohio; manage prescribed fire for forest regeneration; and to provide assistance to other states as part of the national effort.

Ohio crews and individual management personnel have assisted with hurricanes, floods and wildfire incidents since 1986. Crews and overhead staff are normally dispatched out-of-state for two-week assignments. Travel and wage costs are reimbursed by requesting agencies. Last year, Ohio’s wildfire and engine crews responded to southern wildfire assignments in Georgia, Arizona, New Mexico and Montana.

The ODNR Division of Forestry also coordinates agreements and wildfire training, prevention, suppression and enforcement with 325 fire departments in the southern and eastern parts of the state and around Maumee State Forest in the state’s northwest corner.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands and the fire management program, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

Indivisible: Ohio District 12 holds early voting events with Danny O’Connor

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

COLUMBUS, OH—Today Indivisible: Ohio District 12 held two events to help drive early voting for Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor in the special election for the OH-12 U.S. Congressional District. Scores of voters turned out in Delaware and Franklin counties to vote, meet Danny, and cheer him on.

O’Connor—who is endorsed by Indivisible: Ohio District 12—also attended early-voting events in Richland, Morrow, Licking, and Muskingum counties. In his campaign’s press release on the events, O’Connor is quoted as saying: “I’m so proud to have grassroots support from people across the 12th district who are really excited to have their voices heard. This district doesn’t belong to any particular person or party, it belongs to the people, and together we’re going to bring a new generation of leadership to Congress.”

The imperative to safeguard affordable healthcare coverage is motivating many citizens to vote early for O’Connor. “I’m voting early because I can’t wait to have a Congressman who wants to help protect my ability to get affordable healthcare despite my pre-existing conditions,” said Sara Sampson, co-leader of the OH-12 Indivisible group. “I know that Danny O’Connor will fight for affordable healthcare coverage.”

At the Franklin County event, former member of Congress Mary Jo Kilroy, who previously represented Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, underscored the importance of voter turnout. “This special election is about turnout, and today’s first day of voting shows that voters are excited to vote for change in Congress,” said Kilroy. “I was thrilled to see such enthusiasm and support for Danny O’Connor in this special election for an open seat. Indivisible activists did a great job in getting over 200 people (as of 12:30 p.m.) to the polls at the Franklin County Early Vote Center on day one, and in being visible with signs and banners.”

In this election, registered voters are selecting a representative to finish the Congressional term of Pat Tiberi, who left his position in January. The special election will be held on Tuesday, August 7, but beginning today, July 10, citizens may vote early at their county board of elections. Voters may also choose to cast an absentee ballot by mail.

O’Connor was recently endorsed in this special election by the Columbus Dispatch, whose Editorial Board wrote that one candidate “supports a reasonable, thoughtful approach to addressing the important issues facing Congress and our country, and the other supports a president who uses tactics and pushes policies that this Editorial Board has denounced. Our endorsement goes to Danny O’Connor.”

Voters will cast ballots again on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, to determine which candidate represents OH-12 for the next two-year Congressional term.

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a news conference in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Renacci announced Tuesday he supports limiting U.S. representatives to three terms in office and senators to two terms. (AP Photo/Angie Wang) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120920289-3e01508831c64ae4939a14dcf3c11c4a.jpg U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a news conference in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Renacci announced Tuesday he supports limiting U.S. representatives to three terms in office and senators to two terms. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)