Protests in Columbus Monday

By AP

Monday, July 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A protest against U.S. immigration policy and recent deportations temporarily shut down a street in Ohio’s capital, resulting in 12 arrests.

Protesters blocked the street across from City Hall in Columbus and around the corner from the Ohio Statehouse Monday morning by erecting three wooden poles in a tall tripod.

The protest happened near a downtown office building housing the local offices of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Several Columbus police cruisers crowded the intersection as city firefighters using a ladder truck and chainsaws dismantled the structure.

Protesters shouted “No borders” and held signs such as “No Borders! No Wall! We Want Freedom For All!”

Police say charges against the protesters include disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Ohio governor wants new farm rules to fight Lake Erie algae

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

Wednesday, July 11

Eds: Updates with reaction from farm organization, Kasich signing bill that provides money for farmers.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s governor is calling for regulations on thousands of farms as part of a new strategy to combat the fertilizer and manure that flows into streams and feeds persistent toxic algae blooms in Lake Erie.

Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order Wednesday that signals a more aggressive approach to finding a way to stop the algae from taking over huge swaths of the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

The summertime blooms turn the waters of the lake’s western end into a pea soup color and are the cause of tainted drinking water, fish kills and beach closures. An outbreak in 2014 contaminated the tap water for two days for more than 400,000 people around Toledo.

Kasich’s order calls for issuing “distressed watershed” designations for eight creeks and rivers in northwestern Ohio that are the source for large amounts of phosphorus-rich fertilizer and manure.

Those designations would then require farmers to evaluate their land and make changes — some of those could be costly and force farmers to buy expensive machinery that injects fertilizer into the ground or build storage for livestock manure.

If approved by the state’s soil and water commission, the eight designated areas would affect nearly 2 million acres and an estimated 7,000 farms, according to the state’s agriculture department.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest agriculture organization, said it wants to know how the state decided to target those eight watersheds and what it will mean for farmers.

“What we have seen raises several concerns,” said Joe Cornely, a farm bureau spokesman. “This is a massive undertaking. It’s going to take a lot of money, it’s going to take a lot of time. Where’s that going to come from?”

Ohio’s new approach comes just months after the Kasich administration said that the steps farmers have taken aren’t working fast enough for Ohio to reach its goal of significantly reducing how much phosphorus enters the lake by within the next seven years.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in March endorsed the idea of a 40 percent phosphorus reduction that had been backed previously by Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Research shows that the largest source, by far, of phosphorus and nitrogen going into the lake comes from the Maumee River watershed in northwestern Ohio, whose land is almost entirely in farm production.

Both phosphorus and nitrogen are found in livestock manure and chemical fertilizers that farmers spread onto their fields to increase crop production.

The eight watersheds that are being targeted by the state are contributing more than twice the amount of phosphorus than the level that’s needed to reach the 40 percent reduction goal, said Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Craig Butler.

“We’re letting the science guide us to where and what we need to do,” he said. “Many of the other watersheds in the western Lake Erie basin are doing better so we don’t need to call them distressed.”

Farm organizations have said one of their main concerns is that there’s still uncertainty over the best approach for solving the algae problem. And there’s worry about how much any new regulations from the state will cost.

Some relief on those costs could come from legislation that Kasich also signed Wednesday. It provides $20 million for farming practices that are designed to reduce fertilizer runoff.

News from the City of Westerville

City of Westerville

Wednesday, July 11

There are plenty of things to do this week with your family and friends in Westerville. Stop by the Alum Creek Amphitheater, 221 W. Main St., tonight from 6:30-8 p.m. for a free family-friendly concert presented by Endless Recess. Frog Fridays return at Highlands Wetlands, 245 S. Spring Rd. The Westerville Music & Arts Festival, presented by the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, returns this weekend featuring arts, live entertainment, food trucks and more. Find more City events online.

First Responders Park Expansion

The City is expanding First Responders Park, 374 W. Main St., to create a lasting memorial space for our local first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The expansion will include tributes to Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, who were killed in the line of duty in February of this year. The park was first dedicated in 2010 to honor the service and sacrifice of all first responders. The centerpiece to the park was a section of steel known as “C-40” from the north tower of the World Trade Center that fell during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. In 2011, the City dedicated a privately funded sculpture, “The Crossing,” which honors a fallen Westerville firefighter, David Theisen, who was killed while battling a fire in Crooksville, Ohio.

The public is encouraged to review the proposed plans for the park and send feedback to 1stRespondersPark@westerville.org by Wednesday, Aug. 1.

See the proposed changes and learn about the expansion process on the City’s website.

Welcoming Westerville’s Newest First Responders

The City recently welcomed four new full -time firefighters and two full-time police officers last week.

Firefighters Ryan Wamsley, Andy Taylor, Stephen Burger and Andy Saunders were sworn in at the July 2 Westerville City Council meeting (watch it on Westerville TV).

On Friday, July 6, the City celebrated Officers Brittany Robertson and J.P. Hill-Spann as they graduated from the Columbus Police Academy.

Learn more about the Westerville Divisions of Police and Fire.

City Earns Ninth- Consecutive Aaa Rating

The City of Westerville has again earned the Aaa bond rating from Moody’s Investors Services and S&P Global Ratings.

Aaa represents the highest achievable bond rating, reserved for organizations that meet the highest quality, lowest credit risk criteria for investors.

The City’s nine-year Aaa rating is rare in municipal settings and continues a tradition of responsible fiscal management and public resource management.

Learn more on the City’s website.

Get Your Tickets for Disney’s Tarzan

Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre presents Disney’s Tarzan at Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mt. Royal Ave., Thursday, July 26- Sunday, July 29.

Based on Disney’s epic, animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough’s Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins.

Tickets cost $15 per person and are available online or can be purchased at the Westerville Community Center, 350 N Cleveland Ave.

Construction Updates

Cleveland Avenue/ Schrock Road Improvements

Work continues to reduce congestion and improve safety to both Cleveland Avenue (between I-270 and the JP Morgan Chase & Co. signal) and Schrock Road (between Schrock Hill Court and Cleveland Avenue).

Pavement widening is in progress at the southwest corner of Cleveland Avenue and Schrock Road; storm sewer and pavement widening at the southeast corner; storm sewer installation at the northeast corner.

Learn about this and other projects around the City on the GoWesterville interactive map.

CRPD July Newsletter

City of Columbus

July 2018 Upcoming Events

Music Man Grandview Carriage Place Players Present The Music Man July 12-15

Cap City Nights Cap City Nights Festivals

July 14 | 6-10 p.m. Adams Community Center

July 28 | 6-10 p.m. Glenwood Community Center

Jazz and Rib

Jazz & Rib Fest July 20-21 11a.m..-11 p.m. July 22 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Scioto Mile

Rhythm on the River

Rhythm on the River August 3 | 7:30 p.m. August 31 | 8 p.m. Bicentennial Park

TD2 Dance Camp Showcase

TD2 Dance Camp Showcase August 8 | 6 p.m. Columbus Performing Arts Center

Celebrate National Park and Recreation Month

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and Recreation Month. Created by the National Park and Recreation Association, Park and Recreation Month highlights the vital role local parks and recreation play in conservation, health and wellness, and social equity efforts in communities across the country.

Celebrate with CRPD by exploring your parks, trails and community recreation centers.

• Join the Passport to Exploration

• Take a new class or join an adult sports league

• Start a new volunteer project.

CAC 40th

CAC Turns 40! The Cultural Arts Center is turning 40 this summer! On Sunday, July 15 we’re throwing a party to celebrate… and you’re all invited Join us for food, artwork, demonstrations, performances and a community art project that will spread art all over town. All are welcome to attend this free event.

Urban lacrosse

CRPD and Ohio Machine Team Up to Make Lacrosse Accessible to All

Last summer, CRPD partnered with the Ohio Machine, US Lacrosse and the Greater Columbus Sports Commission to organize the first-ever Columbus Urban Lacrosse Summer Clinic. The event was successful, with more than 80 youth learning the basics of the sport from players, coaches and volunteers.

As a result of the initiative, the Ohio Machine Foundation recently donated $10,000 to CRPD to hire a summer employee to specifically teach lacrosse in more than 10 community centers within the City of Columbus.

Summer Food Program

Our Summer Food Program offers free, nutritionally balanced meals during the Summer months at our community centers along with other locations throughout Columbus. Last Summer, more than 630,000 meals were served at over 230 locations.

These meals are served to anyone between the ages 1-18. Families in need can text “FOOD” to 877-877 and receive a text back with the address of sites closest to them. To receive messages in Spanish, text “COMIDA” to 877-877.

YouTube Stars Dan and Phil

Bring Their New Stage Show

INTERACTIVE INTROVERTS

to the Schottenstein Center August 1

Dan and Phil, two of the world’s biggest YouTube stars, are bringing their new stage show—Interactive Introverts—to Columbus. These internet-dwelling, insecure nerds will stand under the spotlight and deliver an epic, interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories, and surprises that puts the audience in control like never before, guaranteed to make them laugh, cry, and cringe.

CAPA and CASE present the Dan and Phil World Tour 2018: Interactive Introverts at the Schottenstein Center (555 Borror Dr.) on Wednesday, August 1, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $30-$149 (VIP) and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 745-3000, on in person at the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office (555 Borror Dr.).

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available that include a great seat for the show, access to a meet-n-greet with Dan and Phil, and exclusive gifts. VIPs will have the opportunity to have one item signed by and take a selfie with Dan and Phil. Please bring your own camera or phone. Fans under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

From producing their own comedy videos, Daniel Howell and Phil Lester have gone on to present a Radio Academy Award-winning show for BBC Radio 1, host international coverage of the BRIT Awards, release app game “The 7 Second Challenge” that reached #1 on the iTunes store, and in 2017, release the hit board game “Truth Bombs.”

They proudly support charitable organizations such as Young Minds, Stand Up to Cancer, and the British Red Cross.

In 2015, Dan and Phil launched their debut book and accompanying 75-date “The Amazing Tour is Not on Fire” Tour. The book went to #1 on The Sunday Times and New York Times bestseller lists, and the tour became the biggest world tour ever undertaken by YouTube creators.

www.DanAndPhilTour.com

COLUMBUS SYMPHONY CHORUS to Hold 2018-19 Season Auditions August 1 & 2

The Columbus Symphony Chorus will hold auditions for the 2018-19 season at the Ohio Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday, August 1 and 2, at 7pm daily.

To schedule an audition, interested parties should contact Chorus Director Ronald Jenkins through the Columbus Symphony web site at www.columbussymphony.com. Click on “Orchestra” at the top of the page, then “Chorus” on the drop-down menu.

Each audition will last 8-10 minutes and consist of the following:

1. The auditionee will sing a prepared piece of classical music—a simple piece is very acceptable. The purpose is to demonstrate the person’s voice and musicality. An accompanist is provided. Auditionees should bring three copies of the music—one for the pianist, one for the chorus conductor to follow, and one for themselves. Memorization is not necessary.

2. Each person will be given ear-training/testing (repeating intervals) and be asked to vocalize.

3. Each person will be asked to sight-read, often a Bach chorale.

Auditionees will be notified by letter the following week.

In the 2018-19 season, the Chorus will perform as part of the Leonard Bernstein Centennial Celebration (October 12 & 13); Handel: Messiah (November 9 & 10); Holiday Pops (November 30-December 2); and Mozart: Requiem (March 29 & 30). All concerts will be conducted by CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov with the exception of Holiday Pops which will be conducted by Ronald Jenkins.

About the Columbus Symphony Chorus

The Columbus Symphony Chorus, now beginning its 59th season, continues to excel under the direction of Chorus Director Ronald J. Jenkins. Under his leadership for 35 years, the Chorus has grown both in the quality of its performances and in the diversity of its classical repertoire. The 130-member Chorus, comprised entirely of volunteer singers from central Ohio, performs major works from Bach through the 21st century.

In addition to their classical concerts, the Chorus’s annual Holiday Pops concerts, conceived and directed by Jenkins from their beginning in 1983, have grown into one of the best-loved musical traditions in the central Ohio area, presenting four performances the first weekend of December.

The 2018-19 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city’s artists and arts organizations since 1973, and the Robert W. Stevenson, Preston Davis, and Kenneth L. Coe and Jack Barrow funds of The Columbus Foundation, assisting donors and others in strengthening our community for the benefit of all its citizens.

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

