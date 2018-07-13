State News Briefs

NEWS

Stabbings at kid’s party echo violence refugee families fled

Monday, July 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Families who had fled danger and violence overseas were enjoying a 3-year-old’s birthday party in Boise, Idaho, when the unthinkable happened: A man ran up and began chasing and stabbing the children, then turned his knife on the adults who tried to stop him.

The attack Saturday night at a low-income apartment complex that is home to refugee families from around the world had injured nine people, including the birthday girl and five other children ranging in age from 4 to 12. The most gravely wounded were clinging to life Sunday evening, Boise Police Chief William Bones said.

“The victims are some of the newest members of our community,” Bones said Sunday. “This was an attack against those who are most vulnerable.”

Members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia were among the injured.

Police arrived less than four minutes after receiving a report of a man with a knife and found victims lying in the street, in the parking lot and inside the complex. Timmy Kinner, 30, was arrested a short distance away.

Kinner, who is not a refugee, had been asked to leave the apartment complex Friday after staying with a resident there for a short time, Bones said. He faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery and injury to a child. The police chief did not know if Kinner had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“We have no specific evidence at this time to believe it was a hate crime,” Bones told reporters Sunday, saying the victims may have been targeted simply because of where they were on the property.

But the motive is still being investigated, the police chief said.

Esrom Habte, 12, and Fathi Mahamoud, 11, were playing in the grass behind their apartment when the attack began. They ran for safety when they saw the suspect chasing people.

“We saw a killer and didn’t want to get stabbed,” Esrom said. “We saw him saying, like, bad words and stabbing a kid and a grown-up really hard and a lot of times.”

The two ran into an apartment and hid in a closet with Esrom’s two sisters and another child. They stayed inside until police told them it was safe.

“I saw the police cleaning stuff, and then I came outside,” Fathi said, adding that the victims are his friends.

The attack resulted in the most victims in a single incident in Boise Police Department history, Bones said.

“The crime scene, the faces of the parents struggling, the tears coming down their faces, the faces of the children in their hospital beds will be something that I carry with me for the rest of my life, as will every first responder that night,” the police chief said.

Police believe Kinner had only been in Boise, the capital and largest city in Idaho, for a short time when he met a resident of the complex, who offered him a temporary place to stay. She asked him to leave Friday because of his behavior, but Bones did not elaborate.

“I believe her perception was, ‘Here’s a helping hand I can give in return for a helping hand I have been given,’” the chief said.

The woman was not among the victims, he said.

Residents of the apartment complex and the rest of the community were “reeling” from the violence, Bones said, and the victims will need long-term community support.

“This isn’t something that gets over in the days or weeks that follow. … The level of the some of the injuries will be life-altering in a very negative way,” Bones said.

Megan Schwab, who works with the International Rescue Committee in Boise, said the organization was working to provide temporary housing, counseling and other support to those affected.

A candlelight vigil was planned Monday evening, and several organizations and individuals were launching fundraising campaigns to help cover the victims’ expenses.

For some of the refugees, the attack revived traumatic memories of war and violence they had fled. The blood from the stabbings reminded Fathi’s mother, Thado Aip, of the terror she left in Somalia, an interpreter said.

Fathi stayed close to his mother Sunday, at times sitting on the grass to lean against her legs as he watched officers at the crime scene.

LOCAL NEWS

Toastmasters Modernizes its Education Program with Pathways

The organization’s new program delivers skills needed in the workplace

Toastmasters International, the world leader in developing communication and leadership skills, has launched the Pathways learning experience. The launch marks the first complete redesign of Toastmasters’ education program since the organization was founded in 1924.

Toastmasters is recognized globally for empowering individuals to develop and improve their public speaking and leadership skills through local club meetings offering practice, evaluation and mentoring. Pathways builds on that foundation by helping members build the competencies they need to communicate and lead in a range of situations.

Highlighted by interactive, customized and flexible learning, Pathways offers expanded skill development and competencies that users can apply in their careers, personal lives and in the community. Since the launch of the Pathways program last year, users have leveraged the skills learned through the program to advance their careers. And employers around the world are using Pathways as an inexpensive option to retain their employees and enhance the skills of their workforce.

“The tools I’ve learned through Pathways have enhanced my career,” says Adrian Jefferson Chofor, a marketing operations consultant at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif. “The training has made me more focused and disciplined at work and improved my interaction with colleagues.”

Fortune 500 organizations like Google, Sony, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and Bank of America all recognize the benefits of the Toastmasters program and sponsor clubs for their employees.

This is the first complete redesign of Toastmasters’ education program in the organization’s 94-year history. Toastmasters’ Board of Directors called for the education program to be revitalized with a renewed focus on leadership learning, competencies that have immediate real-world applicability and online accessibility. After extensive research, Toastmasters created Pathways, offering contemporary skills that can be applied in a variety of practical settings. The program’s three most popular paths are Innovative Planning, Presentation Mastery and Dynamic Leadership.

Since the Pathways rollout began in last year, more than 100,000 unique users from 135 countries have participated in the program, completing 64,000 projects with another 70,000 projects in progress.

Pathways program highlights include:

10 different learning paths to choose from

More than 14 projects in each path

5 core competencies (Public Speaking, Interpersonal Communication, Management, Strategic Leadership, and Confidence)

More than 300 unique competencies

Content available online and in print materials

Pathways remains consistent with the original vision of Ralph Smedley, Toastmasters founder, and maintains what members love about the organization, which is the supportive Toastmasters club experience.

“Our Board of Directors recognized that it is critical to the organization’s long-term sustainability to evolve our education program and deliver an experience that is flexible, competency-rich and meets the demands of a contemporary workforce,” says Balraj Arunasalam, Toastmasters 2017-2018 International President. “Pathways delivers this, and more; our members are able to apply the communication and leadership skills they are building in their personal as well as professional lives. Pathways is the most significant change initiative ever undertaken by Toastmasters International, the result is a major increase in the learning opportunities available to our current and future members.”

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

WPD: Governor Kasich Appoints Lt. Charles Chandler to Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission

Monday, June 25, 2018

(Westerville, Ohio) – Lieutenant Charles C. Chandler of the Westerville Division of Police (WPD) has been appointed by Governor John Kasich to the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission for a two-year term, beginning June 18, 2018 and ending August 21, 2020.

The Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission is an affiliated office of the Supreme Court that seeks to enhance justice and ensure fair sentencing in the state of Ohio. In partnership with a diverse range of professionals in the criminal justice system, the Commission routinely works to build bipartisan consensus in considering new proposals and advancing recommendations.

Chandler is a 23-year law enforcement professional, currently overseeing the WPD Investigations Bureau. Prior to joining WPD in 2001, Chandler worked with law enforcement agencies in Village of Mt. Gilead and City of Marion.

The Commission is chaired by Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court Maureen O’Connor and comprised of judges, attorneys, behavioral health professionals, corrections officials, victim advocates and others who work in criminal sentencing. Among other objectives, the Commission studies Ohio’s criminal laws, sentencing patterns and juvenile offender dispositions.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve Ohioans and contribute to protecting their long-term peace and safety,” said Chandler. “I’ve dedicated my life to law enforcement, and it is a great responsibility to help steer the future of our correctional processes. It is my privilege and I’m grateful to Governor Kasich and his administration for their trust.”

Westerville Chief of Police Joseph Morbitzer says Chandler is a strong addition to the Commission because he personifies the department’s core values: integrity, commitment, accountability, respect and empathy.

“This is an appointment of prestige not only for Charles, but for the entire department,” said Chief Morbitzer. “We’re very proud to have him continue to advance the profession and serve the state and its public safety interests. His career and service to the community is admirable, but to him, the work is not finished. Governor Kasich and his staff have made an excellent choice.”

Chandler holds a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. He resides with his family in Cardington, Ohio.

For more information on the Westerville Division of Police, please visit www.westerville.org/police.

Westerville citizens held candlelight vigil at Westerville City Hall for immigrant families separated at the U.S. border – Wednesday, 6/27

WESTERVILLE, OH – On Wednesday, June 27, Westerville citizens sponsored a candlelight vigil, “LIGHT FOR LOS NIÑOS” to share their concern about the separation of immigrant children and babies from their parents at the U.S. border. This family-friendly event will feature short speeches by local leaders with insights into the impact of this separation on the children. The program includes music and opportunities for attendees to share their stories.

LIGHT FOR LOS NIÑOS will take place rain or shine. If weather becomes inclement, the vigil will be moved to an inside venue. Attendees are to bring their own candles. We encourage LED or battery powered lights.

The vigil was organized by Indivisible Westerville and Otterbein University Office of Social Justice & Activism.

BRIEFS

School is out for many Westerville City School students, however, summer classes are in session through July 18.

For this reason, school zone flashing signals remain active from 7:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. in front of Westerville North High School (950 County Line Rd.) McVay Elementary (270 S. Hempstead Rd.), Whittier Elementary (130 E. Walnut St.) and Heritage Middle School (390 N. Spring Rd.)

Please help keep Westerville students safe by maintaining the 20-mph speed limit where marked.

Uptown Parking Lot Repaving

The City is completing maintenance for several Uptown parking lots. During this time, the affected parking lots will not be available.

Improvements planned for the parking lot between West Main Street and College Avenue were moved to next week, beginning Monday, June 25, to ensure the parking lot will be available for 4th Friday attendees. All work is weather dependent.

The City completed improvements to the parking lot at the southeast corner of State and Home Streets last week.

Questions or concerns? Please contact the City by email at streets@westerville.org or by phone at (614) 901-6845.

Learn about other projects around the City on the GoWesterville interactive map.

RECREATION GUIDE

Westerville Parks and Recreation summer program registration is now open. The latest Community Recreation Guide is available online and was mailed to residents.

Find more information on the City’s website.

Welcome to Westerville TV

Westerville TV is your source for live and on-demand video from public meetings, community events and more, including news, weather and school announcements.

Start watching today at www.westerville.org/tv.

Mount St. Joseph University Announces Spring 2018 Dean’s List

News from Mount St. Joseph University

CINCINNATI, OH (06/21/2018)— Mount St. Joseph University congratulates the students recently named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses).

Zack Storc of Westerville, OH is a senior in the field of Marketing.

Christin Yoli-Stalls of Westerville, OH is a senior in the field of Psychology.

As a Catholic institution rooted in the values of the Sisters of Charity, Mount St. Joseph University is on a mission to give education a greater purpose. The University is dedicated to the success and well-being of its students, empowering them to become competent, compassionate, critical thinkers ready to make a meaningful impact on the world. Undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students at the Mount are inspired to think beyond the classroom and redraw the bounds of what’s possible for their future.

The Mount community is distinctive in caring for those in need, acting with courage, and serving the common good. Nearly 99 percent of those who earn a degree from the Mount are employed, enrolled in graduate studies, or volunteering within six months of graduation. The Mount fosters life-long learners who serve, care, and contribute to the world beyond their front doors.

Imani Fields Spends Semester Abroad

News from Miami University

OXFORD, OH (06/21/2018)— Miami University student Imani Fields spent the Spring 2018 semester in China as part of a study abroad group.

Fields, from Westerville, OH is majoring in International Studies.

With 46.3% of Miami undergraduate students studying abroad for credit by the time they graduate, Miami is ranked 3rd among public doctoral institutions nationwide for students studying abroad.

Including students on internships, non-credit and Service-Learning programs, international students who study in a third country, and all other overseas programs completed by graduate and undergraduate students, 57% of Miami students study abroad.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Wheaton College (Ill.) Students Named to Spring 2018 Dean’s List

News from Wheaton College

WHEATON, IL (06/21/2018)— The following Wheaton College students from your coverage area were named to the spring 2018 Dean’s List. Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Donovan Gleeson of Westerville (43081)

Molly McIntosh of Westerville (43081)

Joseph Saperstein of Westerville (43081)

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

Fathi Mahamoud, 11, left, Esrom Habte, 12, center, and Thado Aip describe the Saturday night attack that left nine fellow residents of their Boise, Idaho, apartment complex with stabbing injuries, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Police have arrested a suspect in the case. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120862943-a9972a12ad69410bb1569274c5a77acf.jpg Fathi Mahamoud, 11, left, Esrom Habte, 12, center, and Thado Aip describe the Saturday night attack that left nine fellow residents of their Boise, Idaho, apartment complex with stabbing injuries, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Police have arrested a suspect in the case. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone) Timmy Kinner, 30, is seen in a July 1, 2018 booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho police have identified Kinner as the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex on Saturday night. Police say he was a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120862943-9572ee1290af4435bd59230219df2a11.jpg Timmy Kinner, 30, is seen in a July 1, 2018 booking photo provided by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho police have identified Kinner as the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex on Saturday night. Police say he was a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office via AP) Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday’s stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior returned the next day and stabbed people, including several children, at a toddler’s birthday party, police said. (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120862943-6ffe1c1841c3438c9c69496061c00c80.jpg Ibod Hasn, center, talks to a friend who came to visit after Saturday’s stabbing attack in Boise, Idaho, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior returned the next day and stabbed people, including several children, at a toddler’s birthday party, police said. (Meiying Wu/Idaho Statesman via AP)