Galena’s WWTP Construction in Full Swing

At the Village of Galena’s June Council meeting, Village Administrator Jeanna Burrell updated Council on construction of the Village’s new wastewater treatment plant. A ground breaking ceremony was held June 4. The tank area was excavated and an expanded parking lot was created. Tank walls began being poured in May and are curing at Mack Industries. Forms were created for a 30” deep tank base with more than 60 tons of rebar installed and approximately 450 yards of concrete poured. When the plant is operational, this base will support three million pounds. Wall installation is planned for the week of July 9.

Council heard an update on the State Route 3 lane improvements and traffic light project. Bids came in $300,000 over budget so the Delaware County Engineer’s Office and the Village split the additional costs in order to move forward with the project. The intersection will be reconfigured similar to the Plumb Rd./Route 3 intersection. Construction should occur August through October and will not include lane or road closures. Light poles are back ordered so the traffic light will not be installed until December.

The Village received four bids on its trail project that ranged from $163,572 to $288,230. The lowest bid was $13,242 over budget so Burrell identified funds to use for the overage. Council passed legislation accepting the Clean Ohio Trail grant, approving the increased funds, and awarding a contract to Law Excavating. The trail section north of Holmes St. will be improved and paved as a multi-use trail which is part of the Ohio to Erie Trail.

More than 1,500 cyclists came through Galena for a rest stop on the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA). Delaware County Friends of the Trail (DCFT) held the inaugural Trail Bike/Walk to increase awareness about the Ohio to Erie Trail. Events will be held on the last Sundays of the month at 2 p.m. starting at the Depot Lot at 268 N. Walnut St. Upcoming dates are July 29, August 26, and September 30. DCFT’s annual Community Ties fund raising ride is July 21 and two of the routes come through Galena. Riders and volunteers are needed. More information is available at http://dcft.org/ct-bike-tour.html.

Sixteen people attended a rain barrel workshop the Village co-sponsored with the Delaware County Soil and Water Conservation District. Another workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., July 26, at the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Rd. The first five village residents to register will get a reduced rate of $65 for the rain barrel and the workshop.

Fiscal Officer Suzanne Rease noted that sewer bills were due June 11. Letters were sent out to 25 property owners with overdue accounts. Eleven severely delinquent accounts will have tax liens applied to their properties to collect overdue amounts. The Income Tax Commission met to discuss two people requesting forgiveness of penalties.

Arrowhead Lake Ventures purchased the Arrowhead Lake Estates property which the Village recently gave final conditional approval for platting. Homewood Corporation will most likely start infrastructure work on the Estates at Blackhawk’s final phase this winter. Engineering work continues on Miller Farm and the Retreat at Dustin.

A meeting was held with Sambuca’s attorney D.J. Young regarding updating the business’s agricultural development plan to reflect existing uses. The business, located at 577 N. Walnut St., was given a driveway permit to complete work related to the State Route 3 project. The Ohio Department of Transportation required owner Eddie Ambrose to remove gates that were located in the state’s right-of-way and relocate the driveway. The business remains in violation of its development plan.

Little Ladies Soft Serve will begin service from their ice cream truck downtown on Fridays, 4-8 p.m. (except on fourth Fridays). They offer soft serve chocolate and vanilla ice cream with lots of toppings.

Staff Reports

Information for this story was provided by Village Administrator Jeanna Burrell.

