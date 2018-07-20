Ruling: Deputies justified in shooting

On July 13, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations has concluded its investigation and Special Prosecutor Judy Wolford of Pickaway County has ruled that Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputies were justified and should not face charges related to the June 6th deputy-involved shooting, which resulted from a domestic violence call.

The incident at the rural Kilbourne Road residence resulted in the death of 47-year-old Brian Puskas.

“This officer-involved shooting was justified as the officers were in fear for their own lives as well as the lives of other officers and Mrs. Puskas …” stated Prosecutor Wolford. This ruling was based on the BCI investigative report, bodycam footage, and witness statements.

Deputies negotiated with Puskas for more than 15 minutes in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful and Puskas pulled a firearm from his backpack.

“We value the preservation of life,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin, “and while we are grateful that the Prosecutor has ruled the shooting justified, we do not celebrate the tragic ending of this incident.”

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.