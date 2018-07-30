DACC expands into new spaces this year

This year, students at the Delaware Area Career Center will be able to study in some new spaces while the existing part of South Campus is renovated before the campuses are consolidated next year.

DACC Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman said in July that she couldn’t wait for Aug. 20, the start of the school year.

“I’m always looking forward to new students coming in,” Freeman said. “(I’m excited) to see what they are doing and what their plans are. There’s just an energy that comes when you have kids in the hallways, and I always look forward to that.”

Freeman said construction on the consolidated campus continued over the summer and will continue throughout the next year, and said many classes at South Campus will be temporarily moved into classrooms in the new wing so construction crews can renovate the existing building.

For example, Freeman said academic classes will be moved into the auto collision and power sports labs and have class there for the next year. Freeman said the new spaces are being adapted to suit classroom needs in addition to future lab needs.

“It’s exciting!” Freeman said. “Our energies and time are being put into making sure we have the construction moving forward and getting kids where they need to be. On the outside, it may not sound like a lot, but it’s a lot on the inside.”

Freeman said North Campus programs will move into their new homes in August 2019.

She added because of the ongoing construction, there won’t be any new programs offered this year, but said administration is already planing for future programs.

“With the transition of the building, we don’t have new programs slated for this year, but we are working on new programs for the following year when we have the new space,” Freeman said.

Freeman added they have added an additional instructor for the engineering program because it was so popular and are looking for a new fire instructor.

“It’s important our kids get that firsthand knowledge from people who have been out there on the job,” Freeman said.

In addition to expanding programs and renovating the South Campus, Freeman said the DACC is proud of its students participating in national skill competitions like SkillsUSA or Business Professionals of America.

“One of the things we continue to do is sending students to national competitions and having students come back as national winners and placers,” Freeman said. “It speaks to the strength of our teachers, our staff and our instruction.”

Additionally, DACC Public Relations Supervisor Alicia Mowry said the career center has seen relationships grow between instructors, local businesses and industry.

“We’re seeing increased growth from business and industry who are looking for kids out of high school and college who have career center experience,” Mowry said. “It’s good to see so many professionals take the experience our kids have so seriously and see the value in it.”

Welcome night and schedule pickup will be at both North Campus and South Campus on Aug. 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be no school on Sept. 3 for Labor Day and no school on Sept. 17 for Fair Day. The first parent conferences for the year are from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27.

More information can be found at www.delawareareacc.org.

The wing of the consolidated campus where the new wing joins with the existing part of South Campus. Construction crews renovated the inside of the existing South Campus over the summer. DACC officials say South Campus students will be temporarily studying in the new wing of classrooms while the existing building is renovated this year. All the DACC programs will move to the consolidated campus next August. A view of the consolidated campus' new wing that was completed over the summer. The new wing will eventually hold many North Campus programs such as Auto Collision, Firefighting and Power Sports. The new wing of labs has been built with these programs in mind and have extra-high ceilings to accomodate the needs of the lab.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

