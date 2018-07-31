Kasich considers clemency

NEWS

Governor urges hearing on coin dealer’s clemency bid

By AP

Sunday, July 29

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. John Kasich has asked the state Parole Board to hold a hearing on a clemency request for a former Toledo-area coin dealer who raised money for Ohio Republicans before being convicted in a state investment scandal that also ensnared a former governor.

The Blade reports that the board did not hold a hearing or interview Noe when it unanimously recommended against leniency for him last month.

“The governor has a record of pushing for careful consideration of complex cases, and he hopes that will take place in this situation as well,” Kasich spokesman Jon Keeling told The Blade.

The board’s recommendation last month said that after carefully considering the application and all supporting documentation, it was noted by the board that “the offense is serious in nature and the applicant’s sentence is not disparate.”

“In the judgment of the parole board, neither the grounds set forth in the application nor facts disclosed by way of our inquiry warrant the exercise of clemency at this time,” the board’s June report stated.

In clemency hearings, the parole board hears from attorneys and witnesses on both sides and can hear from the inmate before making a recommendation to the governor.

Noe was convicted in 2006 for stealing a $50 million rare-coin fund he oversaw for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the government-run insurance fund for injured workers. Prosecutors said Noe used his political influence to get the unusual investment deal. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Noe’s ex-wife, Bernadette Restivo, says Noe is “cautiously optimistic” about the hearing she says has been set for Oct. 4.

Board offices were closed Sunday. A message seeking comment on behalf of the board was left Sunday for a spokeswoman from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The board also unanimously recommended against Noe’s first request for clemency three years ago. The governor agreed with the board then. Restivo urged Kasich to look beyond the board’s recommendation this time.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates, a Democrat whose office prosecuted Noe, had not been notified of the hearing. She said based on his conviction and judgment, Noe owes the state $13 million.

“Where is the money, and what is his plan for restitution?” Bates asked. “Those are the only two issues never addressed in his petition for clemency, and I would think the answers would be very relevant as to whether he is granted clemency.

U.S. Term Limits Praises Rob Weber for Signing Pledge

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Ohio state house candidate, Rob Weber (District 56), has committed his support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge.

USTL President, Philip Blumel, commented on Weber’s pledge, saying, “Rob’s support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will support and vote for the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

In the 1995 case, Thornton v. U.S. Term Limits, the Supreme Court of the United States opined that only a Constitutional Amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and House Representatives. According to Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of USTL, the best chance of imposing term limits on congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures. “The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either ¾ of Congress or ¾ of the states.

While we’d like for Congress to take the high road and impose limits on itself, our goal is to trigger the latter, a convention of states,” claims Tomboulides. “That is why it is important to get buy-in from state legislators,” he added. Once proposed, the amendment must be ratified by 38 states.

Blumel noted, “More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through a congressional term limits amendment. Weber knows this and is willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.

News from the City of Westerville

City Parks Officially Smoke-Free

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 2, Westerville parks will be designated as “no smoking” zones. Westerville City Council adopted the ordinance in July. In addition to traditional cigarettes, the ordinance specifically prohibits the use of electronic cigarettes in City parks, the use of which is also called “vaping.”

City Council hopes this legislation will help reduce and eliminate secondhand smoke and the associated negative effects of smoking, including litter and strong odors.

Learn more about this important change on the City’s website.

Mosquito Treatment Scheduled

The north area of the City was treated for mosquitoes.

Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) and the City are encouraging residents to help make Westerville less hospitable for mosquitoes this summer.

Recent tests from FCPH have demonstrated an increased number of mosquitoes in Central Ohio carrying West Nile Virus.

Residents can follow simple steps to help prevent mosquito bites. Visit the City’s website for a list of tips and information about mosquito management.

Construction Updates: County Line Road Improvements

Paving along County Line Road, between State Street and Sunbury Road, began. This plane and overlay treatment is being completed as part of the City’s annual Street Maintenance program.

Find more information about this program on the GoWesterville interactive map, just visit www.westerville.org/construction and select the “Street Maintenance Program” tab.

Keep Your Home and Valuables Safe During Summer Travels

Ohio Department of Insurance

COLUMBUS — Before you pack your bags for a summer trip, Ohio Department of Insurance Director Froment is urging Ohioans to make sure they evaluate their insurance risk and needs to understand how their homeowners or renters insurance can protect them on the road, as well as their home and its contents while away.

“Whether you’re leaving home for just a weekend getaway or an extended vacation, take the time to ensure you have adequate insurance protection,” Froment said. “Your insurance agent can be a great asset in answering your questions and helping you make potential coverage adjustments.”

Froment shared the following consumer protection insights:

Homeowners insurance when traveling

Typically, your homeowners insurance will follow you. Off-premises coverage means your belongings are insured anywhere in the world. If your belongings are stolen from your hotel room, your homeowners policy likely will provide protection, but the exact coverage depends on your policy. In addition to your deductible, expensive items such as jewelry will typically have a replacement limit.

Discourage break-ins and make your home look lived-in

Before you leave make your home a less enticing break-in target and look lived-in. It may even lower your insurance premium. Install deadbolts on doors and/or windows. Invest in an alarm system or motion-activated camera. Put interior lights on a timer or choose a few rooms to remain lit. Stop mail delivery or have a neighbor collect your mail, newspapers and packages. Have someone cut your grass if you’ll be gone long.

Protect your home’s contents

Give a spare key to a neighbor or friend to have access to the home. Don’t put it under the front-door mat. Store important documents and expensive items in a lockbox, safe, or at another location. Don’t keep valuable documents in a personal desk or office. Keep your computer out of sight.

Wait to share on social media

Don’t announce your trip. Talking about it in public or posting trip photos on social media while you’re away makes your home a break-in target.

Consumers with insurance questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 and visit www.insurance.ohio.gov for information.

Governor, ODA Director Celebrate 2018 “Ag is Cool!” Art Contest Winners

Ohio Department of Agriculture

Winners Recognized Opening Day of the Ohio State Fair

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (July 25, 2018) –Governor John R. Kasich and Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David T. Daniels announced today the winners of 2018’s “Agriculture is Cool!” Creative Expression art contest. Children in kindergarten through high school shared their personal interpretation of why Ohio agriculture is “cool” to them, for the chance to win a trip to the Ohio State Fair.

Entries, which included photographs, drawings and paintings, were judged in four different age categories: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Ten entries were selected as winners in their respective categories.

K-2 Drawing: Lilliana Neal, Chillicothe, Ross County, age 7

3-5 Drawing: Joseph Leisure, Forest, Hancock County, age 10

3-5 Painting: Camille Lee, Tontogany, Wood County, age 9

6-8 Drawing: Elizabeth Stock, Brilliant, Jefferson County, age 12

6-8 Painting: Angelina Warner, Chillicothe, Ross County, age 13

9-12 Drawing: Lance Mahler, Arlington, Hancock County, age 15

9-12 Painting: Kylee Geissinger, Arlington, Hancock County, age 16

9-12 Photo/Digital: Sarah Graber, Liberty Center, Henry County, age 15

Director’s Choice: Cayne Essinger, Arlington, Hancock County, age 13

Best of Show: Anna Rose, Columbus, Franklin County, age 17

The winners were honored by Governor Kasich, Ohio Agriculture Director Daniels and Ohio State Fair Manager Virgil Strickler at a ceremony at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

“Our department received a record 104 entries this year from talented children across the state and I’m so impressed by the creativity and artistic ability of our winners,” said Director Daniels. “Having the opportunity to challenge kids to think about why food and agriculture is cool, and seeing the results through their eyes is always a fun experience. We hope it sparks an interest in learning more about the industry, it’s importance to all of us and all of the opportunities food and agriculture offers to them as a career choice later down the road.”

2018 marks the eighth year of the art contest and the “Ag is Cool!” educational program that is featured at the Ohio State Fair, July 25-Aug. 5.

