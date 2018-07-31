Ohio News Briefs

Ohio governor spares record number of death row inmates

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

Sunday, July 29

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has finished dealing with executions for the remainder of his time in office following a modern-era record of death penalty commutations.

The Republican governor spared seven men from execution during his two terms in office, including commutations on March 26 and July 20. Kasich allowed 15 executions to proceed, including the July 18 execution of Robert Van Hook for strangling, stabbing and dismembering a man he met in a Cincinnati bar more than 30 years ago.

Not since Democrat Mike DiSalle spared six death row inmates in the early 1960s has an Ohio governor spared so many killers during periods when the state had an active death chamber. DiSalle allowed six executions to proceed.

Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste commuted eight death sentences just days before leaving office in 1991, but none of those inmates’ executions was imminent.

Kasich “appreciates the gravity of this authority and therefore carefully considers these cases to make decisions that further justice,” said spokesman Jon Keeling.

Kasich’s immediate predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, commuted five death sentences and allowed 17 executions during his four-year term.

Ohio resumed executions in 1999 under Gov. Bob Taft after a 36-year gap. Taft, a Republican, allowed 20 executions to proceed and spared just one inmate based on concerns raised by DNA evidence not available at the time of trial.

Nationwide, governors have spared 288 death row inmates since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of capital punishment in 1976, with a handful spared each year over the past decade. That doesn’t include mass clemencies in states — such as New Jersey in 2007 — where the death penalty was abolished and entire death rows were emptied.

Sparing inmates is not the political death knell it might have been in decades past, thanks to concerns about innocence raised by DNA testing and the role of severe mental illness on some offenders’ behavior.

“Kasich’s decisions to commute reflect a societal shift away from an unquestioning belief in the value of the death penalty or at least the value in every case,” said Lori Shaw, a University of Dayton law professor.

Strickland said he doesn’t think he paid a political price for his commutations, which he tried to use “as judiciously and appropriately as I could.”

Taft said he’s now opposed to capital punishment except in the most severe cases, such as acts of terrorism, multiple victims or the killing of a police officer.

He also backs findings of a state Supreme Court commission that recommended against the death penalty for inmates suffering severe mental illness at the time of the crime, and in cases where a homicide was committed during other crimes such as burglaries or robberies.

“The climate is a little different in regard to the death sentence today,” Taft said. “Governors have more latitude or leeway to consider a number of factors that may not have been considered in prior times.”

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

Secretary of State Announces Verified Signature Totals for Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Monday, July 23, 2018

Drug treatment & rehabilitation proposal qualifies for November ballot as Issue 1. Petitioners for dialysis amendment fail to meet all requirements, have 10 day cure period.

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today certified the number of valid signatures collected by advocates for two separate citizen-initiated constitutional amendments. A proposed amendment concerning drug treatment and rehabilitation has met the necessary requirements and will be on the November General Election Ballot as State Issue 1. The proposed amendment regarding kidney dialysis failed to meet all of the necessary requirements to be placed on the ballot and petitioners have 10 days to address petition deficiencies.

As stated in Ohio law, petitioners are required to submit at least 305,591 valid signatures, a number equal to 10 percent of the total votes cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election, 2014. As part of the total number of signatures needed to place the measure on the ballot, petitioners must also submit signatures from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and within each of those counties, collected enough signatures equal to five percent of the total vote cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election, 2014.

Petitioners for the proposed amendment regarding drug treatment and rehabilitation submitted 351,095 valid signatures and met the five percent threshold in 50 counties, satisfying the constitutional and legal requirements to be placed on the ballot. The proposed amendment will appear on the ballot as State Issue 1 in the General Election on November 6, 2018.

Advocates for the proposed amendment concerning kidney dialysis submitted 296,080 valid signatures, and met the five percent threshold in 48 counties, failing to meet all of the constitutional and legal requirements to get on the ballot. As required by the constitution, petitioners will have 10 additional days to make up the difference. Additional signatures must be submitted to the Secretary of State’s office by August 2.

The Ohio Ballot Board will convene in the coming weeks to approve ballot language for qualifying state issues. The Secretary of State is responsible for determining the ballot order and title for state issues, as outlined in Sections 3505.06 and 3501.05 of the Ohio Revised Code respectively.

Monday, July 23, 2018

DEWINE ANNOUNCES PLAN TO PURCHASE SAFETY VESTS FOR ALL OHIO OFFICERS

COLUMBUS–Citing the danger Ohio law enforcement officers face every day as they work to keep Ohioans safe, Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that as soon as he takes office as Governor, he will ask the Bureau of Workers Compensation to purchase safety vests for every Ohio peace officer subject to shooting risk.

“Workplace safety is part of the mission of our workers compensation system,” DeWine said. “We owe to our first responders to do all we can to see that they have the best possible protection when facing the dangers that come with the job of keeping Ohio communities safe.”

DeWine said the program is estimated to cost $5.75 million.

“Many police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state are suffering a financial pinch from the opioid crisis,” DeWine said. “As Ohio’s chief law officer, we need to ensure that the officers of these departments have state-of-the-art protection.”

DeWine compared the program to a similar one already in effect at BWC in which fire departments can seek grants to purchase protective clothing for firefighters that insulates them against cancer risk from chemicals at fire scenes. The program would include replacement of older vests now in service.

“We first became aware of this at our own Bureau of Criminal Investigation. We learned that some vests had been in service longer than the manufacturers recommended replacement cycle and we are in the process of replacing those now. My view is that if this is right for my office’s people, it’s right for officers across the state,” DeWine said. “We already are in discussions with BWC about this program, and if a way to implement it before I take office in January can be found, I support that. But if it must wait, I will ask BWC to begin the program my first day in office.”

“Historically in Ohio, this kind of protection has been focused on major cities where shootings were a significant issue,” said Dave Johnson. “The cost of vests is especially difficult for smaller departments to buy. I’m glad to see Mike DeWine put forth a plan to pay for this as Governor. It’s the right thing to do for our law enforcement.”

BWC funds are restricted by the Ohio Constitution to use for worker injury purposes. One of those purposes is workplace safety, and BWC currently is in a strong financial position that will be unaffected by this expenditure.

Consumer Alert: Individuals Posing as Premier Health Plan Representatives to Steal Premium Funds

Ohio Department of Insurance

Monday, July 23, 2018

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Insurance Director Jillian Froment is warning Ohioans of an insurance fraud scam involving individuals posing as representatives of Dayton-based Premier Health Plan. Premier Health Plan, as of April 1, 2018, no longer offers health insurance products, but consumers from across the country are receiving numerous automated calls selling Premier Health Plan insurance. Some consumers have received “premium” invoices in lieu of a call, or have noticed unauthorized charges on their bank accounts.

“We are making sure Ohio consumers are aware of this scam and urging them to contact the Ohio Department of Insurance if they have been contacted or victimized,” Froment said. “Ohioans need to know that Premier Heath Plan is not selling health insurance products in Ohio. The individuals behind the scam want to steal consumers’ bank account information and money, and have no intention of providing health insurance.”

As part of the telephone scam consumers interested in purchasing health insurance are routed to an individual who asks for their bank account information. Those not interested in receiving future calls are referred to Premier Health Plan’s actual website or are told to call Premier Health Plan’s actual member call center. Those who have received bills have indicated the invoice is generated on what appears to be Premier Health Plan letterhead. The unauthorized charges identified on bank account statements have shown up as “Premier Heal.”

To avoid being the victim of an insurance fraud scam, Froment recommends the following:

Don’t answer calls from an unknown number or pay an invoice from a company you don’t recall having an insurance policy with.

If you receive an automated call, don’t say anything and hang up.

If you answered a call that you believed was a scam, write the number down and report it to the proper authorities.

Never give personal or financial information to someone over the phone.

Review bank account and credit card statements monthly and report unauthorized charges to your financial institution.

If you’ve been contacted about purchasing Premier Health Plan insurance, call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1527 or submit information on the department’s website at www.insurance.ohio.gov. Consumers with questions about insurance can call the department at 1-800-686-1526.

U.S. Term Limits Praises Mayor Joe Helle for Signing Pledge

July 26, 2018

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Ohio state house candidate, Joe Helle (District 89), has committed his support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge.

USTL President, Philip Blumel, commented on Helle’s pledge, saying, “Joe’s support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will support and vote for the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

In the 1995 case, Thornton v. U.S. Term Limits, the Supreme Court of the United States opined that only a Constitutional Amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and House Representatives. According to Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of USTL, the best chance of imposing term limits on congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures. “The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either ¾ of Congress or ¾ of the states.

While we’d like for Congress to take the high road and impose limits on itself, our goal is to trigger the latter, a convention of states,” claims Tomboulides. “That is why it is important to get buy-in from state legislators,” he added. Once proposed, the amendment must be ratified by 38 states.

Blumel noted, “More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through a congressional term limits amendment. Helle knows this and is willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

According to the last nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, conducted in January 2018, term limits enjoys wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin’s analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a Constitutional Amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

U.S. Term Limits is the largest grassroots term limits advocacy group in the country. We connect term limits supporters with their legislators and work to pass term limits at all levels of government, particularly on the U.S. Congress. Find out more at termlimits.org.

U.S. Term Limits Praises Casey Weinstein for Signing Its Pledge

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the leader in the national, non-partisan movement to limit terms for elected officials, is gathering support from state lawmakers across the nation. Its mission is to get 34 states to apply for an amendment proposal convention specific to term limits on Congress. Ohio state house candidate, Casey Weinstein (District 37), has committed his support for term limits on Congress by signing the Term Limits Convention pledge.

USTL President, Philip Blumel, commented on Weinstein’s pledge, saying, “Casey’s support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to listen to the majority of voters who want term limits. America needs a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians.”

The U.S. Term Limits Pledge is provided to candidates and members of state legislatures. It reads, “I pledge that, as a member of the state legislature, I will support and vote for the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the limited purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”

In the 1995 case, Thornton v. U.S. Term Limits, the Supreme Court of the United States opined that only a Constitutional Amendment could limit the terms of U.S. Senators and House Representatives. According to Nick Tomboulides, Executive Director of USTL, the best chance of imposing term limits on congress is through an Article V Proposal Convention of state legislatures. “The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by either ¾ of Congress or ¾ of the states.

While we’d like for Congress to take the high road and impose limits on itself, our goal is to trigger the latter, a convention of states,” claims Tomboulides. “That is why it is important to get buy-in from state legislators,” he added. Once proposed, the amendment must be ratified by 38 states.

Blumel noted, “More than 82% of Americans have rejected the career politician model and want to replace it with citizen leadership. The way to achieve that goal is through a congressional term limits amendment. Weinstein knows this and is willing to work to make sure we reach our goal.”

Secretary Husted Announces Training & Development Funds for Local Elections Officials

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

COLUMBUS – As part of ongoing preparations ahead of the November election, Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced the release of $760,000 in funding for Ohio’s 88 counties to help offset the cost of mandatory poll worker training for boards of elections.

“Poll workers are on the frontlines of our democracy and lay the groundwork for a smooth election,” Secretary Husted said. “Making these resources available to our local boards will help to ensure that poll workers are ready on Election Day.”

Under state law, poll workers are required to participate in an education program that instructs them as to the rules, procedures and laws pertaining to elections administration in Ohio. New poll workers must complete training prior to working an election, while those who have previously served must go through retraining a minimum of once every three years. The July directive ensures all poll workers are ready for the 2018 General Election.

Each county will receive an amount based on the number of registered voters in that county. This funding will provide for the mandatory training each poll worker is required to complete under state law. These funds help to offset the cost associated with training poll workers for county boards of elections, which are facing tighter budgets.

To date, the Secretary of State’s office has awarded nearly $3.1 million to ensure individuals staffing polling locations are properly trained ahead of Election Day so voters have a positive experience.

The Secretary of State’s office also assists with the recruitment of new poll workers through DayForDemocracy.com. This comprehensive website provides online training tools and resources for county boards of elections and poll workers alike, as well as an online sign-up for Ohioans to become poll workers. To date, nearly 20,000 people have signed up through the Secretary of State’s Office.

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

FOP of Ohio Endorses Steve Dettelbach for Attorney General

CLEVELAND — TODAY, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) of Ohio announced its official endorsement of Democratic nominee Steve Dettelbach in his race to become Ohio’s next Attorney General.

Steve Dettelbach released the following statement upon learning he has the Ohio FOP’s endorsement:

“I am beyond grateful to have the endorsement and support of the FOP. Men and women in law enforcement work day in and day out to keep each and every one of us safe. It is much more than a job — it is a sacrifice and a vocation that requires tremendous commitment, loyalty, and grit.

“Ohio deserves an Attorney General who will make sure our police have the support and resources they need to protect Ohio. That’s why I rolled out a public safety plan that will do just that. Supporting police isn’t just the right thing to do — it makes Ohio safer. As Ohio’s next AG, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with our police to make sure they have the tools they need to keep Ohio safe.

“Throughout my two decades as a federal prosecutor I worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement. I know how difficult their jobs can be and how important they are. To have the support of police is an honor tough to put into words. I am looking forward to working with newly-elected FOP President Gary Wolske, FOP leadership and the hardworking men and women in law enforcement across the state to keep Ohio safe.”

Ohio Families Living in Public Housing Now Protected from Secondhand Smoke Exposure

COLUMBUS OH (07/30/2018) (readMedia)— Secondhand smoke is a serious health threat, and can linger in rooms and even travel between homes in multi-unit housing. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke, and today Ohio residents in public housing should be protected by a new smokefree housing rule from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that goes into effect today.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to lead a healthy life, and ensuring homes are free from the risks of secondhand smoke is a critical step for the health of residents,” said American Lung Association Health Promotion Specialist Julian Collins MS, CHES. “This is especially true for children and those who are more vulnerable to the impact of secondhand smoke, such as those living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Today we’re making a healthier future for Ohio and our nation.”

In November 2016, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced a rule requiring all federally-owned public housing to become smokefree by July 30, 2018. This rule will protect close to two million Americans nationwide from being exposed to secondhand smoke in their homes, including 690,000 children.

The American Lung Association celebrates this long-awaited health protection, following more than a decade of advocacy for the passage of the rule as well as support for the implementation of smokefree housing policies in local public housing authorities. In Ohio, it means protections for residents in local public housing agencies.

In Ohio, ALA is currently working with four housing authorities and are branching out to other HUD funded housing including those at the Volunteers of America and Salvation Army. In addition, the ALA is currently working with health organizations that have clinics in local income-based housing communities.

We also provide public housing authority residents who participate in Freedom From Smoking cessation clinics with kits which offers stress reduction tools tips and reminders to help them go smokefree.

In preparation for the rule implementation, the American Lung Association was a participant in of the planning process for the Cincinnati Metropolitan housing authority’s smoke free policy

“Today we celebrate this important step to protect health of residents in Ohio, and we know we’ll see the health benefits for years to come,” said Collins

Secondhand smoke exposure poses serious health threats to both children and adults. Damaging health effects in children and adults include lung cancer, respiratory infections, worsened asthma symptoms, heart attacks and stroke. For residents of multi-unit housing (e.g., apartment buildings and condominiums), secondhand smoke can be a major concern even if people don’t smoke in your unit, as smoke can migrate from other units and common areas and travel through doorways, cracks in walls, electrical lines, plumbing, and ventilation systems.

American Lung Association materials and success stories on smokefree housing can be found at Lung.org/smokefreehousing.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

View Online: http://readme.readmedia.com/Ohio-Families-Living-in-Public-Housing-Now-Protected-from-Secondhand-Smoke-Exposure/15822656

Ohio’s national parks could get more than $100M in additional funding

Ohio’s national parks could get more than $100 million in additional funding for much needed renovations if a proposal introduced in the U.S. Senate in June is eventually signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman’s Restore Our Parks Act would alleviate a $12-billion backlog of deferred maintenance at areas overseen by the National Park Service. The billions in repair jobs that have been put off because of a lack of funding includes parks in every state, according to a listing of deferred maintenance.

It makes sense to try to address park maintenance now before it worsens and in turn costs taxpayers even more to repair, Portman told this news organization.

“I have had a long time concern about this,” Portman said. “I just never thought it was fair to let the infrastructure around these parks deteriorate like they are.”

The Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park at 16 S. Williams St., would get more than $1.8 million if the proposal becomes law, according to Portman’s office. Repairs to the building that houses The Wright Cycle Co. is one of the “highest priorities” on the National Park Service’s list of deferred maintenance, meaning it would almost certainly get funding if some form of the bill becomes law, Portman.

…

The William Howard Taft National Historic site in Cincinnati would get more than $2 million from Portman’s bill and the Hopewell Culture National Historical Park in Chillicothe, 75 minutes from Dayton, would receive more than $2.1 million from Portman’s bill.

…

Ohio Cuyahoga Valley National Park would receive more than $45.8 million, the Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument could get $1.9 million, the First Ladies National Historic Site may get $1.1 million and the James A. Garfield National Historic Site may be given nearly $719,000, according to Portman’s office.

Though there are still several legislative hoops for Portman’s parks bill to jump through, but the senator said he’s “hopeful” it’ll become law as it currently has the support of Democrats, Republicans and the White House.

“I’m really interested in getting funding for those kind of purposes,” Portman said. “With the exception to the Department of Defense, the parks have the most assets and a lot of them are falling apart.”

(Ohio’s national parks could get more than $100M in additional funding. Max Filby. Dayton Daily News. July, 15, 2018.)

Teachers of the Year Announced for 11 State Board of Education Districts

Ohio Ed Updates

July 30, 2018

Eleven teachers across Ohio each bear the title 2019 Teacher of the Year for their respective State Board of Education districts, the Ohio Department of Education announced today. The awards are part of the Ohio Teacher of the Year program.

“Teachers are at the forefront of Ohio’s charge to create bright, exciting futures for our students,” said Paolo DeMaria, Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction. “The Ohio Teacher of the Year program recognizes inspiring educators who elevate our public education system and ensure real-world success for our students.”

School administrators, fellow educators, parents, students and community members nominated teachers for the district awards. A State Board of Education member representing each district worked with local committees of educators and often parents and business leaders to select the district’s awardee.

An Ohio panel of education and community stakeholders will interview five state finalists from the State Board district awardees to select the Ohio Teacher of the Year. The state superintendent will announce the statewide honoree this fall.

The Ohio Teacher of the Year will represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year selection in spring 2019, sponsored by the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Note: The State Board District Teachers of the Year are below.

Teachers of the Year for State Board Districts:

State Board District 1

Robert Sloan​

Van Wert High School, Van Wert City Schools

State Board District 2

Mona Al-Hayani​

Toledo Early College High School, Toledo Public Schools

State Board District 3

Jason Whited​

Centerville High School, Centerville City Schools

State Board District 4

Bre Sambuchinio

Loveland High School, Loveland City School District

State Board District 5

Chef Chris Olszewski

Polaris Career Center, Polaris Joint Vocational School District

State Board District 6

Jennifer M. LaPlace​

Centennial High School, Columbus City Schools

State Board District 7

David Kaser​

Barberton High School, Barberton City Schools

State Board District 8

Michele Monigold​

Jackson High School, Jackson Local School District (Stark County)

State Board District 9

Lisa Wolfe​

Indian Valley High School, Indian Valley Local Schools

State Board District 10

Nancy Reeves​

East Clinton Middle School, East Clinton Local Schools

State Board District 11

Catherine Duplisea​

Orchard STEM School, Cleveland Metropolitan School District

About the Ohio Department of Education

The Ohio Department of Education oversees the state’s public education system, which includes public school districts, joint vocational school districts and charter schools. The Department also monitors educational service centers, other regional education providers, early learning and child care programs, and private schools. The Department’s tasks include administering the school funding system, collecting school fiscal and performance data, developing academic standards and model curricula, administering the state achievement tests, issuing district and school report cards, administering Ohio’s voucher programs, providing professional development, and licensing teachers, administrators, treasurers, superintendents and other education personnel. The Department is governed by the State Board of Education with administration of the Department the responsibility of the superintendent of public instruction.

Local college students named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean’s List

BEREA, OH (07/23/2018)— The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the Dean’s List.

Molly Flaherty of Westerville (43082), a graduate of Saint Francis de Sales High School majoring in marketing and international business.

Macy Leach of Westerville (43082), a graduate of Westerville Central High School majoring in sport management.

Jacqueline Saker of Westerville (43081), a graduate of New Albany High School majoring in psychology and industrial and organizational psychology.

Nicholas Surbaugh of Westerville (43082), a graduate of Westerville North High School majoring in chemistry.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 4,000 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

Attorney General DeWine Announces Arrest of Ohio Man on Child Pornography Charges

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

July 25, 2018

(AUSTINTOWN, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that an investigation by his Crimes Against Children Unit has led to the arrest of an Austintown man for the alleged production of child pornography.

Special agents with the Crimes Against Children Unit, which is a division of the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), arrested Charles D. Krusac, 77, on 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Agents served a search warrant on the suspect’s Lou Ida Boulevard home this morning after receiving a tip about the suspect’s alleged involvement in the creation of child pornography.

“We are in the process of analyzing a number of video tapes and other media devices that were seized from the suspect’s home,” said Attorney General DeWine. “We have reason to believe that the child pornography that this suspect allegedly created involved at least one area juvenile, and we are concerned that there may be other victims.”

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the BCI Crimes Against Children Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Authorities with the Austintown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, and Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office.

Attorney General DeWine Joins Bipartisan Fight to Protect Veterans Memorial

July 30, 2018

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined an effort by a bipartisan group of 28 states to protect a historic cross honoring World War I veterans as part of a case with much broader implications for the First Amendment.

The 28-state bipartisan coalition urges the U.S. Supreme Court to consider and ultimately protect veterans memorials that include religious symbolism. The coalition’s friend of the court brief seeks to overturn a lower court’s ruling that one such memorial violates the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

“Veterans memorials have historically used religious and secular symbols to honor the sacrifice of the men and women who have bravely served our nation,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine. “These memorials are not built to inspire religious devotion; they are built to honor and remember those who have died securing our freedom. This case could impact the manner in which we’ve honored our nation’s heroes for generations.”

The case at hand involves a nearly century-old memorial cross in Bladensburg, Maryland, started by community members and mothers whose sons died in World War I, and finished by the American Legion. The initial lawsuit seeks to force the state of Maryland to tear down the historic cross.

The Supreme Court’s ultimate decision could impact memorials across the nation, including those at Arlington National Cemetery.

Besides Ohio, the other states that joined the brief are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as the governor of Kentucky.

View a copy of the brief at the Ohio Attorney General’s website at http://www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Caught Again, Yost Takes Lies to Google Search Ads

Dettelbach for Ohio

Tuesday, July 24, 2018

CLEVELAND — Dave Yost has been caught lying about his record and claiming credit for other people’s work…again. Just weeks after Cleveland.com determined Yost was wrongly claiming to have “convicted” 165 public officials as auditor, Yost has been caught using the false boast in Google search ads for his campaign.

Last month, a Cleveland.com analysis debunked the claim made in this ad. The analysis found that Yost or his team could only claim credit for 39 “convictions.” Further, 24 “public officials” claimed by Yost are not public employees or elected officials at all. Perhaps most remarkably, 11 of the cases Yost is claiming credit for were traced by Cleveland.com to Yost’s opponent, Steve Dettelbach!

TODAY, Dettelbach for Ohio campaign spokesperson Liz Doherty released the following statement regarding Yost’s lies:

“Last month, Yost blamed social media character limits for his lies. Now that he’s been caught again, what’s his excuse?

“It’s pathetic. Pretend Prosecutor Dave Yost continues to lie to Ohio voters about his record. How can Ohioans trust someone who can’t tell the truth to be the state’s top law enforcement officer?

“These continued lies show Yost is running scared. He is a career politician who has been exposed for putting donors and friends ahead of the law. He has no record to run on, so he is making one up. He is truly earning the nickname Frauditor Yost.”

Key excerpts from the Cleveland.com piece follow:

“While campaign materials refer to ‘convictions secured’ or ‘Yost’s convictions,’ the auditor’s office rarely files charges or prosecutes cases.”

“Of the 165 convictions counted by Yost, only 39 were prosecuted by an attorney from Yost’s office.”

“…24 were not public employees or elected officials…”

“Notably, 11 convictions were prosecuted under Steve Dettelbach, Yost’s Democratic challenger in November’s election, a former U.S. attorney.”

