State of Ohio News Briefs

Air Force authorities probe mysterious 911 call

Friday, August 3

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Force authorities are trying to find out what prompted a 911 call that caused a chaotic “active shooter” reaction on a sprawling Ohio base.

Spokeswoman Marie Vanover at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton said Friday the investigation “is ongoing,” and that there’s no timetable yet for its completion. She said no injuries have been reported from the Thursday incident.

During an extensive search after the call to base security, a security team member shot a locked door during a room-by-room sweep of the base hospital as people on the base with some 27,000 military and civilian personnel were locked down.

Authorities said the call came during training that included an active shooter scenario in another base area at least a half-mile away, but a link wasn’t clear.

DeWine-Husted Reports Nearly $9.6 Million Cash-on-Hand

Friday, August 3, 2018

COLUMBUS– The DeWine Husted for Ohio campaign today submitted the first of the monthly campaign finance disclosures with the Secretary of State’s Office showing over $2.37 million in contributions received. The DeWine Husted campaign also reports nearly $9.6 million cash-on-hand.

The DeWine-Husted campaign raised money from 88 Ohio Counties during this reporting period.

“Our campaign has nearly two-times the amount of money in the bank, has made contact with over 1.7 million voters by knocking on doors and making phone calls, and has endorsements from Ohio’s leading job creators, medical professionals, and trade union workers,” said DeWine-Husted Campaign Manager Dave Luketic. “We have out-worked our opponents consistently, and today’s filing is further evidence of the momentum behind Mike DeWine and Jon Husted’s campaign.”

For comparison, Strickland for Governor raised $2,062,558.47 in 2010 and Kasich Taylor for Ohio raised $2,264,692.79. In 2014, Kasich Taylor for Ohio raised $2,086,000 and Friends of Fitzgerald raised $533,455.

While most candidates are not required to disclose finances until October 25, 2018, candidates for statewide offices are also required to file monthly reports for July, August and September ahead of the General Election. The next report will be due on September 6th.

JULY MONTHLY FINANCE DISCLOSURE QUICKFACTS:

DeWine Husted for Ohio raised $2,372,725.55 since June 8, 2018.

DeWine Husted for Ohio has $9,593,023.91 cash-on-hand.

Contributions were received from all 88 Ohio Counties.

87% of contributions were received from within Ohio.

The HENRY ROLLINS TRAVEL SLIDESHOW TOUR Makes a Stop at the Southern Theatre September 18

For many years, Henry Rollins has taken photographs on his extensive travels. In this intimate evening, Rollins draws from his vast archive to display photos from Baghdad to Pyongyang and share his experiences. “For many years, I have documented my travels all over the world with a camera. Never easy, but always worth it. The photos have stories behind them. I have selected several images to show and talk about.” As a keen observer, Rollins brings stories from journeys all over the world, including the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South America, and Antarctica.

CAPA presents the Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow Tour at the Southern Theatre (21 E. Main St.) on Tuesday, September 18, at 8 pm. Tickets are $35 at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

www.HenryRollins.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub, Roy V. and Eloise F. Thomas, and James W. Overstreet Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Auditor’s Office gives back $10.2 million to local schools, libraries, governments

Auditor Clarence Mingo

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo earlier this week announced that the Franklin County Auditor’s Office prudent and efficient use of taxpayer dollars has allowed him to return $10.2 million to local schools, agencies, libraries and municipalities from the Real Estate Assessment Fund.

The Real Estate Assessment Fund comes from a portion of property taxes collected and set aside to pay for state-mandated real estate appraisals every three years. This surplus is redistributed to local governments and schools in proportion to their tax bills.

Franklin County schools will receive $6.69 million. County agencies will be given $2.01 million while municipalities, townships and libraries will receive about $1.5 million.

“Our $10.2 million return of taxpayer dollars is a reflection of fiscal prudence on the part of my staff,” Mingo said. “It is meant to help relieve the budget plight of many districts as school years throughout Franklin County begin in the next few weeks.”

You can listen to Auditor Mingo discuss the give back earlier this morning on “The Joel Riley Show” on WTVN 610-AM.

Mingo gave back $10.5 million following the 2014 Triennial Update. This surplus marks the office’s third consecutive refund following a reappraisal/triennial year. Franklin County schools have now received $18.1 million from the auditor’s office since 2012.

The $27.7 million in refund dollars this decade is nearly double the $14.6 million the Franklin County Auditor’s Office returned during the 2000s.

After the expenditures of the 2017 Reappraisal and estimating the level of money needed for the upcoming 2020 Triennial Update, Mingo is giving back $10.2 million to local governments. He had previously returned $7 million following the 2011 Reappraisal in April 2012.

Following this return of money, Mingo said his office still has ample resources on hand for the immediate future, including sufficient resources to cover technology improvements.

Office will host three mobile events in August library

Franklin County residents are invited to attend three mobile events this August which will highlight information on the various tax reduction programs the office offers. Staff will also be available to discuss home sale prices and their impact on homeowners throughout the county.

• Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Franklinton Branch (1061 W. Town St., Columbus)

• Monday, Aug. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Northside Branch (1423 N. High St., Columbus)

• Monday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Whitehall Branch (4445 E. Broad St., Whitehall)

News from the City of Westerville

City of Westerville

Wednesday, Aug. 1

August begins with a number of fun community events. The Jazz at the Amp series wraps up for the summer with a day of free music and fun this Saturday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Then, join the Westerville Division of Police for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Find other events on the City’s website.

Today is First Responders Park Feedback Deadline

There is still time to submit your feedback about the concepts for the First Responders Park Expansion. Please visit www.westerville.org/frp to view the slideshow and then share your thoughts to 1stresponderspark@westerville.org today, Wednesday, Aug. 1.

The park was first dedicated in 2010 to honor the service and sacrifice of all first responders. The centerpiece to the park was a section of steel known as “C-40” from the north tower of the World Trade Center that fell during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Learn more about the history of the park.

The concepts for the expansion were created with a committee including the Westerville Chiefs of Police and Fire, as well as other representatives from the City’s police, fire, communications and administrative divisions.

CSCC Honors Local Fallen Officers

An aircraft used for Columbus State Community College’s Aviation Maintenance program now features the police badge insignias of Columbus Police Officer Steve Smith and Westerville Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering. The badges were unveiled at a ceremony on Tuesday, July 31 at the college’s Southwest Center at Bolton Field regional learning center.

Officers Smith and Joering trained in law enforcement exercises using the jet to prepare for terrorism incidents, hostage situations and other aviation-related scenarios.

Read more on the City’s website.

Mosquito Treatment Scheduled for Thursday

Mosquito treatment is scheduled for the southern portion of Westerville tomorrow, Thursday, Aug. 2 beginning around 9 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) and the City encourage residents to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes this summer. Recent tests from FCPH have shown an increased number of mosquitoes in Central Ohio carrying West Nile Virus.

According to FCPH, residents should check their homes for and empty pools of standing water and use insect repellents approved by the EPA. Find more tips on the City’s website.

Introducing EcoSmart Choice®

Environmentally-minded Westerville Electric Division customers can now support the renewable energy market through their monthly utility bills.

EcoSmart Choice®, a program offered by American Municipal Power (AMP), allows consumers to support renewable energy equivalent to a portion (25%, 50%, 75% or 100%) of their electricity usage.

This is an opt-in program. Customers are free to leave the program at any time without penalty.

Learn more about EcoSmart Choice® on the City’s website at www.westerville.org/ecosmartchoice.

Updates about Westerville construction and infrastructure projects in one place.

Construction Updates

County Line Road Improvements

Paving continues along County Line Road, between State Street and Sunbury Road this week. This plane and overlay treatment is being completed as part of the City’s annual Street Maintenance program.

Find more information about this program on the GoWesterville interactive map, just visit www.westerville.org/construction and select the “Street Maintenance Program” tab.

COMING SOON:

FALL COMMUNITY

RECREATION GUIDE

Believe it or not, the Fall Community Recreation Guide will be mailed to residents this month!

Now Playing on Westerville TV

Many Westerville Division of Fire educational programs and community events would not be possible without the support of volunteers. See how some of these volunteers even help keep newborns safe through professional car seat installations on Westerville TV.

Want more? Get behind-the-scenes looks of your favorite City programs and services at www.westerville.org/tv.

AAA Insurance Named Multi-line Insurance Brand of the Year

Independent study deems AAA insurance the highest ranked brand among competitors

COLUMBUS, OH (August 2, 2018) –AAA Insurance has earned “Brand of the Year” status for its multi-line insurance offerings, according to the independent and prestigious 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study.

“AAA is honored to be recognized as the highest ranked multi-line insurance brand by American consumers,” said AAA President and CEO Marshall L. Doney. “An independent evaluation of our brand validates what we’ve known for years – quality products and exceptional customer service have created a brand that Americans trust to catch life’s curveballs.”

Using an academically vetted brand equity model that examines familiarity, quality and purchase consideration, the annual Harris Poll EquiTrend® survey captures and analyzes brand perceptions and measures and ranks them against key competitors in each category. In 2018, AAA Insurance ranked highest among leading competitors for its multi-line insurance products.

AAA Insurance received the highest numerical Equity Score among multi-line insurance brands included in the 2018 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study, which is based on opinions of 77,031 U.S. consumers ages 15 and over surveyed online between Jan. 3, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2018. “Highest Ranked” was determined by a pure ranking of a sample of multi-line insurance brands.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

For more information about AAA Insurance, visit a local AAA club, or online at AAA.com/insurance.

Strengthening the Japan-US Economic Relationship by Growing Investment: A Program featuring The Honorable Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry

CHICAGO—(BUSINESS WIRE)—On Thursday, August 2, 2018, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), in cooperation with JobsOhio, Columbus 2020 and the Japan America Society of Central Ohio (JASCO), will hold a program on the importance of Japanese Investment in the US and its significance to Japan-US relations.

At no other time in recent Japan-US economic history has the investment flow of Japanese companies into the US been so important to the American economy. As a result, more and more Japanese companies throughout the Midwest, especially in the state of Ohio, are greatly contributing to local job growth and also to the expansion of US exports.

This program’s featured speakers will include: The Honorable Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry, who will share his perspectives on the Japan-US economic relationship and the importance of Japanese companies in the US, as well as what efforts can be further taken to expand the growth of Japanese investment in America; Shigeki Maeda, Executive Vice President, JETRO, will provide an update on Japanese investment trends in the US; and Tom Shoupe, Executive Vice President, Honda of America Mfg., Inc., will share an in-depth look at Honda’s economic contribution to the state of Ohio and the United States.

The Honorable Mitsuhiro Wada, Consul-General of Japan in Detroit; Representative from the State of Ohio Government; and Kenny McDonald, President and Chief Economic Officer, Columbus 2020, will also make remarks.

The event will be held at The Hilton Columbus at Easton (Regent Ballroom), 3900 Chagrin Drive Columbus, OH 43219. Registration check-in and complimentary luncheon buffet will begin at 12:30 pm, with the program beginning promptly at 1:30 pm and ending at 3:00 pm.

This symposium is co-organized with JobsOhio, Columbus 2020 and the Japan America Society of Central Ohio.

This event is free; however, advance registration is required. Register online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strengthening-the-japan-us-economic-relationship-registration-48163687887

Reece to moderate National Urban League’s New Era of Leadership Panel

AUG. 2, 2018

Ohio lawmaker to lead discussion on young black leaders and emerging issues like voter protections, “Stand your Ground”

COLUMBUS— Ohio state Rep. Alicia Reece will lead a discussion on race, representation and important policy issues, like the threat of so-called “Stand Your Ground” laws and anti-voting legislation, at the National Urban League’s annual conference in Columbus TODAY at 2:30 p.m. in the Greater Columbus Convention Center Room C171.

Reece, the moderator of the Young, Black and Elected – New Era of Leadership panel, will be joined by Black leaders from across the nation, including DeSoto, Texas Councilwoman Canidce Quarles, and Louisiana state Rep. Katrina Jackson.

“When the Black community sees progress, we all, as Americans, share in that progress and the new opportunity that comes from it,” said Reece. “But we can’t make progress in this country when fundamentally flawed laws like so-called Stand Your Ground and anti-voter restrictions sow fear and justified racial violence in our communities. With these emerging threats to the basic security and safety of communities throughout our nation, the only path to a brighter future begins with action.”

So-called “Stand Your Ground” legislation is being considered by the Republican-controlled Ohio House of Representatives, and could be up for a vote as soon as Sept. 19 during one of the House’s “if-needed” sessions.

Reece is the former outspoken leader of 13 black legislators in Ohio, where she has garnered statewide and national attention for her activism on justice reform and voting rights, and grew the caucus to historic levels. The Cincinnati lawmaker has called for a Voter Bill of Rights to be guaranteed in state constitutions throughout the nation, and she serves as a founding member of the Ohio Governor’s task force on police-community relations.

Representative Reece served as a Clinton appointee on the 2016 DNC Platform Committee and served as a National Convention Vice Chair.

Reece serves as a board member of the National Action Network and is the current president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, the oldest black caucus in the nation, where she leads 13 of Ohio’s African American lawmakers.

Reece serves on Ohio’s Police-Community Relations Task Force, the panel tasked with developing strategies to help improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities in the wake of civil unrest across the nation following the police shootings of African American men.

Reece has appeared nationally and internationally on Politics Nation on MSNBC, CNN, BET, and Nightline as well as appearing in magazines such as Ebony, Black Enterprise, Jet, Applause, Sports Illustrator, Vibe, Washington Post, NY Times, LA Times, and Detroit Times newspapers.

Reece is collecting signatures for a Voter Bill of Rights— a constitutional amendment that would permanently enshrine voting rights in state constitutions across the nation, starting with the battleground state of Ohio.

Reece introduced John Crawford’s Law in response to Ohio police’s deadly shootings of John Crawford III and 12 year-old Tamir Rice. The Cincinnati lawmaker’s proposal would require toy guns to have brightly colored finishes or prominent fluorescent strips to distinguish them from real firearms.

During her time as city councilwoman, Reece played an integral role in brokering Cincinnati’s 2002 police-community relations collaborative agreement following the city’s 2001 riots sparked by the police shooting of 19-year-old Timothy Thomas.

People run with their hands up amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_121073781-69e309d6b6294f548eb5cb52692fd090.jpg People run with their hands up amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP) People with their hands up come out amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_121073781-65d202f15d534a1dbe097db8b82faffd.jpg People with their hands up come out amid reports of an active shooter at Wright-Patterson Air Force base in Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)