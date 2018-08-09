Secretary Husted Announces August Office Hours

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today (July 20) announced office hours for the month of August. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will be available in 17 counties around Ohio including Brown, Clinton, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Delaware, Fairfield, Hardin, Harrison, Lawrence, Lorain, Lucas, Mercer, Miami, Noble, Scioto, Summit, and Wyandot Counties.

Open office hours provide local residents an opportunity to stay connected with the Secretary of State’s office in an informal and accessible setting.

Those who visit open office hours may obtain voter registration forms and other election information. Additionally, an office representative will be on hand to answer questions about the various functions of the office and its many initiatives, such as the business services division, Ohio Business Profile and the Military Ready-to-Vote program.

Office hours will be held at the following times and locations:

Delaware County: 8/13/2018, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Community Library, 44 Burrer Drive, Sunbury, Ohio 43074

Brown County: 8/24/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Mt. Orab Public Library, 613 South High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154

Clinton County: 8/17/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Wilmington Public Library, 268 North South Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177

Cuyahoga County: 8/24/2018, 9:15-11:15 a.m., Independence Public Library, 6361 Selig Drive, Independence, Ohio 44131

Defiance County: 8/16/2018, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Defiance County Library, 320 Fort Street, Defiance, Ohio 43512

Fairfield County: 8/16/2018, 2-4 p.m., Fairfield County District Library, 205 East Market Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105

Hardin County: 8/7/2018, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Hardin County Library, 325 East Columbus Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326

Harrison County: 8/22/2018, 1-3 p.m., Puskarich Public Library, 200 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907

Lawrence County: 8/20/2018, 2-4 p.m., Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, 321 South 4th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638

Lorain County: 8/20/2018, 3-5 p.m., Amerst Public Library, 221 Spring Street, Amherst, Ohio 44001

Lucas County: 8/17/2018, 2-4 p.m., Frederick Douglass Community Center, 1001 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607

Mercer County: 8/13/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Mercer County District Library, 303 North Main Street, Celina, Ohio 45822

Miami County: 8/20/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 West Main Street, Troy, Ohio 45373

Noble County: 8/28/2018, 1-3 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 517 Spruce Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724

Scioto County: 8/7/2018, 2-4 p.m., Portsmouth Public Central Library, 1220 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662

Summit County: 8/8/2018, 1-3 p.m., Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, 3512 Darrow Road, Stow, Ohio 44224

Wyandot County: 8/6/2018, 10 a.m.-noon, Upper Sandusky Community Library, 301 North Sandusky Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351

