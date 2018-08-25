Summerfest Saturday in Galena

The 9th annual Galena Summerfest is on Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on the square in the quaint Village of Galena.

It began in 2009 and continues to get bigger and better every year. Families come from all over Ohio to celebrate the end of a fun summer with great music, delicious food, a variety of local vendors, and the unique outdoor community of Galena, Hoover Reservoir, and Big & Little Walnut Creeks.

Since then, the Summerfest has expanded, draws an increasing number of attendees each year, and offers great exposure for its generous sponsors and wide variety of popular vendors. In 2017, the event entertained approximately 10,000 people, expanded its fun KidZone, and supported over 70 vendors representing arts, food, and non-profits.

There has been a change to the music line up for the Galena Summerfest on the Village Square. Fox Valley Harvest has been replaced by local musician Tamela Knight and her band From Roads to Roots.

The remaining lineup remains the same: The Hobgoblins, Whisky Driver, The Drifter Kings, Sean Carney, and The Mark May Band. Also, during the day, see demonstrations by The Academy Irish Dancers, Perdue’s Taekwondo, and Brooke Sousa – the 6th Strongest Woman in the World/President of the M Foundation.

The Village of Galena will close the streets around the Village Square for Summerfest this Saturday, August 25, 8 a.m. until midnight:

a. Walnut Street from Harrison Street to Columbus Street.

b. Columbus Street from Walnut Street to Front Street.

c. Middle Street from Columbus Street to Park Street.

Park Street from Middle Street to Walnut Street will close on 8/24/18 at midnight through 8/25/17 at midnight.

Roads coming into the Village such as Sunbury Rd. and S. Old 3C Highway will be detoured around the Village. Emergency access will be maintained around S. Walnut and Front streets and West and Water streets.

For a list and times of events, visit http://www.galenasummerfest.com.

Special Waste Collection Event

The Delaware, Knox, Marion Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District is sponsoring an electronics and tires collection event 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 25, at the Knox County Fairgrounds, 125 Fairgrounds Rd., Mt. Vernon. You can dispose of tires 19” and under for $4 each and televisions for $20 each. Electronics disposal is free. For details on what is accepted, visit http://www.dkmm.org/special-collection-events.

News from Council

Dave LaValle, the Village of Galena’s code compliance official, is retiring after more than 15 years with the Village. LaValle served more than a decade as Galena’s public service director before retiring in 2008. In 2012, he returned part time as the Village’s zoning inspector, property maintenance official, and floodplain administrator. “Dave’s service has been invaluable to the Village,” said Mayor Thomas Hopper. “With more than 40 years of planning and zoning experience, he has guided us with his vast expertise and integrity and he will be sorely missed!”

Council approved hiring Levi Koehler on an interim full-time basis for the rest of the year to serve as zoning inspector, property maintenance official, and floodplain administrator. Koehler has been with the Village since 2014 as LaValle’s assistant. Since Koehler also worked 10 hours per week in the Village’s maintenance department, Council approved increasing maintenance employee Cody Hale’s hours to 30 hours per week.

We welcome our new BST&G Fire Chief Christopher Kovach and say farewell and thank you to Galena Postmaster Don Kleinhenz who recently retired.

Village Administrator Jeanna Burrell updated Council on construction projects. The tanks and lids have been installed for the Village’s new wastewater treatment plant. Construction will begin in August on the State Route 3 lane improvements and traffic light project being coordinated by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office. Light poles that are back ordered nationwide will mean the traffic light will not be installed until January 2019.

The Village is also looking into repairing a culvert on N. Walnut St., replacing the north end of the Walnut St. brick road with asphalt, and repairing Holmes St. this summer.

The Galena Brick Trail Phase 2 project, north of Holmes St., was awarded to Law General Contracting. Construction will begin in August and should be complete in October for the next section of the Ohio to Erie Trail (OET). This will leave only one section between Galena and Sunbury. The Village is hopeful their grant application will be funded and the next section can be completed in 2019.

Council accepted a donation from Delaware County Friends of the Trail (DCFT) to install engraved bricks beside the Brick Trail Water Tower picnic deck. Bricks are for sale through Sept. 1 to memorialize your family, friends, or business along the trail, with proceeds benefitting OET efforts. For more information, visit http://dcft.org/brick-campaign.html.

In development news, final engineering reviews are nearing completion on M/I’s Retreat at Dustin. Public and private sewer permit to install applications have been submitted to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The Arrowhead Lake Estates property was purchased from the Fuller and Davis families. Final engineering plans are complete for the first phase. Homewood’s final phase of the Estates at Blackhawk’s final engineering plans also are complete. Development agreements are in process for all three subdivisions. Final engineering reviews continue for the first phase of Homewood’s Miller Farm project.

Maintenance projects include ongoing mowing and weeding. The Estates at Blackhawk’s streets were recently crack sealed. Two test LED lights were installed on the Sunbury Rd. Bridge.

Fiscal Officer Suzanne Rease noted that sewer payments were processed. Letters were sent out to 25 property owners with overdue accounts which resulted in 19 payments. Solicitor Ken Molnar sent letters to 11 severely delinquent accounts. Council held a first reading on placing tax liens on eight properties to collect overdue amounts. Rease reported that there were two burials in the cemetery and one veteran’s marker was replaced.

Big Walnut Cadette Girl Scouts in seventh and eighth grade were guests at the July Council meeting as part of their citizenship badge, Finding Common Ground.

Information for this story was provided by the Village of Galena and the Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce.

