Agents with expired vests vented, prepared for ‘misfortune’

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

Tuesday, August 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Records show Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and supervisors raised concerns about expired body armor for more than a year before a union grievance was filed this May.

Emails released by Republican Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine’s office show behind-the-scenes anxiety surrounding more than 50 bulletproof vests that had passed their five-year expiration dates.

All vests are now on order.

One employee said he was “afraid to ask” how old one officer’s vest was. A supervisor said he wouldn’t allow agents to go through “a single door” until their vests were replaced. An agent started submitting monthly photos of his vest “in case of any misfortune!”

Meanwhile, DeWine was scheduled to receive a personal vest. His spokesman says DeWine didn’t ask for or receive the body armor.

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor Bike Lady, Inc.

COLUMBUS – Bike Lady, Inc. in Blacklick has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of August’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Bike Lady, Inc. to present a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared August as “Nonprofit Businesses” Month to highlight nonprofit entities across the state.

Bike Lady, Inc. has a mission to enrich daily life experiences and expand opportunities for Ohio’s at-risk youth by providing new bikes, helmets, and locks. Bike Lady, Inc. also partners with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, as offenders in 10 Ohio prisons assist in assembling bikes the program provides.

Friday, August 24, 2018, at Correctional Reception Center in Orient.

Central Ohio school board member nominated as OSBA president-elect

COLUMBUS — Lee Schreiner was recently selected as the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) 2019 president-elect nominee. If elected during OSBA’s statewide conference in November, he will become OSBA president in 2020 following his term as president-elect.

Schreiner was appointed to the South-Western City Schools Board of Education in 2013 and then was twice elected. The retired teacher who taught for 37 years in the South-Western district currently is serving as board president following two consecutive terms as vice president in 2017 and 2016.

Schreiner also serves on OSBA’s Board of Trustees, Executive Committee, Federal Relations Network and Central Region Executive Committee. He was the Central Region president in 2017.

“I’m humbled and honored to be able to work with an organization that deals with not only boards of education and public education but also affects the future for students in Ohio,” Schreiner said. “To be able to work with folks around the state who do that on a daily basis would only be an added honor.”

Schreiner, who ran for a seat in the Ohio House of Representatives in 2016, remains actively involved in the association’s legislative efforts at both the state and national levels. In 2008, he was a member representative of Gov. Ted Strickland’s Governor’s Institute for Creativity and Innovation in Education.

Schreiner has served on numerous levy and bond committees during his district’s ongoing, multiphase Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project. He also tutors South-Western City students in reading, continues to write children’s books and has coached high school and collegiate soccer.

In the Grove City community, the part-time paralegal is a member of the Lions Club and devotes his time to numerous organizations and charities, including the United Way, WOSU public radio and the American Red Cross.

Schreiner and his wife, Jane, have been married for 42 years. Their two sons, Damien and Sebastian, graduated from South-Western City Schools.

In its 63rd year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

Opinion: Smart Meters for Diabetes Monitoring

By Robert Graboyes and Sara Rogers

InsideSources.com

If you want better health for more people at lower cost, look beyond the D.C. Beltway, the state capitals and even America’s borders. For one example among many, the Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System’s story exhibits many of the hallmarks of how and why technological innovation occurs in health care — and how it succeeds.

According to some estimates, diabetes may account for a mammoth 10 percent of America’s health care spending and a great deal of personal suffering. Nearly 10 percent of Americans suffer from diabetes, with an additional 20 percent exhibiting signs of prediabetes. The disease can ravage sufferers — pain, amputation, disability, massively reduced quality of life, and enormous expense among the results.

Erez Raphael, the Israeli founder of Tel Aviv-based Dario, was an accomplished technologist in areas of software development outside of health care. He struggled with severe diabetes, inspiring him to attack the malady that attacked him. His creation shifted part of the burden of care away from the scarce inventory of health care providers and toward the vast number of sufferers who, no doubt, are as motivated as Raphael to beat back the illness.

That creation was a small, handheld device that, in tandem with a smartphone, lets individuals with diabetes track their own glucose levels. Traditional glucose monitors, in contrast, are clunky, require batteries, and deliver slow readings. The Dario device’s website (mydario.com) and customer reviews boast that it can record a reading within six seconds. Patients can easily upload, track and chart results. Importantly, if the patients’ metrics indicate that he is incapacitated, the app itself knows to summon emergency assistance.

The technology allows patients to assume a greater degree of responsibility for their own care by combining glucose monitoring with the many tasks inherent in self-monitoring this complex ailment. The app tracks food intake and exercise, for example, through a simple patient interface. Convenient input and comprehensible output help reduce the number of crisis situations that require costly, inconvenient medical care — and draw resources away from other patients.

Cost, too, is important. According to Dario’s website, the device costs around $70. Premium services, which run $20-$25 per month, provide test strips, progress reports, advisory reading, check-up calls with specialists, progress summaries and so forth — a modest cost, compared with, say, the cost of a single visit to the emergency room.

Dario’s implications extend far beyond the diabetic community.

Consumer-operated medical devices like Dario’s are proliferating. AliveCor’s Kardia uses cell phones or wearable devices to conduct and analyze electrocardiograms. CellScope’s Oto identifies ear infections. myStrength monitors depression and other behavioral health issues. Recovery Record monitors eating disorders. The Qualcomm Tricorder XPrize was awarded in 2017 to developers who combined around a dozen of such devices into a single handheld device weighing less than five pounds.

However, for every such device that hits the market, there are many others than never do. A prime culprit is our own regulatory system (and those in other countries, as well).

Some innovations fail to pass muster because they are, in fact, inferior products. However, some never reach consumers because the hurdles necessary to clear the Food and Drug Administration approval process are too lengthy, expensive or uncertain.

In his book “Innovation Breakdown,” Joseph Gulfo described the disastrous process that drowned his start-up company, which had created a device to monitor moles for potentially deadly melanoma. (The device was ultimately approved, but only after the approval process badly damaged his company’s finances.)

Ultimately, regulators are likely to find that the status quo is not an option. The internet and inexpensive international travel allow patients and innovators to circumvent regulatory burdens. Nightscoutv — a network of computer programmers with diabetic children — created and shared remote glucose monitor technologies under the slogan/hashtag #WeAreNotWaiting. Sites like Arudino allow creators to share their ideas online. Command-and-control regulation may turn out to have been a fleeting 20th-century phenomenon.

The current pace of high-tech innovation makes the early 21st century a remarkable time. It’s important that the legal and regulatory environment encourage rather than discourage great breakthroughs.

ABOUT THE WRITERS

Robert Graboyes is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, where he focuses on technological innovation in health care. He is the author of “Fortress and Frontier in American Health Care” and has taught health economics at five universities. Sara Rogers is a former Mercatus research assistant and a student at UNC-Chapel Hill. They wrote this for InsideSources.com.

University announces steps to address sexual misconduct

Aug. 21, 2018

Changes and enhancements coincide with start of new academic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University announced today the creation of a centralized office for responding to sexual- and gender-based harassment, violence and other forms of discrimination and harassment. This centralized report-and-response office provides informed and compassionate responses to students, faculty and staff impacted by discrimination and harassment. The office provides a dedicated system to assist members of the university community who have experienced, witnessed or are aware of sexual misconduct, have questions about the university’s Sexual Misconduct Policy or are seeking more information about resources or reporting options.

“The university will continue to focus on advancing our efforts in this vital area,” President Michael V. Drake said. “The members of our Buckeye community deserve nothing less.”

The immediate focus will be on enhancing the university’s Title IX resources for intake and assessment. The ultimate structure and nomenclature of the office will be finalized over the course of the fall semester with the opportunity for participation and feedback by students, faculty and staff. The new office reports to Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce A. McPheron.

Intake-and-outreach coordinators, under the oversight of the Title IX Coordinator, will be dedicated specifically to helping students, faculty and staff understand their rights, options and services available to them; report concerns; coordinate interim measures (academic, residential, etc.); make referrals to confidential campus, community and other resources; as well as file required reports to police and other appropriate agencies. Coordinator staff can be reached by calling 614-247-5838. More information will be available at https://titleix.osu.edu/.

Intake-and-outreach coordinator staff will work with complainants, respondents or any member of the university community to facilitate access to the full range of available resources. Staffing is in place and will be expanded this semester with the hiring of three additional coordinators. Investigation and adjudication functions will continue to be supervised by Deputy Title IX Coordinators in Student Conduct and the Office of Human Resources.

In addition to this centralized report-and-response model, the university continues to provide a continuum of confidential resources for students, faculty and staff. As a reminder, university community members can choose whether to seek confidential assistance or disclose their experience to the university. To facilitate access to confidential resources, the university has established a confidential phone line for students who wish to be connected directly with a confidential resource, including licensed psychologists and physicians. The phone line is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 614-688-3956.

Additionally, students can access confidential counseling on campus through the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service and Student Health Services, offering medical confidentiality and support. Confidential advocacy services are also available in the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Sexual Assault Response Network of Central Ohio (SARNCO). Faculty and staff can access confidential resources through Ohio State’s Employee Assistance Program and SARNCO. The Wexner Medical Center’s STAR Program also provides on-campus confidential advocacy and counseling in addition to the services currently available through the medical center’s Emergency Department and the Mount Carmel Crime and Trauma Assistance Program.

These actions are part of an ongoing review and enhancement of the university’s Title IX programs and procedures. Additional steps coinciding with the start of the academic year include the below.

An online course, now in pilot mode, will be launched widely this fall to provide students, faculty and staff with required education in prevention and tools to challenge and report inappropriate and harmful behavior when witnessed.

The university is continuing to expand opportunities for student engagement. For example, two additional students will be included on the task force for Buckeyes ACT, the university’s comprehensive plan to combat sexual misconduct and relationship violence.

An enhanced sexual- and gender-based harassment and violence website will provide detailed information about the comprehensive support services available.

The actions align directly with interim recommendations from nationally recognized experts Gina Maisto Smith and Leslie M. Gomez from the Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor. In June, the university announced that it had engaged Smith and Gomez to help create a redesigned, best-in-class model to support victims of sexual assault and conduct a thorough evaluation of the broader Title IX program.

“Through this audit, we have observed Ohio State’s strong commitment to fostering increased reporting, coordinating university responses and creating an environment free from sex- and gender-based harassment and violence,” Smith said.

A final, comprehensive set of recommendations from Cozen O’Connor is expected this semester, with further implementation to take place throughout the academic year.

“We spent several weeks at Ohio State over the spring and summer meeting with a wide range of university administrators, and we look forward to the opportunity to speak with students now that they are back on campus,” Gomez added. “The actions taken thus far are part of a series of efforts that will continue to enhance the university’s prevention and response programs. Student input and feedback are critical to those efforts.”

Smith and Gomez observed further that navigating the complex and evolving arena of campus and community services related to sexual- and gender-based harassment and violence is a national challenge. A centralized, report-and-response approach in which the university offers personalized guidance can help impacted community members more quickly find the support they desire and enable the university to take responsive action to eliminate sexual misconduct, prevent its recurrence and address its effects.

“Ohio State has an existing and extensive system for providing support and services,” Smith said. “Our goal is to enhance the strength of those programs and provide a continuum of support and resources tailored to the specific needs of the university community.”

Related information can be found at titleix.osu.edu or www.osu.edu/buckeyesact.

“We strive each day to make Ohio State the best possible place to live, work and learn,” McPheron said. “Our work toward preventing and responding to sexual misconduct on campus is vital to that effort.”

Editorials from around Ohio

By The Associated Press

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:

___

The (Youngstown) Vindicator, Aug. 11

This weekend marks the first anniversary of one of modern America’s darkest days. It was one year ago Sunday when racial hatred and extreme nationalism exploded into violence and bloodshed on the streets of historic Charlottesville, Va.

There, bands of Neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan sympathizers and other white supremacists openly and brutally fought with those daring to challenge their twisted thinking.

In the end, one counter demonstrator was mowed over and killed by an Ohio adherent of Adolf Hitler, dozens of others were injured, and two Virginia State Police troopers died in a crash of the helicopter they were using to monitor the protest.

One year later, it would be somewhat comforting to note that over the course of the past 12 months, America has learned some lessons from that bloody Saturday near the University of Virginia.

We are, however, largely at a loss to find such comfort in abundant supply. Once again, the prophets of hate have planned demonstrations and marches to mark the anniversary and shamefully attempt to legitimize their racist doctrines.

…

Though some reports indicate that some of the white nationalist and extreme right-wing organizations have splintered over the past year partly over legal entanglements stemming from the Charlottesville debacle, many of us cannot help but feel as if time has essentially stood still since that day of unmitigated evil and rage.

Online: https://bit.ly/2P4BFru

___

The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Aug. 10

Kudos to Ohio Sens. Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, and Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, & to Ohio’s House delegation, for securing $300 million — full funding — for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The Senate last week approved that amount after the House already okayed it, so the $300 million likely will stay when the two bills are melded, as cleveland.com’s Sabrina Eaton reported.

Also critical to this outcome: U.S. Rep. David Joyce, a Bainbridge Township Republican, who, with Michigan Democrat Sander Levin, marshaled House support.

President Donald Trump tried to slash the program after, earlier, wanting to zero it out. But, as Portman said after the Senate decided on full funding, Lake Erie and the rest of the Great Lakes are too important to cast off for spurious reasons. They “provide drinking water for 40 million people, contribute $10 billion in tourism each year, and support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the region.”

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has more than paid for itself in demonstrable economic and resource gains. Full funding of the initiative shows what constructive, bipartisan legislating can produce when Congress focuses on problems — not politicking.

Online: https://bit.ly/2vH9nLD

___

The Lima News, Aug. 11

Right or wrong, Ohio State University’s reputation will be tarnished further this week when a special committee is expected to issue its findings in the investigation of football coach Urban Meyer.

There’s no way avoiding it.

Should the investigation exonerate Meyer and allow him to return to the sidelines and coach, the university will be chastised by critics across the country as being nothing more than a football factory, where winning championships is far more important than a woman’s physical safety.

If Meyer ends up being fired for allegedly not reporting a case of domestic violence, supporters of the popular coach will see him as being the fall guy for a university being swallowed by controversies and in dire need of cleaning up its reputation.

…

Perhaps the worst scenario to play out would be if investigators settle on some middle ground, such as suspending Meyer for a couple of weeks then allowing him to return to coaching the Buckeyes. That would be like saying, “yeah, the coach was aware of the domestic violence, but it really wasn’t that bad.”

If past history is any indication, Ohio State has shown that, if necessary, it is not afraid to fire a popular football coach who has won a national championship. That happened to Woody Hayes and later to Jim Tressel.

Now, we wait to find out about Urban Meyer.

Online: https://bit.ly/2vF1Z3B

___

The Blade, Aug. 12

Free speech is tricky. Apply the protection of free speech, and the standard of wide tolerance for freedom of expression, to one case, and it has a way of suggesting itself to another.

Restrict speech and expression in one instance and the same restriction may eventually be applied to thee — the pet cause of the person who restricted or restrained speech.

Free speech is a seamless garment. It protects people protesting excessive police violence and people protesting gang violence and the lack of adequate police protection. It also protects the opinions of Alex Jones and Louis Farrakhan.

…

This does not mean that discerning purveyors, or consumers, of information must treat all speech as equal. Some porn sites are actually a recruitment mechanism for human trafficking.

But it does mean that open societies, when they err, should err on the side of openness and trust of the citizens.

Online: https://bit.ly/2MgAnw5

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine discusses the opioid epidemic while speaking at the Columbus Police Academy in Columbus, Ohio. Emails released by DeWine’s office show Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and supervisors raised concerns about expired body armor for more than a year before a union grievance was filed May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/08/web1_121202306-04e468a474da443283e701d75bffe025.jpg FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio Attorney General and former U.S. Sen. Mike DeWine discusses the opioid epidemic while speaking at the Columbus Police Academy in Columbus, Ohio. Emails released by DeWine’s office show Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and supervisors raised concerns about expired body armor for more than a year before a union grievance was filed May 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)