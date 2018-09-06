MORPC Releases Top 100 High Crash Intersections

List identifies crash patterns and helps prioritize safety investments

(Columbus – Sept. 6, 2018) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) released its Top 100 Regional High-Crash Intersections list for 2018. Ranking of intersections is based on a formula that considers number of crashes, traffic volume and severity over the three-year period 2015-2017. MORPC produces the list on an annual basis to help local and regional partners better understand crash patterns that occur and help prioritize transportation safety investments. The top ten intersections making this year’s list include:

2018 Ranking, Location, 2017 Ranking

1 Dublin Granville Road/SR 161 @ Maple Canyon Drive 14

2 Broad Street/SR 16 @ James Road 2

3 E Livingston Avenue @ Hamilton Road/SR 317 1

4 Morse Road @ Karl Road 4

5 Hilliard Rome Road @ Renner Road 22

6 Frank Road/SR 104/Refugee Road @ Winchester Pike 16

7 Cleveland Avenue @ Dublin Granville Road/SR 161 6

8 Broad Street/SR 16 @ Lancaster Avenue/Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road 5

9 E Livingston Avenue @ Brice Road 49

10 Cleveland Avenue @ Innis Road 3

“While 13 locations have dropped off this list from last year, we are seeing that the total number of crashes across all 100 intersections has increased,” said Kerstin Carr, MORPC Director of Planning & Environment. “Our local governments are always trying to figure out how engineering solutions can make our roadways safer, but data suggests unsafe behaviors like distracted driving, not wearing your seat belt, or speeding, most often lead to serious injuries or fatalities in a crash.”

MORPC is committed to working with state and local partners to combat severe crashes through holistic lens. One example is the Local Safety Initiative, a partnership announced last year with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), to advance turnkey transportation safety services within the region. In the second year of this two-year initiative, MORPC is developing a Regional Transportation Safety Plan with key stakeholders representing engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency management systems. The plan will look to regional crash trends and local jurisdiction safety priorities to identify safety emphasis areas and locations, outline goals and individual partner responsibilities, and track progress over time in the reduction of fatal and serious injuries on Central Ohio’s transportation network. A draft plan is targeted to be available by the end of this year.

MORPC and ODOT also work with local jurisdictions to make improvements aimed at reducing fatalities and serious injuries related to angle and pedestrian crashes – two frequent and severe crash types seen in

Central Ohio. Systematic safety improvements include reflective back plates and LED signal heads, as well as enhanced crosswalks and pedestrian warning signs.

In addition, MORPC maintains a Complete Streets policy that ensures projects receiving federal transportation funding through the agency accommodate all roadway users, such as bicyclists and pedestrians, and takes into consideration the impact on safety.

