Man given community control for reckless driving

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to perform community service for driving recklessly and crashing his vehicle in December.

Shawn Michael Garrad, 28, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court on July 23 to be sentenced for failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Dec. 21, 2017, on state Route 3.

“Law enforcement spotted the black Honda Accord travelling on state Route 3, just north of state Route 37,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien. “The vehicle was observed to be travelling at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles in the grass off the right side of the road, running a red light, and travelling northbound in the southbound lanes, forcing several other vehicles off the roadway.”

Prosecutors said Garrad eventually crashed, coming to rest in a creek near the area of Condit Road and North Old 3C Highway.

“It was determined the car and its plates had been reported stolen,” O’Brien said. “There were also multiple packages inside the vehicle that had been stolen from residents in Columbus, Westerville, New Albany and Galena.”

Garrad was originally charged with one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and four counts of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor, but he reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in June and pleaded down to the failure to comply charge and receiving stolen property charge.

At the sentencing hearing, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge David M. Gormley sentenced Garrad to serve three years of community control and ordered him to perform 40 hours of community service. Gormley said if Garrad violates his bond, he could face fines or a prison sentence.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

