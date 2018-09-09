Plane passengers illness

NYC mayor’s office: People from quarantined jet have the flu

Thursday, September 6

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City mayor’s office says 10 people hospitalized after a large commercial jet arrived from Dubai have tested positive for influenza.

Mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted on Thursday that some tests came back inconclusive on other viruses and will be re-administered. All 10 patients will be kept in the hospital as a precaution until the final results come in.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quarantined the double-decker Emirates aircraft holding 520 passengers Wednesday so it could evaluate about 100 of them. Some had complained about coughs, headaches, sore throats and fevers.

Rapper Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, posted a video on Facebook of an emergency response to an initial report that dozens of people could be sick.

BBB Announcement: Winners of the 2018 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics

The Better Business Bureau Institute for Marketplace Trust announced the winners of the 2018 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics. These awards are presented to businesses in recognition of best practices in leadership character, and organizational ethics. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony held in conjunction with the International Assembly of Better Business Bureaus in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on September 17, 2018.

The winners are:

Health Savings Associates, Encinitas, CA (category 1 – 1-10 employees)

Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Amarillo, TX (category 2 – 11-99 employees)

WebPT, Phoenix, AZ (category 3 – 100-499 employees)

Computer Aid, Inc., Chicago, IL (category 4 – 500 or more employees)

“This year’s winners provide proof that success in business does not happen by accident and is not accomplished through short-cuts. It requires a commitment and dedication to ethical leadership, to fairness in the marketplace, and to honesty and trustworthiness in day-to-day operations. Those are the very hallmarks of this year’s BBB International Torch Awards honorees,” said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

Winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria including leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB award program.

About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust

The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of the Council of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its goal is to advance trust in the marketplace through programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising, and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person and online training, print and digital educational resources, scholarships and programs, and work with BBB offices in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

ODVS Announces 2018 Ohio Veterans HOF Class

OH Veterans Services

Sept. 6, 2018

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Veterans Services has announced the members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

These 20 outstanding inductees will be honored for their accomplishments and achievements at the 26th annual Induction Ceremony in November for their post-military service. This class of candidates represents 13 Ohio counties and four military branches.

The 2018 Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame Inductees are:

Fredric L. Abrams Air Force Warren County

Ronald L. Albers Air Force Franklin County

Cassie B. Barlow Air Force Greene County

*Francis Leroy Clendenen Army Licking County

Orvil D. Cooper Army Lawrence County

Haraz N. Ghanbari Army, Navy Wood County

James L. Gibson Navy Guernsey County

Paul D. Haller Navy Jackson County

Ronald J. Hartman Army Clermont County

Joseph A. Machado Army Fairfield County

Robert P. Milich Air Force Mahoning County

*Charles L. Murray Army Franklin County

Merle J. Pratt Navy Franklin County

Fredrick L. Pumroy Air Force Greene County

Clifford Riley Army Clermont County

Dana L. Robinson-Street Navy Franklin County

Ronald A. Schwachenwald Army Lorain County

Douglas D. Theaker Navy Richland County

E.J. Thomas, Jr. Air Force Franklin County

Robert J. Wilhelm Marines Guernsey County

*Awarded posthumously

Ohio veterans and the general public are invited and encouraged to attend the Induction Ceremony:

Induction of the 2018 Class of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Radiant Life Church

7100 Post Road, Dublin, Ohio 43016

Thursday, November 8, 2018

9 a.m. Continental Breakfast Reception

10 a.m. Induction Ceremony

For more information: 614.644.0898, HallOfFame@dvs.ohio.gov or OhioVets.gov.

The Class of 2018 was chosen from among 119 nominations. This year’s class joins 854 Ohio veterans who have been inducted since 1992 and represent all eras and branches.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame was established in 1992 by former Gov. George Voinovich to recognize the post-military achievements of outstanding Ohio veterans. Charter members of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1992 included the six Ohio veterans who were elected President of the United States as well as Medal of Honor recipients from Ohio. Honorees of the past 25 years include astronauts, community volunteers, community leaders, safety officers, veteran advocates and former government officials.

The members of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame are honored in a permanent display near the Ohio Statehouse at the Riffe Center, 77 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is administered by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services in collaboration with the Hall of Fame Executive Committee. Comprised of 13 veteran volunteers, the committee members serve as advisors to the Hall of Fame and their primary purpose is to annually select up to 20 honorees.

Big quake hits northern Japan, leaving 9 dead, 30 missing

By EUGENE HOSHIKO, HARUKA NUGA and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

Thursday, September 6

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses under torrents of dirt, rocks and timber, prompting frantic efforts to unearth any survivors.

At least nine people were killed, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. Officials said at least 366 were injured, five of them seriously, and about 30 people were unaccounted for after the magnitude 6.7 earthquake jolted residents from their beds at 3:08 a.m.

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake — the latest in an exhausting run of natural disasters for Japan.

It paralyzed normal business on the island, as blackouts cut off water to homes, immobilized trains and airports, causing hundreds of flight cancellations, and shut down phone systems.

In the town of Atsuma, where entire hillsides collapsed, rescuers used small backhoes and shovels to search for survivors under the tons of earth that tumbled down steep mountainsides, burying houses and farm buildings below. The area’s deep green hills were marred by reddish-brown gashes where the soil tore loose under the violent tremors.

Twenty-eight people remained unaccounted for in the town, Atsuma Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka told public broadcaster NHK.

“We will carry on searching for them,” he said.

Miyasaka said the town had emergency meals for up to 2,000 people and that more than 500 had sought refuge in its emergency shelters.

The landslides ripped through some homes and buried others. Some residents described awakening to find their next-door neighbors gone.

“The entire thing just collapsed,” said one. “It’s unbelievable.”

The island’s only nuclear power plant, which was offline for routine safety checks, temporarily switched to a backup generator to keep its spent fuel cool. Nuclear regulators said there was no sign of abnormal radiation — a concern after a massive quake and tsunami in March 2011 that hit northeast Japan destroyed both external and backup power to the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, causing meltdowns.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the quake’s epicenter was 40 kilometers (24 miles) deep. But it still wreaked havoc across much of the relatively sparsely inhabited island.

Many roads were closed and some were impassable. NHK showed workers rushing to clean up shattered glass and reinstall ceiling panels that had fallen in the region’s biggest airport at Chitose.

Japan is used to dealing with disasters, but the last few months have brought a string of calamities. The quake came on the heels of a typhoon that lifted heavy trucks off their wheels and triggered major flooding in western Japan, leaving the main airport near Osaka and Kobe closed after a tanker rammed a bridge connecting the facility to the mainland. The summer also brought devastating floods and landslides from torrential rains in Hiroshima and deadly hot temperatures across the country.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that up to 25,000 troops and other personnel would be dispatched to Hokkaido to help with rescue operations.

As Japan’s northern frontier and a major farming region with rugged mountain ranges and vast forests, Hokkaido is an area accustomed to coping with long winters, isolation and other hardships. But the blackouts brought on by the quake underscored the country’s heavy reliance on vulnerable power systems: without electricity, water was cut to many homes, train lines were idled and phone systems out of order.

In the prefectural capital of Sapporo, a city of 1.9 million, the quake ruptured roads and knocked houses askew. A mudslide left several cars half buried. By evening the city’s streets were dark and shops closed.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko told reporters that the extensive power outage was caused by an emergency shutdown of the main thermal power plant at Tomato-Atsuma that supplies half of Hokkaido’s electricity.

The hope had been to get power back up within hours and some electricity was gradually being restored. However, damage to generators at the plant meant that a full restoration of power could take more than a week, Seko said.

Utilities were starting up several other thermal and hydroelectric plants and power was restored to 340,000 households, but even with those stopgap supplies thousands will still be without electricity for some time.

Authorities sent power generator vehicles to hospitals and other locations and water tanker trucks to communities in Sapporo, where residents were collecting bottles to tide them over until electricity and tap water supplies come back online. Long lines of people waited to charge their cellphones at the city’s regional government office.

The quake’s impact was widespread. To the north, in the scenic town of Biei, residents lined up outside of supermarkets and convenience stores, quickly clearing shelves of water, toilet paper and food.

“Only a few cartons of instant ramen were left,” said Mika Takeda, who lives in the town of 10,000. The one local gas station was limiting customers to only 20 liters (5 gallons) of gas, she said.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. AP writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed from Tokyo.

The Conversation

Venezuela’s worsening migrant crisis

September 6, 2018

Author

Rebecca Hanson

Assistant Professor Department of Sociology and Criminology & Law and Center for Latin American Studies, University of Florida

A few years ago, Venezuela seemed to be setting the standard for social welfare in the region.

In 2015, the United Nations recognized Venezuela as having made the most advances in the fight against hunger in the Latin American and Caribbean region. National rates of poverty and inequality declined under President Hugo Chávez from the early 2000s until 2012.

Yet this is the same country where inflation last year reached 2,616 percent. The International Monetary Fund claims that it could surpass 1 million percent this year. In a survey of hospitals across the country, 78 percent reported shortages of medicine. And the cost of basic food items like beans and pasta increases on a monthly, in many cases a weekly, basis.

The economy has indeed declined at an astonishing rate. This crisis has contributed to one of the largest population movements in Latin American history.

How many people are affected?

Around 2.3 million Venezuelans have left the country over the past few years. That’s about 7 percent of the country’s population.

According to the U.N., there has been a 900 percent increase in Venezuelan nationals living abroad in South America.

The exodus impacts even those who haven’t left. Many schools and medical centers have closed throughout the country due to lack of personnel.

The fall in wages has forced at least 1,600 professors to leave the five principal universities in the country since 2012. The rector of the Universidad Metropolitana in Caracas said that close to 10 percent of the university’s professors have left the college in recent years.

Where are they going?

Colombia has received the largest number of Venezuelans. This year, the Colombian government estimated that there were 870,093 Venezuelans in the country, over 45,000 of whom have expired visas or entered without authorization.

Though most Venezuelans crossing into Colombia come from the border state of Zulia, many states have lost substantial portions of their population.

According to one report, Brazilian officials claim that there are as many as 60,000 Venezuelans in Roraima state, which borders Venezuela, and that in Boa Vista, the state capital, Venezuelans now make up 10 percent of the city population.

The exodus has sparked conflict in border regions. The Colombian and Brazilian governments have responded by increasing military presence in frontier regions. Governments in both Colombia and Ecuador now require Venezuelans to show valid documentation to cross borders and access services. These regulations, however, have done little to deter Venezuelans, instead placing them in even more precarious positions.

Migration to Europe has also increased, mostly to Spain.

How does this crisis compare to other major waves from recent history?

Venezuelans are leaving due to an unprecedented economic crisis. This contrasts sharply to the most recent migration waves out of Central America, which are largely driven by violence.

What’s more, most Central American migration largely flows toward the U.S. and Canada, but the majority of Venezuelans have remained in South America.

It’s unclear how migration might allow Venezuelans abroad to support friends and family back home. Remittances make up about 20 percent of GDP in countries like Honduras and El Salvador. But the complicated controls that the Venezuelan state has on the exchange rate render money transfers relatively inconsequential. For example, if I were to transfer US$100 to Venezuela today, the official exchange rate would convert this to about 25,800,000 bolivares, enough to buy about 11 pounds of meat.

Some scholars and journalists have compared the Venezuelan exodus to the forced migration that resulted from the Syrian civil war, which began in 2011. Currently, the Syrian diaspora includes around 7 million people. Though immigration from Venezuela to other countries has been occurring since the 2000s, the most recent wave of migration includes around 2 million people.

Of course, Venezuelan migration may overcome Syria’s. While migration to Europe from the Mediterranean has been decreasing this year, movement to surrounding countries from Venezuela has been increasing. According to Bloomberg, 20,000 Venezuelans crossed the border into Colombia in June; by August, this number had risen to 60,000.

However, it appears likely that many Venezuelan migrants plan on returning. A report released by the Colombian government found that only 5 percent planned on staying in the country permanently, while 23 percent reported that they would only remain in Colombia for a few months to save money.

The changing profile of Venezuelan migrants follows a similar pattern to the European migration crisis. In the early phase, most migrants were middle- or upper-class, with high levels of education and professional occupations. Since 2014, migrants have become increasingly poor and less educated.

