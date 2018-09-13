Candidate focuses on civil rights

Democratic Ohio treasurer candidate touts civil rights focus

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

Monday, September 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state treasurer candidate in Ohio said Monday that he would use his role as the state’s investment chief to encourage a culture of diversity and a shift away from investing in for-profit prisons.

Democrat Rob Richardson is the only black candidate on Ohio’s November statewide ballot.

He said at a news conference Monday in Columbus that he wants to promote civil rights as treasurer. He says that includes working with and investing in companies that share similar values.

“I’m hearing a lot of talk in this country that we’re not going to embrace diversity, we’re not going to embrace civil rights of everyone, as if that somehow makes us great,” Richardson said. “And I think we have to remind folks that America has always been at its greatest when we focus on diversity of experience, diversity of thought, diversity itself. We can really only have that focus when we’re intentional about making sure that everyone’s included in our story.”

Richardson, 39, a Cincinnati attorney, said he would encourage divestment from for-profit prisons and conduct a detailed cost analysis of Ohio’s criminal justice system.

He faces Republican Robert Sprague, 45, a four-term Republican state representative from Findlay, this fall for the seat being vacated by Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who’s term-limited.

Sprague has called Richardson’s vision for the office an overreach of the treasurer’s authority. His campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Sprague appeared later Monday at a joint appearance with Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine opposing Issue 1, which Richardson said he supports.

The issue proposes reducing penalties for many drug-related crimes, along with other sweeping prison reforms opposed by Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor among others.

KNOX COUNTY: SR 768 Closure Delayed Until Thursday 9/13

Ohio Department of Transportation

768

Beginning Thursday, September 13, SR 768 will be closed to traffic between US 36 and SR 3 for approximately three weeks for work on the roadway and bridge deck surface.

Traffic will be detoured through the square in downtown Mt. Vernon.

SR 3 traffic will continue to the square and then follow US 36.

US 36 traffic will continue to the square and then follow SR 3.

SR 768 will be open to local traffic

Smith serving on Farm Bureau policy development committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Kyle Smith of South Vienna is serving on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as the shortage of large animal veterinarians, Ohio’s fertilizer guidelines, managing nutrient loss, education policy, infrastructure funding, engagement in the Ohio Power Siting evaluation process, deer and wildlife management, abandoned railways and trails, land conservation programs and industrial hemp.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

Kyle Smith serves on the board of trustees representing farmers from 20 counties in southwest Ohio.

Media Reports Highlight Key Differences on ECOT, Healthcare, Fundraising in Attorney General Race

Dettelbach for Ohio Press

Sunday, September 9, 2018

Steve Dettelbach’s Momentum Builds This Week as Media Reports Highlight Key Differences on ECOT, Healthcare, Fundraising in Attorney General Race

CLEVELAND — Momentum is building around Steve Dettelbach’s campaign for Attorney General and the media coverage this week relayed that message loud and clear.

For Auditor of State Dave Yost, it probably felt more like alarm bells sounding.

News outlets across the state outlined key differences in the AG race including on the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow (ECOT), the AG candidates’ stances on standing up for the millions of Ohioans with pre-existing conditions — in light of the Texas Obamacare lawsuit — fighting for LGBTQ equality, and battling the opioid crisis. And, Dettelbach for Ohio further increased its cash-on-hand lead over Yost.

Gongwer: Affordable Care Act Takes Center Stage In Ohio Attorney General Race

[Dettelbach] called on State Auditor Dave Yost, the Republican in the race, to publicly state where he would come down on the lawsuit.

“The people of Ohio deserve to know which side their attorney general would take in this fight,” Mr. Dettelbach said during a conference call with reporters.

[…]

“I would not be inclined to join the Texas lawsuit,” [Dave Yost] added.

[..]

Mr. Dettelbach said he would join the case on the side of those defending the law. He said when an attorney general decides whether to get involved in a high-profile national case it should come down to a two-part test.

First, he said, an attorney general should determine if a law is constitutional. In this case, the U.S. Supreme Court has twice found the ACA to pass constitutional muster.

Cleveland.com: Capitol Letter

Weighing in: Democrat Steve Dettelbach says if he’s elected Ohio attorney general in November, he’ll apply a two-pronged test to determine whether to file or join a lawsuit challenging federal law and regulations. Dettelbach, who faces Republican Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, told reporters in a Wednesday phone call he would submit an amicus brief opposing a Texas lawsuit that could strike down the Affordable Care Act’s mandatory coverage for people with preexisting conditions. Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine has declined to take a side in the case. Dettelbach said he would be guided by whether the law is on the side where he thinks Ohio should be and whether the interests of Ohioans are served.

#3: Again, on fighting for healthcare for all Ohioans especially women, whose rights are under imminent threat from Kavanaugh’s pending nomination, and the millions of Ohioans living with pre-existing conditions.

Toledo Blade: [OP-ED]: Women’s rights in jeopardy as Supreme Court fight continues

By Jennifer McNally and Steve Dettelbach

Kavanaugh’s nomination will not just hurt women’s healthcare. It is also part of a broader Trump Administration effort to strip away legal protections for people with pre-existing conditions and older Americans.

The healthcare rights and protections of Ohio’s most vulnerable are already under full-fledged attack from the Trump Administration and Republican majority Congress firing from all angles. Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination risks adding gasoline to the fire.

Ohioans want and need balance. They do not need another institution actively working against them. Our leaders should work to move the state forward and make sure everyone who lives here has an equal opportunity to move ahead — an equal shot at fairness and equality. By hacking away at that idea of equality, we not only see the rights of Ohioans dissipate — we see the future of Ohio threatened.

#4: On Steve Dettelbach outraising Auditor of State Dave Yost for six periods in a row:

Dayton Daily News: DeWine, Cordray race dead heat in new poll; DeWine ahead in money raised

By Laura A. Bischoff and Jessica Wehrman

“Attorney General: Democrat Steve Dettelbach raised $609,721 to Republican Dave Yost’s $368,677.”

Statehouse News Bureau: Ohio’s Statewide Races Are On Track To Be The Most Expensive In The State’s History

By Jo Ingles

Democratic Attorney General candidate Steve Dettelbach raised almost twice as much as his Republican opponent, Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, during the August fundraising period. Dettelbach raised $609,721 while Yost raised $368,677.

#5: On Steve Dettelbach as a pro-equality candidate and LGBTQ advocate:

PRIZM: HRC Endorses Ohio Democrats’ Statewide ‘Pro-Equality’ Slate

By Bob Vitale

Clyde, Richardson and Space, like Cordray, Sutton and Dettelbach are pro-equality candidates who “will work to ensure that every Ohioan is equally protected under state law.”

#6: And, lastly, on Steve Dettelbach’s landmark work and historic leadership on battling the opioid crisis, then as US Attorney and, come November, as the next Attorney General of Ohio.

Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, described a conference last week hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Cleveland Clinic entitled “Opioids: A Crisis Still Facing Our Entire Region.” Steve Dettelbach originally set up the conference.

Ideastream: U.S. Attorney Leads Conference On Opioids

By Meredith Garretson

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman: US Attorney at the time Steve Dettelbach set up this conference. I think it was probably one of the first in the country that really brought together people from across various communities, law enforcement and provider and treatment.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District Two

Lake Erie Investigators Kelsey Brockman and Kevin Good were patrolling Ohio waters of Lake Erie when they observed two individuals trolling for walleye. Upon contacting the anglers, the men stated that they had switched to walleye fishing because they had caught their limit of perch earlier in the day. The investigators counted the men’s perch and discovered that the two men had 101 yellow perch in their possession, putting them 41 over their bag limits for the day. Both men were cited for being over their possession limits of yellow perch and paid $187 in fines and court costs.

While reviewing the deer harvest database, State Wildlife Officer Troy Reimund, assigned to Henry County, discovered information that indicated a Wood County man had shot a buck in Henry County without first obtaining a deer permit. Upon further investigation, wildlife officers found a Facebook post with pictures that showed the man with his buck before he had bought his deer permit. There were also posts that showed the man hunting for a second deer without purchasing a second deer permit. After trying to locate the man in Wood County, Officer Reimund was finally able to locate him in Lucas County. The man admitted to his violations and was issued a summons to the Napoleon Municipal Court in Henry County. The man was found guilty and paid $300 in fines and court costs.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District Three

During the 2017 deer gun season, State Wildlife Officer Jason Warren, assigned to Ashtabula County, received a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) complaint from a landowner who had a trail camera picture of an unknown hunter who was trespassing. Later that day, a picture of the individual was posted on social media and he was soon identified. The posting was also brought to the attention of the man’s probation officer because he was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The individual was arrested by the Ashtabula County Sherriff’s office and charged with possessing a firearm while under disability. Officer Warren also charged him with hunting without permission and hunting without a license. The man appeared in municipal court, was convicted, and ordered to pay over $200 in fines and court costs. The felony case is currently pending in Ashtabula County Court.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District Four

State Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey, assigned to Meigs County, received a call during the spring turkey season about a turkey that had allegedly been shot from the road. The incident occurred in a large field six hour earlier, and it had rained nonstop all day. Officer Gilkey and his K-9 partner, Mattis, arrived on scene to try and locate some evidence. Within 5 minutes, K-9 Officer Mattis had located a shotgun wad left behind by the suspect. Ten minutes later, Mattis had located a second shotgun wad, and not long after that he located a wounded turkey in the brush. The evidence was collected, and the case is still pending. Without K-9 Officer Mattis, it would have been nearly impossible to find the evidence.

During the 2017-2018 deer archery season, State Wildlife Officer Ryan Donnelly, assigned to Washington County, had been receiving multiple complaints of individuals jacklighting at night and people finding deer with missing heads. One night in late October 2017, Officer Donnelly and State Wildlife Officer Supervisor Dan Perko were conducting surveillance in an area with known jacklighting activity when a minivan came down the road with lights flashing out both sides of the vehicle. Officer Donnelly performed a traffic stop on the minivan and located a 7mm rifle with a light mounted on the side. Both suspects admitted to using the lights to jacklight deer. The suspects were found guilty, forfeited the rifle and flashlight, and paid $500 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District Five

State Wildlife Officer Jim Carnes, assigned to Highland County, received information about a wild coyote that was being held in captivity. Officer Carnes recognized the landowner as someone who had previously possessed animals under proper ODNR licensing. A check into the permit database showed no active permits for propagation or possession. Officer Carnes went to the residence to speak with the landowner and contacted the adult son of the landowner. Officer Carnes explained his reason for stopping by and advised the adult son that if he had a coyote that had been captively raised or was offspring of captively raised coyotes, he would need to get a renewed permit for the animal to legally possess it. The landowner’s son denied ever having a coyote. While speaking with the man, Officer Carnes noticed kennels with blood hounds and pups. The man stated he trained and sold the hounds as coyote hunting dogs. Officer Carnes ended the conversation and began to leave the property. As he did, he noticed the man began driving back to a secluded area on the property. As Officer Carnes caught up to the man, he saw the man leaning over a coyote and taking the collar off it. Officer Carnes exited the vehicle and ordered the man to not release the coyote, just as the collar was taken off. The coyote ran into a nearby lake and swam to the other side. After taking took photographs of the barrel the coyote had been using as shelter, the chain, and the feed, Officer Carnes issued a citation to the man for possession of a furbearing animal without a permit. The man appeared in the Hillsboro Municipal Court and was subsequently convicted. He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service under probation and was ordered to pay $345 in fines and court costs.

OSBA to honor Chief Justice O’Connor with Moyer Award and to recognize Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams with innovation award

COLUMBUS (September 11, 2018) – On Thursday, Sept. 13, Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) President Robin Weaver will honor Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and Akron Municipal Court Judge Annalisa S. Williams with awards for judicial excellence and innovation at the Ohio Judicial Conference Annual Meeting at the Hilton Easton in Columbus.

Chief Justice O’Connor is the recipient of the 2018 Thomas J. Moyer Award for Judicial Excellence. (*Download Photo)

The Moyer award was established in 2010 by the OSBA in honor of the late Chief Justice, who was posthumously given the inaugural award, to recognize a current or former Ohio state or federal judge who displays outstanding qualities of judicial excellence including integrity, fairness, open-mindedness, knowledge of the law, professionalism, ethics, creativity, sound judgment, courage and decisiveness.

In a career spanning almost four decades of public service, Chief Justice O’Connor has had many roles including practicing attorney, magistrate, common pleas court judge, prosecutor, and Ohio Lieutenant Governor. She was first elected to the high court in 2003 and in 2010, she was elected Chief Justice, carrying all 88 Ohio counties. Upon her election, she became the court’s first female Chief Justice.

“Since becoming Ohio’s top judicial officer, Chief Justice O’Connor has been a champion for the people of Ohio, and particularly, for the most vulnerable among us,” President Weaver said. “All Ohioans can be proud of her leadership on the state, national and international stage, where she has used her considerable and growing influence to champion judicial reform, judicial independence and judicial accountability.”

In addition to presiding over hundreds of cases, Chief Justice O’Connor has actively engaged in improving the administration of justice. Among other things, she established task forces to promote the creation of commercial dockets, increase access to justice, adopt the Uniform Bar Examination in Ohio and examine the state’s administration of the death penalty. For the past year, she has served as president of the National Conference of Chief Justices, leading an unprecedented, multi-state effort to combat the opioid epidemic.

The Chief Justice earned her undergraduate degree at Seton Hill College and her law degree at the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

President Weaver will also present the 2018 Judicial Administration and Legal Reform Committee Innovative Court Practices Award to the Akron Municipal Court Peace of Mind Program created and led by Judge Annalisa S. Williams. (*Download Photo)

The purpose of the Innovative Court Practices Award is to bring greater visibility to exemplary programs in Ohio’s courts and to facilitate the transfer of those programs to other courts in the state. Award submissions are evaluated on criteria including creativity, the newness of the program and its effectiveness, as well as the transferability of the concept to other courts and whether the program addresses significant issues that are regional in scope.

Judge Williams started the Peace of Mind Program after seeing an epidemic of female offenders cycling in and out of the criminal justice system. The program provides a forum for female defendants on probation to develop coping skills, reduce their fines and court costs and terminate their probation. It aims to help participants change their thinking processes in order to change their reaction to life events and lessen their risk of reoffending. Since its inception in 2015, Peace of Mind has had 36 graduates.

“Judge Williams is a great teacher because she is passionate about helping those suffering from mental illness, and getting to the bottom of the unique circumstances that brought them in to the criminal justice system,” President Weaver said. “That is what the Peace of Mind probation program is all about.”

The Peace of Mind Program succeeds with the help of a small, dedicated team: Akron Municipal Court Chief Probation Officer Tony Ingram, Akron Municipal Court Community Service Coordinator Staci Sanderson, and Akron Municipal Court Probation Officer Alissa Streeter and her fellow Akron Municipal Court Judges who refer viable candidates to the program.

Judge Williams was elected to the Akron Municipal Court in 2003 and has presided over the court’s mental health docket since 2005, receiving national recognition for her involvement. Due in large part to her work, the Akron Municipal Mental Health Court is designated as one of five original learning sites by the Bureau of Justice and Assistance and the Council of State Governments.

Judge Williams is a trustee of the Ohio Judicial College and a member of the Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Specialized Dockets. She received her undergraduate degree from Kent State University, her master’s degree from the University of Akron and her law degree from the University of Akron School of Law.

About the Event

OSBA President Robin Weaver will be presenting the Moyer Award and the Innovative Court Practices Award at the Ohio Judicial Conference annual meeting on Sept. 13, 2018, at 11:45 am, in the Easton Grand Ballroom of the Hilton Columbus at Easton.

About the Ohio State Bar Association

The Ohio State Bar Association, founded in 1880, is a voluntary association representing approximately 26,000 members of the bench and bar of Ohio. Through its activities and the activities of its related organizations, the OSBA serves both its members and the public by promoting the highest standards in the practice of law and the administration of justice.

Democratic state treasurer candidate Rob Richardson, center, speaks Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_121334364-c091a17675ec46a480fd3d9c99340928.jpg Democratic state treasurer candidate Rob Richardson, center, speaks Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)