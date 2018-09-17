Berkshire Newsletter September 2018

We are very aware of the issues experienced this summer with trash and recycling services throughout the township and have been working with management at Republic Services for months. They’ve brought in a division manager who’s directly responsible for overseeing our area and from what we can tell he’s tried to be very responsive. That being said, there are still issues as of this writing.

The question everyone’s asking is, “What’s next?”

To answer that we need to look at the big picture. The original decision to use a single hauler was made for three main reasons:

RESPONSIBILITY – to eliminate heavy, loud trucks on our roads five days a week, which minimized road wear and tear

SAFETY – to create safer streets for our residents, especially the children

ECONOMICS – for almost all residents, it reduced their bill: for quite a few, it cut their cost in half!

After an extensive and involved bidding process in 2016, Republic Services was selected. A favorable part of the contract was the addition of recycling for residents at no additional monthly charge. The contract meant that all residents were required to utilize one hauler. For two years it worked very well, then this summer there were issues. What are our options?

Do we let everyone fend for themselves and revert to multiple haulers; losing all benefits realized? (This is the easiest “out”, but not the best choice for your community as a whole.)

Do we go out for bid and sign another multi-year contract? If so, with who?

As we examine our options, our goal will be to decide by looking at what best benefits the township as a whole. That’s how we’re approaching it. The existing contract is up in early 2019 and whatever is done we know things will not remain the same – it’s three years later. Not only have costs changed, but so has the state of the waste industry. (Please read the Recycling article below.)

Know that your trustees and administrators are working very hard on your behalf and will continue to do so. In the meantime, watch for emails from the township for the latest information available.

Sincerely,

Rod Myers, Bill Holtry and Mike Dattilo, Township Trustees

Calendar of Events

All events listed take place at the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Rd., Galena OH 43021 unless otherwise noted

SEPTEMBER 2018

Wednesday, September 19 7:00 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, if needed. Open to the public

Monday, September 24 7:00 pm. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

OCTOBER 2018

Tuesday, October 2, 7:00 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

Thursday, October 4 7:00 p.m. Zoning Meeting, open to the public

Monday, October 8 COLUMBUS DAY, Township Offices Closed

Wednesday, October 17 7:00 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, if needed. Open to the public

Monday, October 22 7:00 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

Meet Wunder – one of the township’s newest residents!

This summer, township resident and local butterfly expert, Floyd Siebert became actively involved with the Berkshire Learning Garden through Susan Holtry, one of the garden’s creators. Working with Susan, Floyd volunteered to help “raise” a new generation of Berkshire monarch residents. He began visiting the garden early this summer, monitoring the growth of our pollinator flowers, the arrival of the butterflies, checking for eggs then caterpillars, and taking them home to a safe controlled environment to hatch. Above are a few photos of the metamorphosis and the emergence of “Wunder” – a female monarch who was released back in the garden on August 30th in preparation for her long migration to Mexico. Thank you, Floyd, for your great interest and care for our monarch family!

Grow Your Own Monarch Habitat

If you’re interested in creating your own monarch garden at home, we can help. Thanks to Floyd and Susan, we have packets of milkweed seeds here at the township hall for township residents to come and pick up – for free!

They’ve gathered seeds from two different varieties of milkweed plants and provided planting instructions, too. You can plant them now and you’ll have plants next summer for our brilliantly colored friends to visit when they arrive from Mexico. Then you can observe the miraculous process of metamorphosis in your own yard. Seeds are available at 1454 Rome Corners Rd. during business hours.

Parks Master Plan Open House

The Parks Advisory Committee has been working diligently with EDGE Landscape Architecture since early this year to produce a Berkshire Township Parks & Trails Master Plan. There will be a public event in the near future where residents will have an opportunity to see the progress, ask questions, give their input and help finalize the project. Please watch your mailbox for a postcard mailer letting you know when the Open House will be held.

The recycling industry is changing – Are you prepared?

As mentioned above, things have changed a lot in the recycling industry over the last two-plus years. Many items which were once considered recyclable are now unwanted; clogging up the process for the “good stuff” – resulting in less success and higher costs for those involved.

For many years, China was the recipient of much of America’s recyclables. Now China has stopped the importation of those materials. For this reason, what we will be able to recycle in the future is decreasing, and how we prepare them for recycling is becoming more critical. Please watch this newsletter and our website in the months to come for more complete info to help your family make the most of recycling as we move forward. It is still the right thing to do – for today and for our future.

Rent the Township Hall for your next party

If you’re a township resident looking for a good place to host your next family gathering, meeting or party contact Shawna at Berkshire.Shawna@gmail.com

The hall is available for rental to Berkshire Township residents only. More info and photos are available on our website on the “Services and Maintenance” page. Dates fill up quickly, so make your plans for the rest of 2018 soon.

TRASH and RECYCLE NEWS

You should have received a separate email from the township earlier this summer with quite a few details and also information on the person you need to contact at Republic with any trash or recycling service issues you might have. If you have misplaced his number, we have included it below. Please contact Vic directly with your service concerns.

On another note, to reiterate what we have been told regarding service issues, if it comes to a choice of picking up trash or recycling, due to health reasons they will focus on trash first.

As a reminder to residents who may not be familiar with the decision, the choice to contract with one hauler was made for several reasons, but the main ones were:1) Economics (it saved the majority of residents quite a bit on their monthly bill, (plus added recycling) and 2) Safety/Maintenance (it greatly reduced the number of heavy trucks on our roads daily – saving wear and tear and making our streets safer for kids.)

Contact person for trash/recycling pick-up issues at Republic Services is Vic Citro: VCitro@RepublicServices.com 937-292-0602

TRASH AND RECYCLING DO’S AND DON’TS

We encourage you to always collect your empty trash cans on Fridays as high winds may cause them to blow into the road, creating a traffic hazard. (It keeps our streets and neighborhoods looking nicer, too.)

New to the township? Republic Waste is the single authorized trash hauler for Berkshire residents. Call them to subscribe and be sure to tell them you are a Berkshire Township resident to receive our special contract rates.

Berkshire Township Offices: 1454 Rome Corners Rd., Galena, OH 43021. Call 740-965-2992, www.BerkshireTwp.org

