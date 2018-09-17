Lawsuit filed in shooting

Grandmother sues over police shooting of black 13-year-old

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

Friday, September 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Witnesses say that the white police officer who killed a black 13-year-old used a racial slur after firing and that a toy gun the eighth-grader had wasn’t visible when the confrontation occurred, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Friday on the second anniversary of the shooting.

The lawsuit filed by Tyre King’s grandmother challenges the police account, characterizing his death as the result of excessive force, racial discrimination and an alleged failure by the police department to properly investigate and discipline officers for racially motivated or unconstitutional behavior.

Officer Bryan Mason, Police Chief Kim Jacobs and the city are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

By “tacitly authorizing” their behavior, “the policymakers and those responsible for hiring, training and supervision of police officers within the City of Columbus acted negligently, recklessly, intentionally, willfully, wantonly, knowingly and with deliberate indifference to the serious safety needs of the citizens of Columbus, including Tyre King,” the lawsuit said.

A Columbus police spokeswoman said it would be improper to comment on the litigation. The head of the local police union didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment, but the group previously said Mason acted according to policy.

Police have said Tyre was in a group of young men who robbed a man of $10 at gunpoint, and Mason was responding.

Mason previously told investigators that Tyre tried to pull what appeared to be a real firearm from his waistband and said he fired at the teen when he saw a laser sight on the weapon and feared being shot. It turned out to be a BB gun that police later determined was inoperable.

Mason also said the teen didn’t comply with the officer’s commands to “get down.”

A grand jury voted not to indict the officer in the shooting, which prompted protests in Columbus and became part of national discussion about police killings of black males.

Mason had been involved in three previous shootings and had been cleared of wrongdoing in each case, including another fatality.

Records show Tyre was shot three times, including in the head and torso. An attorney for his family has argued the results indicate he was running away and wasn’t a threat when he was shot. A forensic pathologist who examined his body for his family reached the same conclusion.

Mason has said that Tyre spun to his right after the first shot.

Gubernatorial Candidates in Interactive Forum

Cordray and DeWine Talk Jobs with Young Ohioans in Interactive Forum

Columbus, OH (September 17, 2018) — Ohio gubernatorial candidates Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine will participate in “Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor,” a unique forum that will address education and jobs with young students and workers across Ohio. “Talking Jobs” will take place Thursday, October 4 from 12:30pm to 2:05pm at the Idea Center® at Playhouse Square in Cleveland in front of a live studio audience of young Ohioans.

Young students and workers will be invited to submit questions for the candidates by using #TalkJobsOH on social media and by interacting with the livestreamed forum on Facebook, YouTube and wosu.org/talkjobs.

“Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor” is funded by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) through a grant for the “American Graduate: Getting to Work” initiative. “American Graduate” is public media’s long-term commitment to help young people succeed in school, career and life by supporting community-based solutions, including national and local reporting, town halls and public forums, like “Talking Jobs.”

During the forum, the candidates will appear individually in back-to-back segments and will be allotted 45 minutes each to interact with young Ohioans and respond to their questions and comments about education, workforce development and job creation. Andy Chow of the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau will serve as the forum moderator.

Co-produced by a statewide public media collaborative of CET in Cincinnati, ideastream in Cleveland and WOSU Public Media in Columbus, “Talking Jobs with Ohio’s Next Governor” provides a rare opportunity for young adults across the state to engage with the leading candidates in this year’s Ohio gubernatorial race.

“Ohio’s next governor can have a major impact on education, training and the opportunities that will be available to the state’s next generation of workers,” said David Fogarty, President and General Manager of CET. “This forum is a unique chance for students and young workers to ask their questions about the future and to hear directly from the candidates.”

“This forum creates a direct connection between the candidates and young Ohioans,” said ideastream Chief Executive Officer Kevin Martin. “The social media and livestream components of “Talking Jobs” offer students and young workers across the state a familiar, accessible way to address their priorities with Cordray and DeWine.”

Tom Rieland, WOSU Public Media’s General Manager, agrees: “We’re proud to partner with our public media colleagues for an innovative look at workforce development for a demographic that is often overlooked — but will have a major impact on the jobs of tomorrow in Ohio. This interactive forum is a significant kickoff to an initiative that will give a voice to 16 to 26-year olds who are wondering about job security, just like the candidates themselves.”

The forum will be recorded and created into a one-hour television special to be broadcast by WOSU TV on Tuesday, October 16 at 7:00pm.

About CET

CET is a service of Public Media Connect (PMC), a regional public media partnership with ThinkTV, Dayton, serving the more than 3 million people in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton communities.

About ideastream

The mission of ideastream is to strengthen our communities. ideastream pursues this mission as a multiple media public service organization by providing distinctive, thought-provoking programs and services that enlighten, inspire, educate and entertain.

About WOSU Public Media

WOSU Public Media is a community-supported, noncommercial network of public radio and television stations, and digital services, serving central Ohio.

About American Graduate

American Graduate is public media’s long-term commitment to enhance community-based solutions to help young people succeed in school, career and life. Supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), more than 125 public television and radio stations have joined forces with over 1,700 partners to elevate the stories of youth and the adults who help them succeed.

About CPB

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967, is the steward of the federal government’s investment in public broadcasting. It helps support the operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide. CPB is also the largest single source of funding for research, technology and program development for public radio, television and related online services. For more information, visit http://www.cpb.org.

Federal Officials Seek Public Opinion on MORPC’s Transportation Planning Efforts

Listening Session scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 18 from 4 – 6 p.m.

(COLUMBUS, OH – Sept. 17) – The general public will have a unique opportunity to express their views on Central Ohio’s transportation efforts on Tuesday, Sept.18. From 4-6 p.m. the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation are asking the public to actively take part in the Federal officials’ visit to Columbus to review MORPC’s transportation planning programs and services.

The listening session will be held at MORPC, 111 Liberty Street, Suite 100 in Columbus. During that time, the organizations will seek input from local community members and the public about the ongoing transportation planning efforts in the region. The general public is encouraged to attend and participate.

This conversation is part of the federal metropolitan planning process certification review of MORPC, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Central Ohio Transit Authority’s (COTA) and Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATABus) on their efforts in regional planning for highways, transit, freight, pedestrians and bicyclists. The conversation will allow the officials to evaluate the process used to plan proposed transportation projects and strategies, while soliciting feedback from the public on these important issues.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

Bhutanese refugees work to keep their culture alive

Sunday, September 16

CLEVELAND (AP) — Refugees forced from their homes in the Asian kingdom of Bhutan have been working to create a new home in northeastern Ohio while also forming a community aimed at preserving their Bhutanese heritage.

More than 100,000 Bhutanese people were forced out of that country by its government in the 1990s, The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reported . The ethnic groups targeted by the government in Bhutan were the country’s Lhotshampa, descendants of farmers and laborers originally from Nepal.

The Lhotshampa made up one-sixth of Bhutan’s population, and a large number of those forced out were resettled in United Nations-supervised refugee camps in Nepal. Over the past two decades, those refugees resettled across the world — including thousands who came to the United States.

Since 2010, more than 8,000 have relocated to Ohio, and nearly 900 moved to Cleveland, according to the U.S. Department of State.

“The Bhutanese community is doing extremely well, especially from where they started,” said Eileen Wilson, director of refugee ministries for Building Hope in the City, part of the Refugee Services Collaborative of Greater Cleveland.

“When they came from the camps after being there for 25 years, they pretty much came with one suitcase. They had nothing,” she said. “And from there, they bought restaurants, they’ve opened stores, they’ve started businesses, bought houses.”

The Bhutanese are often confused with Nepalese people because they speak the same language, and enjoy similar foods, traditions and cultural characteristics.

Til Mishra, a refugee who arrived in Cleveland in 2015 after spending 23 years in a refugee camp in Nepal, is president of the newly founded Bhutanese Community of Greater Cleveland organization. He said the organization was formed to help preserve the Bhutanese language and culture, create programs to aid refugees such as language instruction and mental health training, and perhaps someday provide a community resource building.

Mishra said he’s seen people in his community experience hope after years in forced isolation in refugee camps.

“We had nothing to hope for, nothing to expect, so we were, in fact, in despair at that time,” he said. “And then when finally resettlement began, slowly and gradually people began to smile.”

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH INFANT WALKERS STILL SENDING CHILDREN TO THE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

RESEARCHERS SUPPORT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS’ CALL FOR A BAN OF INFANT WALKERS IN THE US

Columbus – 09/17/2018

Although infant walkers provide no benefit to children and pose significant injury risk, many are still being used in US homes. A new study from researchers in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital examined characteristics of infant walker-related injuries and evaluated the effect of the 2010 federal mandatory safety standard on these injuries.

The study, published on-line today in Pediatrics, found that more than 230,000 children younger than 15 months old were treated in hospital emergency departments in the US for infant walker-related injuries from 1990 through 2014. The number of infant walker-related injuries decreased dramatically during the study period, dropping from 20,650 in 1990 to 2,001 in 2014. The overall reduction in injuries was primarily due to a decline in falls down stairs.

The decrease in stair falls was due in part to implementation of safety standards that required changes to the way infant walkers are designed. In 1997, a voluntary safety standard was adopted that required infant walkers to be wider than a standard doorway or to have a mechanism that would cause it to stop if one of more of the wheels drop over the edge of a step. Then, in June 2010, the CPSC issued a mandatory safety standard that included more stringent requirements for infant walker design, standardized the evaluation method to prevent stair falls, and added a parking brake test. The mandatory safety standard also made it easier for the CPSC to stop non-complying infant walkers at entry points to the US before they entered the marketplace (all 10 infant walkers recalled between 2001 and 2010 were imported products).

While the greatest decrease in injuries occurred during the earlier years of the study, there was an additional 23% drop in injuries in the 4 years after the federal mandatory safety standard went into effect in 2010 compared with the prior 4 years. Researchers concluded that this reduction may, in part, be attributable to the standard as well as other factors such as decreased infant walker use and fewer older infant walkers in homes.

“The good news is that the number of infant walker-related injuries has continued to decrease substantially during the past 25 years,” said Gary Smith, MD, DrPH, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “However, it is important for families to understand that these products are still causing serious injuries to young children and should not be used.”

Most of the injuries (91%) were to the head or neck, and about 30% of the injuries were concussions/closed head injuries or skull fractures. The three leading causes of injuries were falls down stairs, falls out of the infant walker, and injuries that occurred because the infant walker gave the child access to something they wouldn’t normally be able to reach (mostly burns from hot objects).

“Infant walkers give quick mobility (up to 4 feet per second) to young children before they are developmentally ready. Despite the decrease in injuries over the years, there are still too many serious injuries occurring related to this product,” said Dr. Smith. “Because of this, we support the American Academy of Pediatrics’ call for a ban on the manufacture, sale, and importation of infant walkers in the US.”

Data for this study were obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database, which is maintained by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. The NEISS database provides information about consumer product-related injuries treated in hospital emergency departments across the country.

The Center for Injury Research and Policy (CIRP) of The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital works globally to reduce injury-related pediatric death and disabilities. With innovative research at its core, CIRP works to continually improve the scientific understanding of the epidemiology, biomechanics, prevention, acute treatment and rehabilitation of injuries. CIRP serves as a pioneer by translating cutting edge injury research into education, policy, and advances in clinical care. For related injury prevention materials or to learn more about CIRP, visit www.injurycenter.org.

NEW POLL REVEALS OHIO VOTERS WANT SMALLER FEDERAL GOVERNMENT – MORE LOCAL CONTROL

Trump Job Approval 41%

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown Leads 51% Over Jim Renacci 36%

Almost two-thirds (62%) of OH Voters Favor Calling a Convention of States

CINCINNATI, OH, Monday, Sept. 17 – Trafalgar Group conducted a statewide poll of likely Ohio voters Sept. 4th – 6th, contacting more than 80,000 households to measure support for the United States Senate race, President Trump’s job approval and the Convention of States. Republicans, Democrats and Independents participated in this survey.

Article V Convention to Propose Constitutional Amendments: Almost two-thirds of Ohio voters—62%—favor the state joining the call with twelve other states for an Article V convention to propose constitutional amendments that limit federal spending, limit federal power, and establish term limits for Congress and/or federal judges.

Party Affiliation In Favor

Democrat: 50%

Republican: 71%

Other/No Affiliation: 66%

Congressional Approval: Congress gets low approval marks at 16%, while almost three-fourths, 74%, of voters disapprove.

Commenting on the survey, Citizens for Self-Governance President Mark Meckler said, “Ohio voters understand that politicians will never put limits on their own power, money or influence, but that the States can use their constitutional power under Article V to impose those limits. When state legislators see such solid voter agreement on this, across the political spectrum, it’s time for them to do their part to make it happen.”

Ohio U.S. Senate Race: Incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown has a double-digit lead (51%) over challenger, Jim Renacci (36%).

Trump Approval: Trump’s job performance receives approval from just 41% of Ohio voters, with a disapproval of 49% and just 10% with no opinion.

Methodology: A total of 2,023 respondents were contacted during the poll, Sept 4 – 6, 2018. Likely voters were selected at random from a list of registered voters compiled based on past election participation and registration date, as well as demographic, geographic, and consumer information. The potential sampling error is plus or minus 2.1, with a response rate of 2.7% and a 95% confidence level.

About Citizens for Self-Governance

Citizens for Self-Governance is a nationwide grassroots nonprofit organized in all 50 states with over 3.4 million volunteers and supporters committed to educating citizens about their constitutions rights and restoring America to a nation of self-governing citizens’. Citizens for Self-Governance sponsored the first-ever Simulated Article V Convention of States in the fall of 2016 with commissioners representing all 50 states. For more information, visit www.selfgovern.com.

POLITICO’s Latest from “The Deciders” Series in Partnership with AARP Focuses on Retired Rust Belt Voters

ARLINGTON, VA – POLITICO, the most robust global newsroom specializing in politics and policy, and AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that empowers Americans 50 and older, today debuted the newest issue of the POLITICO Magazine series, “The Deciders.” The series encompasses original polling focused on Americans age 50 and older, data analysis and cutting-edge data visualization, alongside award-winning, on-the-ground narrative storytelling and photojournalism. The third package in the series looks at 50+ voters in Ohio, a key battleground state where Donald Trump flipped the state from blue to red by 8 points in 2016.

“As Democrats vie to retake the House and Senate from Republicans, the big statewide races in Ohio are teeing up a vital question for the upcoming midterms all across the country: Is the fiery left-wing populism of Democrats like Sherrod Brown and Richard Cordray the answer to the fiery right-wing populism that won Donald Trump the White House? In a state buffeted by economic change and globalization, it’s a fascinating time to be talking to voters about issues like trade and America’s shifting role in the world.” said Blake Hounshell, editor in chief of POLITICO Magazine.

The latest issue takes readers to Cambridge, Ohio, where economic anxiety around free trade, manufacturing and immigration fuels the voting motivation of retirees at risk of losing the pensions they worked decades to secure. In a state where health care, retirement security and labor unions have a front row seat, 50+ voters in the white, working class Rust Belt could decide the gubernatorial and senatorial elections this November.

Supplementing this feature story is new original polling from POLITICO and AARP. Among the findings:

Older Ohioans are more likely to give Trump higher marks when it comes to approval – 45% of 50+ voters in Ohio strongly approve or somewhat approve of the job President Trump is doing. His overall approval rating in the state is 43%, two points above his national approval rating of 41%.

Health care is the major issue for 50+ voters in Ohio with 81% of those polled saying it’s “very important” to get their vote for federal offices. Following health care are the issues of Social Security (80%), Medicare (76%), and jobs and the economy (70%).

The vast majority of Ohio voters feel that opioid addiction is a major issue in Ohio – 71% of Ohio voters feel it is a very serious problem and 20% feel it is a somewhat serious problem. Among 50+ voters in Ohio, 73% feel it is a very serious problem and 19% feel it is a somewhat serious problem – 62% of all Ohio voters feel the government is not doing enough to address opioid addiction in the state.

A plurality of voters would vote for a Democrat for Congress if the election were held today – 43% of total Ohio voters polled say they would vote for a Democrat for Congress today. Among only voters over 50+, that number drops slightly to 41%.

The Deciders will be in Columbus, Ohio on September 20 as POLITICO Playbook Co-authors Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman talk with candidates Richard Cordray and Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Ohio) about the issues that matter most to their campaigns and 50+ voters. RSVP for Playbook Elections Ohio here.

About POLITICO

POLITICO is the global authority on politics, policy, and the power surrounding their intersection. We have the most robust news operation and information service in the world specializing in politics and policy, which informs the most influential audience in the world with more insight, edge, focus and authority than any other publication.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. The grandmother of the black 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer after a suspected robbery is suing that Ohio officer, his police chief and the city of Columbus. The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on the second anniversary of King’s death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/web1_121376064-7af4ef10f62e491a8d12ab54d4dd2ce6-1.jpg FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. The grandmother of the black 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer after a suspected robbery is suing that Ohio officer, his police chief and the city of Columbus. The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on the second anniversary of King’s death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)