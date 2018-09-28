KNOX COUNTY: Upcoming Work on SR 3 Next Week

Beginning Wednesday, October 3, ODOT crews will be working on multiple culvert replacements along SR 3. Motorists can expect the following closures:

Wednesday, October 3, at 8:00am: SR 3 at Behner Road. SR 3 will remain open, Behner Road will be closed at SR 3.

Thursday, October 4, at 8:00am: SR 3 at Pleasant View Drive. SR 3 will remain open, Pleasant View Drive will be closed at SR 3.

Each intersection will remain closed to all traffic and will reopen to traffic the following morning.

Daytime Restrictions on I-670 East Start Wednesday

Attention morning commuters on Interstate 670 eastbound and traffic headed east to get to the airport.

Starting Wednesday, October 3, the left lane of I-670 east between I-71 and I-270 will remain closed until 1 PM each day instead of reopening at 5 AM.

Extending this lane closure will expedite pavement repairs that must be completed before the temperatures drop. Along with the left lane, the entrance ramps from E. 5th Ave. and Leonard Ave. to I-670 east will also remain closed until 1 PM.

Drivers should plan for extra travel time, especially during the morning commute.

INTERSTATE 670 EAST

I-670 east will be reduced to two lanes from 7 PM until 1 PM the next day

Ramps from E. 5th Ave. and Leonard Ave. to I-670 east also closed 7 PM to 1 PM

5th Ave WB Detour: Nelson Rd. to Airport Dr. to I-670 EB

5th Ave EB Detour: Cassady to I-670 EB

Leonard Ave Detour: 5th Ave to Cassady to I-670 EB

The extended lane closure will occur Monday thru Friday and all lanes of I-670 EB will be open from 1 PM to 7 PM daily.

Pavement repairs on I-670 east are expected to be complete by the end of October, weather permitting.

STATE ROADWAY EVENT CANCELLED

The State Roadway Cleanup event originally scheduled for Sept. 29 in Delaware County has been cancelled.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/09/sr-3_crop-2.png