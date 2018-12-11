Man arrested in Sunbury burglaries

On Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 5:50 a.m., the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible burglary in progress on Carters Corner Road in Sunbury, Ohio.

The homeowner heard someone in their garage. Upon responding and investigating, we received a second call at 6:18 a.m. of another burglary in progress further north on Carters Corner Road in rural Kingston Township. The homeowner scared off the suspect when he shot at him /his van parked in the street. The suspect then fled on foot. He was described only as a very large male, wearing a black hoodie.

The van had been reported stolen out of Columbus.

We placed a reverse 9-1-1 call within a 2-mile radius of this area of Carters Corner Road, and both Big Walnut and Buckeye Valley school buses, which service this rural country road, were diverted from the area.

Several hours later, we placed a second reverse 9-1-1 call to homes near I-71 and SR 521 to be on the lookout for a possibly armed, dangerous, and injured suspect.

Following a nearly 4-hour massive manhunt, we pulled over a vehicle on Harris Road, off of SR 521 due to the driver matching the suspect description. At this time, this male is considered a person of interest. After being questioned by detectives, he was released into the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, where he has an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Sunbury Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and our two K9 units were joined by two additional K9s from Franklin and Pickaway counties.

UPDATE

Thanks to an observant Todd Street Road resident, we have made an arrest in this morning’s multiple garage burglaries on Carters Corner Road. The resident called us to say that a man matching the suspect description was walking along the rural roadway in Sunbury.

27-year-old Cody A. Marquette, of Cardington, has been arrested, initially charged with resisting arrest and obstructing justice. Additional charges are pending.

The call came in to the Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. and upon deputies’ arrival on scene, Marquette attempted to flee. He was captured moments later and taken into custody.

Todd Street Road is roughly 6 miles from Carters Corner Road, the scene of this morning’s burglaries.

Marquette has a felony warrant from the Adult Parole Authority out of Columbus.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. If you see something, say something by calling 740-833-2800.

