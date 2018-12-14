‘State of Schools’ on Facebook

Big Walnut Local School District

The Board of Education had a special meeting on Saturday, November 17, 2018 where they went into executive session twice.

District Calendar: End Quarter 2 Wed Dec 19 2018; No School – Teacher Work Day Thu Dec 20 2018; No School – Winter Break Sat Dec 22 2018; No School – Winter Break Sun Dec 23 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Mon Dec 24 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Tue Dec 25 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Wed Dec 26 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Thu Dec 27 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Fri Dec 28 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Mon Dec 31 2018; NO SCHOOL-Winter Break Tue Jan 1 2019. Important Dates: Dec. 20-Jan. 1 NO SCHOOL: Winter Break.

Big Walnut High School

The end of the first semester exams for students will take place Friday, December 14 through Wednesday, December 19. Students who are relying on bus transportation must remain in the building the entire day. Students will not be permitted to take exams at a different time unless permission is granted by administration. This is to be used sparingly and in extreme cases when a conflict exists. As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teachers, school counselor or the administration if you have any questions or concerns. Feel free to contact the main office at 740-965-3766 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Before Thanksgiving, our sophomores visited the Delaware Area Career Center to see if it might be the right fit for the. Any interested sophomore should consider applying to the DACC for next school year. BWHS students are able to attend the DACC for the whole day or split half-day at BWHS and half-day at DACC. Transportation to and from the DACC is provided for our students. This year’s priority application deadline is February 1.

OSU Marion will be holding a number of FAFSA Completion Nights for parents to complete their FAFSA application. These events are FREE and open to all parents regardless of high school attendance or college attendance. Parents must register prior to the event due to limited space. The next is Wednesday, January 16, 2019 , 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 227, Library/Classroom Building.

This month all 9th and 10th grade students completed career interest inventories via Naviance. Naviance is an internet based college and career readiness program. It provides information regarding determining interests and skills, careers, majors, colleges, etc. To enter the Naviance site, students will need to use their student id/ lunch number and the password “goeagles”. Ask your student (s) about their career interests/ clusters today.

With the upcoming holidays many of you will be traveling to visit family and friends. Please complete a pre-planned absence form if you know that you will be missing any school days. The form must be turned in 2 days prior to the absence. The forms are located in the main office and online.

Big Walnut Middle School

On Friday January 18th, Students will participate in a hands-on budget management and decision-making spending simulation in which we need your help. Real Money. Real World. (RMRW) is a financial literacy program for youth from Ohio State University Extension. This curriculum is time tested and has been highly successful at helping students connect college and career planning with budgeting principles within schools. Volunteers are needed to help run the following stations for students to see all of the factors that contribute to a healthy budget: Chance, Child Care, Clothing, Communications, Contributions, Credit and College Loan, Entertainment, Food, Housing, Insurance, Transportation, Utilities.

Big Walnut Intermediate

We are very proud of our Robotics Club who competed at FIRST LEGO league. This is the first year for the club which is made up of ten 5th and 6th graders. They won an award in the Core Values category for gracious professionalism and placed 3rd in the Robot Game. They earned 4th place in the overall competition and qualified for districts which will take place on January 12th at Watkins Middle School. Thank you students, Mr. Keep and Mrs. Austin for your hard work and thoughtfully representing BWI! Good luck at districts!

The students had the opportunity to hear guest speaker, Todd Waites from True Rockstars Don’t Hate. He shared these words, “I had the honor of doing an assembly today at Big Walnut Intermediate and talk to everyone about chasing dreams, overcoming obstacles, reversing the effects of ridicule, rejection, bullying, etc. The kids were attentive and lots of fun! If you’d like to learn more please go to www.TrueRockstarsDontHate.com. Also…if you would like to remind your kids of the message they heard, wristbands and t-shirts are available at http://www.truerockstarsdonthate.com/shirts-and-wristbands.html. Thank you for your support!”

A parent survey was distributed.

Big Walnut Elementary

Three of our fourth grade student council members swapped places with three of Sounders student council members. Our Fourth graders shared and brought back ideas in order to see what we can implement at BWE. This was a great experience for all. We will meeting soon so they can share all that they learned from one another.

General Rosecrans Elementary

The Lost and Found is over flowing! Be sure to have your child check the Lost and Found for missing items or come in yourself to help track down belongings. All items from the Lost and Found will be donated on December 20th.

Our schools are extremely fortunate to have the support of our parent and community volunteers. While we are continually grateful for this support, we are also aware of the potential concerns that can arise when volunteers are working directly with students. One of the recent priorities established by our District Safety Committee, which is comprised of law enforcement personnel, first responders, parents, and staff, is that volunteers should have background checks completed to promote safety within our schools. Each staff member and coach in the district is required to provide initial and ongoing background checks to insure that they are deemed safe for working with our students, so it makes sense to consider a similar requirement for volunteers working with students or who are helping in the building during the school day. Our volunteer policy will go into effect on March 1, 2019.

Some families are dropping their kids off on Heartland Meadows Drive and/or S. Miller Drive and students are crossing the street to get to school. This is not a safe practice and puts our students at risk! If you are dropping your child off and you can not wait in line, consider parking at the back of the lot and walking your child up to the school. We will be monitoring our arrival and dismissal loops to ensure that this practice stops immediately. Let’s all do our part to keep our kids safe!

Harrison Street Elementary

In the spirit of the season, once again we will have “The Giving Tree of HSE.” The Giving Tree at HSE is one way you can share in the magic of the holiday season. Please stop by the office and take an ornament to help fulfill a wish from a child here in our community.

We are thankful for Tiffany VonAlmen for setting up our Penguin Patch and for all of those parents that are volunteering their time to help our babies shop for gifts. What a great event!

If you are a military family, please make sure you are registered with our BW Military Connected Committee. We want to make sure you are honored for your service! If you know of a family that needs registered feel free to fill this out yourself or pass it along to them. Military Connected Families Info Form

Manners are hands down one of the best thing we will teach our children. Especially during this season when so much is being given, make sure your children understand the importance and value of saying “thank you.” If they forget, remind them! If they don’t want to say it, hold their hand over the heart and make a circle so they can sign it! It has been said that it’s hard to be upset with a grateful heart!

We are thankful to everyone who participated in our canned food drive. We were able to collect over 1,600 cans of food that was donated to Sunbury Christian Church for Bountiful Backpacks. This generosity was overwhelming and inspiring! The biggest thank you goes to our 3rd grade teachers and students for organizing and managing the whole drive. Way to go HSE!

Hylen Souders Elementary

On Friday, December 7, we start our career connections with students. According to the Ohio Department of Education’s model curriculum, “Elementary students should become familiar with careers through learning that connects classroom instruction to future work. Career awareness strategies show students various types of careers and stimulate interest in future work.” Students had 24 different activities from which to choose. Each activity connected to a career or careers. Students could choose from dog rescue to all things mechanical to dance. Ask your child to share about what was learned.

At Souders we are committed to seeking out our military connected families and assisting those families as needed. Mrs. Laura Gallo is our building contact. Should an immediate family member currently be serving in the military, please let us know. You can contact Laura directly through email at lauragallo@bwls.net, call Souders at 740-965-3200 or use the link below.. We have several events each year to bring our military connected families together.

Students at General Rosecrans Elementary perform a holiday concert. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/12/web1_gre-singers.jpg Students at General Rosecrans Elementary perform a holiday concert.

BIG WALNUT BULLETIN

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Local School District.

