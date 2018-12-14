Parks Master Plan adopted

At their November 15th, 2018 meeting, two out of three trustees voted to adopt the Berkshire Township Parks and Trails Master Plan.

Begun in late 2017, the plan is a culmination of months of studies, research, and data collection, which includes a statistically valid survey indicating significant support for the planning and creation for future parks and connector trails in our township. After initially forming a residents’ committee to explore the desire for a park on township property, it was determined that the need existed for an overall master plan to guide the township into the future.

With Berkshire Township growing at a rapid pace, the need to protect and preserve some of our open space while it is still available became increasingly obvious. A copy of the completed master plan is available for review. We extend our thanks to the residents and the professionals who dedicated many months of work towards seeing this plan become a reality.

Trash update

As residents are aware, Berkshire Township instituted a single-hauler trash policy.

The current contract will expire on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The trustees voted to accept a bid from a new trash/recycling company.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services was selected because they provided the best bid for options comparable to our existing requirements. Founded in 1932, Rumpke is one of the nation’s largest privately owned residential and commercial waste and recycling firms. They’re headquartered in Cincinnati and have their own state-of-the-art recycling facilities.

The monthly rate will be $18.95, with a 10% senior discount available for homes where the head-of-household is 62 or older. Rumpke will bill quarterly. Services provided will be almost identical to what we currently receive. Please be watching for a mailing from Rumpke with specific details, etc.

The new contract will begin effective February 1, 2019. This means your last pick-up from Republic should occur on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Your first pick-up with Rumpke should occur on Thursday, February 7th, 2019.

***THIS MAY ALSO IMPACT YOUR PAYMENT TO REPUBLIC WASTE. BE SURE NOT TO PAY THEM FOR SERVICE PAST THE JANUARY 31, 2019 DATE. This will be your responsibility and not something the township can address. You will also be responsible for contacting Rumpke after you receive their mailer to set up your account with them. See the article below for more info.***

You will be receiving new trash and recycling containers from Rumpke. Republic will be picking theirs up at a date to be determined. It will be your responsibility to have the old containers available for pick-up when those dates are announced.

We’ll be providing more details as they become available. The trustees believe that this contract offers the best choice for residents township-wide. If you know a neighbor who does not get this email newsletter, please share.

Until January 31, 2019 Republic remains your hauler. Republic Services contact person for trash/recycling pick-up issues is Vic Citro

VCitro@RepublicServices.com

937-292-0602

We encourage you to always collect your empty trash cans after pick-up as high winds may cause them to blow into the road, creating a traffic hazard. (It keeps our streets and neighborhoods looking nicer, too.)

New to the township? Effective February 1, 2019 Rumpke Waste is the single authorized trash hauler for Berkshire residents. Call them to subscribe and be sure to tell them you are a Berkshire Township resident to receive our special contract rates.

Rent the Township Hall for your next party

If you’re a township resident looking for a good place to host your next family gathering, meeting or party contact Shawna at Berkshire.Shawna@gmail.com

The hall is available for rental to Berkshire Township residents only. More info and photos are available on our website on the “Services and Maintenance” page. Dates fill up quickly, so make your plans soon. Booking for 2019 now.

Calendar of Events

All events listed take place at the Berkshire Township Hall, 1454 Rome Corners Rd., Galena OH 43021 unless otherwise noted.

DECEMBER 2018

Thursday, December 6 7 p.m. Zoning Meeting, open to the public

Monday, December 10 7 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

Wednesday, December 19 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, if needed. Open to the public

Tuesday, December 25 CHRISTMAS Township Offices Closed

Thursday, December 27 7 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

JANUARY 2019

Tuesday, January 1 NEW YEAR’S DAY, Township Offices Closed

Thursday, January 3 7 p.m. Zoning Meeting, open to the public

Monday, January 14 7 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

Wednesday, January 16, Board of Zoning Appeals Meeting, if needed. Open to the public

Monday, January 12 Martin Luther King Day, Township Offices Closed

Monday, January 28 7 p.m. Trustee Meeting, open to the public

From the Parks & Trails Master Plan. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/12/web1_berkshire-twp-parks-trails-master-plan-15.jpg From the Parks & Trails Master Plan.

