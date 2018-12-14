Arcadia will be the Premier Sports and Entertainment Destination in Ohio

SUNBURY, OH – Blue Horseshoe Ventures and Tony Sekulovski, the development group and owner behind the upcoming sports and entertainment complex in Sunbury, Ohio, announced today that the project will be known as Arcadia.

“Arcadia will be the definitive sports and entertainment destination in Ohio,” Ryan Stubenrauch, spokesman for Arcadia said. “Over the next several weeks, we will be meeting with community leaders, residents and business leaders to share our new plans to create Arcadia, an exciting destination that will be welcomed and enjoyed by all.”

While formally known as Arcadia Sports and Entertainment, Arcadia will continue to take shape in the following weeks with a new and improved design and renderings expected to be released to the public. This winter, final preparations with designers, construction experts and traffic consultants are expected to be completed and submitted to government officials for approval. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2019.

The name Arcadia was chosen as the winning submission out of several hundred entries submitted as part of the online contest to name the destination. Ian Shaw, a college student from Westerville, Ohio, submitted the name as part of the contest. Mr. Shaw has won a $1,000 Visa gift card and will be invited to take part in the ground-breaking ceremony when it takes place.