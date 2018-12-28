Arcadia Unveils New Design for Sports and Entertainment Destination

SUNBURY, OH – Today (Dec. 13), Arcadia Sports and Entertainment unveiled its updated design and master plan.

Designed based on the current and future needs of the community, Arcadia will be a walkable sports and entertainment destination with activities and facilities for every age. While not every space has been set, the master plan includes:

Traditional Sports

300,000 square foot indoor sports facility – this huge facility will be capable of hosting practice, games, or tournaments for soccer, football, field hockey, lacrosse, basketball, track and field and many other sports

A world-class ice-rink and hockey facility – the hockey and skating facility is expected to have four separate ice rinks and an attached training center

Action Sports

Indoor Surfing – the indoor surfing facility will deliver anything from gentle waves for beginners to gnarly surf for professionals – all with the touch of a button

BMX bike facility – the indoor and outdoor BMX facilities will feature a learning area and a full Olympic-style course

Indoor skatepark – the indoor and outdoor skatepark will feature challenging terrain, a full halfpipe, and much more for skateboarders of all abilities

Indoor Adventure Park – designed by global leaders in the industry, this facility will incorporate challenging obstacles, an indoor rock-climbing gym and a trampoline park

Waterpark – an indoor waterpark and swimming pool designed for families

Entertainment

UltraStar Multi-tainment Center – the UltraStar facility will feature a state-of-the-art movie theater, bowling alley, laser tag arena, and video arcade

E-Go-Carts – all-electric, indoor go-cart facility

E-Sports – a gaming arena for E-sports

Music venue – a live music venue capable of hosting small indoor and outdoor concerts

Restaurants – fast casual and upscale dining restaurants are planned throughout the facility

Craft Beer Brewery – an onsite brewery is planned

Health and Wellness

A health and wellness center – this facility will bring health, wellness and holistic medicine to anyone looking to improve their overall health

Hotel and Spa

An upscale grocery store

“Arcadia will be a place where both kids and adults can find something thrilling to do,” Ryan Stubenrauch, spokesman for Arcadia said. “You’ll be able to take the kids to a soccer tournament, catch a live concert, race around on all-electric go-carts, eat a gourmet dinner, and still have time to catch a movie with the whole family—all at one place: Arcadia.”

While Arcadia will be a massive project expected to bring millions of dollars of tax revenue to Berkshire Township, Sunbury and Delaware County, the development group is taking steps to ensure that community and neighbor feedback and involvement is part of the process.

“Arcadia will be fun for all as well as a good neighbor,” Stubenrauch said. “After meeting with some concerned members of the community and talking with elected officials, we realized that some of the things discussed early on by those who are no longer involved with our team were not what the community wants, and we’ve eliminated those aspects of the plan.”

Tony Sekulovski, the owner and developer behind Arcadia, explained the rationale behind some of those changes.

“Arcadia’s master plan does not contain any roller coaster, Ferris Wheel, or saltwater lake,” Sekulovski said. “Instead, the design focuses on a destination that can be exciting for visitors but still respectful of nearby homeowners.”

Arcadia is moving forward to gain final approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Berkshire Township so that construction can begin in the summer of 2019.

“Tomorrow (Dec. 14), we will submit our revised master plan to both the Ohio Department of Transportation and Berkshire Township,” Jeremy Botkin, Chief Administrative Officer for Arcadia said. “Also, a traffic study based on the new and improved design is already underway and expected to be finalized with ODOT early next year.”

Submitted Story

This story was submitted by Arcadia Sports and Entertainment.

