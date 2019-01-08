Nominations sought for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Ohio Department of Aging seeks nominations for statewide Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Annual recognition highlights important roles older Ohioans play in their communities

Columbus, Ohio – Since its inception, more than 450 older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. If you know someone who belongs among those ranks, the Ohio Department of Aging wants to hear from you. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions or their vocations.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate someone you know.

“Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame possess values we should all strive to emulate, such as dedication, creativity, kindness and compassion,” said Beverley Laubert, director of the department. “Their attitudes and accomplishments keep them healthy and active while also creating better lives for their neighbors and making their communities and our state stronger.”

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state for at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Nominations must be received by Feb. 11, 2019, to be considered for induction this year.

Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame. You can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.

About ODA – The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.

Funding Available to Enhance Mobility of Older Adults and Individuals with Disabilities

Proposals due February 11, 2019 – Two Mandatory Information Sessions scheduled!

(Columbus – Jan. 8, 2019) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) announces the availability of Section 5310 Program funding to enhance the mobility of older adults and individuals with disabilities. The deadline for requests is February 11, 2019.

The Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program will provide approximately $1 million in federal funding to improve mobility for seniors and people with disabilities. This program provides grant funds for capital expenses for vehicles and related equipment used to transport older adults and people with disabilities and activities related to mobility management. Funds may also be used for operating projects that specifically serve older adults and people with disabilities, travel training to instruct persons with disabilities on using fixed-route bus services, and capital projects to remove barriers at bus stops for persons with disabilities.

“Through insight2050, we learned that Central Ohio will become a region of 3 million people by the year 2050 and that much of that growth will occur in the age group of those 65 and older,” said Thea Walsh, MORPC Director of Transportation Systems & Funding. “MORPC offers this grant opportunity to transportation providers in the region and will leverage relationships with our members to get the word out about the program.”

The program is administered by MORPC for the Columbus, Ohio Urbanized Area. Eligible recipients include state or local government authorities, private non-profit organizations, or public or private operators of public transportation services.

Funds are available each federal fiscal year and are distributed following a MORPC review and approval process. The Section 5310 mandatory information sessions will be held:

January 16, 2019 (5:30 pm)

Delaware Area Transit Agency (DATABus)

119 Henderson Ct. 111

Delaware, Ohio

January 17, 2019 (9:30 am)

MORPC

Liberty Street, Suite 100

Columbus, Ohio

To RSVP for the information session, contact Mary Ann Frantz at mafrantz@morpc.org or call 614-233-4156. For more information, visit www.morpc.org/Section5310.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is a voluntary association of local governments and regional organizations that envisions and embraces innovative directions in economic prosperity, energy, the environment, housing, land use, and transportation. Our transformative programming, services and innovative public policy are designed to promote and support the vitality and growth in the region. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

Girl Scout Cookies for sale

On January 5 Girl Scouts of Ohio’ Heartland launched the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program, celebrating the largest financial investment in girls annually in the United States. This program is a powerful entrepreneurship incubator for the next generation of female leaders. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls not only learn business and entrepreneurial skills that set them up for success, but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop. Many girls put their earnings toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards. The proceeds stay local meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout, they’re giving back to their wider community.

Higgins joins Ohio Farm Bureau staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – Ty Higgins has been named director of media relations for Ohio Farm Bureau. He will be the organization’s primary point of contact for journalists reporting on farm, food, environmental and public policy issues. Higgins also will contribute content across Farm Bureau’s print, broadcast and social channels and will work with Farm Bureau members as they communicate with public officials and consumers.

For the last eight years, Higgins has been a farm broadcaster, writer and network director for Ohio AgNet and Ohio’s Country Journal, where he has been deeply engaged in issues important to both farmers and the public. His 23-year career includes farm broadcasting at WRFD radio and the Agri Broadcasting Network and as an on-air personality for WHOK radio in Columbus.

Higgins will work alongside Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of Corporate Communications Joe Cornely, who will retire at the end of 2019.

He and his wife, Angela, are parents of two children. He’s a member of Delaware County Farm Bureau and is active in youth sports in the Olentangy Local School District area.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_ohio-senior-hof.jpg https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_ty-higgins.jpg