German Club makes, donates blankets

Board of Education

The board held a meeting Thursday, December 13, 2018. The following students were recognized:

• Quincy Varughese, General Rosecrans Student of the Month

• Rhian Burch, General Rosecrans Art Student of the Month

• Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team, District Champions, Regional Champions, State Final 4

• Avery Schone, Girls’ Soccer All Ohio 2nd Team

• Mac Podraza, Volleyball All Ohio 2nd Team

• FFA Food Science & Technology CDE, 1st Place National Event

Big Walnut Local School District

Teaching and Educational Aide Substitutes Needed!

Interested in becoming a classroom substitute? We would love to see many of our community members in our classrooms, helping students in these vital roles.

Big Walnut High School

An all day fundraiser was held Dec. 19 at PJ’s Family Restaurant to help raise money for Gabe Gage, a Junior at Big Walnut High School. Gabe was admitted on Nov. 8th into Nationwide Children’s hospital with kidney Failure. He has not been feeling well for a couple weeks with flu-like systems, not knowing it was way worse. He has had multiple blood transfusions and he has been prepared with a port for dialysis to be started. The doctors are saying Gabe requires long term medication with frequent testing that will need to be done for the duration of his life, or a kidney transplant which is the mostly likely outcome.

His Parents Rob and Sherry Gage have been with him non stop and Gabe has a long road ahead of him. Rob and Sherry are very hard working people, Rob is a manager at our local Pizza Hut and Sherry is a server at the Westerville Old Bag of Nails. Gabe also has a younger brother who is a freshman at the high school. Everyone knows the cost of living is hard to keep up with the added medical expenses and travel. Thank you for your support!

BWHS Teen Driver Safety Initiative

Are you ready for your teen to be driving? Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among teens in Delaware County.

The Delaware General Health District is conducting a survey of parents of teen drivers in Delaware County in an effort to better understand their opinions on how to keep teens safe on the roadways.

Your feedback is very important! It will help guide us as we work together with community partners to develop strategies to reduce or eliminate the leading cause of death among young drivers in Delaware County.

The survey link is here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DelCoTeenDriverParentSurvey and should only take 15 minutes to complete.

German Club Festivities

German Club has had a busy month of holiday activities. Students gathered to put together 15 blankets for Nationwide Children’s Hospital and to collect food for Friends Who Share. This was topped off by an annual holiday party with games, presents and snacks. See more pictures on Facebook the Facebook page, Big Walnut German Program or visit the website, bwgermanprogram.com.

Big Walnut Middle School

BWMS receives 2018 Momentum Award

BWMS has received the “Momentum Award” for the 2nd year in a row from the Ohio Department of Education for exceeding expectations in student growth. Because of the efforts of our staff and students, we received straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the most recent state report card. This award is directly connected to our mission to inspire and guide each student to his or her maximum potential through classrooms that personalize instruction, engage students and grow minds. Well Done BWMS!

BWMS Needs Your Help Jan 18th

On Friday January 18th, Students will participate in a hands-on budget management and decision-making spending simulation in which we need your help. Real Money. Real World. (RMRW) is a financial literacy program for youth from Ohio State University Extension. This curriculum is time tested and has been highly successful at helping students connect college and career planning with budgeting principles within schools. Volunteers are needed to help run the following stations for students to see all of the factors that contribute to a healthy budget: Chance, Child Care, Clothing, Communications, Contributions, Credit and College Loan, Entertainment, Food, Housing, Insurance, Transportation, Utilities.

Skills for Success Report

Big Walnut Middle School believes in providing feedback to both parents and students about identified Skills for Success to include academic skills, social skills and self management. Given that we strive for our grades to reflect your student’s progress towards the content standards, these additional measures should help you understand the other factors that will contribute to your student’s long-term success both in and out of school.

Students will come home next Wednesday 12-19-18 with individual ratings from each teacher in the following areas:

Academic Skills

Produces work of acceptable quality for ability level

Asks for assistance as needed, asks questions

Social Skills

Engages in appropriate social behavior

Cooperates with others

Self Management

Respectful to students and staff

Responds appropriately to feedback

Big Walnut Intermediate

After having the Principal’s Advisory Committee and the faculty as a whole analyze our survey data we have formed

several committees to address the following:

1. Scheduling

2. PBIS – Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports

3. Communication

4. Homework

This work will begin in January and will continue until we are confident that we have addressed concerns to the best of our abilities. Thank you for participating in the parent survey.

Big Walnut Elementary

2-hour delay-BWE only

Big Walnut Elementary was on a 2-hour delay Monday, December 10th, due to a power outage.

Thank you for all of your support with our Read-a-thon. Our students and staff enjoyed reading each day and we celebrated with a dance party on Friday.

General Rosecrans Elementary

As a reminder, students will receive the following marks:

E=EXCEEDING Grade-Level Expectations

M=MASTERED Grade-Level Expectations

P=PROGRESSING Towards Grade-Level Expectations

L=LIMITED Progress Towards Grade-Level Expectations

Blank = Not Taught and / or Not Assessed this Semester

Parents should not expect to see many “E’s” or “M’s” as the marks are based on end of the year expectations, not mid-year expectations. Students should be progressing toward those goals at this point. If you have questions, please contact your child’s teacher when we return from break on January 2nd.

Congratulations to Quincy Varughese who was chosen as Student of the Month by the staff at GRE. Congratulations also to Rhian Burch who was this month’s Artist of the Month. Her artwork will be on display at Central Office.

Our 4th graders put on an All Star Holiday Performance for students and families. They put in so much work to get ready for this event. A huge thank you to Mrs. Wood, the 4th Grade Teachers, our Custodial staff and everyone involved in this amazing performance!

Harrison Street Elementary

Classroom Happenings at HSE

Preschool made special gifts for mom and dad (wait until you see them!), went to Switzerland, China, India, and the United States to continue learning about traditions around the world, and made reindeer food.

Kindergarten finished up various version of the Gingerbread Man, chose their favorite story, and created their favorite gingerbread character. They also travelled around the world to Mexico, Sweden, Italy, France, and Germany to learn about different traditions around the world.

1st Grade made holiday cards for the nursing home, got a boarding pass to get on a plane at Harrison Street International Airlines so they could learn about holiday traditions around the world, visited Germany where they made ornaments, wreaths, and gingerbread, visited Mexico where they learned about poinsettias, and learned about internet safety from Deputy Snyder.

2nd Grade made a nutrition flip book to know how to make a healthy plate of food, sorted holiday words by syllables, read Superstorms, told a time when their house lost power, colored a winter holiday scape, and wrote a scary story.

3rd Grade was mesmerized by The Nutcracker ballet they went to on Thursday, had fun in holiday craftapalooza (wait til you see what they made, mom and dad!), played fun games in gym (ask them what), did a venn diagram to compare the two books There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Bell and There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Dreidel, continued working on their multi-paragraph essay, and colored an elf to practice multiplication facts.

4th Grade made holiday cards for a nursing home and learned about nursing homes, wrote a buckeye story to share their favorite holiday traditions, solved a multi-step critical thinking problem about Kylie’s landscaping business (it involved money, multiplication, and adding), and prepared a book commercial to advertise their book club, held a vivid debate about taxes in social studies, and talked about changes in ecosystems in science.

Hylen Souders Elementary

Is a background check required for the following?

Yes

● Chaperoning a field trip

● Providing learning support for a classroom

● Helping the classroom teacher with copying or classroom supplies within the building

● PTO volunteer work in the building

● Volunteering for a classroom celebration

● Helping to organize library books

● Helping to display student work in the halls

● Any activity where a volunteer is alone with a student or group of students

No

● Having lunch with my child

● Attending a student performance

● Picking up my child from school

● Being a guest speaker in the classroom

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_bw-german-club-makes-blankets.jpg

BIG WALNUT LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT NEWS

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was obtained from the district and individual schools.

