Shutdown Support Line started

COLUMBUS – Representatives Troy Balderson (R-OH), Steve Stivers (R-OH) and Joyce Beatty (D-OH) today (Jan. 11) announced the launch of the Ohio Federal employees Impacted by Shutdown (OFIS) Support Line for those employees, both furloughed and deemed essential, as well as contracted, who have been impacted by the current partial government shutdown.

By dialing 1-833-876-0937, constituents of the 3rd, 12th, and 15th Congressional Districts will be connected to the office of their respective Representative if they are encountering issues with their employing federal agencies, such as obtaining approval to file for unemployment or to seek outside employment. The OFIS Support Line can also provide information on certain publicly available resources for those affected by the partial shutdown, such as accommodations offered by major community banks.

“Central Ohioans shouldn’t have to suffer the consequences of Washington dysfunction. This support line will be a direct channel between those impacted by the partial government shutdown and their congressional representatives so we can work together toward meaningful resolutions. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Stivers and Congresswoman Beatty on this vital initiative,” Congressman Balderson said.

“It is not fair that dedicated civil servants across the country are paying the price for gridlock in Washington, so while we continue to work to build consensus and reopen the affected agencies, I want those federal workers in the 15th District to know that I am ready to serve as a resource,” Congressman Stivers said. “To those impacted please call 1-833-876-0937, and thank you for your service.”

“Right now, some 800,000 workers in Ohio and across the country, their families, loved ones, and nearly all Americans are worried,” Representative Beatty said. “They are worried about mounting bills, their mortgage payments, and their dwindling finances. This is not fair. That is why during the government shutdown I am working to help my constituents negatively impacted.” Beatty continued, “If you live in Central Ohio, please call the OFIS hotline at 1-833-876-0937 or my District Office at 614-220-0003 with questions or to seek assistance.”

If you, or someone you know, are a federal employee who has been impacted by the current lapse in appropriations, you are encouraged to call 1-833-876-0937 for information and assistance.

https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_second-line-support.jpg