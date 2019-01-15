Columbus 2020 Highlights Major Economic Achievements at Seventh Annual Economic Development 411

Columbus, Ohio – Nearly 700 attendees from the Columbus Region’s 11 counties gathered on Friday, December 7 for the seventh annual Economic Development 411 (ED411), co-hosted by Columbus 2020 and the Mid-Ohio Development Exchange (MODE).

Columbus 2020 provided an update on the Columbus Region’s strongest decade of job growth in its history, specifically highlighting the addition of 150,000 net new jobs in only eight years, one of four long-term economic development goals from the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy.

Kenny McDonald, president and CEO of Columbus 2020, reported that nearly all goals outlined in the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy have been accomplished. In addition to adding 150,000 net new jobs, the Region has achieved its goal to generate $8 billion of capital investment and is on track to reach and exceed its goal to raise per capita income by 30 percent. McDonald also shared insights on the Columbus Region’s economic performance in 2018 and the challenges that lie ahead as the economic development organization develops the future strategy for the Columbus Region.

During the event, Columbus 2020 made a $2,020 donation to The Bollinger Foundation. The Bollinger Foundation raises funds for the education and support of children who have lost a parent. Priority is given to families in which a deceased parent worked – or the surviving parent continues to work – in the field of public or affordable housing, or community and economic development.

Ohio Governor-elect Mike DeWine kicked off the event with opening remarks. Les Wexner, founder, chairman and CEO of L Brands, closed the event by discussing the progress Columbus 2020 has made in recent years. Wexner highlighted key areas where the Columbus Region should focus to ensure continued economic growth and the importance of colleges and universities for its future success.

ED411 is an annual summit hosted by Columbus 2020 and MODE to bring together thought-provoking speakers, elected and appointed officials, as well as civic and business leaders. Attendees at the summit explored the challenges and opportunities that affect economic development, while also putting forward their ideas for future regional growth during collaborative breakout sessions.

About the Mid-Ohio Development Exchange

The Mid-Ohio Development Exchange (MODE) is a membership organization of local economic development organizations from throughout the 11-county Columbus Region. MODE provides networking partnership opportunities and programming that increases awareness of economic development issues and best practices to continue to strengthen and grow local economies throughout Central Ohio. Learn more at mid-ohio.org.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

