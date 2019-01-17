Musical Garden completed

Recreation Unlimited, 7700 Piper Road in Ashley, recently announced that phase 2 of The Musical Garden has been completed.

The project was made possible thanks to support from the Hull and Associates Memorial Charity Golf Outing and donors to the Better Together Program of The Columbus Foundation. The Musical Garden phase 1 and now phase 2 is a therapeutic space that integrates music with nature. Campers with visual impairments and on the Autism Spectrum have been particularly impacted by The Musical Garden, through the sound, vibration, and tactile interactions with the instruments.

“The support of Hull and Associates Memorial Charity Golf Outing and the donors of the Better Together Program of The Columbus Foundation is greatly appreciated,” said Paul Huttlin, executive director and CEO of Recreation Unlimited. “It is important that we continue raise funds to create new programs to support the individuals with disabilities and health concerns that we serve.”

Recreation Unlimited’s mission is to serve youth and adults with physical and developmental disabilities, and health concerns through sports, recreation and education. The not-for-profit organization is located on a 195-acre campus.

For more information about Recreation Unlimited, contact Huttlin or Holli Hess at (740) 548-7006 or info@recreationunlimited.org.

Pictured is The Musical Garden located on the campus of Recreation Unlimited in Ashley. https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_IMG_0700.jpg Pictured is The Musical Garden located on the campus of Recreation Unlimited in Ashley. Courtesy photo | Recreation Unlimited https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/01/web1_Recreation-Unlimited.jpg Courtesy photo | Recreation Unlimited