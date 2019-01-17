Anti-trafficking initiative this week

Patrol Participating in Multi-State Human Trafficking Initiative

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is collaborating with the Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police and Truckers Against Trafficking to raise awareness about human trafficking. The initiative began today (Jan. 14) and will continue through January 18.

The goal is to train and educate those who are in a position to see human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants and truck stop employees. The detail also explains who to contact when trafficking is suspected. By teaching these individuals the signs of human trafficking, and how to report it, they can provide an additional layer of security on Ohio’s roads.

Troopers will also hand out information cards to help identify signs of human trafficking and ask people to report suspected trafficking. To report a trafficking tip, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center (NHTRC) at 888-373-7888, text the BeFree line at 233733 or call the Patrol at #677.

Truckers Against Trafficking is an organization founded by truckers to combat human trafficking across North America. Commercial motor vehicle drivers are in unique position to assist help law enforcement identify suspected human trafficking as they perform their daily duties across the nation. To learn more about Truckers Against Trucking please visit http://www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org/.

MORPC Unveiling New Look

New Logo and Design Elements Can Be Seen Over the Coming Weeks

(Columbus – Jan. 14, 2019) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is rolling out a new logo and other elements of its brand identity during the early part of 2019. Those in the region can expect to see the updated logo, colors, fonts and graphics on all of the agency’s signage, printed and digital materials.

“As we continue to modernize the programs and services we offer, we want our look to accurately represent today’s MORPC,” said Executive Director William Murdock. “All the great work performed by our team – along with the people we work with from communities and regional organizations across Central Ohio – comes together to form who we are and what we do. Our new logo reflects that in a unique and fresh way.”

MORPC serves as a resource for local officials as they make decisions about economic growth, development, transportation, energy and environmental sustainability to ensure Central Ohio remains thriving and competitive, with improved opportunities for social and economic mobility. It has more than 60 members – municipalities, townships, counties, and regional organizations – in its 15-county area of interest.

