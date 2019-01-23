Public sought for Finance Committee

Big Walnut Local School District

The district is creating a new finance committee in 2019. We are looking for members of our community that either live or work within the Big Walnut enrollment area, have a vested interest in the district, and have expertise in a financial field to be a part of this committee.

Finance Committee Goals: To obtain advice and counsel that enhances the effectiveness of the decision-making process with respect to financial and business issues; To serve as an avenue to improve public awareness of the Big Walnut School District’s finance issues and to inform the District governing team of community perspectives related to finance; To enhance communication between all stakeholders.

The finance committee by-laws, application form, and contact information on the Treasurer’s page of the District website at http://www.bwls.net/Treasurer.aspx, and interested individuals are requested to send a completed application form along with a letter stating interest to the District Treasurer, Jeremy Buskirk (jeremybuskirk@bwls.net).

• The Big Walnut Local School District was closed due to inclement weather on Jan. 16; Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21; and had a two-hour delay Jan. 22 due to cold weather.

• Enrollment for Kindergarten and Preschool for the 2019-20 school year will open on February 19, 2019.

Big Walnut High School

• Parent-Teacher Conferences: Our last round of parent-teacher conferences will be Thursday, January 31 from 4-7:30 p.m. If you would like to meet with one or more of your student(s) teachers, please either contact the main office or e-mail the teacher(s) directly. All staff e-mails are firstnamelastname@bwls.net.

• JUNIORS: Buckeye Boys and Girls State 2019: Every summer, the American Legion sponsors Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State. These week-long events are designed as a mock government simulation for students who are interested in politics, government, current events, etc. Selected students will spend a week on a college campus (at no cost to you) and participate in a simulation to see how government and politics work at a first-hand level. Any junior who might be interested, or just wants more information should see the links below. Applications can be downloaded from the Sunbury website. The application deadline is February 14 and completed applications can be submitted to the American Legion or given to Mrs. Strahler in the school counseling office.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Sunbury Post of the American Legion.

http://americanlegionsunbury.com/Buckeye_Boys_Girls_State.html

http://www.ohiobuckeyeboysstate.com/

http://buckeyegirlsstate.org/

• Educational Options Night: attention all freshman, sophomore and junior parents —Make one of your New Year’s resolutions to help your student(s) prepare for their 2019-2020 schedule. You can achieve this goal by attending the Thursday, January 31, 2019 Educational Options Night. Schedule: 5-7 p.m.: High School teaching staff will be available to share and answer questions on their courses & curriculum. (BWHS Cafeteria); 5:45-6:10 p.m.: Honors, AP, Ed Options/DACC/Credit Flex Presentation (BWHS Auditorium); 6:20-6:45 p.m.: Experienceships & CCP (College Credit Plus) (BWHS Auditorium); 4-7:30 p.m.: Parent Teacher Conferences—be sure to schedule appointments ahead of time (BWHS Classrooms). This is a great way to inform yourself about all the opportunities available to help your child prepare for their schedule and for their post secondary destination.

Big Walnut Middle School

• Today (Jan. 18), BWMS had a lot of visitors come help support the Real Money, Real World Program for our 8th grade students. This program assists with financial literacy by teaching budgeting principles through a simulation. Students used an interest inventory to help select a possible career with corresponding salary. Next, they traveled to over 12 stations to see just how far that monthly income would stretch. Here were the stops where your student had to make some decisions: Child Care, Clothing, Communications, Contributions, Credit and College Loan, Entertainment, Food, Housing, Insurance, Transportation, Utilities. Special thanks to the over 35 community volunteers who made this event possible by helping our students connect college and career planning with budgeting principles.

• The BWMS Student Showcase will be a Celebration of Past, Current & Future Learning on Thursday February 21st from 5-7:30 p.m. Our students will be ready to show their families all the wonderful activities, assignments, projects and more from classes at BWMS. This event will replace our final conference time. Students will lead their parents around to “show off” evidence of learning from this year. It could be a performance or poster, a sample problem or project. Maybe a reenactment or escape room, a technology demonstration or an art gallery walk. The options are endless and your student will have have a voice and choice. The BWMS Student Showcase will be an open house format for 6th through 8th grade students, parents and community members.

Big Walnut Intermediate

• Sixth grade parent information: College Credit Plus (CCP) Thursday January 31, 2019 in the High School Auditorium at 6:20 p.m. College Credit Plus (CCP) is an educational opportunity for 7th through 12th grade students to take college courses; the credit will count for both high school and college credit. The courses and class materials are free to qualifying students. This will be an informational presentation and college representatives from CSCC, OSU, and MVNU will be present to answer questions about their institutions and the CCP program. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Big Walnut Middle School (Time and location TBD) will be a second informational session. You can find the current BWLS CCP information on our district website wls.net/CollegeCareerReadiness.aspx or CCP informational link. This site will be updated with the 2019-2020 information after the January 31 session.

• The Little Caesars Pizza Kit sale has begun and ran through Wednesday, January 16th. Pick-up will be Tuesday, January 29th, just in time for the Super Bowl!

Big Walnut Elementary

• Recently our students enjoyed the Madcap Puppet show, The Case of the Kidnapped Backpack. Thank you PTO for bringing the MadCap Puppets to BWE. All Pro Dad’s was also a huge success! Thank you Rebekah Bussa, Jack Russell and Andy Kerr for all of your early mornings and hard work!

• As a reminder, February conferences are approaching and are by invitation only per teacher recommendation. If you have any concerns about your child’s progress don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher. Every family will get a letter to indicate whether or not a conference is needed at this time.

• Big Walnut is showing support of our military and military families by participating in a “care box drive” through Operation Buckeye. BWE will be collecting specific items requested by soldiers currently serving our country. If you are able to donate, please send items to school with your child through January 29. P

General Rosecrans Elementary

• Our first full week of 2019 was a smashing success. We were hard at work this week getting back in the swing of things. We also had our first Eagle’s Nests of 2019 to talk about how to Be a Communicator, one of our Keys to Success. Students listened to a story, watched a skit by peers and then practiced communicating before working on a tower challenge. It was a blast! As we look at the weekend ahead we are excited to host our Literacy/STEM Carnival Night.

• Mrs. Doran needs our help! GRE has been awarded a Delaware Arts Festival for Collaborative Art Grant. To bring this vision to life we need bottle caps.

• Golden Spatula’s are awarded to the class that shows the best Cafeteria behavior. We work hard to help our students raise their hand if they need help, use a level 1 voice, and show respect to each other and to staff. Help us celebrate their hard work! Kindergarten: Miss Rader’s Class; First Grade: Miss Thomas’ Class; Second Grade: Miss Skaziak’s Class; Third Grade: Mrs. Bryant’s Class; Fourth Grade: Mrs. Hilton’s Class.

Harrison Street Elementary

• We would like to thank Miss Gantz, Mrs. Keep, and Mrs. Mignogno for helping to present about Seesaw at our Board Meeting. They did a phenomenal job representing HSE! We would also like to thank Mr. Adams, Ms. Albertson, and Mrs. Truax for supporting our HSE student of the month, Audrey Coulson, and our HSE artist of the month, Madi Dible. Congratulations, ladies !

• Our preschool and 4th grade students will be doing a community service project to support our military. Our first ever Military Item/Food Drive will be from January 28th-February 1st.

Hylen Souders Elementary

SidebySide Ministries is a community organization who comes along beside our Big Walnut neighbors whenever we can. We are partnering with Otterbein University to start a community ESL class for anyone who would like to improve the English-speaking skills. We created a survey to gauge the communities interest in this offering. We are also planning a community gathering in February for any families interested in this class.

Information for this story was provided by the district and each school.

