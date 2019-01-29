COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a helicopter crash in Vinton County. The helicopter had three people on board at the time of the crash and all were pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 29, the Patrol was notified by Survival Flight that communication was lost with one of their helicopters. The helicopter departed Mount Carmel Grove City hospital and was flying to Holzer Meigs hospital in Pomeroy.

Troopers from the Jackson Post, the Patrol’s Special Response Team and Aviation Unit responded to canvas the area using the last known location. At approximately 10:16 a.m., the Patrol located the wreckage of a Bell 407 helicopter east of state Route 278 and south of King Hollow Trail in Brown Township.

There were no reported injuries to anyone in the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Vinton, Meigs and Jackson counties sheriffs’ offices; Vinton County Emergency Management Agency; Ohio Department of Natural Resources; and the Vinton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE: The flight crew has been identified as Pilot Jennifer L. Topper, 34, of Sunbury; flight nurses Bradley J. Haynes, 48, of London and Rachel L. Cunningham, 33, of Galloway.

The Federal Aviation Administration is on scene.

