Acting Chiefs of Police named

The City of Westerville announced Jan. 23 that Assistant Chief Charles Chandler and Assistant Chief Holly Murchland will alternate terms in three-month periods as Acting Chief of Police for the Westerville Division of Police (WPD).

WPD Chief Joe Morbitzer was appointed superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) by Attorney General Dave Yost.

Assistant Chief Chandler will serve as Acting Chief beginning Friday, January 25. Assistant Chief Murchland is expected to serve in that role beginning in April. The City will search for a permanent Chief of Police during this process.

Westerville City Manager David Collinsworth issued this statement:

“With the departure of Chief of Police Joe Morbitzer at the end of this week, plans have been put in place for an Acting Chief until a permanent replacement is named. Assistant Chiefs Holly Murchland and Charles “Cappy” Chandler will serve in the capacity of Acting Chief on an alternating basis. Chief Chandler will assume Acting Chief duties immediately upon the departure of Chief Morbitzer for approximately three months. At the end of April, Acting Chief duties will then be assumed Chief Murchland.

During this interim period, the Assistant Chiefs will work in close coordination with the City Manager’s Office to ensure the effective administration of the Division of Police. The search for a new Chief will begin in earnest in the next few weeks and is expected to take about six months to complete. Further details concerning that process will be forthcoming.”

For more information on WPD, please visit www.westerville.org/police.

