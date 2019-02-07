3 Toledo pastors accused of trafficking teens

Ex-wife of pastor accused in child sex case pleads guilty

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

Wednesday, February 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The former wife of one of three pastors accused of coercing and sharing teenage girls to have sex, often for money, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators Wednesday.

Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, who lost her job as a county administrator in Toledo after she was charged with interfering in her ex-husband’s investigation, pleaded guilty to making false statements.

Her ex-husband, Cordell Jenkins, along with Anthony Haynes and Kenneth Butler, were accused in 2017 of child sex trafficking. Prosecutors said the men had sex with teenagers and sent one another photos and videos of the girls.

Jenkins and Butler already have pleaded guilty to charges that include child sex trafficking and are awaiting sentencing.

Haynes had been scheduled to go on trial Wednesday up until Lloyd-Jenkins decided to plead guilty. A new date for his trial has not been set. He could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Court documents have referenced three victims in all, the youngest being 14.

The allegations against the three Toledo-area pastors begin with Haynes, who started pursuing and grooming a 14-year-old girl in 2014, according to court documents.

He first forced her to perform sex acts in front of him and then later began having sex with the girl, according to the filings. He also warned her not to say anything because it would ruin his family and his church, investigators said.

Haynes, whose attorneys have declined to comment on the charges, later introduced the girl to Jenkins, a minister who founded his own church in Toledo and built a large following until it closed after his arrest.

Jenkins, who pleaded guilty last week, was accused of having sex with two girls, one of whom attended his church, at his home, church office and a motel and often recorded the acts with his phone, authorities said in court documents.

Butler acknowledged in court last May that he had sex with two minors. Attorneys for both Jenkins and Butler have declined to comment.

In addition to the charges against the men, Haynes’ wife and stepdaughter are accused of abducting one of the victims at gunpoint in January and warning her not to testify at his trial.

Court documents say the pair forced the teenager from her apartment, choked her with a cord and told her to take back statements she made to investigators. Attorneys for the woman have declined to comment.

Central Ohio High Water Update

SR 752 is NOW OPEN between US 23 and Ashville in Pickaway County.

SR 203 remains closed between SR 4 and Prospect in Marion County.

We’re expecting another inch of rain today (Feb. 7). Motorists should never try to drive thru high water, it could be deeper than it looks. Turn around, don’t drown.

Ohio Department of Education Announces Partnership with Harvard to Support Rural Districts

New research center will address challenges of chronic absenteeism, college readiness

The Ohio Department of Education and the Center for Education Policy Research (CEPR) at Harvard University has announced the award of $10 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences (IES).

The grant will create a network of rural school districts that will work together to create and test solutions to the challenges of chronic absenteeism, college readiness and college enrollment in rural education.

Like CEPR’s Proving Ground initiative, the center applies a continuous improvement approach to help school districts identify and test evidence-based solutions to district challenges. The approach allows school districts to pool data across the network to uncover potential solutions and evaluate their success.

Proving Ground’s current work with urban districts in Ohio led to reduced absenteeism in the Canton City and Maple Heights City schools. Nearly $5 million of the five-year grant will support 30 rural Ohio school districts statewide. Another 30 rural districts in New York also will participate.

“We are excited that rural schools in Ohio will have this fantastic opportunity to help build their capacity to use data analysis to drive continuous improvement,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria. “Our experience with the Proving Ground program has shown that student outcomes can be positively impacted when this model is applied. We are honored to have the opportunity to expand this work.”

Since 2015, CEPR’s Proving Ground has supported partner districts by providing data analysis, strategic advice, hands-on assistance and peer networking opportunities. Ohio was selected to participate in this grant opportunity, in part, because rural districts in Ohio serve a large percent of the state’s school-age children compared to the national average.

About the Ohio Department of Education

The Ohio Department of Education oversees the state’s public education system, which includes public school districts, joint vocational school districts and charter schools. The Department also monitors educational service centers, other regional education providers, early learning and child care programs, and private schools. The Department’s tasks include administering the school funding system, collecting school fiscal and performance data, developing academic standards and model curricula, administering the state achievement tests, issuing district and school report cards, administering Ohio’s voucher programs, providing professional development, and licensing teachers, administrators, treasurers, superintendents and other education personnel. The Department is governed by the State Board of Education with administration of the Department the responsibility of the superintendent of public instruction.

The Columbus Symphony to Explore the Mysteries of Norse Folklore in the Nordic Myths Festival March 15 & 16

CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov will lead the Columbus Symphony in an exploration of Norse legend and mythology in the Nordic Myths Festival. The program begins with the Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde, Wagner’s passionate opera inspired by Celtic myths, followed by Grieg’s Piano Concerto, featuring guest pianist Alessio Bax, that immortalizes the beauty of the Nordic landscape. The concert concludes with Sibelius’ Lemminkäinen Suite, wherein Finnish myths from The Kalevala come to life accompanied by original video art by Jason Gay.

The Columbus Symphony presents the Nordic Myths Festival: Grieg’s Piano Concerto at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16, at 8pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude – Patrons are invited to join WOSU’s Christopher Purdy in the theatre at 7pm for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion about the works to be performed.

Postlude – Directly following the concert, a brass quintet of Columbus Symphony musicians will perform on stage.

Mozart to Matisse – Wednesday, March 13, 2pm, Columbus Museum of Art (480 E. Broad St.)

In collaboration with the Columbus Museum of Art (CMA), this event will combine a chamber music performance by CSO musicians and a talk on “Scandinavian Paintings: Myth & Reality.” Tickets are $5 for CMA members or $20 for non-members (which also includes admission to the museum) and can be purchased by calling CMA at 614.629.0359.

Friday Coffee Dress – Friday, March 15, 10am, Ohio Theatre

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening’s opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Admission includes coffee and light fare.

About CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain.

In 2017, Milanov received an Arts Prize from The Columbus Foundation for presenting Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony as part of CSO’s 2017 Picnic with the Pops summer series. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its reach by connecting original programming with community-wide initiatives, such as focusing on women composers and nature conservancy, presenting original festivals, and supporting and commissioning new music.

Milanov has collaborated with some of the world’s preeminent artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, Midori, Christian Tetzlaff, and André Watts. During his 11-year tenure with The Philadelphia Orchestra, he conducted more than 200 performances. In 2015, he completed a 15-year tenure as music director of nationally recognized training orchestra Symphony in C in New Jersey. In 2013, he wrapped up a 17-year tenure with the New Symphony Orchestra in his native city of Sofia, Bulgaria. His passion for new music has resulted in numerous world premieres of works by composers such as Derek Bermel, Mason Bates, Caroline Shaw, Phillip Glass, Richard Danielpour, Nicolas Maw, and Gabriel Prokofiev, among others.

Noted for his versatility, Milanov is also a welcomed presence in the worlds of opera and ballet. He has collaborated with Komische Oper Berlin for Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtzensk), Opera Oviedo for the Spanish premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Mazzepa and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle (awarded best Spanish production for 2015), and Opera Columbus for Verdi’s La Traviata.

An experienced ballet conductor, he has been seen at New York City Ballet and collaborated with some of the best-known choreographers of our time, such Mats Ek, Benjamin Millepied, and most recently, Alexei Ratmansky in the critically acclaimed revival of Swan Lake in Zurich with the Zurich Ballet, and in Paris with La Scala Ballet.

About guest pianist Alessio Bax

Combining exceptional lyricism and insight with consummate technique, Alessio Bax is without a doubt “among the most remarkable young pianists now before the public” (Gramophone). He catapulted to prominence with first prize wins at both the Leeds and Hamamatsu International Piano Competitions, and is now a familiar face on four continents, not only as a recitalist and chamber musician, but as a concerto soloist who has appeared with more than 100 orchestras, including the London and Royal Philharmonic Orchestras, Dallas and Cincinnati Symphonies, NHK Symphony in Japan, St. Petersburg Philharmonic with Yuri Temirkanov, and the City of Birmingham Symphony with Sir Simon Rattle.

About composer Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813–83)

Wager was a German composer, theatre director, polemicist, and conductor who is chiefly known for his operas. Wagner revolutionized opera through his concept of the Gesamtkunstwerk (“total work of art”) by which he sought to synthesize the poetic, visual, musical, and dramatic arts, and made music secondary to drama. His Tristan and Isolde is an opera, or music drama, based largely on the 12th-century romance Tristan by Gottfried von Strassburg. It was composed in Zurich between 1857 and 1859 and premiered in Munich on June 10, 1865. The opera was enormously influential among Western classical composers and provided direct inspiration to composers such as Mahler, Strauss, Szymanowski, Berg, Schoenberg, and Britten.

About composer Edvard Hagerup Grieg (1843–1907)

Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg is widely considered one of the leading Romantic era composers, and his music is part of the standard classical repertoire worldwide. His use and development of Norwegian folk music in his own compositions brought the music of Norway to international consciousness and helped to develop a national identity. The Piano Concerto in A minor was his only completed concerto. It is among Grieg’s earliest important works, written by the 24-year-old composer in 1868 in Denmark, during one of his visits there to benefit from the climate.

About composer Jean Sibelius (1865–1957)

Sibelius was a Finnish composer and violinist of the late Romantic and early-modern periods. He is widely recognized as his country’s greatest composer, and through his music, is often credited with having helped Finland to develop a national identity during its struggle for independence from Russia. The Kalevala is a 19th-century work of epic poetry compiled by Elias Lönnrot from Karelian and Finnish oral folklore and mythology. It is regarded as the national epic of Karelia and Finland and is one of the most significant works of Finnish literature. The Lemminkäinen Suite (Four Legends from The Kalevala) was written by Sibelius in the 1890s and subsequently revised by him decades later. Originally conceived as a mythological opera, he later changed his musical goals and the work became an orchestral piece in four movements. The work chronicles the adventures of the character Lemminkäinen, a prominent hero in Finnish mythology.

www.columbussymphony.com

About the Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Founded in 1951, the Columbus Symphony is the only full-time, professional symphony in central Ohio. Through an array of innovative artistic, educational, and community outreach programming, the Columbus Symphony is reaching an expanding, more diverse audience each year. This season, the Columbus Symphony will share classical music with more than 200,000 people in central Ohio through concerts, radio broadcasts, and special programming. For more information, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

MORPC Strengthens Sustainability & Economic Growth Focus

New Leadership Positions Will Elevate Regional Efforts; Help Preparations for 2050

(Columbus – February 7, 2019) The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) announced a strengthened focus on regional sustainability solutions and developing critical infrastructure for economic development. With Central Ohio poised for significant additional growth, this shift in regional strategy includes new programming and newly created staff leadership to better prepare its local government members to leverage growth to improve the region’s economy and environment. Brandi Whetstone will lead sustainability efforts as MORPC’s Sustainability Officer and Nathaniel Kaelin will develop new strategies and tools as MORPC’s Economic Development & Infrastructure Officer.

“It’s urgent for our region to plan today for growth that improves our environment and our infrastructure. We’re excited to create new leadership positions in sustainability and economic development and infrastructure to ensure MORPC better serves our local communities,” MORPC Executive Director William Murdock said. “Brandi and Nathaniel are dedicated public servants, experienced experts, passionate regional advocates, and well suited to lead these critical forward-thinking programs and services.”

Brandi Whetstone, Sustainability Officer

Whetstone has been with MORPC for nine years, previously serving as interim director of the Energy & Air Quality Department. Her 20 years of experience in sustainability includes home weatherization programs, energy, air quality and natural resource protection. She currently serves on the Sustainable Columbus Committee to advance their sustainability plans for a healthy and prosperous community. She received her bachelor’s in environmental policy & analysis from Bowling Green State University.

Nathaniel Kaelin, Economic Development & Infrastructure Officer

Kaelin joined MORPC’s Transportation Systems & Funding Department in 2016 to launch Competitive Advantage Projects, a partnership between Columbus 2020 and MORPC to identify and advance priority infrastructure projects in the region. Prior to joining MORPC, Kaelin worked for the Ohio Development Services Agency, where he managed Ohio’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit, as well as other tax incentive and urban revitalization programs. He has degrees in Urban and Regional Planning from Miami University and The Ohio State University, is a certified Economic Development Finance Professional (EDFP) and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) serves as a resource for local officials as they make decisions about economic growth, development, transportation, energy, and environmental sustainability. Through a variety of transformative programs and services, we work to improve the lives of all Central Ohio residents and make the region stand out on the world stage. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

Software project manager joins VARGO® team

Jipping manages internal projects for VARGO® software development projects

HILLIARD, Ohio (Feb. 7, 2019) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has hired Chelsea Jipping as software project manager.

In this role, Jipping manages internal projects for the VARGO® software development team.

As a veteran project manager, Jipping has experience in launching implementation processes and operating procedures for new e-commerce data migration tools while also onboarding, training and managing the team behind the launch.

“Chelsea brings years of experience in project and product launch management, and we are looking forward to seeing her excel with us,” said Bart Cera, CFO and COO. “Her knowledge of implementation processes and operating procedures will certainly make her an excellent addition to the VARGO® team.”

A native of Upper Arlington, Ohio, Jipping earned a Bachelor of Arts in French from The Ohio State University in 2010. She holds certifications through ITIL Foundation and holds a yellow belt in Six Sigma.

Jipping lives in Gahanna, Ohio (ZIP Code 43230).

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers changing e-commerce operations by designing fulfillment solutions differently than anyone else in the industry. For more than four decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as American Eagle, Gap and Forever21 — to improve material handling operations. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and continues to be a leader in its industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into its solutions. In summer 2018, the VARGO® Tech Center opened to accommodate the company’s rapid growth in recent years. The new space provides a high-tech hub for the company’s growing software team. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

FILE – This undated booking photo provided by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office shows Pastor Anthony Haynes. The former minister accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sex and then introducing her to two other pastors is set to face a federal trial in Ohio. Haynes could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted on charges that include child sex trafficking. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. .

(Lucas County Sheriff’s Office via The Blade via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2019/02/web1_122277372-36778d6b17bb4788aca60e1687d6e58e.jpg FILE – This undated booking photo provided by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office shows Pastor Anthony Haynes. The former minister accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl for sex and then introducing her to two other pastors is set to face a federal trial in Ohio. Haynes could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted on charges that include child sex trafficking. Jury selection in the trial is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. .

(Lucas County Sheriff’s Office via The Blade via AP)

