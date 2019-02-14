Balderson Introduces First Bill

WASHINGTON – Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) introduced his maiden legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives, the End Government Shutdowns Act (H.R.791), which would permanently prevent government shutdowns from taking effect.

“Shutdowns habitually put the federal government—and everyday Americans—in peril of not receiving their due paychecks or accessing critical resources,” said Congressman Troy Balderson. “As Members of Congress, it’s our job to make sure the government remains fully functional for all Americans. They deserve better.”

The End Government Shutdowns Act amends 31 U.S.C. § 13 to automatically trigger continued levels of discretionary funding for 120 days, should not all appropriations measures be agreed upon by the end of the fiscal year. If within those 120 days, appropriations agreements have not been made, a one percent cut in all discretionary funding—known as a sequester—will take effect. After 90 days, if still no appropriations agreements have been made, another one percent cut will take effect, subsequently every 90 days until appropriations have been made.

The End Government Shutdowns Act is the House companion to U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s (R-OH) identical legislation (S.104).

Balderson Named Ranking Member of Innovation and Workforce Development Subcommittee

WASHINGTON – Congressman Troy Balderson today was selected as the ranking member of the Innovation and Workforce Development Subcommittee of the House Committee on Small Business. This comes after last week’s announcement that Balderson will sit on the Small Business; Transportation and Infrastructure; and Science, Space, and Technology committees.

“Workforce development is a driving passion of mine,” said Congressman Troy Balderson. “A better workforce of tomorrow starts with enhanced education and training programs today. I’m thrilled to have a leading role on this subcommittee to advance modernization priorities that help small businesses adapt to a changing job market.”

Staff Reports

These stories were provided by Balderson’s office.

