Second generation of Cream

The Music of Cream 50th Anniversary World Tour Multi-Media Concert Experience Plays the Palace April 4

The pedigree of Cream—Ginger Baker’s son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce, and Eric Clapton’s nephew (by marriage) Will Johns—has come together for a multi-media concert experience that pays homage to the extraordinary legacy of the hallowed ‘60s trio. Audiences will enjoy personal stories, never-before-seen footage and photos, and live performances of Cream hits including “Sunshine of Your Love,” “Crossroads,” “Spoonful,” and “White Room.”

CAPA presents The Music of Cream – 50th Anniversary World Tour at the Palace Theatre (34 W. Broad St.) on Thursday, April 4, at 8 pm. Tickets are $25-$45 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin, and more. 50 years after their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream’s legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s. Kofi Baker (son of Ginger) and Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack) unite with Will Johns (Eric’s nephew by marriage and son of Zeppelin/Stones/Hendrix engineer Andy) to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation. Feel the fire and the freedom performed by master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy.

About drummer Kofi Baker

Baker’s first performance was with his father, jazz-rock legend Ginger Baker, on live TV at the age of six. He’s since played drums for Tom Jones, Jack Bruce, Steve Marriott, and as half of a polyrhythmic powerhouse with his father across Europe in the 1980s. More recently, Baker has played the “Extreme Guitar Tour” with Uli Jon Roth, Vinny Appice, and Vinnie Moore, and joined with Malcolm Bruce to rekindle the spirit of Cream to critical acclaim on stage in the US and UK. His own albums include Lost City and Abstract Logic with Jonas Hellborg and Shawn Lane.

About bassist/vocalist Malcolm Bruce

The son of Cream singer/bassist Jack Bruce, Malcolm grew up in the thick of rock royalty and, via the Guildhall School of Music, began performing professionally at 16. As pianist, bassist, guitarist, or engineer, he has shared studios with Little Richard, Elton John, Eric Clapton, and Dr John, and recorded and performed often with his father in the UK, US, and Europe. Recent tours have included 60 dates with Joe Satriani and revisiting the music of Cream with Kofi Baker and Will Johns. Malcolm also toured through Europe and the UK in 2018, in support of his 2017 album, Salvation.

About guitarist/vocalist Will Johns

Encouragement from his uncle Eric Clapton was an auspicious start for teenaged singer/guitarist Will Johns. The son of legendary recording engineer Andy Johns (Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin), he has performed with Joe Strummer, Ronnie Wood, Jack Bruce, and Bill Wyman, and most recently, the music of Cream with Malcolm Bruce and Kofi Baker. By several curious twists of the family tree, Johns also counts George Harrison, Mick Fleetwood, and the great rock producer Glyn Johns as uncles. He released three solo albums in 2016—Count on Me, Hooks and Lines, and Something Old, Something New.

www.MusicOfCream.com

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of the Barbara B. Coons and Robert Bartels Funds of The Columbus Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

State EPA considers rules for water-quality certification

Wednesday, February 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Draft rules being considered by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency would allow developers’ privately-hired consultants to get state certification to monitor and certify water quality, potentially speeding up the permit process.

Currently, state biologists monitor water quality and determine whether applicants should receive water permits for developments at sites that have wetlands or streams, The Columbus Dispatch reports . The state also validates monitoring done by consultants routinely hired by applicants.

The draft rules being considered by the state EPA would allow consultants hired by companies to receive state-level professional certification for monitoring water quality and perform some work now handled by state biologists.

Environmental groups said they have concerns that if the proposal goes through, the Ohio EPA could be abdicating too much of its responsibility over water-quality monitoring to certified professionals paid by companies. They also are concerned about the quality of data to be collected under the new Water Quality Certified Professional Program.

Elissa Yoder Mann, a conservation program manager for the Sierra Club Ohio Chapter, said the group would like to see Ohio EPA “focus more on qualified practitioners using credible data to make informed decisions.”

“We are not convinced the Water Quality Certified Professional Program will do so,” she said.

Tiffani Kavalec, chief of Ohio EPA’s Division of Surface Water, said certified professionals hired by companies would receive state training, and agency staff could conduct random audits and discretionary audits if they believe something could be wrong with the certified professionals’ work.

Without the program, state biologists spend part of their time going out to proposed project sites and checking the accuracy of work done by the non-certified consultants.

The voluntary program using certified professionals would reduce the potential wait time for developers to get Ohio EPA responses on permits from a maximum 180 days to a maximum of 90 days, according to officials.

Ohio EPA spokesman James Lee told The Associated Press that the use of certified professionals would enable agency staff to better evaluate applications that come in from non-certified consultants.

Lee said the rules as drafted require those seeking certification to have prior education in environmental sciences or equivalent professional experience.

The initial public comment phase on the rules ended Monday, Lee said, but the agency will seek additional comment and hold a hearing before any rules are proposed to the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review. That committee reviews proposed rules from more than 110 state agencies and can recommend invalidating rules if it determines they do not meet state requirements.

Air Quality Alerts Available as Ozone Season Begins March 1

MORPC partners with National Weather Service to Provide Alerts

(Columbus – February 28, 2019) March 1 marks the start of Ozone Season – a time when air pollution can reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups of individuals. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) is part of a network of agencies across the country that issues daily air quality forecasts and notifies the public when these levels become a threat to public health.

In 2019, for the first time, Air Quality Alerts from MORPC will also be available from the National Weather Service through its website, NOAA Weather Radio and on social media.

“Air quality is key to the health of our communities in Central Ohio,” said MORPC Director of Planning & Sustainability Kerstin Carr. “MORPC is proud to partner with the National Weather Service and to provide the region with daily air quality forecasts and to issue alerts when pollution may be harmful. By signing up to receive Air Quality Alerts now, residents – especially those sensitive to pollution like children and those with asthma – can take action to protect their health as temperatures and pollution levels begin to rise.”

Central Ohio typically experiences higher levels of ozone pollution during the warmer, summer months. Ground-level ozone is a gas produced when emissions from vehicles, lawn equipment and industry combine in the presence of sunlight. MORPC also monitors particle pollution, a mixture of solids and liquid droplets in the air, from sources including car and truck exhaust, electrical power plants, and industrial facilities.

MORPC uses the Air Quality Index (AQI) to inform the public about daily ozone and particle pollution levels in Central Ohio. The AQI scale runs from 0 to 300 — the higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When levels reach above 100, air quality is considered to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which includes people with respiratory and heart disease, children and older adults. MORPC issues an Air Quality Alert to the public when pollution levels are forecasted to reach 101 or higher.

People with asthma are more likely to suffer an increase in the number and severity of symptoms during an Air Quality Alert. Individuals who are active outdoors should be aware of respiratory or cardiovascular effects resulting from unhealthy air including coughing, shortness of breath and chest tightness. To decrease the potential for health problems, individuals in the sensitive groups are urged to limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Exposure to air pollution can be reduced by saving strenuous outdoor activities for the morning or late evening, when pollution levels are generally lower.

Residents can help reduce emissions contributing to air pollution by carpooling, biking, walking and taking the bus. With MORPC’s Gohio Commute available at morpc.gohio.com, residents can explore the many commuting options available in Central Ohio. Other simple actions to take for air quality include avoiding idling your vehicle, refueling after dark, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days.

For Air Quality Alert notifications delivered straight to inbox or phone, residents can visit morpc.org/airquality. They can also call MORPC’s toll-free air quality hotline at 1-888-666-1009 for the latest forecast in planning their day to reduce exposure to air pollution. MORPC’s toll-free Air Quality hotline has English and Spanish language options to best serve the Central Ohio community.

Residents can also visit the National Weather Service at weather.gov to find out about Air Quality Alerts.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) serves as a resource for local officials as they make decisions about economic growth, development, transportation, energy, and environmental sustainability. Through a variety of transformative programs and services, we work to improve the lives of all Central Ohio residents and make the region stand out on the world stage. For more information, please visit www.morpc.org.

2019 State of Ohio Hazard Mitigation Plan Now Available

Comments on five-year plan due by April 26

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency recently posted the 2019 State of Ohio Hazard Mitigation Plan (SOHMP) draft for review and comment. The draft SOHMP contains information on natural hazards that could impact Ohio and the state’s blueprint for reducing risk posed by those hazards.

The highest priority hazards in Ohio include: riverine flooding, tornadoes, winter storms, landslides, dam/levee failure, wildfire, coastal flooding/seiche, earthquakes, coastal erosion, drought, severe summer storms, invasive species, and land subsidence.

The plan identifies actions that State of Ohio will undertake to help protect people and property from natural hazards and their effects.

According to the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, all states must have a natural hazard mitigation plan approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order to maintain eligibility for federal disaster assistance and mitigation funds. The State of Ohio Hazard Mitigation Plan was first approved by FEMA in 2005, and has been updated five times since the initial approval by FEMA. A recent change in Federal regulations requires that the plan be updated and approved by FEMA every five years.

Comments and/or questions must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019. Contact Steve Ferryman, Mitigation Branch Chief at saferryman@dps.ohio.gov or call 614-799-3539.

The Conversation

Why wealth equality remains out of reach for black Americans

February 28, 2019

When it comes to wealth, black families still lag far behind in the U.S.

Authors

Darrick Hamilton, Executive Director of the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity, The Ohio State University

Trevon Logan, Hazel C. Youngberg Distinguished Professor of Economics, The Ohio State University

Disclosure statement: Trevon Logan receives funding from Washington Center for Equitable Growth. Darrick Hamilton does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners: The Ohio State University provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation US.

Black History Month has become the time to reflect on all the progress black Americans have made, but the sobering reality is that when it comes to wealth – the paramount indicator of economic security – there has been virtually no progress in the last 50 years.

Based on data from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finance, the typical black family has only 10 cents for every dollar held by the typical white family.

While there is no magic bullet for racism, access to wealth, and the security to pass it down from one generation to the next, would go a long way toward changing the economic trajectory for blacks.

As researchers who study historical and contemporary racial inequality, we mostly conceive of wealth as a maker of success, but its true value is functional: the independence and economic security that it provides.

Out of slavery

Until the end of legal slavery in the U.S., enslaved people were considered valuable assets and a form of wealth. In the South, entrepreneurs and slave owners took loans out against the collateral value of their property in the form of people to fund new businesses.

The U.S. government has a long history of facilitating wealth for white Americans. From at least the Land Act of 1785, Congress sought to transfer wealth to citizens on terms that were quite favorable. In some instances, land could be attained by the luck of the draw – but only if you were a white man.

While the 1866 Homestead Act sought to include blacks specifically in the transfer of public lands to private farmers, discrimination and poor implementation doomed the policy. Black politicians during Reconstruction attempted to use tax policy to force land on the market, but this was met with violent resistance.

While blacks did make gains in wealth acquisition after chattel slavery ended, the pace was slow and started from a base of essentially nothing. Whites could use violence to force blacks from their property via the terrorism of white capping, where blacks were literally run out of town and their possessions stolen. This includes the race riots, as in Memphis in 1866 and Tulsa in 1921, which systematically destroyed or stole the wealth blacks had acquired, and lowered the rate of black innovation. Black wealth was tenuous without the rule of law to prevent unlawful seizures.

By 1915, black property owners in the South had less than one-tenth of the wealth of white landowners.

This trend remained stable for the next 50 years. In 1965, 100 years after Emancipation, blacks were more than 10 percent of the population, but held less than 2 percent of the wealth in the U.S., and less than 0.1 percent of the wealth in stocks. Wealth had remained fundamentally unchanged and structurally out of reach of the vast majority of blacks.

Housing assistance and education

These racially exclusionary systems endured well into the 20th century.

A complicit Federal Housing Administration permitted the use of restrictive covenants, which forbade home sales to blacks; redlining, which defined black communities as hazardous areas, directly reducing property values and increasing rates; and general housing and lending discrimination against African-Americans through the 20th and 21st centuries.

Moreover, blacks were largely excluded from the New Deal and World War II public policies, which were responsible for the asset creation of an American middle class.

The GI Bill is one example of several postwar policies in which the federal government invested heavily in the greatest growth of a white asset-based American middle class, to the exclusion of blacks. Historian Ira Katznelson documents that, by 1950, via the GI Bill, the American government spent more on education than the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe. But most American colleges and universities were closed to blacks, or open to only but a few in token numbers.

Meanwhile, GI benefits in education, employment, entrepreneurship and housing assistance were all distributed overwhelmingly toward whites. In the Jim Crow segregated South, there was a truncated housing supply. These factors limited the ability of historically black colleges and universities to accommodate the education and housing needs of black veterans.

It is important to note that it was never the case that a white asset-based middle class simply emerged. Rather, it was government policy, and to some extent literal government giveaways, that provided whites the finance, education, land and infrastructure to accumulate and pass down wealth. In contrast, blacks were largely excluded from these wealth generating benefits. When they were able to accumulate land and enterprise, it was often stolen, destroyed or seized by government complicit theft, fraud and terror.

Building new wealth

Nonetheless, blacks have still been able to overcome tremendous odds, particularly in acquiring education. Social science research indicates that blacks attain more years of schooling and education credentials than whites from families with comparable resources. In other words, blacks place a premium on education as a means of mobility.

Despite this investment, the racial wealth gap expands at higher levels of education. Black families where the head graduated from college have less wealth than white families where the head dropped out of high school.

Rather than education leading to wealth, it is wealth that facilitates the acquisition of an expensive education. The essential value of wealth is its functional role; the financial security to take risks and the financial agency that wealth affords is transformative.

In our view, education alone cannot address the centuries-long exclusion of blacks from the benefits of wealth-generating policies and the extraction of whatever wealth they may have. The most just approach would be a comprehensive reparation program that acknowledges these grievances and offers compensatory restitution, including ownership of land and other means of production.

