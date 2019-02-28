Windy weather impacts Sunbury

In weather that might be more appropriate for March, high winds from last weekend caused power outages that lasted into Monday, Feb. 25. The Kroger at 131 State Route 3, was closed in the morning due to the power outage, with small signs taped to the normally-automatically opening entrances. Employees said the store reopened around noon. Also closed Monday due to the power outage was Big Walnut Local Schools. The nearly 50-mph gusts on Sunday was part of what was called by meteorologists Winter Storm Quiana.

