Plane crashes into Ohio home, killing pilot

CINCINNATI (AP) — A small plane crashed into a suburban Cincinnati house Tuesday afternoon, killing the pilot and sending dark smoke billowing from the backyard.

Emergency responders said no one was in the home at the time of the crash, and first responders got two dogs inside out safely in the city of Madeira, some 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Cincinnati.

Authorities weren’t certain if anyone besides the pilot was in the heavily damaged twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo and didn’t immediately release any information about the pilot’s identity.

Madeira’s fire chief, Steve Ashbrock, said the plane crashed into a family room at the back of the home, and then went nose-first into the back yard. Firefighters put out flames from the plane.

The aircraft is registered to Marc Inc., the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The company, which is based at John Bell Williams Airport in Bolton, Mississippi, referred all questions to its attorney, Thomas Bryson, who was not available for comment.

The crash was around 3:15 p.m., before many residents returned home from work and school to find the swarms of fire, police and TV vehicles in their neighborhood.

“It made a terrible noise,” Judith Lampe, who lives nearby, told The Cincinnati Enquirer. She said firefighters were spraying water on the smoking wreckage. “The back of the house is pretty much open to the elements.”

Neighbor David Moore said he was at his son’s house waiting to pick up his grandchildren from the school bus when he saw the plane coming in low over trees, then nose-dive into the yard.

The Federal Aviation Administration said federal investigators were responding and that the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of probing what happened. Multiple state and local agencies also responded.

Patrol IDs pilot killed when small plane crashed into house

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio’s State Highway Patrol has identified the pilot killed when a small plane crashed into a suburban Cincinnati house.

The patrol on Wednesday said the pilot of the twin-engine Piper PA-31 Navajo that crashed in the city of Madeira shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday was 62-year-old David Sapp, of Sun City, Arizona.

Emergency responders said no one was in the home when the crash occurred. First responders got two dogs out of the house safely.

The patrol says the plane was taking aerial photos and gathering geographic mapping information before it went down.

Patrol officials say the plane was registered to Marc Inc., based in Bolton, Mississippi. A message seeking comment was left for the company’s attorney.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate to determine what caused the crash.

This image provided by WKRC-TV shows emergency crews responding to a plane crash into a house in Madeira, Ohio, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Madeira's fire chief, Steve Ashbrock, says the plane crashed into a family room at the back of the home, then went nose-first into the back yard. (WKRC-TV via AP) Residents of as escorted from the site of a plan crash on Rollymeade Ave, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Madeira, Ohio. Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in a suburban Cincinnati community, killing the pilot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Residents of as escorted from the site of a plan crash on Rollymeade Ave, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Madeira, Ohio. Authorities say a small plane has crashed into a house in a suburban Cincinnati community, killing the pilot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

By ANGIE WANG Associated Press Wednesday, March 13

Associated Press writers Dan Sewell and Lisa Cornwell in Cincinnati and John Seewer in Toledo contributed.

