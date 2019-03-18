Mink Street in Licking Co. closes

LICKING COUNTY

Mink Street to Close Next Week

Beginning Monday, March 18, Mink Street will be closed to traffic between Broad Street and Cable Street for continued reconstruction of the road.

Detour: Broad Street to Summit Street to Cable Road

Road will remain open to local traffic during phase 3 of construction

Estimated project completion: June 28, 2019, weather permitting

SR 16 Lane Closure in Pataskala Beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, March 18, SR 16 will be restricted to one lane just east of Mink Street for bridge work.

Signalized lane closure between Jefferson Park Drive and Connors Drive

Estimated completion: Thursday, March 21, weather permitting

MARION COUNTY

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

US 23

US 23 between SR 529 and Richland Rd.

5 AM: US 23 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for shoulder work

6 PM: All lanes open

FRANKLIN COUNTY

MONDAY, MARCH 18

S Franklin 71

Frank Rd. at I-71

8 PM: Frank Rd. will be reduced to two lanes in both directions for bridge work

9 PM: Frank Rd. east will be reduced to one lane and Frank Rd. west will be closed

Detour: Take I-71 north to Greenlawn Ave. west to I-71 south to Frank Rd. east

5 AM: All lanes open

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

I-270 between SR 161 and Morse Rd.

9 AM: I-270 south will be reduced to two lanes

3 PM: All lanes open

US 33

US 33 between River Park Dr. and Nottingham Rd.

10 AM: US 33 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for tree trimming and removal

3 PM: All lanes open

All work is weather dependent; it may be postponed or cancelled without prior notice.

Sherrod Brown in Your Hometown

American Cars, American Jobs – Monday, March 11, 2019

It’s time for the president to keep his promises to Ohio autoworkers.

As GM began laying off workers in Lordstown last week, we also heard the company is planning to close its West Chester processing center this spring, laying off another 100 workers.

This news has been devastating for workers, their families, local businesses, and the entire community.

But it didn’t have to be this way.

I met with GM CEO Mary Barra and she said the Cruze wasn’t selling, and they want to invest in electric vehicles instead – but they’re building GM’s new Chevy Blazer in Mexico. GM could retool the Lordstown plant and make those cars in Ohio, but they won’t.

We need to overhaul our trade and tax policy, and end this corporate business model where companies like GM close American plants, collect a tax break to move overseas, only to sell those cars back into the U.S.

It’s why I’m reintroducing the American Cars, American Jobs Act. It will help us level the playing field with foreign competition by making it more affordable for Americans to buy American-made cars and trucks, and revoke the tax cut in the President’s tax law that rewards companies sending jobs overseas.

It has two simple parts.

First, customers who buy cars that are made in the U.S. get a $3,500 discount. And if that American car is electric or a plug-in hybrid, they get an even bigger $4,500 discount – those are the cars GM said it was going to start making instead of the Cruze.

Second, companies that cut the number of American jobs they had on the day the president’s tax bill passed, and add those jobs overseas, lose their tax break.

The president’s tax bill allowed companies to pay just 10.5 percent in taxes on some of their overseas profits, instead of the full 21 percent corporate rate. It’s like handing out 50-percent-off coupons to companies that send jobs overseas.

Our bill says that if you move American jobs abroad, you lose your 50-percent-off coupon and pay the full 21 percent. On the other hand, if you keep jobs in the U.S., you keep your discounted rate.

President Trump promised American autoworkers he would fight for them – he told the people of the Mahoning Valley, “Don’t move, don’t sell your house. We’re going to fill up those factories or rip them down and build new ones.”

Workers in Lordstown are still waiting.

I’m calling on the president to keep his promises and help us pass the American Cars, American Jobs Act.

Otterbein University Jazz Combo to Perform

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University student jazz group The Berg Combo will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street, Westerville. This event is free and open to the public.

The Berg Combo is one of Otterbein’s student jazz combos. The band consists of Halle Craig (bass), Jose Avila (guitar), Sam Carpenter (drums), Piper Seaton (viola), Alex Toth (piano), and Anthony Thomas (saxophone and melodica). The Berg Combo will be playing works by Sonny Rollins, Mal Waldron, Horace Silver, Herbie Hancock, and Wayne Shorter.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2299449006999364/.

Otterbein Opera Workshop to Present a Scenic Journey

Westerville, OH—The Otterbein Opera Workshop will present a “Scenic Journey” through excerpts from some of the repertoire’s greatest operas at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, both in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center, 170 W. Park Street, Westerville. This performances are free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Karen Eckenroth and senior music major Chance Landers, students representing all of the Music Department’s degree tracks will be performing selections from Bizet’s Carmen, Mozart’s Magic Flute, Marriage of Figaro, and Cosí fan tutte, and Donizetti’s Don Pasquale. Piano accompaniment will be provided by Sasha Neverov.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at http://www.otterbein.edu/music. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2187211931517205/.

Verdi’s Requiem Featured on the March Concert

When the Central Ohio Symphony takes the Gray Chapel stage at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, there will be two and only two works performed during the concert. The first will be the world premiere of Fanfare for the 40th Season No. 3 by composer Ben Goldberg, the third of four 40 second fanfares commissioned by the Symphony for its 40th season. The second work, taking up the rest of the program, will be Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,“ (Messa da Requiem), the Catholic funeral mass he wrote to commemorate the death of Italian author Alessandro Manzoni.

Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos will lead the orchestra, two choruses, and four soloists in the performance of what is considered Verdi’s greatest non-operatic work. The Symphony has never before played this work.

Executive Director Warren W. Hyer commented on the upcoming program. “We open with a fanfare by Ben Goldberg, a composer we have a long and fruitful association with,” said Hyer, adding that this will be the fourth world premiere by the orchestra of one of Goldberg’s compositions. “Then we present the Verdi Requiem, a substantial and demanding work for singers and musicians alike.”

Requiem requires four soloists. In the concert, those parts will be sung by guests artists Keyona Willis (soprano), Emily Spencer (mezzo-soprano), John Nevergall (tenor), and Michael Young (bass). All four artists are part of the Symphony’s Ohio Concert Artist Project, featuring and supporting Ohio artists and composers.

The chorus will be made up of singers from the Ohio Wesleyan Choral Arts Society under the direction of Jason Heister and Capriccio Columbus, under the direction of Larry Griffin. Both ensembles have sung with the Symphony before.

Tickets for this concert may be purchased at the Symphony Source, 24 E. Winter Street in downtown Delaware or online at www.centralohiosymphony.org. Ticket orders may also be taken over the phone. Ticket prices are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, $6.00 for students of all ages, and $4.00 for children.

More information about the concert and ticket availability is available on the Symphony website, www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office at 24 E. Winter Street, or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

SHOP HAPPY AND SAVE BIG THIS SPRING AT TANGER OUTLETS

Tanger Outlets is here to give your audience an opportunity to shop amazing savings during TangerSTYLE!

Looking for new spring wardrobe for less? TangerSTYLE’s curated guide brings you spring’s top trends from today’s top brand names and designer retailers including Banana Republic Factory, Kate Spade New York, Under Armour Factory, and more, all while sharing tips on how to look your best no matter what your budget. TangerSTYLE is here help you find this year’s must have items just in time for spring!

Chic Coastal Styles – Get ready for spring by bringing home chic, classic and coastal pieces from Tanger that will help you sail into spring in style.

Tailored Trends for Him – Tailored trends in, basics out! Shop at Tanger to find his top tailored trends for less, including luxury linen, refined denim and long-lasting leather.

Finishing Touches – Accessorize your outfit with your favorite finishing touches, including jewelry for her and ties for him from Tanger’s top brand name and designer stores.

Flex Your Fitness Goals – Celebrate the warmer weather by stocking up your favorite workout gear and flex your looks for less!

For more style tips, tricks and fashionable savings, please visit www.tangerstyle.com.

Statement from Ohio Farm Bureau: Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative

The following is Ohio Farm Bureau’s statement regarding Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio water quality initiative by Adam Sharp, OFBF executive vice president: “The Governor’s approach to water quality is refreshing for Ohio agriculture. The H2Ohio initiative and its extensive resources shows an understanding of the complexities that come with this issue. This funding is a great example of how this governor is fully committed to work with farmers throughout the state toward the common goal of clean water. We look forward to working with the administration as the initiative moves forward.”

Ten New State Wildlife Officers Ready to Serve Ohioans

COLUMBUS, OH – Ten new state wildlife officers from the 29th Wildlife Officer Pre-Service Training Academy were sworn in at a ceremony in Columbus Friday, March 15, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Graduation requirements included completing seven months of training in a multitude of law enforcement and conservation topics. Ohio’s newest wildlife officers were hired from a pool of almost 600 applicants from more than 12 states.

Wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety both in their local areas and in Ohio’s vast outdoors. Each year, Ohio’s state wildlife officers speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs; perform fish and wildlife surveys; and provide technical advice and instruction about hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related recreation.

The new officers will be assigned to a county and will continue training by working with experienced officers in their area of assignment during the next six months.

The new state wildlife officers, their hometowns, and assignments:

Ethan J. Bingham, Wauseon, assigned to Seneca County

Michele E. Butler, Sandusky, assigned to Erie County

Nathan J. Cass, Galion, assigned to Crawford County

Levi M. Farley, Antwerp, assigned to Paulding County

Evan J. Huegel, Westfield Center, assigned to Stark County

Antoinette M. Jolliff, Cardington, assigned to Hancock County

Matthew J. Madgar, Cuyahoga Falls, assigned to Cuyahoga County

Ryan M. Pawlus, Mantua, assigned to Lake County

Brock P. Williamson, Bucyrus, assigned to Van Wert County

Houston J. Wireman, Wapakoneta, assigned to Adams County

For more information about the ODNR Division of Wildlife, including how to become a state wildlife officer, visit wildohio.gov

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

CCAO EXPRESSES GRATITUDE FOR GOVERNOR DEWINE’S DECISION TO INCREASE STATE COMMITMENT FOR INDIGENT DEFENSE COSTS

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) commends and sincerely thanks Gov. Mike DeWine for his decision to address CCAO’s key priority by having the state provide significant new funding for reimbursement to the counties for indigent defense costs. DeWine allocated an additional $60 million per year for indigent defense reimbursement in his biennium budget introduced into the General Assembly today.

Helping counties with this financial burden has been a main CCAO legislative priority, as counties have been bearing the significant share of the costs of providing services to criminal defendants who cannot afford legal counsel. The governor’s proposed new investment for indigent defense costs gives counties additional flexibility in allocating scarce general fund revenue to support other county cost centers that are funded out of the county general fund.

“The CCAO board is extremely grateful to Gov. DeWine and his administration for their decision to provide this significant increase for indigent defense reimbursement. He has not only listened to our needs, but he has exhibited a commitment to work with counties for the betterment of Ohio,” CCAO President Julie Ehemann said. “This action is a considerable and important step in forging a stronger state-county partnership.”

This funding, coupled with a $74 million annual increase in the state’s investment in protecting abused and neglected children in the care of county children services agencies plus millions aimed either directly or indirectly at alleviating pressures on the county general fund attributable to the drug epidemic is a giant leap forward in the state’s relationship with its county partners. Taking together we the county commissioners have not seen this level of commitment in many years.

CCAO leadership has met with DeWine and his team several times to discuss an improved relationship between the state and counties, as state polices enacted over the last decade have forced counties in the difficult position of balancing revenue loss with escalating costs.

“With his announcement, Gov. DeWine is ushering in a new era in the state-county partnership, and we look forward to continued dialogue with us regarding the concerns of county government,” CCAO Executive Director Suzanne Dulaney said. “The state and counties working toward mutual goals is critical to the quality of life and prosperity of Ohio and its citizens. With stronger counties, we build a stronger Ohio.”

Additional CCAO priorities can be found the recently released CCAO 2019-2020 Legislative Platform.

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.

Fact List:

July 20, 2018 – Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted met with CCAO board in July to discuss a stronger state-county partnership.

Dec. 10, 2018 – Gov. DeWine addressed CCAO membership at annual Winter Conference.

Jan. 28, 2019 – Gov. DeWine met with CCAO policy staff and CCAO leadership to discuss indigent defense funding.

Otterbein Displays a Century of Historic Wedding Dresses

Westerville, OH—Otterbein University’s rotating Historic Costume Collection exhibit on the second floor of Fisher Gallery in Roush Hall currently features several wedding gowns from the early 20th century. “A Century of Wedding Gowns” will also display outfits from the beginning of the Depression-era years to the 1980s, including suits, dresses and hats. This historic exhibition reflects how fashion has changed over time. Roush Hall is located at 27 S. Grove St., Westerville. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

DuPont Expands Operations in Circleville, Ohio; Invests $220 Million

Columbus, Ohio – DuPont, the premier innovation provider of value-added specialized solutions that transform industries and everyday lives, has announced plans to expand its facility in Circleville, Ohio, creating 46 new jobs and investing roughly $220 million. Hiring will begin in Q3 and Q4 of 2019.

DuPont’s existing facility at 800 DuPont Road in Circleville has been in production for more than 60 years and currently employs 500 employees. The company’s investment will be used for machinery and equipment as well as construction costs to significantly expand its DuPont™ Kapton® film production capabilities. With the increased demand in its Electronics & Imaging business, this expansion will allow DuPont to further advance its plant and competitive offerings.

“Innovations in 5G, automotive, flexible displays and artificial intelligence are driving the demand for our advanced, high-reliability materials. Expanding further at our Circleville site will help us meet our customers’ growing needs around the world,” said Avi Avula, global business director, Interconnect Solutions at DuPont Electronics & Imaging. “We appreciate the strong support we receive from the Circleville community, and look forward to our continued partnership for future growth.”

For more than two centuries, DuPont has delivered innovative solutions to tackle global challenges. Its dynamic portfolio of products, materials and services meets the ever-changing market needs of diverse industries in more than 90 countries.

“DuPont has been a key component to the Circleville business community for decades and we’re excited to see the company continue to grow,” said Ryan Scribner, economic development director at the Pickaway Progress Partnership. “This $220 million investment demonstrates DuPont’s ongoing commitment to the Region.”

The Columbus Region represents the future of new manufacturing. Alongside traditional industry giants, the next generation of visionary leaders is emerging with new goods for the modern consumer. More than 1,700 manufacturers employ more than 85,000 people in the Region. Circleville is located in Pickaway County, which is home to an estimated 57,830 residents and several manufacturing companies.

“DuPont is a globally successful company that has many options on where to invest, and we are excited it chose to grow in the Columbus Region,” said Matt Cybulski, director of energy and chemicals at JobsOhio. “This expansion will bring 46 new jobs to the Circleville facility, which will play an essential role in meeting the growing demand of DuPont’s Kapton® film.”

About DuPont, Specialty Products Division of DowDuPont

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division, which will be called DuPont, into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus

Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

