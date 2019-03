SourcePoint is now utilizing its 14-passenger bus to transport Delaware County adults ages 55 and older from Sunbury to its Cheshire Road center and back. The Sunbury route operates on Tuesdays. Stop times and locations include:

· 9:10–9:15 a.m. at Sunbury Park Apartments, 131 Miller Drive, Sunbury.

· 9:20–9:25 a.m.at Rainbow Place Apartments, 150 Walnut St., Sunbury.

· 9:50–9:55 a.m. at SourcePoint, 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

· 2:25–2:30 p.m. at SourcePoint.

· 2:55–3:00 p.m. at Rainbow Place Apartments.

· 3:05–3:10 p.m. at Sunbury Park Apartments.

The bus is wheelchair-accessible and able to accommodate up to two wheelchairs at one time. At this time, reservations are not required. For more information, contact SourcePoint at 740-363-6677.

SourcePoint is your primary source of professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. We can point you in the right direction by providing direct assistance as well as referrals.

We provide community support with in-home care services such as Meals on Wheels, help with chores, and transportation to medical appointments, as well as resources and support for family caregivers. We are also your source for both fun and fitness — our 44,000-square-foot enrichment center hosts a wide variety of programs and trips.

SourcePoint is governed by a volunteer board of directors appointed to reflect the diversity of the county. Our primary financial support comes from a local senior services property tax levy, which has been approved by voters since 1994. Other support is received through corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and the work of volunteers.

SourcePoint proudly serves all of Delaware County, including Ashley, Delaware, Galena, Kilbourne, Lewis Center, Ostrander, Powell, Radnor, Shawnee Hills, and Sunbury, as well as portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville, within county lines.

Our main office and enrichment center are located at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Our south office is located at 1070 Polaris Parkway, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43240.

