Mattis warns of bumpy road to US, North Korea nuclear summit

SINGAPORE (AP) — It will be a “bumpy road” to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.

Mattis was speaking at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. He said allies must remain vigilant.

“We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the negotiations,” Mattis said. “In this moment we are steadfastly committed to strengthening even further our defense cooperation as the best means for preserving the peace.”

Plans are moving forward for a nuclear weapons summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. And Mattis repeated the U.S. position that North Korea will only receive relief from U.N. national security sanctions when it demonstrates “verifiable and irreversible steps” to denuclearization.

Through an interpreter, Song said that this is a great turning point as North Korea takes its first steps toward denuclearization.

“Of course, given North Korea’s past, we must be cautious in approaching this,” he added that some of North Korea’s recent measures “give us reasons to be positive and one can be cautiously optimistic as we move forward.”

Big Man politics, Africa to America

by Tom H. Hastings

We in the civilized, modern, savvy, worldly, urbane part of the world scoff and pity the poor African countries that can’t seem to move past a nearly village-style form of Big Man governance. Those poor benighted foolish people, still trying to learn the ways of sophisticated countries like us.

I mean, when western journalists refer to the likes of Mobutu Sese Seka, the old dictator of Zaire (née Congo, now Democratic Republic of Congo), they slung the term kleptocracy, originally used in 1819 to refer to the thieving rulers of Spain. Nowadays we save it for people of color exploiting their own.

Trump, however, is bringing it all home here. He’s pardoning rightwing anti-democratic criminals like Dinesh D’Souza—convicted of illegal campaign funding—and brutal strong men like former sheriff Joe Arpaio, convicted of contempt of court for his inhumane treatment of “illegals.” But in terms of sheer corruption, nothing tops his proposed pardon of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, the scoundrel who tried to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat. Trump said that Blagojevich’s only problem was that he got caught, that really, this is just how politics works.

True, for bottom feeders like Trump. He was clearly saying that this is how he operates, obviously, doesn’t everyone?

No. Obama never had a single scandal his entire eight years in office. Dennis Kucinich never had any as a mayor nor as a Congress member. John Lewis, none. Barbara Lee, none. The list of impeccably clean politicians may not be long, but those as corrupt as Blagojevich and Trump is a short but filthy one.

From the annals of political criminal corruption, Scooter Libby stands out as a nasty suck up to war profiteer Dick Cheney, so of course Trump pardoned him. It’s not ever about justice for Trump; it’s about his Big Man transactions. Those who support me can do anything. I could shoot someone in Times Square and no consequence. Broad daylight. Murder. Easy.

So all of a sudden the pure people power of Gambia last year, taking down Big Man ruler Yahya Jammeh, in power for 22 brutal years, bringing a new level of democracy to that West African nation, looks interesting. And the nonviolent uprising in late 2014 in Burkina Faso ousted President Blaise Compaoré, who was the quintessential definition of African Big Man ruler.

What? As Africa climbs up the scale of democracy, the US is careening down.

Big Man Trump. Is this what we want?

If not, frankly, there is only one way to depose him. Elect a Congress and Senate of Democrats next fall. Articles of impeachment are already in hand. Or perhaps we haven’t descended toward sh_thole status nearly far enough, to use Trump language?

Dr. Tom H. Hastings is PeaceVoice Director and on occasion an expert witness for the defense in court.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends a trilateral meeting with Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Australia’s Defense Minister Marise Payne during the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday, June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120671934-426b685c72d6485b9b0be1efa0e5b77a.jpg U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends a trilateral meeting with Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Australia’s Defense Minister Marise Payne during the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday, June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) From left, South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera join hands before their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120671934-ee0e37b53687474caf68c68adef9ebf9.jpg From left, South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera join hands before their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) From left, South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera shake hands before their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/06/web1_120671934-ed5e286899184b72b650ba739bceda0c.jpg From left, South Korea’s National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera shake hands before their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)