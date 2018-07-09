Trump-Putin Summit

NEWS

Courting Putin, Trump jolts the West with a nationalist bent

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSH LEDERMAN

Associated Press

Friday, June 22

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Donald Trump presses ahead with plans for a summer summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the U.S. president is jolting relationships with some of America’s longest and strongest allies. Amid concerns over Trump’s apparent desire to be cozy with the Russian leader, he is pursuing increasingly nationalistic foreign and trade policies and delivering scathing personal attacks on traditionally friendly leaders who don’t share his views.

The White House announced Thursday that national security adviser John Bolton would travel to Moscow next week, after stops in London and Rome, to discuss the potential Trump-Putin meeting, expected to be held in the Austrian capital of Vienna in the days following NATO’s July 11-12 leaders’ summit in Brussels. Administration officials say a White House advance team has traveled to Vienna to scout locations and make other logistical preparations for a summit should it come off.

Bolton’s stops in Britain and Italy may be designed to assuage nervous Europeans about Trump’s intentions for the Putin meeting, which would come just weeks after Trump stunned European allies by suggesting that Russia should be re-admitted to the Group of Seven club of industrialized economies without forsaking its annexation of Crimea for which it was expelled in 2014.

Yet the hawkish Bolton’s discussions in the European capitals are unlikely to smooth over what are becoming widening fractures in the trans-Atlantic relationship that the president has seemed to welcome.

To Trump, the tough approach to allies constitutes a long-needed reassertion of U.S. sovereignty following a worrying period of decline in which Washington was too deferential, too politically correct on the world stage and too trusting of global institutions to look out for America’s best interests. Those who complain that the status quo is being upended, Trump argues, are correct — and missing the point.

And the list of spurned parties is quickly growing. Trump’s pursuit of his “America First” agenda has put the U.S. at odds with the rest of the G-7 democracies, sowed major divisions with Europe and Canada and risks altering the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific.

Nowhere, though, have the tensions crystallized more than in Europe, where concerns about Moscow are visceral and closer to home. In recent weeks, Trump has attacked Germany’s chancellor, ignored her and the leaders of Britain and France, embraced Italy’s new populist prime minister and congratulated Hungary’s authoritarian premier.

The result has alarmed many who view the trans-Atlantic partnership to be a bedrock of post-World War II international stability and security. But it has also left America isolated as administration promises that “America First does not mean America Alone” appear to fall by the wayside.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a speech in Los Angeles this week about democracy, warned the mounting damage to the trans-Atlantic partnership “could be irreparable.”

“I believe that the United States needs partners, and it needs these partners,” Steinmeier said. “However, America can only recognize such a partnership if it regards the ‘West’ as more than a geographical term, and the world as more than a boxing ring in which everyone fights against everyone else.”

Supporters of Trump’s approach say that’s easy for Europe and other allies to say. They argue that the allies have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades, with America shouldering much of the burden for the West’s security and defense. They have also benefited from trade and economic policies that Trump’s administration believes are robbing the American economy.

“The era of American complacency in the international marketplace is over,” Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro wrote this month in an op-ed in The New York Times.

Trump has also managed to rattle usually unflappable Canada by hurling personal insults at its prime minister, Justin Trudeau. He has accused Trudeau of making “false statements” about trade and has slammed the prime minister for acting “meek and mild” in his presence and then complaining about Trump and tariffs publicly.

“Very dishonest & weak,” Trump wrote about Trudeau on Twitter after leaving the G-7 summit. Then he unexpectedly yanked the U.S. out of the traditional joint statement issued by the G-7 leaders at the conclusion of their summit.

At the same time, Trump has fueled anger, resentment and confusion in Europe with punitive trade tariffs, withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord, and pullouts from two Europe-based U.N. agencies, including the Human Rights Council just this week.

“The ties that bind us are under strain,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wrote in an opinion piece this week. Stoltenberg, who has had a relatively cordial personal relationship with Trump, was hopeful for the future but his warning was a clear sign of unease about the friction.

“Nowhere is it written in stone that the trans-Atlantic bond will always thrive. That doesn’t, however, mean that its breakdown is inevitable,” Stoltenberg said.

Yet Trump has shown little interest in preventing a breakdown. To the contrary, he appears to take pleasure in trying to score political points through insults and targeted praise of leaders who, like him, seek to disrupt the status quo.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s fragile government faces intense internal divisions over her approach to Europe’s migration crisis, Trump has seemed eager to fan the flames. For days he has taken to Twitter to assert — erroneously — that crime in Germany is “way up” and to claim that aggressive immigrants are to blame.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!”

Trump’s tweeted tweaks at Merkel stand in stark contrast to the praise he has lavished on conservative Euro-skeptic leaders like newly installed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

“Just met the new Prime Minister of Italy, GiuseppeConteIT, a really great guy,” the president wrote on Twitter after seeing Conte at the G-7 meeting in Quebec. “He will be honored in Washington, at the White House, shortly. He will do a great job — the people of Italy got it right!”

Final closing sale begins at the Village Bookshop in Northwest Columbus

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co.

COLUMBUS – E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co. in Grove City has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of May’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co. to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared May as “Main Street Ohio” Month to highlight family-owned or independently operated businesses that are considered staples in their community.

E.E. Ward Moving & Storage Co. started as a stop on the Underground Railroad and has flourished into a successful moving company. Their team honors their distinguished legacy by embodying service with dignity and strong moral character.

Ballot Board Certifies Proposed Amendment As Single Ballot Issue

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Ballot Board certified a proposed constitutional amendment regarding short-term loan consumer protection as a single ballot issue. This amendment had previously been certified by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Petitioners will now need to collect 305,591 signatures, which is equal to 10 percent of the total vote cast for governor in 2014, in order to place the issue on the ballot.

As part of the total number of signatures needed to place the measure on the ballot, petitioners must collect signatures from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and within each of those counties, collect enough signatures equal to five percent of the total vote cast for governor in the most recent gubernatorial election, 2014.

Secretary Husted serves as the Chairman of the Ohio Ballot Board in his official capacity as the Ohio Secretary of State. Other members include State Senator Bill Beagle, State Senator Vernon Sykes, State Representative Kathleen Clyde and Mr. William Morgan. Ballot Board meetings are open to the public.

Liberty Township “Do Not Knock” registry

April 2018 Marks Record Month for New Business Filings in Ohio

Four out of five companies are now started online using Ohio Business Central

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced 12,874 new entities filed to do business in Ohio last month, making April 2018 the best month for new business filings in state history. The second-best month on record for new business filings is March 2017, which saw a total of 12,827 entities formed.

The announcement puts Ohio’s current pace for annual new business filings ahead of 2017’s record-breaking year. Ohio has seen 44,273 new businesses file since January, up 1,640 from the same four-month period last year.

In 2017, Ohio finished with 117,429 new businesses registering with the Secretary of State’s office, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 of 105,009. Last year also marked the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new business filings. In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 46.3 percent in filings from 2010 to 2017.

From the time Ohio Business Central was launched until the end of April 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 383,644 online filings. Recently, Secretary Husted announced that 80 percent of all new businesses are now started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013. In August of 2017, Secretary Husted announced that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

April 2018 marked 30 months since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in the Buckeye State by 21 percent. This change has saved Ohio businesses over $6.6 million to date.

Secretary Husted’s efforts to cut costs don’t stop there. In fact, his request for a 100 percent cut in the amount of tax dollars needed to run his office was approved as part of the state’s budget. Husted’s request will save taxpayers nearly $5 million over fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Secretary Husted was able to do this because of his wise financial stewardship. During his first term, he reduced spending by $14.5 million, a 16 percent reduction when compared to the previous administration. Secretary Husted is also operating his office with roughly 40 percent fewer staff and payroll costs at the Secretary of State’s Office are at the lowest level in 10 years.

Though the most visible role of the Secretary of State is that of chief elections officer, the office is also the first stop for individuals or companies who want to file and start a business in Ohio. While recognizing these numbers can’t provide a complete picture of Ohio’s jobs climate, they are an important indicator of economic activity that Secretary Husted hopes will add to the ongoing discussion of how to improve the state’s overall climate for business.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Quick Facts:

12,874 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout April 2018.

Since Ohio Business Central was launched, 383,644 entities have been formed online through April 2018.

Four out of every five businesses are now started online in Ohio.

Since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in Ohio businesses have saved over $6.6 million.

Cut spending by more than $14.5 million during his first term – a 16 percent reduction compared to the previous administration.

Reduced staff by 40 percent and decreased payroll costs to the lowest level in 10 years.

Cut tax dollars needed to run his office for his last two years by 100 percent, saving taxpayers nearly $5 million.

Announced in August of 2017 that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

Newest Cameron Mitchell restaurant The Avenue Steak Tavern is now open in Bridge Park West, Dublin.

Westerville Visitors Bureau: The 2018 4th Friday season kicked off with beautiful weather, over 100 vendors and more than 11,000 in attendance making it the largest April 4th Friday ever!

With State Street closed, the larger crowd enjoyed the additional space to check out the shops and the vendors making it a great start to the 4th Friday season for everyone.

The new Renaissance Hotel opened May 15

After years of planning and months of work, the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris is oh-so-close to opening its doors and welcoming travelers to an entirely new experience in Northeast Columbus. With comfortable rooms and suites, a restaurant that’s name, The Two-One, pays homage to the Constitutional Amendment which ended Prohibition and 12,000 feet of flexible meeting space, The Renaissance is a bright new shade the WVCB is proud to add to our collection of vibrant colors.

With such a wonderfully diverse box from which to choose when you come to visit our city, you and your family are sure to find plenty to do. Whether it’s an historic site, a recreational activity or a theatre show mixed in with dinner, shopping Uptown and a night in one of our hotels, no two visits will look exactly the same. It’s all about which colors fit your mood! For more about the new Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris, including scheduling, meetings, weddings and rehearsal dinners, visit www.marriott.com/cmhbw.

Olentangy school trip to Washington, DC off due to travel company’s alleged money troubles

Nearly 80 percent of homes selling for more than auditor’s value

Auditor Clarence Mingo

Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo announced that nearly 80 percent of all homes sold in Franklin County so far this year have been sold for more than the auditor’s office appraised value.

Of the 4,378 single-family homes sold during the first four months of 2018, about 78.4 percent (3,431) of them have sold for more than the current value on the auditor’s website set following last year’s 2017 Reappraisal of all 430,000-plus properties in the county.

“You hear about these things anecdotally, so we decided to take a look at the numbers and see if those reports were true,” Mingo said. “It’s actually happening at a far greater volume than any of us expected.”

The median increase in sales price against the auditor’s appraised value is $38,000. Of the 909 properties (20.8 percent) sold for less than the auditor’s value, the median difference is $17,400.

About 7.2 percent of those selling for more than the auditor’s value were sold for $100,000 or more of the appraised value while 33 percent were sold for more than $50,000 the appraised value.

“Homeowners are in an incredibly strong position to command a high return on their property investment,” Mingo said. “And home buyers in this county are showing that they are willing to spend top dollar to secure the home they want.”

Countywide, 26 percent of all single-family homes were sold this year for more than $50,000 of the auditor’s appraised value.

Home sales generally spike during the second half of the year. There were 20 percent more home sales from July through December in 2017 than during January through June. There already has been an average of 36 homes sold per day this year in Franklin County.

Columbus Ale Trail: A wrap on 2017, what’s on tap for 2018

‘That’s the end’: Blue Danube closed its doors on Father’s Day

Leading Communication Technology Company Invests Millions in New Grove City Facility

Columbus, Ohio – Stonecrop Technologies, a wireless network infrastructure company that provides innovative software and services to the telecommunications industry, has announced plans to invest millions in an assembly and fulfillment center in Grove City. The work at this facility, which will also serve as the company’s regional headquarters, will create more than 50 new jobs. Stonecrop’s national headquarters is in Petaluma, CA. This is its first location in the Columbus Region.

Stonecrop’s new 527,127-square-foot facility will be located at 3500 Southwest Boulevard. In addition to expanding product development and engineering staff, the tech company will utilize this operation to warehouse, assemble, test and configure telecom equipment for national distribution. Stonecrop is immediately hiring warehouse workers, supervisors, assembly technicians, telecom and supply chain engineers, data scientists and software developers.

“We’re helping our customers win the race to 5G. By improving our proximity to deployment projects in the north and northeast, we can better support rapid network densification,” said Stonecrop CEO & President Suzanne Kimbel. “Grove City’s prime location, the Columbus Region workforce and the growing tech talent base in the greater Columbus area are excellent advantages for us.”

The promise of a connected future requires increasingly complex networks that are capital intensive to build. Stonecrop leverages software, mobile tech and supply chain expertise to reduce the cost and time required to develop, build and maintain networks.

“We are excited to welcome an innovative west coast company to Grove City,” said Grove City Mayor Ike Stage. “Stonecrop will offer a range of occupations to our capable workforce.”

“Stonecrop Technologies’ expansion in Grove City will bring new jobs to a facility that will help provide speed to market for high-tech products that we utilize every day,” said Ted Griffith, managing director for logistics and distribution, JobsOhio. “JobsOhio and Columbus 2020 look forward to working with Stonecrop as it continues to grow in Ohio.”

The 11-county Columbus Region is one of the most diverse metropolitan economies in the U.S., and is No. 1 among the Midwest’s 10 largest metros in job growth, population growth and GDP growth. Grove City, southwest of downtown Columbus, is home to an estimated 41,495 residents and more than 1,200 businesses.

About Stonecrop Technologies

Established in 2001, Stonecrop continues to disrupt the way communications networks are deployed through a system of coordinated software applications and processes that align network design, supply chain, and installation. Stonecrop operates a national integrated logistics network with nearly 2 million square-feet of distribution space across 90+ U.S. cities. Learn more at Stonecroptech.com.

About Columbus 2020 As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

Enhanced dining experience at Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center!

Our newly renovated kitchen features state of the art equipment that will allow our culinary team to thrive in what they do best. The updates include several sustainability initiatives such as food waste management and energy management. The dining room presents a brand new action station for face to face meal preparation along with updated paint, carpet, and furnishings. Visit the updated Edgewater Room to view our 2-acre pond with easy access to our patio.

Feazel Roofing to build new HQ in New Albany

Columbus 2020 Recognized as a Top Economic Development Group by Site Selection Magazine

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus Region, has been named a recipient of the 2018 Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development by Site Selection magazine, a national publication geared toward those in the decision-making process for expansions and relocations. Columbus 2020 is one of 15 economic development groups selected for this annual award, out of more than 5,000 economic development organizations nationwide.

The Mac Conway Award winners are determined by an index that examines corporate facility investment projects in U.S. metro areas as tracked by Site Selection’s proprietary Conway Projects Database in 2017. Scores are awarded based on six criteria: total projects, total investment associated with those projects and total jobs associated with those projects; and those same three numbers calculated per capita for the metro area.

“Columbus 2020 is honored to be recognized as a top economic development group alongside incredible industry peers,” said Kenny McDonald, CEO of Columbus 2020. “The Columbus Region’s differentiator is strength of leadership across our 11 counties. We share this honor with the companies, communities and Columbus 2020 investors that are committed to the Columbus Region, and we thank our economic development partners for their tireless work to grow our economy.”

The Mac Conway Awards are named after the founder of Conway and Site Selection magazine, McKinley “Mac” Conway, to recognize the work of outstanding economic development organizations and the important contribution they make to grow their respective local economies.

Ohio had the strongest showing of any U.S. state on the Mac Conway Awards list this year, with three groups from the state receiving recognition. The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati and The Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) in Northwest Ohio both received awards alongside Columbus 2020, exemplifying the high caliber of economic development professionals in the Buckeye state.

Columbus 2020 received an Honorable Mention at the Mac Conway Awards in 2017. Earlier this year, the Columbus Region also took the No. 7 spot on Site Selection magazine’s ‘Top 10 Metro Areas’ list, with 99 new and expanded facilities in 2017. The list, which the Columbus Region has made six times in the past six years, looks at new facilities and expansions that involve a capital investment of at least U.S. $1 million, create at least 20 new jobs, or add at least 20,000 square feet of new floor area.

About Columbus 2020

As the economic development organization for the Columbus Region, Columbus 2020’s mission is to generate opportunity and build capacity for economic growth across 11 Central Ohio counties. In 2010, hundreds of business and community leaders developed the Columbus 2020 Regional Growth Strategy, and the Columbus Region is now experiencing the strongest decade of growth in its history. The Columbus 2020 team conducts business outreach, promotes the Columbus Region to market-leading companies around the world, conducts customized research to better understand the Columbus Region’s competitiveness, and works to leverage public, private and institutional partnerships. Funding is received from more than 300 private organizations, local governments, academic institutions and JobsOhio. Learn more at ColumbusRegion.com.

About Site Selection

Site Selection, published by Conway Inc., is the senior publication in the corporate real estate and economic development fields and is the official publication of the Industrial Asset Management Council. For more information about Site Selection magazine’s annual awards and to see a full list of the 2016 Governor’s Cup honorees, visit SiteSelection.com.

Easton Town Center has created a short-term rentable space called the Shop Lab

Dueling Axes, where one can throw a real ax, to open in downtown Columbus

Eyewear brand Warby Parker coming to Short North

Rob’s Rundown

Monday, April 23 Portman Victory on SESTA Underscores Commitment to Combat Human Trafficking

The enactment of Senator Portman’s bipartisan Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA) was a big victory for trafficking victims and survivors who for too long have been denied the opportunity to get the justice they deserve. The measure was the culmination of a three-year effort – which included a victory at the Supreme Court – to hold accountable Backpage.com and other websites that knowingly facilitate online sex trafficking of women and children. The nearly two-year investigation by Portman’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) culminated in a stunning report which detailed how Backpage facilitated criminal sex trafficking and then covered up evidence of these crimes in order to increase its own profits.

The Cincinnati Enquirer editorial board praised Portman’s work on the measure, saying:

“Passage of the law is a big and hard fought victory for Portman and for the victims and survivors of online sex trafficking.”

As founder and co-chair of the Senate Caucus to End Human Trafficking, Portman has a long recordof delivering results in the effort to fight this horrific crime. He has authored six federal anti-trafficking laws signed by Presidents Obama and Trump, each designed to make a real difference in better serving victims and helping law enforcement to combat this horrific crime. Here are the six laws:

Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA; enacted in April 2018) is designed to help deliver justice to victims of sex trafficking and ensure that websites that knowingly facilitate sex trafficking can be held liable and brought to justice.

Bringing Missing Children Home Act (enacted May 2015) requires law enforcement to include a photograph in every missing child report, and update the records of missing children with other information relevant to the investigation within 30 days (previously 60 days).

Child Sex Trafficking Data and Response Act (enacted May 2015) requires law enforcement and child welfare workers to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately when a child goes missing from care. It also amends the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) to ensure that child victims of sex trafficking are considered victims of child abuse, not criminals. CAPTA state plans must also contain provisions and procedures requiring identification and assessment of all reports involving children known or suspected to be victims of sex trafficking, training for child protective services workers to identify and provide comprehensive services for victims, and a description of efforts to coordinate with state law enforcement, juvenile justice, and social service agencies such as runaway and homeless youth shelters.

Combat Human Trafficking Act (enacted May 2015) improves training on the investigation and prosecution of those who purchase sex from minors. This law expands state and federal wiretapping authority in human trafficking investigations, increases penalties, and holds both sellers and buyers of sex strictly liable in order to strengthen the rights of victims.

End Trafficking in Government Contracting Act (enacted December 2012) requires federal contractors to implement trafficking prevention programs and strengthens oversight and investigation of trafficking reports to eliminate trafficking on federal grants and contracts. This law enhances prevention, accountability, and enforcement with regard to labor abuses by government contractors.

Child Sex Trafficking Amendment Signed Into Law as Part of Violence Against Women Act (enacted March 2013) establishes that child victims of sex trafficking are eligible to receive help under Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grants.

Portman meets regularly advocates, law enforcement, and victims in Ohio as part of his efforts to combat this horrific crime. In addition, Portman has worked to expose the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) failure to put in place policies to protect migrant children that were turned over to a human trafficking ring.

Tuesday, April 24

On Fox News, Portman Says Mike Pompeo Deserves Strong Bipartisan Support to Be Our Next Secretary of State

During an interview with Fox News’ Jon Scott, Senator Portman discussed the importance of confirming Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State. He highlighted Director Pompeo’s extensive qualifications including his military career, his time on the House Intelligence Committee, his successful career as a businessman, and his role as CIA Director. Portman says that presidents are entitled to choose their own advisers, and nothing about Pompeo is disqualifying – that’s why he was confirmed with bipartisan support as CIA Director by a wide margin of 66-32. Portman believes we must have someone in place to advance our interests on the world stage, and that Director Pompeo is eminently qualified to fill this role.

Portman, Kaine, Baldwin, Capito Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Expand Teacher Training to Prepare Students for Technical Jobs

Portman, Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Co-Chairs of the Senate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Caucus, along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), introduced the Creating Quality Technical Educators Act. This legislation will create a teacher residency grant program to help address the CTE teacher shortage in schools. The grant program creates partnerships between elementary, middle or high schools and higher education institutions to offer one-year teacher residencies to train prospective educators. The Creating Quality Technical Educators Act takes a proactive approach to recruit and train high-quality CTE teachers who will be able to better prepare students with the skills needed to fill in-demand jobs.

“Quality CTE teachers play a key role in expanding access to high quality programs and making sure more students and parents recognize the value of a CTE education – all of which helps lead to more and better job opportunities for students,” Portman said. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill to ensure that we have better prepared teachers for this generation and generations to come.”

The residencies target mid-career professionals in related technical fields, recent college graduates, veterans or currently licensed teachers with a desire to transition to a CTE focus, in order to provide students with the opportunity to learn from teachers who have had success in their field of interest. Through grants in the Higher Education and Opportunity Act of 2008 (HEOA), many teacher residency partnerships already exist between post-secondary institutions and local schools to train prospective educators, but none are CTE focused.

The bill is supported by the Alliance for Excellent Education, the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), and Advance CTE. Portman, Kaine, Baldwin, and Capito introduced an earlier version of the Creating Quality Technical Educators Act in the 114th Congress.

Portman, Brown Bipartisan Bill That Would Increase Support for Ohio Children’s Hospitals Clears Senate Health Committee

A bipartisan bill authored by Portman and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) that would reauthorize the Children’s Hospitals Graduate Medical Education (CHGME) program for an additional five years and increase its authorization to $330 million per year passed out of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee. As a part of the bipartisan omnibus spending deal reached in Congress last month, Portman and Brown helped secure the highest-ever funding levels for the CHGME program at $315 million. This newest bill would increase the program’s authorization by an additional $15 million.

This vital program supports Ohio Children’s hospitals and helps train the next generation of pediatricians by providing children’s teaching hospitals with the federal support they need to train new physicians.

“The Children’s Hospital Graduate Medical Education program is critical to sustaining the nation’s pediatric physician workforce. This legislation will ensure that hospitals can continue to train future pediatricians to care for children in Ohio and across the country,” said Portman.

Portman and Brown led prior efforts to include CHGME funding in annual appropriations packages and have consistently voted to reauthorize this critical program, which they helped create in 1999. This legislation will ensure continued funding for the children’s hospitals in Ohio that rely on CHGME dollars to help support the training necessary to provide our children with the highest quality of care.

The CHGME program has provided children’s teaching hospitals with federal support for job training for physicians who care for children for decades. The program was first enacted by Congress in 1999 with bipartisan support, and has been reauthorized four times since then, each time with broad bipartisan support

At Senate Finance Committee Hearing, Portman Highlights the Positive Impact of Tax Reform on the Economy and Small Businesses

During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Portman highlighted the positive impact that tax reform has had, and continues to have, on small businesses across the country, and especially in Ohio. Senator Portman also discussed the importance of the new tax reform law in making America more competitive, encouraging U.S. businesses to bring jobs and investment home. As part of his Results for the Middle-Class Tax Reform Tour, Senator Portman has visited 16 different businesses across Ohio to hear how the new tax reform law has benefitted their companies and workers.

Wednesday, April 25

Portman on the Senate Floor: Let’s Confirm Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State

Portman spoke on the Senate floor in support of Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. He highlighted Director Pompeo’s extensive qualifications including his military career, his time on the House Intelligence Committee, his successful career as a businessman, and his role as CIA Director. Portman said that presidents are entitled to choose their own advisers, and nothing about Pompeo is disqualifying – that’s why he was confirmed with bipartisan support as CIA Director by a wide margin of 66-32. Portman believes we must have someone in place to advance our interests on the world stage, and that Director Pompeo is eminently qualified to fill this role. He also voiced his support of Rick Grenell to be Ambassador to Germany and addressed Mr. Grenell’s qualifications for the position, including his role as Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy for the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A full transcript of his remarks can be found here and a video can be found here.

Portman, Brown Announce Ohio Locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Encourage Ohioans to Participate

Portman and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced more than 250 sites where Ohioans can safely dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs on “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, April 28 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an effort to provide safe, convenient and responsible means for disposal of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and medications.

“Four out of five people addicted to opioids start out using prescription drugs,” said Portman. “That’s why I urge all Ohioans to clean out their medicine cabinets and participate in this year’s Drug Take Back event. Together, we can stem the tide of addiction and ensure that every Ohioan can reach their God-given potential.”

Last week, Portman announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing a total of $485 million for states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, including $26 million in the first round of funding to Ohio. This grant is the second batch of funding made possible by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Portman supported.

Thursday, April 26

Portman Opening Statement at PSI Hearing on Oversight of HHS & DHS Efforts to Protect Unaccompanied Minors from Human Trafficking & Abuse

Portman, the Chairman of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), delivered remarks at a hearing to examine efforts by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to protect unaccompanied minors from human trafficking and other forms of abuse. This hearing follows up on PSI’s hearing on January 28, 2016 at which the Subcommittee released a report detailing how HHS placed eight children with human traffickers who placed the children in forced labor on an egg farm in Marion, Ohio. The Subcommittee found that HHS had failed to establish procedures to protect UACs, such as conducting sufficient background checks on sponsors and following up with sponsors and UACs to ensure UACs’ welfare.

Portman Votes to Confirm Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State

Portman issued the following statement after voting to confirm CIA Director Mike Pompeo as our new Secretary of State:

“Mike Pompeo has the qualifications and experience necessary to be a terrific Secretary of State, and I look forward to working with him in this new role. His qualifications for this role speak for themselves, whether it’s his service as Director of the CIA, as a former member of Congress who served on the House Intelligence Committee, a graduate at the top of his class at West Point, a Magna Cum Laude graduate at Harvard, and a successful businessman in the private sector.

“Traditionally, Secretaries of State are confirmed by huge numbers, in part because every President—regardless of party—deserves to have his team around him as he makes important policy decisions. I’m disappointed that was not the case today. Colin Powell was confirmed by unanimous consent with no opposition. John Kerry was confirmed with 94 votes. Hillary Clinton was confirmed with 94 votes. Condoleeza Rice was confirmed with 85 votes. We face a number of challenging threats around the globe – whether it’s North Korea, Iran, or Russia, to name a few – and we must have someone in place to advance America’s interests at the world stage. Mike Pompeo is eminently qualified to fill this role.”

Portman, Brown, Rubio, Schumer, Capito, Markey Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Help Law Enforcement Investigate Fentanyl, Protect Officers

Portman, Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Ed Markey (D-MA) introduced bipartisan legislation to help state and local law enforcement obtain screening equipment to quickly detect dangerous drugs like the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl so that they can investigate appropriately.

The Providing Officers with Electronic Resources (POWER) Act would establish a new grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to help state and local law enforcement organizations secure these high-tech, portable screening devices.

“Fentanyl continues to ravage communities in Ohio and across the country. Law enforcement and other first responders need all the tools available to detect and stop fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin. The POWER Act will help provide officers with devices to screen and identify fentanyl and other synthetic drugs more quickly and efficiently,” said Senator Portman.

These devices are already widely used by federal law enforcement to identify dangerous drugs at U.S. ports of entry. The devices use laser technology to analyze potentially harmful substances – even through some packaging – and identify those substances based on a library of thousands of compounds that are categorized within the device.

The devices could also help address the backlog of drugs awaiting laboratory identification which will allow law enforcement to more effectively conduct drug investigations and prosecutions. Without these devices, suspected drugs have to be sent to labs for testing – which can take months in some cases, delaying the justice system. And because the devices can quickly and effectively alert officers to dangerous substances in the field, they also help ensure officers can test and handle substances like fentanyl safely. The POWER Act is supported by the National Sheriffs’ Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Association of Police Organizations, National HIDTA Directors Association, Sergeants Benevolent Association, International Union of Police Associations, National Narcotics Officers’ Associations’ Coalition, National Alliance of State Drug Enforcement Agencies, National Tactical Officers Association, Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, and Ohio Fraternal Order of Police.

On CNBC, Portman Discusses Modernizing NAFTA, How Trade Benefits Our Economy & More

During an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Senator Portman discussed his support for modernizing NAFTA, how trade benefits our economy, and holding China accountable for playing by the rules. Portman also reiterated his support for Mike Pompeo’s for Secretary of State and discussed Admiral Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal from consideration to be the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Friday, April 27

In Cincinnati, Portman Delivers Remarks at the Center for Addiction Treatment’s Annual Breakfast

Portman delivered remarks at the Center for Addiction Treatment’s 7th annual pancake breakfast to honor local leaders committed to helping others overcome their addiction and recover.

“It was an honor to participate in the Center for Addiction Treatment’s annual breakfast this morning. The dedication and engagement across Hamilton County through their tireless, hard-working local leaders is an example of the unified effort needed to overcome the opioid epidemic gripping our state,” said Portman. “The Center for Addiction Treatment’s services are crucial for assisting in the treatment of addiction, providing modern scientific approaches to the assessment and medical care of patients suffering from addiction. I recently introduced CARA 2.0 to increase federal funding for CARA’s evidenced-based prevention, treatment and recovery programs, and worked to secure an additional $6 billion over two years in the recent budget agreement to combat the opioid epidemic. We need to direct those resources to evidence-based programs that really work and are making a real difference in our communities.”

The Center for Addiction Treatment’s offers professional help for drug and alcohol addictions treatment through its comprehensive programs and services including Medically Monitored Detox, Short-Term Residential Treatment Program, Medication Assisted Treatment, Mental Health Counseling Services, and Primary Care.

Portman has been a leader in the fight for more funding to combat this crisis. Portman worked to secure $1 billion in new funding for state grants to right opioid abuse in the CURES Act and $181 million annually in discretionary spending for new programs through his bipartisanComprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act(CARA). Recently, Portman introduced the bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act. This bill will build on the success of CARA, provide additional resources to help turn the tide of addiction, and put in place policy reforms that will strengthen the federal government’s response to this crisis.

On the Senate Floor, Portman Discusses Opioid Epidemic, His Two Bipartisan Bills to Help Turn the Tide of Addiction

Portman delivered remarks on the Senate floor discussing the nature of the opioid epidemic gripping Ohio—and our country—and two of his bills that will give law enforcement and affected communities the tools to combat this crisis. He discussed his bipartisan Synthetics Trafficking & Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act, legislation designed to help combat addiction on the front end by giving law enforcement the tools to identify and stop dangerous synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and carfentanil from being shipped through our borders to drug traffickers here in the United States. Portman also discussed the CARA 2.0 Act. This bill will build on the success of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), provide additional resources to help turn the tide of addiction, and put in place policy reforms that will strengthen the federal government’s response to this crisis.

Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade

Portman led a letter to Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain (R-AZ) and Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) urging them to continue funding for modernizing Stryker Vehicles in the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act. The Stryker is the Army’s most versatile and deployable combat vehicle, and this funding would provide Stryker Brigades with the most modernized Stryker A1 vehicle with survivability improvements to the vehicle hull and other mobility and communication improvements. The FY2018 Appropriations Bill, signed into law last month, provided $348 million to complete the fourth Brigade set of modernized Stryker vehicles. The Army’s proposed budget for FY2019 did not include the necessary funding to continue producing these vehicles, despite the service’s intention to upgrade all remaining Stryker Brigades with these upgrades.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-MI), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Angus King (I-ME), Lindsay Graham (R-SC), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Doug Jones (D-AL), joined Portman in signing the letter.

“Because of the success and importance of combining the DVH upgrade and these engineering changes, the Army has designated this combination the Stryker A1 vehicle — a clearly more capable and survivable Stryker vehicle than any in the legacy fleet. For the past three years, Congress has consistently provided funding for production of the Stryker A1 vehicle as a major improvement of the legacy fleet, even when the Army did not include funding in its budget request. This funding should continue,” write the Senators. “We respectfully request that you include funding to produce the first half of the next brigade set of Stryker A1 vehicles in the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.”

In Cincinnati, Portman Attends PreventionFIRST!’s Annual Community Awards Luncheon

Portman attended PreventionFIRST!’s 22nd Annual Community Awards Luncheon to help recognize individuals who have championed drug prevention efforts in their communities.

In 1996 when Portman served in the House of Representatives, he founded the Coalition for a Drug-Free Greater Cincinnati, now PreventionFIRST! with an impressive group of Cincinnatians, including Ohio First Lady Emeritus Hope Taft. PreventionFIRST! was founded as a comprehensive effort to help combat youth substance abuse.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 20 years since I helped start this non-profit with Mary Haag, John Pepper, Former Ohio First Lady Hope Taft, and Rev. Damon Lynch. Today I was proud to participate in the presentation of honoring individuals who are shining examples of the unified effort needed to overcome the opioid epidemic gripping our state,” said Portman. “This organization has made a real difference in this community by ensuring data-driven decision-making for prevention action, strengthening local anti-drug efforts, and encouraging collaboration across community sectors to implement evidence-based prevention services.”

Portman has been a leader in the fight for more funding to combat this crisis. Portman worked to secure $1 billion in new funding for state grants to right opioid abuse in the CURES Act and $181 million annually in discretionary spending for new programs through his bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction & Recovery Act(CARA). Recently, Portman introduced the bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act. This bill will build on the success of CARA, provide additional resources to help turn the tide of addiction, and put in place policy reforms that will strengthen the federal government’s response to this crisis. He also recently announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $485 million in grants to help states fight the heroin and prescription drug epidemic, including $26 million for the state of Ohio.

Portman, Stabenow, Bipartisan Colleagues Request Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Co-Chairs of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force Portman and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Vice-Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), along with members of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Gary Peters (D-MI), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Bob Casey (D-PA) today sent a letter to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Chairman Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Ranking Member Tom Udall (D-NM) requesting full funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). GLRI is a results-driven program designed to address the most serious issues that threaten the ecological and economic well-being of the Great Lakes basin, including invasive species, pollution, and toxic contamination.

“We are requesting full funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) at $300 million,” wrote the Senators. “As you are aware, the President’s FY2019 budget request cut funding for the GLRI by 90% after proposing to eliminate funding for the program in the FY2018 budget request. We are concerned that these proposed cuts will reverse the progress that has been made to protect and improve the Great Lakes, the world’s largest freshwater body, which supplies drinking water to millions of people and contributes billions of dollars to the economy each year. We appreciate your past support of the GLRI and look forward to working with you to ensure that the program remains fully funded.”

Senate Passes Portman Resolution to Designate April 2018 as “Second Chance Month”

The United States Senate passed a bipartisan resolution authored by U.S. Senators Portman and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to designate April 2018 as “Second Chance Month” and honor those who work to remove unnecessary barriers that prevent those with a criminal record from becoming productive members of society. Portman, who is the author of the Second Chance Act, introduced an identical resolution in March 2017 and the Senate passed it unanimously.

“An estimated 65 million Americans have a criminal record, and 95 percent of current inmates are set to be released one day, two thirds of whom will be released in the next five years. Sadly, too many Americans who serve their time become caught up in a cycle of crime,” said Portman. “The Second Chance Act breaks that cycle through drug treatment and job training, and that makes our community safer, saves taxpayer dollars, and most importantly, helps former inmates rebuild their lives and achieve their God-given potential. Since the Second Chance Act was first signed into law in 2007, thousands of Ohioans and more than 137,000 people in 49 states have received reentry services, changing thousands of lives in Ohio and across the country. The mistakes of our past don’t have to define the potential for our future. By designating April as Second Chance Month, we are supporting those who are returning from prison and want a fair shot at living an honest and productive life by increasing public awareness and getting them the help they need. I will continue my bipartisan efforts to renew and strengthen this critical law.”

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened in Sunbury late Tuesday afternoon. (WSYX/WTTE, April 24) Intersection of State Route 521 and North Galena Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Officials said a 2003 gray Toyota Camry sedan, driven by 48-year-old Daniel Bertram of Marengo, was traveling northbound on N. Galena Rd when it failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a red Chevy pickup truck headed eastbound on SR-521, driven by a 16-year-old. Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen and his passenger, 71-year-old Edward Mahle of Galena, were taken to Grant Medical Center.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WTTE) — Police investigated a deadly crash that killed a woman on the highway near Polaris late Wednesday night, April 25.

Officers responded to the reported crash on I-71 south at Gemini Place around 9:42 p.m.

Police said a woman, who has yet to be identified, suddenly darted into the far right lane of I-71 southbound from the shoulder of the roadway. She was then struck by a tractor-trailer per police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus Fire personnel.

This was the 22nd traffic death in Columbus this year.

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor Longview Barber Shop

COLUMBUS – Longview Barber Shop in Columbus has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of May’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Longview Barber Shop to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared May as “Main Street Ohio” Month to highlight family-owned or indecently operated businesses that are considered staples in their community.

Longview Barber Shop was opened in 1919 by a returning World War I soldier. They have since mastered the feel of a traditional, neighborhood barber shop.

Palace Theatre Begins Complete Auditorium Renovation

Theatre Now Closed to the Public for Approximately Six Months

Proudly listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 92-year-old Palace Theatre today begins a full facelift of its 2,837-seat auditorium as part of an ongoing $6.5 million renovation. Adjacent to downtown Columbus’ LeVeque Tower, the six-month, main-hall makeover will include the repair of damaged plaster, new paint in a new color scheme, all-new seats on the first floor, and fully refurbished seats in the balcony. As such, the Palace is now closed to the public, and will reopen in November 2018.

Gifted to CAPA in 1989, the Palace has become the “workhorse” of the CAPA stable of theatres, hosting more than 100 diverse performances for more than 150,000 patrons each year. “Most people don’t realize the impact the Palace has on what entertainment comes to Columbus,” stated CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. “While the Ohio Theatre is often booked with multiple performances of one show, the Palace offers a house of similar size to the many in-demand, one-night-only artists and performances touring the country. This flexibility and availability enables a wide variety of artists to play Columbus that otherwise would not.”

Scope of Work

Last painted and repaired in 1984, the auditorium will receive its first renovation in nearly 35 years. The process will begin with a two-week installation of an intricate scaffolding system that will allow artisans direct access to the Palace’s 60-foot-high ceilings to begin the cleaning and repair of damaged plaster.

After the plaster repairs have properly cured, the ceiling and walls will be painted with a new color scheme that blends historical references and fresh, new colors selected for the visual impact they create in highlighting the stunning decorative plaster work. The large arches along the walls of the auditorium will also be inlaid with a complimentary damask-patterned wall covering.

Much of the gold inset in the elaborate relief work of the decorative plaster moldings has worn away, so the gold will be repainted to showcase the detailed artistry of the French monarchy-inspired plaster reliefs defining the ceiling and walls.

The balcony seats will be cleaned, repainted, and refurbished with all-new cushioning and upholstery.

Seating on the main floor will be replaced with all-new, more contemporary-sized seats. This will reduce the capacity from 2,837 to 2,691, but allow for more accessible seating than is currently available and an improved patron experience overall.

Further Renovations

CAPA is currently fundraising to secure the remaining capital needed to fund additional renovations to mezzanine-level lobby spaces and replacement of the front entry doors. Now in the public stage of the fundraising effort, members of the Columbus community are invited to donate to the ongoing campaign to complete improvements to the Palace Theatre, and can do so at: www.HelpThePalace.com

Completed Work to Date

Over a seven-month period in 2017, CAPA installed a new, high-efficiency heating system at the Palace Theatre, and also replaced its roof.

About the Palace Theatre

Architect Thomas Lamb designed both the Palace Theatre (which opened in 1926) and the Ohio Theatre (which opened in 1928). His design for the Palace Theatre was inspired by France’s magnificent Palais de Versailles, the royal manor house of King Louis XIV, and was constructed at a cost of $3 million ($43 million in today’s dollars). The “Keith-Albee Palace” was built for vaudeville, a popular “variety show” form of entertainment that offered multiple, unrelated acts grouped together on one bill. A vaudeville show could include musicians, singers, dancers, comedians, animal acts, magicians, strongmen, acrobats, jugglers, and much more. Due to the need for performers to be heard without amplification, exceptional care was paid to acoustics as the Palace was being designed and constructed.

In 1930, the Palace became known as the “RKO Palace” (Radio-Keith-Orpheum), and began showing movies as well as hosting live entertainment. During the ’30s, ’40s, and ’50s, it was Columbus’ most active live-show theatre with performances from the biggest names in entertainment including Bing Crosby, Lucille Ball, Nat “King” Cole, Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Jackie Gleason, Jack Benny, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Burns and Allen, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller, Gypsy Rose Lee, Cab Calloway, and Mae West (who broke box office records with her performance).

In 1973, the Palace was purchased by Frederick W. LeVeque who had plans to incorporate a hotel, but he tragically died in 1975. In 1978, his widow Katherine LeVeque announced she would save and restore the Palace, and invested millions in renovation and improvements. As such, the Palace was closed during much of the ‘70s.

On February 4, 1980, the Palace Theatre held a grand reopening celebration with a concert by The Osmond Family starring Donny and Marie, and continued to host concerts and Broadway shows throughout the 1980s.

In 1989, Mrs. LeVeque gifted the Palace Theatre to CAPA. Already stewarding downtown’s historic Ohio Theatre since 1969, CAPA was honored to add the beloved Palace Theatre to the family, assuming responsibility for its everyday care and creating a strategy for a successful future.

Today, the Palace has become one of Columbus’ most active and frequently visited entertainment venues, hosting an average of 100 performances for 150,000 people each year. The Palace has brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to Columbus, including such performers as B.B. King, Jon Stewart, Bonnie Raitt, Jay Leno, Peter, Paul and Mary, Etta James, Robin Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah McLachlan, John Mellencamp, Frankie Valli, and many, many more. Many Broadway in Columbus performances are held at the Palace Theatre as well, including engagements of such smash-hit musicals as Dreamgirls, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Green Day’s American Idiot, and most recently, the Columbus stage debut of NFL legend, OSU superstar, and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in CHICAGO.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, Drexel Theatre, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts (New Albany, OH), and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)