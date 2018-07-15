Russia’s new military weapons

Putin: New Russian weapons decades ahead of foreign rivals

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

Thursday, June 28

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons Thursday, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs.

Speaking before the graduates of Russian military academies, Putin said the new weapons represent a quantum leap in the nation’s military capability.

“A number of our weapons systems are years, and, perhaps, decades ahead of foreign analogues,” Putin told young military officers who gathered in an ornate Kremlin hall. “Modern weapons contribute to a multifold increase in the Russian military potential.”

The tough statement comes as Putin is preparing for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump set for July 16 in Helsinki, Finland. Russia-U.S. relations have plunged to post-Cold War lows over the Ukrainian crisis, the war in Syria, the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and differences over nuclear arms control issues.

“We have achieved a real breakthrough thanks to the colossal efforts by science and design bureaus and industries, a real feat by workers, engineers and scientists,” Putin told the officers.

The Russian leader singled out the new Avangard hypersonic vehicle and the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which are set to enter service in the next few years. Putin also mentioned the Kinzhal hypersonic missile that has already been put on duty with the units of Russia’s Southern Military District.

Those systems were among an array of new nuclear weapons the Russian leader presented in March amid tensions with the West.

Putin said then that the Avangard has an intercontinental range and can fly in the atmosphere at a speed 20 times the speed of sound. The Russian leader added that the weapon can change both its course and its altitude en route to a target, making it “absolutely invulnerable to any air or missile defense means.”

He said Avangard has been designed using new composite materials to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 Celsius (3,632 Fahrenheit) resulting from a flight through the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds.

The Sarmat is intended to replace the Soviet-designed Voyevoda, the world’s heaviest ICBM, which is known as “Satan” in the West and which carries 10 nuclear warheads.

Putin said in March that Sarmat weighs 200 metric tons (220 tons) and has a higher range than Satan, allowing it to fly over the North or the South Poles and strike targets anywhere in the world. He noted that Sarmat also carries a bigger number of nuclear warheads, which are more powerful than the ones on Satan.

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexual Assault of Autistic Adult

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

June 21, 2018

(JACKSON, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that a southern Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault and kidnapping of a severely autistic adult.

Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Regan today sentenced Shawn Blackburn, 52, of Oak Hill, to the maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 24.5 years. He was also labeled a Tier III sex offender and would be subject to registration every 90 days for the rest of his life if he were to be released from prison.

Following a jury trial last month, Blackburn was convicted on two felony counts of gross sexual imposition and one felony count each of rape, kidnapping, obstructing justice, and obstructing official business. He was also found guilty of a sexually violent predator specification.

The defendant was found guilty of sexually assaulting the victim in 2015 and 2016. He was also convicted of taking the woman, who functions below a two-year-old level and cannot speak, to Kentucky in an attempt to evade prosecution.

“The defendant preyed on this vulnerable victim because she could not resist or even object to what was happening to her,” said Attorney General DeWine. “I will continue to stand up for people with disabilities and make certain that predators are held accountable.”

Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and prosecutors with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the defendant.

In 2015, Attorney General DeWine formed the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee on Crime Victims with Disabilities to advise the Attorney General’s Office on ways to assist victims of crime with special needs.

Statement from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on #SaveTheCrew Lawsuit

June 21, 2018

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding the latest developments in the lawsuit against Precourt Sports Ventures and Major League Soccer to #SaveTheCrew:

“I am pleased by the dismissal of this unfounded appeal. We hope that the defendants will not seek to engage in further delay, and that they will participate in the conversations here in Columbus directed by the trial court while working towards complying with the statute.”

Ohio GOP Slate to Headline DeWine Ice Cream Social

CEDARVILLE– Republican candidates for statewide office will attend and speak at the DeWine Family Ice Cream Social on Sunday. A full list of speakers is below.

THE FOLLOWING WILL DELIVER REMARKS AT THE DEWINE ICE CREAM SOCIAL:

Mike DeWine Attorney General of Ohio & 2018 Republican Nominee for Governor

Jon Husted Secretary of State of Ohio & 2018 Republican Nominee for Lt. Governor

Rob Portman United States Senator from Ohio

Dave Yost Auditor of State & 2018 Republican Nominee for Attorney General

Frank LaRose State Senator (27th Senate District) & Republican Nominee for Secretary of State

Robert Sprague State Representative (83rd House District) & Republican Nominee for Treasurer of State

Keith Faber State Representative (84th House District) Republican Nominee for Auditor of State

Mary DeGenero Associate Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court & Republican Nominee for Ohio Supreme Court

Craig Baldwin Judge, 5th District Court of Appeals Republican Nominee for Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio House Speaker Ryan Smith (R–Bidwell), and Ohio Supreme Court Justices Pat DeWine, Patrick Fischer, and Judi French will also attend.

The DeWine Family Ice Cream Social is an Ohio tradition dating back to 1976. The event is held at the home of Mike and Fran DeWine in Cedarville, Ohio. In addition to hearing from statewide candidates, attendees can enjoy Young’s Jersey Dairy Ice Cream, more than 200 pies, homemade by Mrs. DeWine, games and face painting for kids, and entertainment by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers.

Habitat MidOhio’s Monthly Musings

24 HOURS OF HOCKEY FOR HABITAT GARNERS MEDIA ATTENTION AND SUPPORT FOR VETERANS BUILD PROGRAM

Hockey was the focus last weekend as 54 men and women gathered at Chiller North in Lewis Center for the 2nd annual 24 Hours of Hockey for Habitat event. These Ice Warriors committed to play a 24 hour hockey game to benefit Habitat MidOhio and to bring awareness to our Veterans Build program. When the ice settled, the final score was 157-145, in favor of the CAMO team.

Since 2017, more than $100,000 has been directed back to our mission from this event.

HABITAT YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

In the summer of 2016, a new program within the Habitat MidOhio family was created: Habitat Young Professionals MidOhio (HYP). Created with the intention to engage more young professionals in Habitat’s mission, the group consists of service-minded individuals aged 21-40 who get together for regular volunteer shifts, social events, and networking opportunities.

To kick off June this year, HYP sponsored a Rock the Block event on the South Side of Columbus, where three Habitat partner families will soon be moving into their new homes. About 30 volunteers flooded South 6th Street, planting flowers, pulling weeds, picking up litter, and sharing a meal with local residents. At the end of the day, not only did the street look a little brighter, but the neighborhood children were also out in full force—riding bikes on the sidewalk, playing together on the nearby playground, and even pitching in to the litter clean-up efforts! Thank you for a great event, HYP!

Announcing the new Habitat Young Professionals Board Members:

Please help us welcome the 2018-2019 Habitat Young Professionals MidOhio Board Members to the Habitat family:

Chair- Jordan Hunt

Vice Chair- Rachel Gratz

Secretary- Andrew Gregory

Treasurer- David Picotte

Fundraising Chair- Ryan Bush

Membership and Marketing Chair- Thomas Drash

Service Chair- Ryan Seifert

Events Chair- Megan Eagle

A special thank you to outgoing HYP Board Members: Adam Noel, Samuel Collier, Jr., and Kristen Auletto! We are grateful for your commitment to the Habitat program and leadership on the HYP Board!

Want to learn more about how to get involved with Habitat Young Professionals? Send an email to HYP@habitatmidohio.org for membership details and upcoming events.

Searching for 2018-2019 AmeriCorps Members:

Habitat MidOhio has been awarded seven AmeriCorps members for the 2018-2019 service year beginning in late August serving in the areas of construction leadership and community outreach. To learn more about the AmeriCorps program at Habitat MidOhio, visit: http://www.habitatmidohio.org/get-involved/habitat-americorps

LEAVE A LEGACY

We invite you to consider joining our planned giving Society, named for Millard Fuller, to assure that your values are sustained and your hard work continues to make a difference for families in need in central Ohio. As a young man, Millard Fuller was inspired to express God’s love to his neighbors in need of safe and affordable housing. Today, Habitat now works in nearly 1,400 communities across the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries and has helped more than 13 million people achieve strength, stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable shelter. Millard’s story demonstrates that one person can make an enormous impact and that a single expression of love and hope can turn into a movement. You can continue this legacy!

There are only two requirements for membership in The Millard Fuller Society. First, make arrangements to benefit Habitat MidOhio after your lifetime, whether in the form of a bequest in your will or a plan that provides life income and income tax benefits like a gift annuity. Second, reach out to us let us know about your plans. When you do, it is not necessary to specify a dollar value. By joining The Millard Fuller Society, you are honoring the hard work of your neighbors as together we build a safe and affordable community.

Please contact Bill Corbett, Individual Giving Director, 518-416-7455 or bcorbett@habitatmidohio.org to discuss this opportunity further or to answer any questions you may have.

FULL THROTTLE RENOVATION

ReStore East is in full throttle trying to finish the last few projects for the remodel as we draw near the end of the month.

Mark your calendars and join us for two exciting events coming in July!

In celebration of the remodel, we will be having a grand re-opening ceremony at ReStore East on Wednesday, July, 11th.

Join us at 3140 Westerville Road at 9:00 AM as we cut the ribbon and officially re-open the doors to ReStore East. We invite you to come see all the changes that have been happening over the last couple of months.

The 3140 Westerville campus has been generously funded by Columbia Gas of Ohio and the building’s façade will bear their name.

PUCO offers tips to prepare for a power outage

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO (June 21, 2018) – This summer, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is reminding consumers of important outage preparation information.

While the electric distribution system in Ohio is typically safe and reliable, weather conditions such as thunderstorms, high winds or tornados can cause service interruptions.

The PUCO offers these tips for being prepared in the event electric customers experience an outage.

What should I do during a power outage?

All outages should be immediately reported to your electric company. This will let the utility company know the location and extent of the outage. The company must keep a record of all outages. Most utilities allow you to report outages by phone, online or even mobile apps.

Unplug all major appliances and electronics, such as computers and televisions, to protect them from a possible power surge when the power comes back on. By leaving one light on, you will be able to tell when your service is restored.

How can I be prepared year-round?

For practical purposes, every home should have a storm kit. The following items should be included for unexpected power interruptions.

• Portable, battery-powered radio

• Flashlights

• Extra batteries

• Manual can opener and bottle opener

• A supply of non-perishable foods needing little or no cooking (Be sure you pack any special dietary foods, baby food and formula, if needed.)

• Water stored in clean, non-corrosive, non-breakable, tightly covered containers such as soft drink bottles ― plan for at least two quarts per person per day

• Personal hygiene products, sanitary supplies, diapers and first aid supplies

• Ice chest and ice or frozen ice packs

• Camp stove or canned heat stove, and fuel for three to five days; or hibachi grill and charcoal

• If possible, have access to a cellular phone. A hardwire or cordless telephone may not work without electricity.

Make sure you know how to manually open and close any electric garage doors, security doors or gates. Have surge protectors on important electrical equipment such as computers, DVD players and televisions. Be aware that during an outage, gas appliances with electronic ignitions will not work because electricity is needed to ignite the natural gas. Appliances requiring fans or other electric devices to run (such as central air conditioning units and gas clothes dryers) will not operate.

For additional tips on being prepared during a power outage visit www.Ready.gov or www.PUCO.ohio.gov. For help with utility-related questions or concerns, call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826).

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

FILE – In this video grab file photo provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, a computer simulation shows the Avangard hypersonic vehicle being released from booster rockets. Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP, File) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120850171-a5ad2ea9a4934926b2084df5c7cffb4d.jpg FILE – In this video grab file photo provided by RU-RTR Russian television via AP television on Thursday, March 1, 2018, a computer simulation shows the Avangard hypersonic vehicle being released from booster rockets. Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP, File) Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, toasts with the graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is left. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120850171-ade4dbd9ce2842fb990fd3518c035a49.jpg Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, toasts with the graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is left. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, toasts with the graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is centre left. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) https://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/07/web1_120850171-df33001079724b98bc4b5d6c661fd5bb.jpg Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, toasts with the graduates of Russian military academies in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Putin boasted about his country’s prospective nuclear weapons, saying they are years and even decades ahead of foreign designs. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is centre left. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)