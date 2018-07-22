Opinion: How Electric Vehicles Reduce the Cost of Doing Business

By Constance Douris

InsideSources.com

According to the Department of Energy, charging an electric car costs about half as much as fueling a gasoline-powered car. The U.S. average per gallon of gasoline is $2.50 while it would cost $1.10 per eGallon to charge an electric car. As a result, electric cars, buses and trucks save money on fuel and maintenance.

Currently, the United Parcel Service operates more than 770 electric or hybrid vehicles and more than 8,500 alternative fuel and advanced technology trucks worldwide. By 2020, UPS aims for one in four of its vehicles to be electric, hybrid or alternative-fuel. By 2022, 1,500 trucks, which is 66 percent of the UPS fleet, will operate on electricity.

One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goals is to reduce emissions by 40 percent in 20 years. A recent public-private partnership between UPS and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority was announced to support this effort.

Twelve large cities worldwide, including Los Angeles, Mexico City and Seattle, recently pledged to incorporate all-electric buses in public transportation fleets beginning in 2025.

BAE Systems currently provides six different types of more than 8,000 hybrid and electric buses in North America and Europe. Each model produces zero or near-zero emissions, including the nearly 2,000 Series-E hybrid-electric buses operating today.

Other companies that are incorporating EVs include Frito-Lay, FedEx and Coca-Cola. Frito-Lay operates more than 250 EVs worldwide. FedEx introduced Nissan e-NV200 vehicles for pickup and deliveries in the United Kingdom earlier this year. Coca-Cola adopted hybrid electric delivery trucks in New Orleans as early as 2009.

Tesla plans to begin production of its new electric heavy-duty truck in 2019. J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Meijer Inc. are two customers interested in buying them.

In addition, Volkswagen committed $1.7 billion to develop the required technology for electrification of trucks and buses by 2022. The company is focused on shrinking the size and increasing the efficiency of batteries to make electric trucks and buses more appealing.

Cost-effective fleet management options will become more critical as the automotive industry continues to move toward a ride-sharing future. Uber is helping drivers purchase or lease EVs and incentivizing drivers to educate riders about these new cars. This will bring more EVs on the road and increase their public awareness.

Lyft has announced that it will provide at least one billion rides per year using electric autonomous vehicles (AVs) by 2025, all powered by 100 percent renewable energy. AVs are likely to be electric because they are cheaper and easier to maintain than traditional automobiles and EVs are also simpler for computers to drive. Trips would become even more affordable since drivers are not needed.

GM believes that all AVs must be electric and is linking its autonomous driving effort to EVs to compete with Tesla. GM’s goal is to offer an electric and autonomous ridesharing service, similar to the Tesla Network announced last year, and bring the cost of travel per mile to under $1.

Many recognize that electric vehicles benefit the environment, but fewer individuals realize these cars create efficiencies for businesses since they are cheaper to maintain and operate than traditional cars.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Constance Douris is vice president of the Lexington Institute in Arlington, Va. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Chaos or Community in Immigration Policy

By Andrew Moss

If you scan the Internet for immigration-related news stories following the Trump administration’s May 7 announcement of its “zero tolerance” border policy, you’ll find the word “chaos” coming up time and time again. Here, for example, is a July 10 headline from my hometown paper, the Los Angeles Times: “First wave of migrants is reunited: amid chaos and legal clashes, U.S. returns 38 of 102 children to parents but misses deadline set by judge.”

In this headline the Times editors used the word “chaos” to allude to several kinds of disorder depicted in the news story: the suffering of 64 families with children under 5 who were still separated from their parents, the anguish and anxiety facing another 2000-3000 children ages 5-17 who had yet to be reunited with their parents, and the general uncertainty produced by constant fluctuations in government policy and actions.

If there were any pattern to this chaos, it was identified by U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee, who rejected the administration’s effort to extend the amount the time that children could be detained. In explaining her July 9 ruling, Judge Gee described the administration’s effort as a “cynical attempt…to shift responsibility to the Judiciary for over 20 years of Congressional inaction and ill-considered Executive action that have led to the current stalemate.”

Judge Gee pinpointed a crucial fact about the current situation. President Trump has steered immigration policy to new heights of cruelty and turmoil, but our immigration system has been vexed by serious problems long before he came into office. Though the judge didn’t address broader issues of policy in her ruling, her critique still provokes consideration of a basic question: how do we find our way out of the chaos facing us today?

A number of commentators have argued that it’s essential we first come to terms with U.S. involvements in Central America that helped stoke the political instability and violence impelling people to journey northward in search of safety and livelihood. They point, for example, to the CIA involvement in the 1954 coup that overthrew Guatemala’s democratically elected government, and to the subsequent U.S. military involvement in a civil war (1960-1996) that claimed 200,000 lives. Similarly, the U.S. provided significant military aid to a right-wing government in El Salvador responsible for killings, kidnappings, and torture during a devastating civil war (1980-1992) that claimed more than 75,000 lives. During these conflicts and in ensuing decades, thousands of people fled to the U.S. Now, as thousands more arrive at our borders fleeing violence, often inflicted by gangs incubated in the U.S. and stimulated abroad by our own harsh deportation policies, they argue that homeland security should be guided by a firm sense of global responsibility rather than the fear and amnesia binding us ever more tightly in the confining walls of a garrison state.

University of Southern California professor Roberto Suro noted that President Trump has submitted budget requests for immigration enforcement and detention ($26 billion) and for a border wall ($18 billion) that almost match the gross domestic product of El Salvador and Honduras combined ($46 billion). As he said in a recent New York Times column, “a fraction of the enforcement budget well spent on economic development … would be a better use of taxpayer dollars than trying to intercept people in flight at a militarized border and then criminalizing them.”

But more than responsibility is needed as a foundational value for homeland security. Justice is needed as well. More than 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. published his fourth and final book, Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community? In that book, he addressed the interconnected evils of racism, militarism, and economic injustice, not only in the context of American society, but in a global sense as well. In his final chapter, “The World House,” he discussed the technological and scientific changes that have made human societies throughout the world ever more interdependent – and that have heightened expectations for human rights and dignity.

When he published Where Do We Go From Here? in 1967, the U.S. had no detention system for migrants. Such a system, driven by the profit motive and rife with human rights abuses, wouldn’t come into place until the 1980s. Now, more than 50 years later, it’s time to abolish that system and begin realizing the global promise of a just and interdependent society that Dr. King had envisioned. Are there sane and sound alternatives to detention? Yes, there are, and they’ve been proven to work in community accompaniment programs around the country that have supported migrants seeking asylum, seeking a place in American society. (For further information, see the website for the organization, “Freedom for Immigrants”: https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/).

As he often did in his writings, King concluded his book with a challenge. Invoking the power of nonviolence, he declared, “We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation. This may well be mankind’s last chance to choose between chaos and community.” That choice, in a different time and in a different context, is still before us today.

Andrew Moss, syndicated by PeaceVoice,is an emeritus professoratthe California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he taught a course, “War and Peace inLiterature,” for 10 years.

SPORTS

Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor the

Ohio Machine

COLUMBUS – Secretary of State Jon Husted has selected the Ohio Machine as one of July’s featured sports teams for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit the Ohio Machine to present them with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared July as “Game On Ohio” Month to highlight the major and minor league sports teams that are doing business in Ohio.

The Ohio Machine are one of nine professional lacrosse teams competing in Major League Lacrosse (MLL). The Machine has been competing in the MLL since 2012 and won the franchise’s first championship in 2017.

WHO:

A representative of Ohio Secretary of State

Jon Husted.

WHAT:

Presentation of a certificate honoring the Ohio Machine for being featured in the Ohio Business Profile program.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

Ohio Machine

2050 Recreation Trail

Obetz, Ohio 43207

News from The University of Alabama

UA Announces Graduation List for Spring 2018

TUSCALOOSA, AL (07/17/2018)— The University of Alabama awarded some 5,436 degrees during spring 2018 commencement May 4-6.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with nationally renowned faculty performing cutting-edge research.

Among the recipients are:

Sidney Bomeke of Westerville, OH (43082), Master of Science, B.S. Commerce Business Administration

Taylor Dickens of Westerville, OH (43082), Master of Arts

Jarrett Jarvis of Westerville, OH (43082), B.S. in Mechanical Engineering

The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

LINKS

Another Russian indicted — key link between the National Rifle Association and Kremlin jailed in Washington, DC

https://www.rawstory.com/2018/07/another-russian-indicted-key-link-national-rifle-association-kremlin-jailed-washington-dc/

Former intel chiefs condemn Trump’s news conference with Putin

https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/16/politics/john-brennan-donald-trump-treasonous-vladimir-putin/index.html

Germany: We can no longer fully rely on U.S. White House

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-russia-germany/germany-we-can-no-longer-fully-rely-on-u-s-white-house-idUSKBN1K60WP

Texas billboard that tells ‘liberals’ to keep driving will come down

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2018/06/20/texas-billboard-tells-liberals-keep-driving/716756002/

Which Republican Members Of Congress Might Be In Vladimir Putin’s Pocket?

http://deepleftfield.info/which-republican-members-of-congress-might-be-in-vladimir-putins-pocket/

How Russia Undermined American Democracy

http://www.wbur.org/onpoint/2018/07/10/russia-meddling-pegues

Sen. Merkley says it’s “likely” that Russians have dirt on Trump

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sen-merkley-says-its-likely-that-russians-have-dirt-on-trump/

In disastrous press conference, Trump defended Putin, blasted Americans

http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/disastrous-press-conference-trump-defended-putin-blasted-americans

Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist linked to NRA, charged as Kremlin agent

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/maria-butina-russian-activist-linked-nra-charged-conspiracy/story?id=56626626

McConnell Backs Away From Trump: Russians Are Not Our Friends, I Entirely Believe Our Intel Community

http://www.joemygod.com/2018/07/16/mcconnell-backs-away-from-trump-russians-are-not-our-friends-i-entirely-believe-our-intel-community/

At Summit With Russia, Trump Betrays His Country in Plain Sight

http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/07/trump-betrays-his-country-for-russia-in-plain-sight.html

This Was Among the Most Disgraceful Moments in the Modern History of the American Presidency

https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a22164229/donald-trump-vladimir-putin-press-conference-disgrace/

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Today, July 16, 2018, a date which will live in infamy, the United States of America was suddenly and deliberately attacked by a sitting president.

Word of the day: Quisling: A person who betrays his or her own country by aiding an invading enemy, often serving later in a puppet government.

Trump said He and Putin have 90% of nuclear weapons in the world. A veiled threat of world domination?

Trump stood next to Putin as he said Russia did not meddle in our election- and Trump went on to blame the US. OMG!! Isn’t this Treason?

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason…

Article II Section 4: If the president is impeached for treason, the vice president and all civil officers shall be removed.

“America has been attacked and the president sides with the enemy.” John E. McLaughlin Former CIA Chief

Just imagine Donald standing next to Osama bin Laden saying, he said he didn’t take down the towers, so I believe him. That’s what he just did.

We are living in the plot of a James Bond movie. At the summit in Finland, President Trump and Vladimir Putin engaged in collusion in front of the entire world.

You have just witnessed the Most Disgraceful performance by an American President in Our History! Seriously, mark this date, because it is a day when a POTUS publicly SURRENDERED!!

Southeast Ohio GOP Leader Chris Gagin Resigned this afternoon after Trump’s remarks in Helsinki.

Pence offers a whitewash of Trump’s conduct today. NY Daily News headline: Open Treason.

Just before the Private meeting with Putin, Stump excused the US interpreter and met only with Putin & the Russian interpreter!

After that jaw-dropping display of treason in Helsinki, your choices are clear: Either stand with Trump, or the United States. Trump just threw THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA under the bus. Blamed America, Democrats, Hillary Clinton.

July 16, 2018 — Mark this date. Today we witnessed Treason take place in Helsinki. Trump had a private meeting with the man who directed the infiltration & manipulation of our 2016 election. #ImpeachTrump

Dear GOP, Choose Trump or America. We’re waiting. TRE45ON

REPUBLICANS – OR SHOULD I SAY “COMRADES” – HOW CAN YOU CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THIS TREASONOUS TRAITOR? Where are the Republicans in the Party I once belonged to ?? Why has the GOP decided TREASON is okay !

Rupert Murdock just said Trump today was a National Disgrace, and he owns Fox News! Fox News is complaining that the investigation has made it hard for 45 to make a deal with Russia.

Fervent Trump Supporter Cancels CNN Appearance Because ‘He’s Not Going to Defend’ Putin Summit. Rand Paul just gave Cheeto rave reviews for his job in Helsinki! Wolfe on CNN just rolled his eyes.

Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has spent nearly $1.2 million on legal fees this year, incl $340,000 in the last 3 months. Trump has already raised more than $88 million for his re-election campaign over the last year and a half. The sum gives him a substantial head start when compared to prospective Democratic challengers in the 2020 election. (New York Times)

Every Republican who is posting on Facebook right now is talking about Obama and Hillary and Carter and Bill Clinton and floating weird conspiracy theories, pointing themselves everywhere but at the treason and horror they saw today. It’s sad. The Republic may not survive without those same people coming to their senses.

Republicans have ignored our Petitions, our Protests and have refused Town Halls… Vote them ALL OUT ! Doesn’t make sense how the Republican party can continue ignoring this.

In the six months following the passage of Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act, worker pay has fallen while businesses have spent roughly $700 billion to repurchase their own stock. The Fix was in from the start.

Reporter: Do you hold Russia accountable for anything? Trump: We’re all to blame.

Putin admitted in front of the World that he wanted Trump to win … and that directed his officials to help. WHAT ELSE DO WE NEED?

How can any patriotic American still support trump after what he did today? He stood on foreign soil and took the side of our #1 enemy over our own law enforcement

Drumpf 4.5 just ‘shot somebody on 5th Avenue’ – her name was “America”. If it is one thing Trump proved today .. He is the WEAKEST US President ever !

Mariia Butina, 29, has been accused of trying to build a back-channel between the Kremlin and the US Republican Party — through the National Rifle Association. — Financial Times

Female Russian Spy just arrested, she is tied to NRA, Russian Money and Ongoing Election Meddling.

Trump knew that we had arrested a Russian spy yesterday…anyone a little more worried about what he gave Putin now? Putin owns him.

The GOP and the NRA must be sweating ‘bullets’. GOP = Government of Putin. Make America Great Again – Impeach Trump.

NYT’s says Trump has vacated his oath of office. “There is overwhelming evidence that our president” is engaged in “treason.” After the Trump-Putin Press Conference for the first time Intelligence officials called for TREASON.

Jared Kushner’s family firm emptied or sold more than 250 rent-stabilized apartments over the last three years as the Kushner Companies converted one of its buildings into luxury condominiums. The sales from those apartments inside one of the Kushner Cos.’ largest residential buildings in New York totaled more than $55 million, an average of $1.2 million per apartment. (Associated Press)

I really believe that Trump would sell out America to enrich his family business. I wonder if we will still be able to speak English or if we need to learn Russian. I am shaking, I am so angry! We must annul the 2016 election! Either reinstall Obama, or put Hillary and Tim Kaine in office temporarily until we can have new elections!

Donald Trump has thrown the west into existential crisis. Trump stood next to Putin and defamed America, the FBI, the CIA, the free press and the DOJ. Don’t let him back into the country.

Retweeted CBS News (@CBSNews): A mass grave with nearly 100 bodies suspected to be black prisoners has been unearthed in Texas during construction

Former Klan wizard David Duke ‏compares Trump to Jesus in ‘historic attack’ on media and Jews.”