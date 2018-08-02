How the Summit Started

Trump: summit with Putin off to a ‘very, very good start’

HELSINKI (AP) — President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin opened their long-awaited summit Monday with a wink and slouch, respectively, then talked one on one behind closed doors for two-plus hours before the American leader declared their meeting was off to a “very, very good start for everybody.”

Neither leader revealed what was discussed. But in advance of the talks, Trump listed a series of topics that did not include Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“We have not been getting along well for the last number of years,” Trump said after arriving at the Presidential Palace in Finland’s capital, where the leaders are meeting. “But I think we will end up having an extraordinary relationship. … I really think the world wants to see us get along.”

Putin, for his part, said he and Trump have maintained regular contact through phone calls and meetings at international events but “the time has come to have a thorough discussion on various international problems and sensitive issues.” He added: “There are quite a few of them for us to pay attention to.”

Their opening one-on-one session had been scheduled to run 90 minutes. The Russians said it lasted two hours and 10 minutes. The White House wouldn’t immediately confirm the timing.

The summit, which is being closely watched around the world, was not the first time Trump and Putin have held talks. They met on the sidelines of world leader meetings in Germany and Vietnam last year. But Monday’s session was condemned in advance by members of Congress from both parties after the U.S. indictment last week of 12 Russian military intelligence officers accused of hacking Democrats in the 2016 election to help Trump’s presidential campaign.

Trump said last week that he would raise the meddling issue again with Putin, but questions have been swirling about whether Trump will sharply and publicly rebuke his Russian counterpart for the interference that prompted a special investigation probe that Trump has repeatedly labeled a “witch hunt.”

Addressing reporters before the one-on-one meeting, Putin struck a casual pose during Trump’s remarks, slouching in his chair with his legs wide and eyes low. He nodded along to some of Trump’s remarks before they were translated, showcasing his fluency in English. Trump leaned forward in his chair, his hands tented in front of him and frequently glanced over at the Russian president. At one point, he shot Putin a wink. After Trump concluded his remarks, American reporters shouted several questions about whether he would bring up election meddling during his discussions with Putin.

Trump did not respond; Putin appeared to smirk.

With that, the leaders gave a quick handshake and their private meeting in the opulent Gothic Hall was under way. Just the two of them, each with a translator.

They continued the discussion with an expanded group of aides and over lunch in the Hall of Mirrors, once the emperor’s throne room. They’ll conclude the summit by taking questions at a joint news conference.

Out on the streets, the summit attracted a grab-bag of protesters, with abortion-rights activists wearing artificially bulging bellies and Trump masks, anti-fascist protesters bearing signs with expletive-laden insults, and free traders, anti-war Ukrainians and gay rights supporters making their voices heard.

The summit began just hours after Trump blamed the United States — and not Russian election meddling or its annexation of Crimea — for a low-point in U.S.-Russia relations. The drama was playing out against a backdrop of fraying Western alliances, a new peak in the Russia investigation and fears that Moscow’s aggression may go unchallenged.

“Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse,” Trump tweeted Monday morning, blaming “many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”

The Russian foreign ministry responded by liking Trump’s tweet and then replying: “We agree.”

The summit started late because Putin arrived in Helsinki about a half hour behind schedule in another display of the Russian’s leader famous lack of punctuality. Trump seemed to return the favor by waiting until Putin had arrived at the palace before leaving his hotel. Putin has been late for past meetings with the pope and British queen, among many others.

Several dozen Trump supporters, many waving American flags and sporting “Make America Great Again” caps, cheered Trump near his waterfront hotel in Helsinki. Two held up a handwritten banner that read “God Bless D & M Trump.”

Trump and his aides have repeatedly tried to lower expectations about what the summit will achieve. He told CBS News that he didn’t “expect anything” from Putin, while his national security adviser said the U.S. wasn’t looking for any “concrete deliverables.” Trump told reporters during a breakfast Monday with Finland’s president that he thought the summit would go “fine.”

Observers have raised concerns about the fact that the leaders met alone during their first meeting, but for a pair of interpreters, meaning there will be no corroborating witnesses to accurately represent what was said during the conversation.

Trump said he and Putin would discuss a range of issues, from trade to the military, along with missiles and China. Not mentioned: Election meddling or Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected last week’s indictment as part of a “shameful comedy” they claim has been staged to prevent the normalization of Russia-U.S. ties.

In tweets Monday, Trump continued to undermine the investigation and blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for failing to stop Russia’s efforts to sway the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. He claimed Obama “was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it.”

The Obama administration did, in fact, take action, including confronting Putin in person as well as expelling nearly three dozen Russian diplomats the U.S. said were actually intelligence operatives and imposing new sanctions.

While Trump was eager for a made-for-TV moment that will dominate headlines like his sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month, Putin hopes the meeting, mere hours after he presided over the World Cup finals, will help him forge good personal ties with Trump and focus on areas where Moscow and Washington may be able to find common ground, such as Syria.

Putin will likely not be shooting for official recognition of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea or the easing of crippling U.S. sanctions, aware that the U.S. Congress would never allow such action. But he would welcome a symbolic end to Western protests over Crimea and Moscow’s attempts to destabilize elections and traditional Western alliances and norms.

On Syria, a possible deal could see Moscow helping mediate the withdrawal of Iranian forces and their Hezbollah proxies from the areas alongside Syria’s border with Israel — a diplomatic coup that would reflect Russia’s carefully cultivated ties with both Israel and Iran.

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Ken Thomas and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

US firm tried to enlist ambassadors to help Russian company

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. lobbying firm sought to recruit the ambassadors of France, Germany and several other countries to demonstrate international support for severing Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska’s control of Rusal, the aluminum manufacturing giant sanctioned by Washington.

Documents made public by the Justice Department show that Mercury LLC drafted messages for at least six envoys to send to senior U.S. government officials that expressed support for a plan to eliminate Deripaska’s majority stake in the EN+ Group, the holding company that owns nearly 50 percent of Rusal.

The records are the latest installment in a drama full of international intrigue.

Deripaska’s close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin are under a microscope while unintended targets of the U.S. penalties struggle with the punishment’s impact. Leading the way, in an odd twist, is a conservative member of Britain’s House of Lords, Gregory Barker, who hired Mercury to salvage Rusal and EN+ by casting Deripaska as the heavy.

It’s unclear how many of the ambassadors sent the messages. But Jamaica’s envoy did, underscoring concerns about the future of a Rusal-owned factory on the Caribbean island.

When the Treasury imposed sanctions on Deripaska a few months ago, EN+ and Rusal were blacklisted too because of the cascading nature of the penalties. It fell to Barker, who was installed less than a year ago as chairman of EN+’s board, to persuade the Trump administration to lift the sanctions against both companies. To do that, he will have to assure the U.S. that Deripaska is no longer calling the shots at EN+ or Rusal.

Barker, a former British energy minister, signed a contract with Mercury in early May — a month after the Treasury Department announced the sanctions. Mercury is to earn $108,500 every four weeks, according to the contract, to support Barker’s efforts to negotiate Deripaska’s exit from the EN+ board and “the reduction of his ownership interest in the company.”

Anders Aslund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and an expert on Russia’s economic policy, said there can be only two possible owners of Rusal: the Russian government or Deripaska. That’s because the aluminum company’s main assets are giant smelters in east Siberia, a reality he said Treasury officials failed to grasp.

“It appears to me that both parties play the game now: Deripaska reduces his public exposure and the Treasury (Department) pretends that it is satisfied, gradually easing the sanctions,” Aslund said.

The letters prepared for the envoys said Deripaska, not the companies, is the “true target” of the U.S. sanctions. He’s already resigned from the EN+ board. The Treasury Department has set a late October deadline for his 70 percent stake in EN+ to be cut back to less than 50 percent. The “path for the United States to provide sanctions relief,” the department said, is through Deripaska’s divestment and relinquishment of control.

The draft messages, along with background material prepared by Mercury, warned that each country would be damaged economically if the sanctions aren’t eased. France and Germany rely on Rusal’s aluminum in their automotive, telecommunications and aerospace industries. And Rusal is a full or part owner of factories that employ hundreds of people in Ireland, Sweden, Australia and Jamaica.

The ambassadors of France and Sweden did not send the messages, according to representatives from each embassy. The embassies of Germany, Ireland and Australia wouldn’t say.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Deripaska in early April as part of an array of measures that targeted tycoons close to the Kremlin, cutting Rusal off from international financial institutions. In spelling out the penalties, the department said Deripaska had been accused of illegal wiretaps, extortion, racketeering, money laundering and even death threats against business rivals.

Deripaska also has figured into special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into links between the Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia due to Deripaska’s connection to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who once worked as a consultant to the billionaire businessman. Prosecutors recently disclosed that Deripaska provided a Manafort company with $10 million around 2010, a transaction described as a loan on U.S. income tax forms.

Neither Deripaska nor Manafort has been formally accused of taking part in Russian election-meddling; both have denied any involvement.

The push to curb Deripaska’s influence is playing out as Trump readies for a summit with Putin on Monday in Helsinki. Putin may try to call for Washington to relax the sanctions, which were triggered by Russia’s annexation of Crimea, interference in eastern Ukraine’s separatist fighting and meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The draft messages say that Barker’s approach is supported by other board members and EN+’s minority shareholders. The Trump administration is urged to extend any “relevant deadlines” to allow the plan to be fully implemented, according to the messages. There’s no indication, however, of who or what EN+’s new majority shareholder would be.

The Treasury Department and the State Department declined to comment on Mercury’s lobbying effort.

The letter dated June 14 that Jamaica’s ambassador, Audrey Marks, sent to Treasury Department officials is nearly identical to the one Mercury prepared. Rusal owns the West Indies Alumina Company and “continued sanctions will impact our economy and jobs, with the attendant impact on workers and their dependents,” Marks wrote.

Lillian Farrell, a spokeswoman for the Irish Embassy, said Ireland is “gravely concerned” over the impact the sanctions will have on the Rusal-owned factory in Limerick. The embassy “is in ongoing contact with the U.S. authorities” over the plant’s future, she said. The embassy has had discussions “with interested third parties” but the content of those conversations is confidential, Farrell said.

The letter Mercury prepared for Sweden’s ambassador, Karin Olofsdotter, described the Rusal-owned Kubikenborg Aluminum as the country’s largest industrial facility.

Officials from the Swedish Embassy met with Mercury representatives, according to Gunnar Vrang, a spokesman for the ministry of foreign affairs in Stockholm, but no one in Sweden’s government sent a message. He said Sweden and the U.S. have a shared interest in avoiding “unintended negative consequences of the sanctions in question.”

Associated Press writer Chad Day contributed to this report.

In TV interview, Trump says queen called Brexit ‘complex’

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump has told a British TV interviewer that Queen Elizabeth II told him Brexit is “complex.”

Trump’s interview with Good Morning Britain was broadcast Monday. The president spoke to Piers Morgan on Air Force One Friday evening.

Asked the queen’s view on Brexit, Trump said: “She said it’s a very complex problem.”

Trump’s comments were unusual because most heads of state do not discuss their private conversations with the queen. Trump met the queen Friday at Windsor Castle.

The queen does not comment on political matters and has never indicated whether she favors having Britain leave the European Union. She remained scrupulously silent during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016, which saw Britain vote to exit the EU.

Trump declined to say what he believes her view is on that important question. Britain’s plans to leave the EU bloc have been slowed by difficulty reaching an exit deal with EU leaders.

Trump did say he admires the queen and found her to be “incredible”, “sharp” and “beautiful.”

“When I say beautiful, inside and out,” Trump said.

He said he doesn’t know if the queen liked him, but that he liked her.

The president said he was thinking of his late mother, who was born in Scotland, when he and his wife Melania had tea with the queen. He said his mother was a great admirer of the queen.

“My mother felt she was a great woman,” Trump said.

Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history and has met with every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

She has not shared her thoughts about them with the public, just as she has not commented on the dozens of heads of state she has entertained at her various palaces.

The president’s meeting with her seemed to go well, but some in the British press criticized Trump for briefly walking in front of the 92-year-old queen while they were reviewing an honor guard on the castle grounds.

Syrian government targets rebels near Israel-occupied Golan

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces unleashed hundreds of missiles on a rebel-held area near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, activists said, the latest phase in an offensive to clear southern Syria of insurgents.

The government’s push came after it had secured control of most of Daraa province in an offensive that began in June. On Sunday, the first batch of armed fighters and their families left the city of Daraa, the provincial capital, in buses that would take them to the rebel-held Idlib province in the north.

Similar deals in other parts of Syria resulted in the evacuation of thousands of opposition fighters and civilians — evacuations that the United Nations and rights groups have decried as forced displacement.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said Sunday the success in driving the opposition out of Daraa embodies the will of his army and allied forces to “liberate all of Syrian territories” of “terrorism.”

In recent months and backed by Russian air force, the Syrian government has restored control of over 60 percent of previously rebel-held territory across the country.

Assad spoke during a meeting on Sunday with visiting Iranian foreign ministry’s official Hossein Jaberi Ansari. Assad’s office said the two agreed that the “elimination of terrorism in most of the Syrian territory has laid the most appropriate ground to reach results at the political level” that could put an end to Syria’s war.

Syria’s government refers to all armed opposition groups as “terrorists” and accuses the West, Turkey, Israel and regional countries of supporting them.

The statement came a day before President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are to meet in Finland. Syria is expected to feature highly on the agenda. Russia is a major Assad ally.

In Daraa, the evacuation deal will hand over areas held by the rebels for years back to government control. Daraa, which lies on a highway linking Damascus with Jordan, was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Since early Sunday, government forces turned their missiles toward a stretch of land controlled by the armed opposition in northern Daraa and the countryside of adjacent Quneitra.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces fired more than 800 missiles at an area between northern Daraa and the Quneitra countryside, about 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles, from the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Observatory said government forces advanced on Massharah, a village in Quneitra, and rebels fought back in intense clashes that killed several pro-government fighters. The pro-Syrian government Central Military Media said a number of insurgents were killed in the clashes.

The Observatory reported airstrikes in Massharah, the first in over a year to hit the Quneitra countryside. It also reported airstrikes in a nearby village in northern Daraa, where government forces have been trying to retake a key hill there after failing to reach a deal with the rebels.

Government troops are also seeking to advance on another town to the south through negotiations with rebels there. Capturing Nawa would enable them to advance on militants in the area linked to the Islamic State group.

Daraa activist Abou Mahmoud Hourani said an estimated 400 members of the armed opposition and their families will be evacuated out of Daraa. Syrian state TV al-Ikhbariya said 10 buses carrying 407 people left for northern Syria. The station said the evacuation of nearly 1,000 people will likely be completed by Sunday.

Associated Press writer Albert Aji in Damascus, Syria, contributed to this report

This story has been corrected to say that capturing a town to the south, not the hill, would enable government troops to move in on IS-affiliated fighters.

OHIO NEWS

Toys, eyeglasses, cellphones surface in Ohio sewer system

Flushed-And-Found, Sunday, July 15

CINCINNATI (AP) — Workers in a metropolitan sewer district in Ohio have amassed an impressive collection of toys, eyeglasses and other objects that made their way through the sewer system.

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati provides wastewater collection and treatment for businesses and residents in Hamilton County and small portions of adjacent Butler, Warren and Clermont counties. Its combined sewer system takes in water from storm drains and sanitary sewers. WVXU radio in Cincinnati reports that most of the water cycling through Hamilton County eventually ends up at the district’s Mill Creek Station, where solid items are stopped by bar screens and transferred to a conveyor belt.

Brad Blankenship, a plant supervisor at the station, says items including balls, cellphones, credit cards and watches have been found. Blankenship and co-workers grab the interesting finds and add the sanitized objects to a shelf in the plant.

Blankenship says items on the shelf include a baseball, a miniature rubber duck, eyeglasses and toy cars.

“Imagine a 3-year-old who likes to flush things down the toilet,” Blankenship said.

District officials warn that some waste is small enough to get through the screens. Keith Heffner, the sewer district’s assistant superintendent says that includes cooking grease and fat, which some people pour down the drain.

“Even though you put some soap with it, you put some hot water with it, it’s gonna break it up, but it’s going to re-congeal once it loses temperature and gets into the collection system,” Heffner said of cooking grease and fat.

Grease will mix with anything it comes into contact with, including plastic, leaves and baby wipes, Heffner said. He says even though wipes may be flushable in toilets, they will not break down before they get to the treatment plants.

The clogs can jam pumps and require maintenance work. This translates to lost time and money.

The sewer district is working on a public service campaign to discourage putting the wrong stuff down the drain. It’s tentatively called “Love Your Loo.”

Information from: WVXU-FM, http://www.xstarnet.com

Secretary Husted Releases New Business Filings Figures for June 2018

Monday, July 16, 2018

Four out of five companies are now started using Ohio Business Central

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced 10,123 new entities filed to do business in Ohio last month, an increase of 289 when compared to June 2017.

Ohio is currently on track for 2018 to be another record-breaking year for new business filings. Since January, the Buckeye State has seen 66,478 new businesses file, up 3,299 from the same six-month period last year.

In 2017, Ohio finished with 117,429 new businesses registering with the Secretary of State’s office, surpassing the previous record set in 2016 of 105,009. Last year also marked the eighth consecutive year the state has seen a record number of new business filings. In all, Ohio has seen a rise of 46.3 percent in filings from 2010 to 2017.

From the time Ohio Business Central was launched until the end of June 2018, the Secretary of State’s Office has processed 410,750 online filings. Today 80 percent of all new businesses are started online through Ohio Business Central, which launched in 2013. In August 2017, Secretary Husted announced that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

June 2018 marked 32 months since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in the Buckeye State by 21 percent. This change has saved Ohio businesses over $7.1 million to date.

Secretary Husted’s efforts to cut costs don’t stop there. In fact, he requested a 100 percent cut in the amount of tax dollars needed to run his office, which was approved as part of the state’s budget. Husted’s request is saving taxpayers nearly $5 million over fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Secretary Husted was able to do this because of his wise financial stewardship. During his first term, he reduced spending by $14.5 million, a 16 percent reduction when compared to the previous administration. Secretary Husted is also operating his office with roughly 40 percent fewer staff and payroll costs at the Secretary of State’s Office are at the lowest level in 10 years.

Though the most visible role of the Secretary of State is that of chief elections officer, the office is also the first stop for individuals or companies who want to file and start a business in Ohio. While recognizing these numbers can’t provide a complete picture of Ohio’s jobs climate, they are an important indicator of economic activity that Secretary Husted hopes will add to the ongoing discussion of how to improve the state’s overall climate for business.

NOTE: New business filings are classified as forms filed with the Ohio Secretary of State that declare the formation of a business entity, including for-profit, non-profit and professional corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, limited partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing as a business in Ohio does not guarantee the company will begin operations, be profitable or create jobs.

Quick Facts:

10,123 new entities filed to do business in Ohio throughout June 2018.

Since Ohio Business Central was launched, 410,750 entities have been formed online through June 2018.

Four out of every five businesses are now started online in Ohio.

Since Secretary Husted reduced the cost of starting and maintaining a business in Ohio businesses have saved over $7.1 million.

Cut spending by more than $14.5 million during his first term – a 16 percent reduction compared to the previous administration.

Reduced staff by 40 percent and decreased payroll costs to the lowest level in 10 years.

Cut tax dollars needed to run his office for his last two years by 100 percent, saving taxpayers nearly $5 million.

Announced in August of 2017 that 100 percent of all filings needed to start or maintain a business in Ohio may now be submitted online.

Jessica Villacres spends spring 2018 semester studying in Spain

News from Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA, OH (07/16/2018)— Jessica Villacres of Westerville (43082) was among 27 Baldwin Wallace University students who spent the spring 2018 semester learning off campus through the BW Study Abroad Center’s Independent Study program. Villacres, a graduate of Westerville South High School majoring in communication sciences and disorders and Spanish, traveled to Granada, Spain for an individualized immersion experience with International Studies Abroad (ISA). ISA students can enroll in courses at the Universidad de Granada, one of the oldest universities in Spain. While in Granada, students can experience the rich cultural history along with the vibrant modern presence.

The BW Study Abroad Center engages students through global exploration and off-campus study that enhances personal growth, educational enrichment and career development as part of the university’s liberal arts effort to cultivate contributing and compassionate citizens. Through faculty-led and independent study abroad opportunities, students can build strong communication skills, enhanced critical thinking and personal confidence from trekking the unknown.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 4,000 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

Self-control and obesity: Gender matters in children

Ohio State University

July 16, 2018

Relationship between self-regulation and weight different for girls and boys, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A toddler’s self-regulation – the ability to change behavior in different social situations – may predict whether he or she will be obese come kindergarten, but the connection appears to be much different for girls than for boys.

Self-regulation is something all children must develop, and poorer self-control in childhood is associated with worse adult health, economic and social outcomes. However, a new study from The Ohio State University found that more self-regulation may not necessarily reduce the risk of obesity, especially in girls.

Girls who scored at either the low or the high end on measures of self-regulation when they were 2 years old were more likely than girls with average self-regulation to be obese at age 5, while boys with high self-regulation were less likely to be obese than their peers with low or average self-regulation, found the study, which appears in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

The difference raises important new questions about the role of gender in the development of childhood obesity, said lead author Sarah Anderson, an associate professor in Ohio State’s College of Public Health.

“Although we tend to assume that more self-regulation is always a positive, it may not be,” she said.

Those seeking answers about how to prevent childhood obesity should be mindful of the possibility that interventions to improve self-regulation might not play out the same way for boys and girls, she said.

“People are trying ways to prevent obesity in young children, and some of those approaches involve improving self-regulation. Our study suggests that could have an unintended impact for some girls,” Anderson said.

“This study leads one to think about how young children are potentially responding differently to messages and expectations based on whether they are boys or girls. We should be cautious about assuming that increases in self-regulation are optimal for everyone.”

The study analyzed data from a nationally representative sample of 6,400 U.S. children born in 2001 to see whether a child’s ability to self-regulate when they were 2 years old was associated with their risk of obesity in kindergarten – and to look for any differences between genders. The data came from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Self-regulation was measured using a four-part in-home assessment that looked at a child’s adaptability, persistence, attention and frustration tolerance. Each child received from one point to five points on each measure, for a possible score of 20 – a very high level of self-regulation.

“Observers were looking at things like how readily a child gave up a block when an adult said it was time to play with something else, how difficult it was to hold their attention and how easily frustrated they became when things weren’t going their way,” Anderson said.

“Going in, we thought what many people think – that we would see lower rates of obesity as self-regulation increased.”

But when they looked at their data, in which they separated children into quartiles ranging from “least regulated” to “most regulated,” the researchers found that girls in the least and most self-regulated groups were more likely to be obese at kindergarten age than their female peers in the middle categories.

There was little difference in boys’ risk of obesity except for among the most-regulated, who were least likely to be obese. Obesity was determined by measuring height and weight and defined as a body mass index greater than or equal to the 95th percentile.

“We should not assume that interventions to increase self-regulation will necessarily lead to benefits for both genders – it may be different for boys and girls,” Anderson said.

The researchers said there are many ongoing efforts to promote self-regulation in children for a variety of desired outcomes, including obesity prevention and improved school readiness.

In neither gender did the researchers see a clear step-wise pattern where increased self-regulation meant decreased rates of obesity.

Researchers believe that a variety of factors may contribute to links between self-regulation and obesity, including physiological differences and behavioral responses to demands in a child’s environment that could affect appetite, food intake, sleep and activity level.

“Obesity prevention is a complex and humbling task. Gender is another social influence that may affect the success of obesity prevention efforts,” said Anderson’s co-author, Robert Whitaker of Temple University.

This study adds to other obesity research that has found important differences between genders, Anderson said.

“All we can do based on this research is speculate, but it’s possible that girls and boys are reacting differently to social expectations and that could play a role in childhood obesity,” Anderson said.

“If you’re a boy and if the people around you are more OK with you getting easily frustrated and not paying attention, the social stress from your environment may be less than it is for a girl.”

It’s also possible that girls are rewarded more than boys for “good” behavior, propelling them to put themselves under added stress in the interest of appeasing adults, the researchers wrote.

“These stresses might result in differences in energy balance and metabolism between girls and boys, especially in the group observed to have high self-regulation.”

The National Institutes of Health supported this study.

Written by Misti Crane

WOSU Kids Day at Ohio State Fair

Costume Characters, Live Radio Shows and More Than 500 Children to Receive Free Lunch

COLUMBUS, OHIO, July 16, 2018 — For the third year in a row, WOSU Public Media is partnering with the Ohio State Fair for WOSU Kids Day on Thursday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrating WOSU Kids, the TV channel that features 24/7 PBS KIDS programming, WOSU Kids Day will have costume character appearances from popular PBS KIDS shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Super Why! and Clifford, family-friendly activities, and live radio broadcasts.

WOSU and the State Fair will also join with Columbus Recreation and Parks to provide a free, nutritionally balanced lunch on-site at the fair which will be part of the Columbus Summer Food Service Food Program. The Ohio Department of Education Office for Child Nutrition is the administrator for the program which is funded by the USDA. “All of these organizations have come together to offer more than 500 admission tickets to the fair to children eligible for the lunch program from low-income and underserved areas of Columbus. At WOSU, we’re very proud of this unique initiative,” said Tom Rieland, General Manager of WOSU Public Media.

“Serving nutritious meals to Ohio kids at the fair will give us an exciting opportunity to spread the word about Ohio’s free, statewide Summer Food Service Program,” said Paolo DeMaria, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Julie Pruett, Program Coordinator for the Summer Food Program, agrees: “We serve meals to thousands of children each day during the summer, and having the chance to provide meals at an event like WOSU Kids Day is a fun way for us to make a difference for even more kids.”

All Sides with Ann Fisher, the daily public affairs program on 89.7 NPR News will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon and Classical 101 at 101.1 FM will broadcast live with classical music favorites for kids from noon to 3 p.m. WOSU Public Media’s booth will be in Central Park at the Ohio State Fair located at 717 East 17th Avenue.

Along with photo opportunities with the PBS KIDS characters, children will have the chance to participate in a scavenger hunt and receive a back-to-school kit, available while supplies last. The PBS KIDS characters will also be featured in the daily parade at the State Fair at 4 p.m.

The Ohio State Fair has been a favorite family tradition since 1850. Activities and exhibits include interactive educational activities, sporting competitions, a fine arts show, free entertainment stages, a free petting zoo, helicopter rides, a farm animal delivery room, roving performers, agricultural competitions, more than 60 fun rides, horse shows, and an 8-acre natural resources park.

WOSU Public Media is a community-supported, noncommercial network of public radio and television stations, and digital services.

POWERHOUSE COUNTRY VOCALIST CRAIG CAMPBELL TO BRING HIS MUST-SEE SHOW TO COUNTRY JAM AND CAMP OUT IN COLUMBUS, OH (8/30)

Nashville, Tenn. (July 16, 2018) – Critically acclaimed Country star CRAIG CAMPBELL is bringing his powerhouse vocals and electrifying show to Country Jam and Campout in Columbus (Thornville), OH on Thursday, August 30. Regarded as one of Country’s great vocalists, fans can expect to hear hit songs including “Keep Them Kisses Comin’,” “Outskirts of Heaven” and new smash, “See You Try.”

“Seeing Craig perform live will change your perspective on what a well-rounded artist is.” – The Bobby Bones Show

“Craig Campbell is like a firecracker on stage just waiting for the right time to explode. He keeps you on edge the entire time…” – CM Chat

“Full of life, energy and fun he draws you in from the onset and never lets you drop.” – Country Music Matters

In related news, Campbell just unleashed his highly anticipated SEE YOU TRY EP on June 8. It features his flirtatious new single, “See You Try,” and his critically acclaimed single “Outskirts of Heaven.” SEE YOU TRY follows his previous two studio albums which produced unforgettable hits like “Family Man,” “Fish,” “Outta My Head” and the Top 10 radio smash, “Keep Them Kisses Comin’.” Campbell is currently headlining select concert dates across the nation and working on his full-length album debut for Red Bow Records.

WHAT: Craig Campbell LIVE at 92.3 WCOL’s Country Jam and Campout

WHERE: Legend Valley Festival Grounds, 7585 Kindle Rd., Thornville, OH

WHEN: Thursday, August 30

TICKETS: For additional information and to purchase tickets visit www.countryjamcampout.com.

ABOUT CRAIG CAMPBELL:

Country singer-songwriter Craig Campbell’s neo-traditional sensibility and undeniable talent have made him a favorite of both fans and critics alike for nearly a decade. Since launching out of the legendary Nashville honky-tonk, The Stage, and into the Top 15 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with 2010’s heartfelt “Family Man,” Campbell has released two acclaimed studio albums and gathered over 1 billion radio airplay audience impressions. Singles like “Fish” have shown off the Lyons, Georgia, native’s down-home side, while the infectious romance of “Keep Them Kisses Comin’” rose into Country radio’s Top 10. A regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry and widely-praised entertainer, Campbell has been lauded by critical outlets like Rolling Stone Country and tastemakers like Country radio DJ Bobby Bones – who says “Seeing Craig perform live will change your perspective on what a well-rounded artist is.” He has been featured on NBC’s TODAY and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, and is a frequent supporter of both the USO and Fight CRC, where he serves as a national spokesperson in the campaign against colorectal cancer.

For more information on Craig Campbell and tour dates, visit www.craigcampbell.tv

Short North/Long North at Dublin Arts Council Aug. 7 – Sept. 14

DUBLIN, Ohio– (July 16, 2018) Short North/ Long North is a group exhibition of represented artists from three galleries in Columbus, Ohio’s Short North Arts District. The exhibition takes place in the gallery and on the grounds of Dublin Arts Council, 7125 Riverside Dr., in Dublin, Ohio, approximately 14 miles northwest of the District, from Aug. 7 through Sept. 14, 2018. The exhibition will contain artwork curated from three-dimensional contemporary glass, ceramics, metal and mixed media artists from Sherrie Gallerie, contemporary folk and outsider art from Lindsay Gallery and selections from Brandt-Roberts Galleries’ artworks ranging from mid-20th century modernism to contemporary paintings and sculpture.

“I’ve wanted to bring a curated selection of artwork from the Short North to the Dublin community for some time,” explains Dublin Arts Council Executive Director David S. Guion. “This exhibition offers a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with these well-respected gallery owners and their respective galleries in order to provide additional exposure to their talented roster of artists.”

The exhibition opens with a public reception on Tuesday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., catered by Dublin Arts Council’s Dublin-based Visual Arts Series catering partner, The Food Smiths. The opening reception and the exhibition are free of charge.

Gallery hours are Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details can be found at www.dublinarts.org or by calling 614.889.7444.

Dublin Arts Council (DAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supported in part by the City of Dublin, Ohio, USA’s hotel/motel tax and the Ohio Arts Council, which helps fund Dublin Arts Council and its programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DAC is further supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations, fundraising events, classes, gallery sales and in-kind contributions. DAC engages the community, cultivates creativity and fosters life-long learning through the arts.

Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University Announces Visitors Day

Ohio State

Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University, a chapter of a nationwide community driven by passionate college student leaders that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer, is pleased to announce plans for its upcoming Visitor and Media Day, which will be held on August 3, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Camp Kern in Oregonia, Ohio. Attendees at this year’s event will receive a camp tour, observe camp activities, and have the opportunity to speak to Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University leadership.

In the summer of 2017, over 7,200 children attended free summer camps during over 100 week-long sessions of Camp Kesem held at fun and exciting sites from coast-to-coast. Camp Kesem is organized locally in Central Ohio by dedicated students from The Ohio State University. This summer, Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University will host 175 campers for two weeks from July 22 through July 27 and July 30 through August 4 at Camp Kern.

Over 5 million children have been impacted by a parent’s cancer and Camp Kesem is the largest national organization dedicated to this unique population. This camp experience and Kesem’s year-round support has a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills.

Children attending Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University will participate in a host of fun activities including Color Wars and Messy Games. Nightly “Cabin Chats” allow campers to open up to their peers and counselors.

Camp Kesem at The Ohio State University] is organized by dedicated students at The Ohio State University who work year long to plan and fundraise for an impactful week of camp. Student volunteers and counselors experience leadership development and undergo extensive training prior to camp. Camp Kesem is provided free of charge to all participating families and is therefore supported by private donations and community support.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM

Camp Kesem is a nationwide community, driven by passionate college student leaders, that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer. Camp Kesem operates over 100 free summer camps in 40 states for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer. This camping experience and Kesem’s year-long programs have a lasting impact on children by providing them a peer-support network that understands their unique needs, builds confidence and strengthens their communication skills. In 2017, Camp Kesem served over 7,200 children coast-to-coast, all funded by generous donations from individuals and corporate support. For more information on Camp Kesem, please visit www.kesem.org, Facebook.com/CampKesem, and @CampKesem on Twitter & Instagram.

ABOUT CAMP KESEM AT THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University was founded in 2011 and supports children in the central Ohio community by providing two week-long summer camp experiences and year-long peer support. Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University is operated by 120 student volunteers and serves 175 campers ages 6-18 per year. For more information about Camp Kesem at the Ohio State University please visit www.campkesem.org/ohio-state or Facebook.com/CampKesematOSU.

J. Gumbo’s Delaware featured on Food Network show, Ridiculous Cakes

Delaware, OH ─ Local business J. Gumbo’s Delaware, 9 N Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH will be featured Monday, July 16, 2018 on an episode of Ridiculous Cakes on Food Network at 10:30 p.m.

The cake was made to celebrate their 6th anniversary by international award-winning cake artist, Timbo Sullivan, owner of Cakes by Timbo in Columbus, OH.

J. Gumbo’s Delaware is owned by Columbus born and raised resident Richard Upton and his wife, Nathalie. Through the years, J. Gumbo’s has earned many local, state and national awards for their food, customer service and mission of training and employing people with developmental disabilities.

In March 2018, Director John Martin of the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities and Governor John Kasich recognized the business for their work with individuals with developmental disabilities. In 2017 they won the title of American Small Business Champion presented by SCORE and Sam’s Club.

“We are so grateful to receive this recognition for the obstacles we have overcome as a small business, and to have such an amazing cake made by Timbo to celebrate our 6th year in business. Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting us and helping us succeed. This would not have been possible without you,” says Richard Upton, owner of J. Gumbo’s Delaware.

Gerty The Pig author’s new children’s picture book makes debut

“Haley’s Friendship’s Challenge” is author Louie Lawent’s latest

Topaz Publishing has just released “Haley’s Friendship Challenge” a beautifully illustrated story featuring the daughter of a single mom who is finding it a struggle to make new friends in a new town. The book is available for purchase at Amazon.

The book’s author, Louie Lawent, remarked, “It’s not easy for a young girl or boy to be uprooted from the only life they’ve ever known. The adjustment doesn’t happen overnight. In my book, Haley gets encouragement from her mom but still has to overcome her reluctance to let other kids her age enter her life.”

The story kicks in when Haley’s mom makes the move to a new town due to a new job, Haley finds she isn’t fitting in and misses her old friends. For her birthday, Haley receives a much-coveted surprise that she shares with no one. However, her feelings change when she feels empathy for a neighborhood dog that has also lost her pals. After weeks of loneliness, Haley realizes that things are not getting better for either of them; it’s time to make new friends.

Lawent’s previous book Gerty the Pig is in the National Accelerated Readers Program, in which children read books and take tests via computer when they finish reading.

